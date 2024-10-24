Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 850598 | ISIN: US1491231015 | Ticker-Symbol: CAT1
Tradegate
24.10.24
15:40 Uhr
357,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,28 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
356,00357,0015:46
356,50357,0015:46
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MUVIQ Wins Prestigious Supplier Excellence Award 2024 from Caterpillar Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUVIQ is known for delivering premium quality drive products and world-class manufacturing processes. Recently, MUVIQ got an opportunity to receive a prestigious Supplier Excellence Award 2024 from Caterpillar at an award ceremony held in Grapevine, Texas on September 19, 2024. Caterpillar procurement leadership presented this honor to MUVIQ for exceeding the rigorous quality standards of Caterpillar Inc.

During the award ceremony, Pam Heminger, Senior Vice President for the Strategic Procurement and Planning Division said, "Caterpillar's ability to manufacture is dependent on the strength, efficiency, and effectiveness of the entire supply network, end-to-end. Our customers build a better, more sustainable world when our strong supply network helps ensure we provide our customers the products they need at the right time, the right place, and at the right cost."

"We are proud to receive Caterpillar's Aftermarket Supplier Excellence Award. MUVIQ supplies premium quality FEAD system products to Caterpillar Inc. from its world-class facilities in the USA, Europe, and APAC region enabling them to produce world-class vehicles for a better and sustainable world. With Caterpillar's global presence across multiple industries, this coveted award demonstrates MUVIQ's excellence in meeting customer commitments," stated Michael McGahey, Sales Director - North America, MUVIQ.

"I congratulate team MUVIQ on this achievement. With our passionate teams, we are continuously delivering high-performing production standards in adherence to Caterpillar process protocols," Michael added.

With rich global production experience and engineering capabilities, MUVIQ offers robust and best-in-class quality and customized solutions with a commitment to meeting its customer expectations.

About MUVIQ

MUVIQ is a global pioneer in the research, design, and manufacturing of essential drive systems for truck, construction, agriculture, automotive, and industrial applications.

Leveraging its global R&D capabilities, MUVIQ is driving the future of mobility with passion and performance. With over 25 years of experience, we have emerged as the leading global system solution provider for hybrid and ICE engines, known for our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently. MUVIQ's highly engineered drive systems allow us to meet diverse customer-specific requirements around the world, spanning commercial, automotive, and industrial segments with excellence and reliability. MUVIQ's local-for-global strategy empowers us to deliver a full range of solutions tailored to the needs of local markets. With our diverse, passionate teams across the globe, united by a strong vision and shared values, we consistently outperform with continuous learning, respect one another, and deliver on our promises with unwavering excellence.

MUVIQ has not only advanced the way the world moves but has also pioneered innovations in products, systems, and partnerships designed for longevity. MUVIQ is revolutionizing the world of mobility, with a presence in more than 13 global locations with over 1,600 associates. For more information about MUVIQ, visit www.muviqofficial.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/muviq-wins-prestigious-supplier-excellence-award-2024-from-caterpillar-inc-302285618.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
