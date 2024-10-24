Escalade, Incorporated: Escalade Reports Third Quarter 2024 and Year to Date 2024 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA, or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods and indoor/outdoor recreational equipment, today announced third quarter and year to date results for 2024.
THIRD QUARTER 2024
(As compared to the third quarter 2023)
- Net sales were $67.7 million, a decline of 7.7%
- Operating income was $8.0 million compared to $6.4 million in 2023
- $2.3 million in non-recurring business rationalization expenses absorbed in the quarter
- $3.9 million gain on sale of assets held for sale recognized in the quarter
- Net income of $5.7 million, or $0.40 earnings per diluted share vs. $4.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for 2023
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
(As compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023)
- Net sales were $187.6 million, a decline of 5.3%
- Operating income was $15.5 million compared to $12.9 million in 2023
- $2.7 million in non-recurring business rationalization expenses absorbed during the nine months 2024
- Net income of $10.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share vs. $7.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for 2023
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, Escalade reported net income of $5.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, versus net income of $4.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the third quarter in 2023. Total net sales declined 7.7% on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter, due to soft consumer demand and inventory destocking in most categories, partly offset by growth in the archery, safety, and basketball categories.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Escalade reported net income of $10.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, versus $7.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Total net sales declined 5.3% on a year-over-year basis in the first nine months of 2024 again due to soft consumer demand and channel destocking, partly offset by growth in the Company's table tennis, basketball, and archery categories.
Escalade reported third quarter gross margin of 24.8%, an increase of 10 basis points versus the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by improved fixed cost absorption, partly offset by increased cost of goods sold of $1.8 million due to non-recurring expenses associated with strategic cost rationalization initiatives, including the closure and sale of its Mexico operations.
The Company generated $10.5 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter 2024, compared to $14.8 million for the same quarter in 2023. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") increased 26.0% to $9.9 million in the third quarter 2024, versus $7.9 million in the prior-year period.
Total debt at the end of the quarter was $29.5 million, down from $72.0 million at the end of the third quarter last year.
As of September 30, 2024, the Company had total cash and equivalents, and availability on its senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2027, of $73.3 million. On October 11, 2024, the Company entered into an amendment to its senior secured revolving credit facility that reduced borrowing capacity by $15.0 million, resulting in total availability of $58.3 million. At the end of the third quarter 2024, net debt (total debt less cash) was 1.1x trailing twelve-month EBITDA.
Escalade announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on January 6, 2025 and payable on January 13, 2025.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"During a transitional period in consumer demand, we continue to position Escalade for long-term value creation through a combination of portfolio optimization, operational rigor, and fixed cost reductions, along with continued product innovation and brand building investments," stated Walter P. Glazer, Jr., President and CEO of Escalade. "During the third quarter, we delivered solid margins across key product lines despite lower sales and non-recurring expenses to reduce our operational footprint as part of an ongoing cost rationalization program. This program encompasses a series of initiatives, including the sale of our Mexico facility, optimization of our Eagan, Minnesota operations, and the wind down of our Orlando, Florida operations which we expect to complete by year end."
"Consumers and retail partners remain cautious regarding the near-term outlook for spending on discretionary recreational goods," continued Glazer. "This will likely result in a more promotional fourth quarter, as our retail partners seek to drive consumer demand and keep channel inventories low. We believe that our leading portfolio of brands will enable us to continue to outperform across our core categories as we move through this current phase of the economic cycle," continued Glazer. "Our third quarter sales reflected solid demand for our archery, basketball and safety categories. While sales declined across most of our sales channels during the third quarter, we generated more than 13% year-over-year growth in international sales and 29% growth in our owned e-commerce sales."
"During the first nine months of 2024, we absorbed $2.7 million in non-recurring expenses related to ongoing asset and cost rationalization programs," stated Glazer. "Importantly, we expect these programs will generate sustained margin improvement into 2025. Our teams have done an exceptional job of managing through the post-pandemic 'return-to-normal' and have positioned us for enhanced growth and profitability in the years ahead."
"With the divestiture of our Mexico facility and strong operating cash flow, we repaid $13.7 million of outstanding debt during the quarter, taking our ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA to 1.1x at the end of the third quarter," stated Glazer. "At this time, we continue to prioritize debt reduction and intend to pay off our higher cost variable rate debt by year-end 2024. In October 2024, we successfully renegotiated our revolving credit facility to allow for more favorable terms and a lower cost of debt, while reducing our unused availability. Our disciplined, return-on-assets-focused approach to capital allocation, including investments in our brands and new product development, continues to position us to build leading positions in the markets we serve."
"Our strong portfolio of brands has consistently outperformed the broader recreational equipment market through the economic cycle," concluded Glazer. "Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in our brands which provide consumers with innovative, quality products that promote a healthy, active lifestyle and create memorable moments that last a lifetime, much as we have for the last century."
Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data
September
September
September
September
Net sales
$67,738
$73,358
$187,568
$198,060
Costs and Expenses
Cost of products sold
50,947
55,222
141,312
152,225
Selling, administrative and general expenses
11,675
11,071
32,439
31,123
Amortization
1,047
620
2,231
1,860
Gain on sale of assets held for sale
(3,905)
--
(3,905)
--
Operating Income
7,974
6,445
15,491
12,852
Other Income (Expense)
Interest expense
(530)
(1,325)
(1,995)
(4,280)
Other income
7
5
13
30
Income Before Income Taxes
7,451
5,125
13,509
8,602
Provision for Income Taxes
1,784
850
3,223
1,637
Net Income
$5,667
$4,275
$10,286
$6,965
Earnings Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.41
$0.31
$ 0.74
$0.51
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.40
$0.31
$ 0.73
$0.50
Dividends declared
$ 0.15
$ 0.15
$ 0.45
$ 0.45
Consolidated Balance Sheets
All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information
September 30,
December 31, 2023
September 30,
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 426
$ 16
$ 919
Receivables, less allowance of $669; $652; and $367; respectively
53,480
49,985
63,378
Inventories
85,485
92,462
105,267
Prepaid expenses
5,117
4,280
4,303
Prepaid income tax
156
88
2,080
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
144,664
146,831
175,947
Property, plant and equipment, net
22,856
23,786
23,949
Assets held for sale
--
2,653
2,823
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,640
8,378
8,645
Intangible assets, net
26,409
28,640
29,260
Goodwill
42,326
42,326
42,326
Other assets
1,035
391
423
TOTAL ASSETS
$244,930
$253,005
$283,373
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 7,143
$ 7,143
$ 7,143
Trade accounts payable
19,965
9,797
24,050
Accrued liabilities
13,769
15,283
11,991
Current operating lease liabilities
1,083
1,041
1,037
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
41,960
33,264
44,221
Other Liabilities:
Long-term debt
22,353
43,753
64,896
Deferred income tax liability
3,125
3,125
4,516
Operating lease liabilities
7,125
7,897
8,163
Other liabilities
297
387
407
TOTAL LIABILITIES
74,860
88,426
122,203
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock:
Authorized 1,000,000 shares; no par value, none issued
Common stock:
Authorized 30,000,000 shares; no par value, issued and outstanding - 13,877,302; 13,736,800; and 13,736,800; shares respectively
5,909
4,480
3,935
Retained earnings
164,161
160,099
157,235
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
170,070
164,579
161,170
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$244,930
$253,005
$283,373
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
All Amounts in Thousands
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net Income (GAAP)
$5,667
$ 4,275
$10,286
$6,965
Interest expense
530
1,325
1,995
4,280
Income tax expense
1,784
850
3,223
1,637
Depreciation and amortization
1,940
1,423
4,691
4,221
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$9,921
$7,873
$20,195
$17,103
