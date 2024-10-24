News summary:

Increasing threats from jamming and spoofing make robust PNT protection essential for critical infrastructure and national security

With multi-layer defense and advanced detection, Oscilloquartz assured PNT platform excels in Jammertest public testing environment

Utilizing innovations like Iridium STL, Oscilloquartz aPNT+ offers strongest available defense against GNSS outages

Adtrantoday announced that its Oscilloquartz team of network synchronization specialists has demonstrated the robust capabilities of the OSA aPNT+ platform, its assured positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solution, at Jammertest 2024 in Norway. In a series of real-world tests, the platform exhibited resilience against jamming and spoofing attacks, underscoring its critical role in PNT security for sectors such as mission-critical infrastructure and defense. As reliance on PNT systems grows, so does the urgency to protect them from increasingly sophisticated threats. The OSA aPNT+ platform tackles this challenge with a multi-layer protection strategy and zero-trust architecture. By integrating diverse PNT sources, including Iridium Satellite Time and Location (STL) services, it mitigates risks, setting new benchmarks for securing both public and private sector applications.

"With over 75 years of experience in timing and synchronization, Oscilloquartz has built a legacy of innovation and trust in the industry. The success of our aPNT+ platform at Jammertest 2024 is a continuation of that tradition. Our solutions have consistently led the market in safeguarding critical infrastructure, and now, with the threats of jamming and spoofing on the rise, the need for our robust, multi-layered defense strategies has never been more urgent. The results from this rigorous third-party testing environment underscore our commitment to delivering technologies that set new standards in resilience for protecting mission-critical services," said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, Adtran. "This milestone reinforces our leadership in assured PNT solutions and strengthens our long-standing reputation for reliability and security."

Adtran's Oscilloquartz aPNT+ solution is built around a multi-layered approach, incorporating advanced GNSS signal analyzers, anti-jamming antennas and AI/ML-enhanced firewalls. Key products, including the OSA 5412, OSA 5422 and OSA 5430 grandmaster clocks, along with the OSA 5401 and OSA 5405 Series of small-form-factor solutions, underwent thorough testing at Jammertest. The integration of Iridium's Satellite Time and Location (STL) services was also successfully evaluated, demonstrating its ability to further diversify PNT sources and enhance protection against jamming and spoofing attacks. What's more, Oscilloquartz's Syncjack technology proved instrumental in detecting and mitigating meaconing attacks, a capability unmatched by competitors. This multi-pronged strategy aligns with IEEE 1952 standards and positions Oscilloquartz solutions as vital for critical sectors reliant on assured PNT, including telecoms, defense and finance.

"Our success in these international evaluations showcases the commitment of our team to pushing the boundaries of PNT security and resilience. We've developed a comprehensive suite of technologies that gives our customers confidence in their systems' ability to withstand even the most sophisticated threats," commented Igal Pinhasov, VP of product line management at Oscilloquartz, Adtran. "Whether through innovations like STL integration or by diversifying PNT sources, we're constantly looking to enhance the reliability and security of our solutions. Our goal is to ensure that, no matter the threat, our customers can trust that their infrastructure remains protected, allowing them to focus on safeguarding critical systems, defending national security or delivering vital services."

