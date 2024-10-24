Evexta Bio SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class therapies in oncology, announces the appointment of Edith A. Perez as Scientific Advisor.

Edith A. Perez holds a B.S. in Biology and an M.D. from the University of Puerto Rico. She completed her medical training with an internship at Loma Linda University Medical Center in California and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of California at Davis. Throughout her career, Dr. Perez has made significant contributions to cancer research, with a particular focus on breast cancer, small and large molecule drug development, and translational medicine.

Dr. Perez's academic career at Mayo Clinic has been distinguished by multiple leadership roles and activities over more than two decades, including clinical practice, research, education. She currently holds the title of Professor Emeritus at Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Perez served as Vice President and Head of U.S. Medical Affairs in Bio-Oncology at Genentech from 2015 to 2018. She then served as Chief Medical Officer of Bolt Biotherapeutics from 2020 to 2024. She also served as a member of the Board of Directors of Artiva Biotherapeutics form 2022-2024, and currently serves on other non-profit Boards including those of the Puerto Rico Science Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT) and the Food and Allergy Research and Education (FARE).

Dr. Perez is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology and is a Diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners. She has also completed advanced leadership training at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Harvard Kennedy School.

Scott Filosi, CEO of Evexta Bio said: "I am happy to welcome Edith as Scientific Advisor. We are convinced that Edith's experience will contribute significantly to our ongoing progress in clinical research and to improving results for patients.".

"I am thrilled to join Evexta Bio as External Scientific Advisor and provide advice regarding the company's drug development strategy, which is currently focusing on an area of significant unmet need: patients with HER2- ESR1mt advanced breast cancer", said Dr Edith A. Perez.

About Evexta Bio (https://www.evextabio.com

Evexta Bio is a biopharmaceutical company exploring the new frontiers of oncology in search of daring novel therapeutic approaches with the potential to save lives. Now, in the clinic, the company is currently developing two proprietary therapeutic assets with novel mechanisms of action across several indications:

Rupitasertib, an optimized S6K inhibitor with efficient AKT1/AKT3 control of compensatory AKT feed-back loop. The oral anti-tumor agent is expected to enter phase 2 clinical trial in ESR1 mt ER+ HER2- advanced breast cancer.

mt ER+ HER2- advanced breast cancer. EVX020, a sole-in-class KIF20A kinesin inhibitor having shown potent nonclinical efficacy in hematological and solid tumor models. Two strategies are under assessment, development of EVX020 as a prodrug and as a payload for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Founded by Truffle Capital, supported by Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany) as shareholder, Evexta Bio has forged alliances with leaders in academia and industry, including CNRS, Paoli-Calmettes Institute (Marseille, France) and Merck KGaA. The company is supported by seasoned management team, board of directors and medical advisory board.

