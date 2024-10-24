Altium Discover to Connect Ecosystem of Electronics Supply Chain Distribution for Accelerated Innovation

Altium, a global leader in electronics design and lifecycle management, is set to introduce three transformative product offerings at the upcoming Electronica 2024 conference in Munich, Germany. The highlight, Altium Discover, is designed to address key industry challenges by fostering a trust-based, collaborative ecosystem that brings semiconductor manufacturers, distributors, and product developers together on a unified platform.

Altium Discover leverages the proven cloud capabilities of Altium 365 to provide real-time, transparent collaboration, ensuring that all stakeholders in the electronics supply chain can work together with confidence, from discovery through production. The platform not only streamlines workflows but also builds trust-a crucial value proposition in today's fragmented industry-by ensuring transparency, secure engagement, and accountability throughout the product lifecycle.

Building a Connected Ecosystem

As the semiconductor and electronics industry grapples with fragmented workflows and disconnected supply chains, Altium Discover offers a trust-based, cloud-based industry solution that enables seamless collaboration across all participants. Semiconductor vendors, distributors, and product developers can securely share information and work together in real time, knowing that their data and intellectual property are protected. This transparent and secure environment helps to reduce friction in the supply chain, enabling faster innovation and improving overall efficiency.

Persistent Context Transparent Digital Rights Management

One of Altium Discover's core strengths is its ability to maintain a persistent context across the entire product lifecycle, ensuring that information is consistently accessible and traceable. This transparency fosters trust by providing all stakeholders-manufacturers, distributors, and developers-with clear, up-to-date data that helps prevent misunderstandings and miscommunications. Furthermore, Altium Discover's digital rights management tools allow for secure handling of intellectual property, ensuring that each participant's contributions are recognized and protected. This level of transparency and control reinforces trust across the supply chain, enhancing collaboration and decision-making.

Empowering Stakeholders with Powerful Tools

Altium Discover equips product developers with powerful tools for evaluating, comparing, and selecting components, accelerating the transition from design to production. Semiconductor manufacturers gain direct access to market insights and engineers, allowing them to tailor offerings more effectively and adopt faster go-to-market strategies. Distributors benefit from secure design-win registration, improving customer engagement and ensuring traceability from concept to production.

Transformative Digitalization and Collaboration

What truly sets Altium Discover apart is its ability to connect all ecosystem participants in real-time, on a secure platform. By bridging the gap between supply and demand, Altium Discover reduces costs, improves collaboration, and facilitates a more connected, efficient product development process. More than just a tool, Discover is an industry-wide ecosystem built to empower creativity and drive innovation.

New Solutions for Product Design Development

In addition to Altium Discover, Altium will unveil two additional solutions at Electronica 2024: Altium Develop and Altium Lifecycle

Altium Develop is designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to unify electronics, mechanical, and software design in a single workflow. This integrated approach supports concurrent engineering, reducing development cycles and costs while driving efficiency and innovation. Altium Develop will provide turnkey capabilities for SMBs that are easy to use and easy to buy.

Altium Lifecycle provides enterprises with comprehensive lifecycle control, ensuring precise management throughout the product journey. With full compliance and audit trail capabilities, Altium Lifecycle helps enterprises meet regulatory requirements and maintain high reliability across the entire lifecycle of their products.

Together, these solutions provide a complete ecosystem for electronics product development, from rapid design and manufacturing for SMBs to precision lifecycle management for large enterprises.

Join Altium at Electronica 2024

Attendees of Electronica 2024 are invited to visit Altium's Booth B1.422 from November 12-15 to explore firsthand how Altium Discover, Altium Develop, and Altium Lifecycle are set to transform the future of electronics design and development. Altium experts will be available for product demonstrations and to discuss how these solutions can drive innovation and streamline processes. SVP, Software Digitalization and President Aram Mirkazemi, and other key Altium executives will also be attending the conference and are open to meetings with other industry leaders.

About Altium

Altium is a leading global software company specializing in electronics design systems for PCB designers, engineers, and product developers. The company's flagship product, Altium Designer, is a leading design tool for electronics, and Altium 365 is reshaping collaboration with a unified cloud platform that drives transparency, trust, and lifecycle management. Altium's solutions, including Octopart and Altium Discover, are empowering the electronics industry to create smarter, more connected devices while building trust and transparency throughout the supply chain.

