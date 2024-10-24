BlueSnap, a leading global payment orchestration platform for B2B and B2C businesses, is proud to announce the launch of its new Channel Partner Program. As part of this initiative, BlueSnap has signed eight new System Integration partners across the US, Canada, and the UK. These strategic partnerships are aimed at helping Oracle NetSuite, BigCommerce, Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamic users streamline and optimize their payment processes.

Through this program, SI partners will benefit from BlueSnap's comprehensive payment solutions, designed to eliminate common challenges such as managing multiple systems or applications. With BlueSnap's platform, System Integrators can offer a scalable, multi-currency payment solution that is fully integrated, eliminating the need for time-consuming custom builds or cumbersome add-ons.

"At a time when businesses are seeking greater efficiency, simplifying tech stacks and consolidating resources is crucial," said Henry Helgeson, CEO of BlueSnap. "Our Channel Partner Program is designed to meet these needs by integrating our robust global payment functionality with the expertise of System Integrators. This partnership delivers significant value to end users, and we act as an extension of the SI's team, providing end-to-end payment support."

As part of its commitment to providing exceptional service, BlueSnap offers ongoing support, from initial implementation through routine inquiries on payment reporting and statements. This close collaboration ensures System Integrators can deliver a superior experience to their customers, backed by BlueSnap's payment expertise.

With the launch of this new Channel Partner Program, BlueSnap is poised to expand its reach within the partner ecosystem and continue supporting businesses on their journey to streamline payments, drive growth, and enhance their customer experience.

For more information about BlueSnap's Channel Partner Program, visitBlueSnap's Partner page.

