IBM Receives FedRAMP Authorization for its Envizi ESG Data Capture, Analysis and Reporting Solution

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that its Envizi environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Suite received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization. Designed to create a single, trusted system of record for all ESG data, the IBM Envizi ESG Suite helps organizations automate the capture and management of ESG data for enhanced analysis, reporting and opportunity identification. IBM Envizi is available to federal agencies on the FedRAMP Marketplace in the Analytics and Data Management business categories.

With more than 300,000 buildings, four million employees, 640 million acres of public land, and $700 billion in annual purchases of goods and services, the federal government's role in championing ESG principles continues to expand. While new reporting frameworks like the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) for climate disclosures are prompting agencies to be more diligent and transparent in how they collect, analyze and report ESG data, obstacles like poor data quality, data fragmentation and complexity, alongside ever-changing reporting regulations, could make measuring progress and reporting outcomes a challenge. By automating ESG data collection and analysis and providing a solution to help streamline the reporting process, IBM Envizi is designed to help agencies begin to overcome these obstacles by minimizing errors, reducing time spent sorting through data, and providing the data insights that can turn into actionable strategies.

"ESG has an impact on government and government has an impact on our broader society and citizens," said Vanessa Hunt, General Manager, Technology, U.S. Federal Market for IBM. "When considering the federal government's size and scale, there's an opportunity for agencies to lead by example. Now that our Envizi ESG Suite has received FedRAMP authorization, federal agencies can take advantage of its capabilities with the confidence that their ESG data are secured and protected."

