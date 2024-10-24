Reliance, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Net sales of $3.42 billion with tons sold up 7.1% from Q3 2023

- Gross profit margin of 29.4%

- EPS of $3.61, non-GAAP EPS of $3.64

- Cash flow from operations of $463.9 million

- Share repurchases of $432.0 million reduced outstanding shares by 3%; replenished existing share repurchase program to $1.5 billion

- Amended and restated $1.5 billion credit agreement for a new five-year term

- Completed acquisition of FerrouSouth toll processing assets on August 16, 2024



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

(in millions, except tons which are in thousands, average selling price per ton sold and per share amounts) Sequential

Quarter Nine Months Ended

September 30, Year-

Over-

Year Year-

Over-

Year Q3 2024* Q2 2024 % Change 2024

2023

% Change Q3 2023 % Change Income Statement Data: Net sales $ 3,420.3 $ 3,643.3 (6.1 %) $ 10,708.4 $ 11,468.6 (6.6 %) $ 3,623.0 (5.6 %) Gross profit1 $ 1,006.3 $ 1,086.0 (7.3 %) $ 3,220.5 $ 3,525.7 (8.7 %) $ 1,077.0 (6.6 %) Gross profit margin1 29.4% 29.8% (0.4 %) 30.1% 30.7% (0.6 %) 29.7% (0.3 %) Non-GAAP gross profit margin1,2 29.4% 29.8% (0.4 %) 30.1% 30.7% (0.6 %) 29.7% (0.3 %) LIFO income $ (50.0 ) $ (50.0 ) $ (150.0 ) $ (105.0 ) $ (45.0 ) LIFO income as a % of net sales (1.5% ) (1.4% ) (0.1 %) (1.4% ) (0.9% ) (0.5 %) (1.2% ) (0.3 %) LIFO income per diluted share, net of tax $ (0.68 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (1.98 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (0.57 ) Non-GAAP pretax expense (income) adjustments² $ 2.5 $ (1.6 ) $ 5.8 $ (3.8 ) $ 1.0 Pretax income $ 260.5 $ 349.7 (25.5 %) $ 1,006.4 $ 1,407.4 (28.5 %) $ 388.0 (32.9 %) Non-GAAP pretax income2 $ 263.0 $ 348.1 (24.4 %) $ 1,012.2 $ 1,403.6 (27.9 %) $ 389.0 (32.4 %) Pretax income margin 7.6% 9.6% (2.0 %) 9.4% 12.3% (2.9 %) 10.7% (3.1 %) Net income attributable to Reliance $ 199.2 $ 267.8 (25.6 %) $ 769.9 $ 1,063.2 (27.6 %) $ 295.0 (32.5 %) Diluted EPS $ 3.61 $ 4.67 (22.7 %) $ 13.55 $ 17.92 (24.4 %) $ 4.99 (27.7 %) Non-GAAP diluted EPS2 $ 3.64 $ 4.65 (21.7 %) $ 13.63 $ 17.87 (23.7 %) $ 5.00 (27.2 %) Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data: Cash provided by operations $ 463.9 $ 366.3 26.6 % $ 956.5 $ 1,145.7 (16.5 %) $ 466.0 (0.5 %) Free cash flow3 $ 351.1 $ 268.1 31.0 % $ 636.8 $ 787.1 (19.1 %) $ 340.5 3.1 % Net debt-to-total capital4 11.5% 9.4% 11.5% 2.1% 2.1% Net debt-to-EBITDA2,5 0.6x 0.5x 0.6x 0.1x 0.1x Total debt-to-EBITDA2,5 0.8x 0.7x 0.8x 0.5x 0.5x Capital Allocation Data: Acquisitions, net $ 20.2 $ 292.8 $ 366.7 $ 24.1 $ - Capital expenditures $ 112.8 $ 98.2 $ 319.7 $ 358.6 $ 125.5 Dividends $ 60.6 $ 62.6 $ 188.5 $ 179.3 $ 58.7 Share repurchases $ 432.0 $ 519.3 $ 951.3 $ 239.2 $ 126.4 Key Business Metrics: Tons sold 1,521.4 1,553.5 (2.1 %) 4,568.9 4,425.0 3.3 % 1,420.8 7.1 % Tons sold (same-store) 1,465.2 1,489.6 (1.6 %) 4,431.2 4,412.6 0.4 % 1,413.6 3.7 % Average selling price per ton sold $ 2,246 $ 2,348 (4.3 %) $ 2,345 $ 2,602 (9.9 %) $ 2,552 (12.0 %) Average selling price per ton sold (same-store) $ 2,266 $ 2,376 (4.6 %) $ 2,365 $ 2,604 (9.2 %) $ 2,557 (11.4 %) * Q3 2024 includes one more shipping day compared to the same 2023 period. Please refer to the footnotes at the end of this press release for additional information.

Management Commentary

"Our businesses continued to execute well through challenging market conditions in the third quarter, once again outperforming the industry in shipments while maintaining a gross profit margin within our sustainable range, which we refer to as smart, profitable growth," said Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. "Although metals pricing declined more than anticipated, the inherent resilience of our business model servicing diverse end markets with expansive value-added processing capabilities and quick-turn orders, as well as increased volume, helped mitigate the impact of lower pricing levels to our gross profit margin and supported non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.64, in-line with our guidance."

Mrs. Lewis continued, "In the third quarter, we generated $463.9 million of cash flow from operations, underpinned by strong profitability and our effective working capital management through cyclical markets. Our consistently strong cash flow continues to fuel execution of all key pillars of our capital allocation strategy. We invested $112.8 million in capital expenditures, the majority of which was directed towards growth activities, and closed our fourth acquisition of 2024. We repurchased $432.0 million of our common stock, reducing our outstanding shares by nearly 3% during the quarter, as we opportunistically repurchased our shares amid the broader pullback in equity prices across the metals space. In addition, we paid $60.6 million in dividends, highlighting our commitment to our valued stockholders. While near-term uncertainty is contributing to headwinds in demand and pricing, our resilient business model and positive long-range view support our confidence in our ability to continue executing our strategic growth and stockholder return priorities."

End Market Commentary

Reliance provides a diverse range of metal products and value-added processing services to a wide range of end markets, generally in small quantities on an as-needed basis. The Company's tons sold in the third quarter of 2024 increased 7.1% compared to the prior year quarter, above management's expectations of up 4.5% to 6.5%. On a same-store basis, the Company's tons sold increased 3.7% compared to the prior year quarter and decreased 1.6% compared to the second quarter of 2024, reflecting somewhat better than normal seasonal trends due to its strategic growth efforts.

Demand in non-residential construction (including infrastructure), Reliance's largest end market, improved compared to the third quarter of 2023. Reliance continues to service new construction projects in diverse sectors, including public infrastructure, manufacturing, data centers and energy infrastructure. The Company expects non-residential construction demand to remain relatively stable in the fourth quarter, subject to normal seasonality.

Demand across the broader manufacturing sectors Reliance serves strengthened compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to relative strength in industrial machinery, military, shipbuilding, and rail. Weaker demand in consumer products and heavy equipment partially offset the stronger demand seen in other manufacturing sectors. Reliance anticipates that demand for its products across the broader manufacturing sector will experience a customary seasonal slowdown in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Demand in commercial aerospace remained stable compared to the third quarter of 2023. Reliance anticipates fairly consistent demand in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to the impact on build rates, supply chain disruption and pricing attributable to the ongoing Boeing labor stoppage. Strong demand in the military and space related portions of Reliance's aerospace business is expected to continue in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Demand for the toll processing services Reliance provides to the automotive market increased compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company expects demand for automotive toll processing to remain stable in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to normal seasonality.

Demand in the semiconductor market declined compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company anticipates demand will remain under pressure in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to excess inventory in the supply chain. Reliance's long-term outlook for the semiconductor market remains positive.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As previously announced on September 10, 2024, Reliance amended and restated its existing $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement for a new five-year term.

Reliance is positioned to continue operating from a position of financial strength and to continue executing its flexible and opportunistic capital allocation strategy which is focused on both growth and stockholder returns. During the third quarter, Reliance invested $112.8 million in capital expenditures, $23 million for an acquisition, and returned $492.6 million to its stockholders through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases.

At September 30, 2024, Reliance had cash and cash equivalents of $314.6 million and total outstanding debt of $1.28 billion, with $125.0 million outstanding and approximately $1.37 billion available for borrowing under its amended and restated $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.

Reliance generated cash flow from operations of $463.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Stockholder Return Activity

On October 22, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of common stock, payable on December 6, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 22, 2024. Reliance has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 65 consecutive years without reduction or suspension.

In the third quarter of 2024, Reliance repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock at an average cost of $281.37 per share, for a total of $432.0 million. On October 22, 2024, the Board of Directors approved an amendment of Reliance's share repurchase plan, replenishing the repurchase authorization to $1.5 billion without a set expiration date. From 2019 through September 30, 2024, Reliance has repurchased approximately 15.1 million shares of its common stock at an average cost of $183.37 per share for a total of $2.77 billion.

Acquisition

Effective August 16, 2024, with cash on hand, Reliance completed its acquisition of certain toll processing assets of the FerrouSouth division of Ferragon Corporation ("FerrouSouth"), a premier toll processing operation headquartered in Iuka, Mississippi. Net sales for the FerrouSouth toll processing operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $15 million.

Business Outlook

Given the significant uncertainty currently surrounding economic policy in the U.S., Reliance anticipates underlying demand will weaken temporarily across the majority of the end markets it serves in the fourth quarter of 2024, recovering as we move into 2025. Due to normal seasonal trends and heightened macroeconomic and political uncertainty, the Company estimates its tons sold will be down 6.0% to 8.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 and up 4.0% to 6.0% from the fourth quarter of 2023 with 0.5% to 2.5% attributable to same store growth. Reliance expects its average selling price per ton sold for the fourth quarter of 2024 to be down 1.5% to 3.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024 with continued pricing pressure across carbon steel products. Reliance anticipates its FIFO gross profit margin to stabilize in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting better alignment of replacement costs and inventory costs on hand. Based on these expectations, the Company anticipates non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.65 to $2.85 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Major Commodity Metrics Tons Sold (tons in thousands; % change) Average Selling Price per Ton Sold (% change) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Sequential

Quarter

Change Q3 2023 Year-

Over-Year

Change Sequential

Quarter

Change Year-

Over-Year

Change Carbon steel 1,246.9 1,274.3 (2.2 %) 1,150.6 8.4 % (6.4 %) (14.2 %) Aluminum 80.2 81.3 (1.4 %) 78.2 2.6 % (0.4 %) (5.0 %) Stainless steel 73.2 73.6 (0.5 %) 69.9 4.7 % (0.9 %) (11.9 %) Alloy 30.2 32.5 (7.1 %) 31.2 (3.2 %) 0.5 % (7.7 %) Sales ($'s in millions; % change) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Sequential

Quarter

Change Q3 2023 Year-

Over-Year

Change Carbon steel $ 1,856.2 $ 2,025.7 (8.4 %) $ 1,996.9 (7.0 %) Aluminum $ 576.3 $ 587.8 (2.0 %) $ 592.6 (2.8 %) Stainless steel $ 513.9 $ 521.8 (1.5 %) $ 557.5 (7.8 %) Alloy $ 155.9 $ 166.8 (6.5 %) $ 174.4 (10.6 %) Year-to-Date (9 Months) 2024 Major Commodity Metrics

Tons Sold (tons in thousands; % change) Average

Selling Price

per Ton Sold

(% change) 2024 2023 Year-

Over-Year

Change Year-

Over-Year

Change Carbon steel 3,736.0 3,588.3 4.1 % (9.6 %) Aluminum 243.3 247.4 (1.7 %) (5.9 %) Stainless steel 222.3 218.4 1.8 % (13.8 %) Alloy 95.7 102.0 (6.2 %) (4.6 %) Sales ($'s in millions; % change) 2024 2023 Year-

Over-Year

Change Carbon steel $ 5,894.8 $ 6,266.6 (5.9 %) Aluminum $ 1,760.2 $ 1,902.5 (7.5 %) Stainless steel $ 1,595.6 $ 1,818.8 (12.3 %) Alloy $ 494.6 $ 552.6 (10.5 %) Sales by Product ($'s as a % of total sales) Nine Months Ended September 30, Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 2024 2023 Carbon steel plate 12 % 12 % 12 % 12 % 12 % Carbon steel structurals 12 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % Carbon steel tubing 9 % 10 % 10 % 10 % 10 % Hot-rolled steel sheet & coil 8 % 9 % 9 % 8 % 9 % Carbon steel bar 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Galvanized steel sheet & coil 5 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 4 % Cold-rolled steel sheet & coil 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Carbon steel 53 % 54 % 53 % 53 % 53 % Aluminum bar & tube 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Heat-treated aluminum plate 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Common alloy aluminum sheet & coil 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Common alloy aluminum plate 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Heat-treated aluminum sheet & coil 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Aluminum 16 % 16 % 16 % 16 % 16 % Stainless steel bar & tube 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % Stainless steel sheet & coil 5 % 5 % 6 % 5 % 6 % Stainless steel plate 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Stainless steel 15 % 14 % 15 % 14 % 15 % Alloy bar & rod 3 % 3 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Alloy tube 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Alloy 4 % 4 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Miscellaneous 6 % 6 % 5 % 6 % 5 % Toll processing & logistics 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Copper & brass 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Other 12 % 12 % 11 % 12 % 11 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

RELIANCE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 3,420.3 $ 3,623.0 $ 10,708.4 $ 11,468.6 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 2,414.0 2,546.0 7,487.9 7,942.9 Warehouse, delivery, selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") 665.0 626.9 2,004.2 1,928.8 Depreciation and amortization 67.9 60.6 198.1 182.5 3,146.9 3,233.5 9,690.2 10,054.2 Operating income 273.4 389.5 1,018.2 1,414.4 Other (income) expense: Interest expense 10.9 9.7 30.3 30.3 Other expense (income), net 2.0 (8.2 ) (18.5 ) (23.3 ) Income before income taxes 260.5 388.0 1,006.4 1,407.4 Income tax provision 60.6 92.0 234.4 340.7 Net income 199.9 296.0 772.0 1,066.7 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.7 1.0 2.1 3.5 Net income attributable to Reliance $ 199.2 $ 295.0 $ 769.9 $ 1,063.2 Earnings per share attributable to Reliance stockholders: Basic $ 3.64 $ 5.05 $ 13.68 $ 18.13 Diluted $ 3.61 $ 4.99 $ 13.55 $ 17.92 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 54,691 58,427 56,297 58,648 Diluted 55,182 59,124 56,813 59,333 Cash dividends per share $ 1.10 $ 1.00 $ 3.30 $ 3.00

RELIANCE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023* ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 314.6 $ 1,080.2 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $26.6 at September 30, 2024 and $24.9 at December 31, 2023 1,566.7 1,472.4 Inventories 2,205.8 2,043.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 123.5 140.4 Income taxes receivable 1.9 35.6 Total current assets 4,212.5 4,771.8 Property, plant and equipment: Land 294.3 281.7 Buildings 1,648.1 1,510.9 Machinery and equipment 2,902.1 2,700.4 Accumulated depreciation (2,341.5 ) (2,244.6 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 2,503.0 2,248.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets 271.0 231.6 Goodwill 2,170.9 2,111.1 Intangible assets, net 1,031.5 981.1 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies, net 29.8 43.8 Other long-term assets 82.1 92.5 Total assets $ 10,300.8 $ 10,480.3 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 440.9 $ 410.3 Accrued expenses 132.8 118.5 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits 194.1 213.9 Accrued insurance costs 45.1 44.4 Current maturities of long-term debt 399.5 0.3 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 60.1 56.2 Total current liabilities 1,272.5 843.6 Long-term debt 867.8 1,141.9 Operating lease liabilities 210.8 178.9 Long-term retirement benefits 29.1 25.1 Other long-term liabilities 57.6 64.0 Deferred income taxes 501.8 494.0 Total liabilities 2,939.6 2,747.5 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 5,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.001 par value and 200,000 shares authorized Issued and outstanding shares-54,119 at September 30, 2024 and 57,271 at December 31, 2023 0.1 0.1 Retained earnings 7,433.5 7,798.9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (83.1 ) (76.7 ) Total Reliance stockholders' equity 7,350.5 7,722.3 Noncontrolling interests 10.7 10.5 Total equity 7,361.2 7,732.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,300.8 $ 10,480.3 * Derived from audited financial statements.

RELIANCE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 772.0 $ 1,066.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 198.1 182.5 Stock-based compensation expense 43.0 48.4 Other 5.0 7.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding effect of businesses acquired): Accounts receivable (51.9 ) (102.0 ) Inventories (52.3 ) (113.5 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 105.7 91.1 Accounts payable and other liabilities (63.1 ) (35.0 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 956.5 1,145.7 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (366.7 ) (24.1 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (319.7 ) (358.6 ) Other 13.0 14.9 Net cash used in investing activities (673.4 ) (367.8 ) Financing activities: Net short-term debt repayments - (2.2 ) Proceeds from long-term debt borrowings 663.0 - Principal payments on long-term debt (538.0 ) (505.7 ) Cash dividends and dividend equivalents (188.5 ) (179.3 ) Share repurchases (951.3 ) (239.2 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (29.6 ) (41.3 ) Other (4.3 ) (3.0 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,048.7 ) (970.7 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - (3.7 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (765.6 ) (196.5 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,080.2 1,173.4 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 314.6 $ 976.9 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid during the period $ 27.7 $ 32.5 Income taxes paid during the period, net $ 197.1 $ 305.2

RELIANCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net income attributable to Reliance $ 199.2 $ 267.8 $ 295.0 $ 3.61 $ 4.67 $ 4.99 Restructuring charges 2.1 0.4 1.0 0.03 0.01 0.02 Non-recurring income of acquisitions (1.6 ) (2.0 ) - (0.03 ) (0.03 ) - Non-recurring settlement charges 0.5 - - 0.01 - - Debt restructuring charge 1.5 - - 0.03 - - Income tax (benefit) expense related to above items (0.6 ) 0.4 (0.3 ) (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Reliance $ 201.1 $ 266.6 $ 295.7 $ 3.64 $ 4.65 $ 5.00 Net Income Diluted EPS Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023

2024

2023

Net income attributable to Reliance $ 769.9 $ 1,063.2 $ 13.55 $ 17.92 Restructuring charges 2.8 1.0 0.04 0.02 Non-recurring income of acquisitions (3.6 ) - (0.06 ) - Non-recurring settlement charges 5.1 - 0.09 - Debt restructuring charge 1.5 - 0.03 - Gains related to sales of non-core assets - (4.8 ) - (0.08 ) Income tax (benefit) expense related to above items (1.4 ) 0.9 (0.02 ) 0.01 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Reliance $ 774.3 $ 1,060.3 $ 13.63 $ 17.87 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pretax income $ 260.5 $ 349.7 $ 388.0 $ 1,006.4 $ 1,407.4 Restructuring charges 2.1 0.4 1.0 2.8 1.0 Non-recurring income of acquisitions (1.6 ) (2.0 ) - (3.6 ) - Non-recurring settlement charges 0.5 - - 5.1 - Debt restructuring charge 1.5 - - 1.5 - Gains related to sales of non-core assets - - - - (4.8 ) Non-GAAP pretax income $ 263.0 $ 348.1 $ 389.0 $ 1,012.2 $ 1,403.6 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024

2023 Gross profit - LIFO $ 1,006.3 $ 1,086.0 $ 1,077.0 $ 3,220.5 $ 3,525.7 Amortization of inventory step-down (1.6 ) (2.0 ) - (3.6 ) - Restructuring charges 1.7 - - 1.7 - Non-GAAP gross profit 1,006.4 1,084.0 1,077.0 3,218.6 3,525.7 LIFO income (50.0 ) (50.0 ) (45.0 ) (150.0 ) (105.0 ) Non-GAAP gross profit - FIFO $ 956.4 $ 1,034.0 $ 1,032.0 $ 3,068.6 $ 3,420.7 Gross profit margin - LIFO 29.4 % 29.8 % 29.7 % 30.1 % 30.7 % Amortization of inventory step-down as a % of sales - - - - - Restructuring charges as a % of sales - - - - - Non-GAAP gross profit margin 29.4 % 29.8 % 29.7 % 30.1 % 30.7 % LIFO income as a % of sales (1.5 %) (1.4 %) (1.2 %) (1.4 %) (0.9 %) Non-GAAP gross profit margin - FIFO 27.9 % 28.4 % 28.5 % 28.7 % 29.8 % September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023

Total debt $ 1,276.4 $ 1,151.4 $ 1,151.7 Less: unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs (9.1 ) (7.8 ) (9.8 ) Carrying amount of debt 1,267.3 1,143.6 1,141.9 Less: cash and cash equivalents (314.6 ) (350.8 ) (976.9 ) Net debt $ 952.7 $ 792.8 $ 165.0 Twelve Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,045.4 $ 1,141.5 $ 1,418.0 Depreciation and amortization 261.0 253.7 243.9 Interest expense 40.1 38.9 45.8 Income taxes 294.3 325.7 436.0 EBITDA $ 1,640.8 $ 1,759.8 $ 2,143.7 Net debt-to-EBITDA 0.6x 0.5x 0.1x Total debt-to-EBITDA 0.8x 0.7x 0.5x