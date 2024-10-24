New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Global revenue for enterprise software is estimated to reach $294 billion in 2024, according to Statista. In response to this growing demand, DesignRush has revealed the top software development agencies that help businesses enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

Additionally, a report by Grand View Research reveals that emerging tech, such as AI and robotic automation, boosts market growth. This trend reflects the rising demand for innovative software development services across various sectors.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects businesses with agencies, has compiled a list of leading software development firms. From enterprise solutions and applications to system infrastructure and productivity tools, these companies help businesses meet their diverse digitization needs.

The leading software development agencies in October are:

NetTrackers Limited - nettrackers.net DC Technolabs - dctechnolabs.com Codebridge - codebridge.tech Abstracta - abstracta.us Cocoon - cocoon.agency



Cocoon is a UK-based web and software development agency utilizing headless and composable architectures. They embrace modern technology to deliver web, app, and software implementations that meet business goals.

Novacomp - crnova.com Atta Systems - atta.systems KINNOVIA - kinnovia.com Red Ant Technology - redant.my LinkitSoft - linkitsoft.com Cyber Nest - cybernest.com Ebryx Tech - ebryxtech.com Amygdal - amygdal.com Timidlly - timidlly.com Galekt - galekt.com Envision Circle - ecirc.io Hidden Brains Infotech - hiddenbrains.com Mindbowser Global - mindbowser.com Citivel - citivel.com GSS Tech Solutions - gsstechsolutions.co.uk Mindcherry - mindcherry.com Watkyn LLC - watkyn.com KiwiQA Services - kiwiqa.com Hatzs Dimensions LLC - hatzs.com Houston IT Developers LLC - houstonitdevelopers.com Solu Lab - solulab.com Abstracta - abstracta.us CodeRiders - coderiders.am

Brands can explore the top software development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

