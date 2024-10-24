Columbia Banking System, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
$146 million
$143 million
$0.70
$0.69
Net income
Operating net income 1
Earnings per diluted common
Operating earnings per diluted
CEO Commentary
"Our third quarter results reflect our continued work and success as we strive toward top-quartile performance," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Our recurring expense run rate reflects a 25% reduction in costs over the 18 months we have operated as a combined organization, as we eliminated redundancies and streamlined operations. Our teams' dedication to driving value for our customers contributed to solid core deposit growth, even as deposit costs were reduced. Although loan balances contracted during the quarter, they reflect healthy customer activity and our focus on reducing transactional assets and their funding sources, as we regain Columbia's placement as a top-performing bank that delivers long-term, consistent, repeatable results for our shareholders."
-Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.
_____________________________
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.
3Q24 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 2Q24)
Net Interest
• Net interest income increased by $3 million from the prior quarter due to higher income earned on loans, which occurred despite a reduction in accretion income, and relatively stable funding costs prior to the late-quarter reduction in the federal funds rate.
• Net interest margin was 3.56%, unchanged from the prior quarter, as a favorable balance sheet funding mix shift into lower-cost deposits and a slight increase in loan yields offset a lower yield on securities.
Non-Interest
• Non-interest income increased by $21 million due to the quarterly fluctuation in cumulative fair value accounting and hedges, which drove $16 million of the change. Higher core banking activity contributed to the remaining increase.
• Non-interest expense decreased by $8 million due to lower restructuring expense and a $6 million decline in salary and wages expense related to operational initiatives. The effect was partially offset by the prior quarter's reversal of compensation-related accruals, which did not repeat in the third quarter.
Credit Quality
• Net charge-offs were 0.31% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.32% in the prior quarter. Lower activity in the FinPac portfolio drove the decline.
• Provision expense of $29 million compares to $32 million in the prior quarter.
• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.32%, compared to 0.30% as of June 30, 2024.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 12.5% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.3%.
• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on August 12, 2024, which was paid September 9, 2024.
Notable Items
• Realized $82 million in annualized cost savings associated with recent operational initiatives as of September 30, 2024. Reinvestment of $12 million in savings is ongoing and expected to extend into 2025.
• Opened our second retail branch in Arizona, which will be complemented by a planned third location in the state, slated to open in early 2025.
3Q24 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE METRICS
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
Return on average assets
1.12 %
0.93 %
1.02 %
Return on average common
11.36 %
9.85 %
11.07 %
Return on average tangible
16.34 %
14.55 %
16.93 %
Operating return on average
1.10 %
1.08 %
1.23 %
Operating return on average
11.15 %
11.47 %
13.40 %
Operating return on average
16.04 %
16.96 %
20.48 %
Net interest margin
3.56 %
3.56 %
3.91 %
Efficiency ratio
54.56 %
59.02 %
57.82 %
Operating efficiency ratio, as
53.89 %
53.56 %
51.26 %
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
Net interest income
$430,218
$427,449
$480,875
Provision for credit losses
$28,769
$31,820
$36,737
Non-interest income
$66,159
$44,703
$43,981
Non-interest expense
$271,358
$279,244
$304,147
Pre-provision net revenue 1
$225,019
$192,908
$220,709
Operating pre-provision net
$221,412
$219,390
$258,687
Earnings per common share -
$0.70
$0.57
$0.65
Operating earnings per common
$0.69
$0.67
$0.79
Dividends paid per share
$0.36
$0.36
$0.36
BALANCE SHEET
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
Total assets
$51.9B
$52.0B
$52.0B
Loans and leases
$37.5B
$37.7B
$37.2B
Deposits
$41.5B
$41.5B
$41.6B
Book value per common share
$25.17
$23.76
$22.21
Tangible book value per share 1
$17.81
$16.26
$14.22
Organizational Update
Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") completed an enterprise-wide evaluation of our operations during the first quarter of 2024. Cost savings identified through the comprehensive review were fully realized as of September 30, 2024, with a portion reserved to fund franchise reinvestment into 2025. Planned reinvestments, some of which have already occurred, include new talent additions, opening de novo locations in targeted growth markets within our existing footprint, and investments in products and technology that create operational efficiencies and revenue growth opportunities. During the third quarter, Columbia's primary subsidiary, Umpqua Bank ("Umpqua"), added new team members with specialty focuses in three of our markets. We also announced the opening of a retail branch in Scottsdale, Arizona, which will be complemented by a planned location in Mesa, Arizona, slated to open in early 2025 as our third branch in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details on our cost savings initiatives and planned reinvestments.
On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West (the "merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $430 million for the third quarter of 2024, up $3 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects higher income earned on loans, which occurred despite a reduction in accretion income, and relatively stable funding costs prior to the reduction in the federal funds rate in the latter part of September.
Columbia's net interest margin was 3.56% for the third quarter of 2024, unchanged from the second quarter of 2024. A favorable balance sheet funding mix shift into lower-cost deposits and a slight increase in loan yields offset a lower yield on securities, contributing to net interest margin stability between periods. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 2 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.95% for the third quarter of 2024, which compares to 2.90% for the month of September and 2.74% as of September 30, 2024. "Anticipated seasonal deposit inflows and successful small business campaigns contributed to customer balance growth during the third quarter," commented Tory Nixon, President of Umpqua Bank. "We continue to use bundled solutions to generate lower-cost customer deposit balances, not promotional pricing. Overall deposit pricing was reduced ahead of and following the federal funds rate reduction in September."
Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 2 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.29% for the third quarter of 2024, which compares to 3.26% for the month of September and 3.13% as of September 30, 2024. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as to our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $66 million for the third quarter of 2024, up $21 million from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by quarterly fluctuations in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, which collectively resulted in a net fair value gain of $7 million in the third quarter compared to a net fair value loss of $10 million in the second quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was up $5 million2 between periods due primarily to higher swap and mortgage banking income and last quarter's $2 million loss on loan sales, which did not repeat in the third quarter. Treasury management fees, a component of service charges on deposits, increased by 2% from the prior quarter and by 12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $271 million for the third quarter of 2024, down $8 million from the prior quarter. Excluding merger and restructuring expense, exit and disposal costs, and accruals for the FDIC special assessment, non-interest expense was $268 million [2], up $6 million from the prior quarter, which included an $8 million reversal of prior compensation-related accruals that did not repeat in the third quarter. Salary and wages expense was down $6 million from the prior quarter, due largely to staff reductions that took place throughout the second quarter of 2024, with some of the benefit offset by higher group insurance costs. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $51.9 billion as of September 30, 2024, down slightly from $52.0 billion as of June 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, essentially unchanged from June 30, 2024. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $19.4 billion as of September 30, 2024, representing 37% of total assets, 47% of total deposits, and 138% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.7 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $174 million relative to June 30, 2024, as the increase in the fair value of the portfolio more than offset paydowns. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.
Gross loans and leases were $37.5 billion as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $207 million relative to June 30, 2024. "Healthy business activity, like loan payoffs related to business and property sales and project completions, contributed to the quarter's loan contraction," commented Mr. Nixon. "Balances also declined as a result of our strategic decision to allow transactional loans to trend lower as we organically remix the portfolio into relationship-driven commercial loans." Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.
Customer deposit growth of $602 million enabled a 20% reduction in brokered CDs during the third quarter of 2024. Total deposits were $41.5 billion as of September 30, 2024, essentially unchanged from June 30, 2024, as a result of the intentional reduction in wholesale funding balances. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $438 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, compared to $439 million, or 1.16% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $29 million for the third quarter of 2024, and it reflects credit migration trends, charge-off activity, and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.
Net charge-offs were 0.31% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.32% for the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $20 million in the third quarter, down $5 million from the second quarter as lower delinquencies in the transportation sector of the portfolio resulted in lower charge-off activity. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $9 million in the third quarter. Non-performing assets were $168 million, or 0.32% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $156 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.
_____________________________
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.
Capital
Columbia's book value per common share was $25.17 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $23.76 as of June 30, 2024. The change reflects organic net capital generation and a favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(234) million at September 30, 2024, compared to $(456) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a decrease in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $219 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $442 million as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share3 was $17.81 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $16.26 as of June 30, 2024.
Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 12.5% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.3% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 12.2% and 10.0%, respectively, as of June 30, 2024. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.
Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
Columbia's Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.
Columbia will host its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call on October 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the link below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIabbcdb79db7641c096e78119393cf06f
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rzbdb27z/
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com
About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Umpqua Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Umpqua Bank. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.
_____________________________
3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger when expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
TABLE INDEX
Page
Consolidated Statements of Income
7
Consolidated Balance Sheets
8
Financial Highlights
10
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
11
Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix
13
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
14
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
15
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
17
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
19
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
21
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 588,603
$ 583,874
$ 575,044
$ 577,741
$ 569,670
1 %
3 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
76,074
78,828
75,017
78,010
80,066
(3) %
(5) %
Exempt from federal income tax
6,855
6,904
6,904
6,966
6,929
(1) %
(1) %
Dividends
2,681
2,895
3,707
4,862
4,941
(7) %
(46) %
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
24,683
23,035
23,553
24,055
34,407
7 %
(28) %
Total interest income
698,896
695,536
684,225
691,634
696,013
- %
- %
Interest expense:
Deposits
208,027
207,307
198,435
170,659
126,974
- %
64 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and
1,121
1,515
1,266
1,226
1,220
(26) %
(8) %
Borrowings
49,636
49,418
51,275
56,066
77,080
- %
(36) %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
9,894
9,847
9,887
10,060
9,864
- %
- %
Total interest expense
268,678
268,087
260,863
238,011
215,138
- %
25 %
Net interest income
430,218
427,449
423,362
453,623
480,875
1 %
(11) %
Provision for credit losses
28,769
31,820
17,136
54,909
36,737
(10) %
(22) %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
18,549
18,503
16,064
17,349
17,410
- %
7 %
Card-based fees
14,591
14,681
13,183
14,593
15,674
(1) %
(7) %
Financial services and trust revenue
5,083
5,396
4,464
3,011
4,651
(6) %
9 %
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
6,668
5,848
4,634
4,212
7,103
14 %
(6) %
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net
3
(1)
12
9
4
nm
(25) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
2,272
325
(1,565)
2,636
(2,055)
nm
nm
Gain (loss) on loan and lease sales, net
161
(1,516)
221
1,161
1,871
nm
(91) %
BOLI income
4,674
4,705
4,639
4,331
4,440
(1) %
5 %
Other income (loss)
14,158
(3,238)
8,705
18,231
(5,117)
nm
nm
Total non-interest income
66,159
44,703
50,357
65,533
43,981
48 %
50 %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
147,268
145,066
154,538
157,572
159,041
2 %
(7) %
Occupancy and equipment, net
45,056
45,147
45,291
48,160
43,070
- %
5 %
Intangible amortization
29,055
29,230
32,091
33,204
29,879
(1) %
(3) %
FDIC assessments
9,332
9,664
14,460
42,510
11,200
(3) %
(17) %
Merger and restructuring expense
2,364
14,641
4,478
7,174
18,938
(84) %
(88) %
Other expenses
38,283
35,496
36,658
48,556
42,019
8 %
(9) %
Total non-interest expense
271,358
279,244
287,516
337,176
304,147
(3) %
(11) %
Income before provision for income taxes
196,250
161,088
169,067
127,071
183,972
22 %
7 %
Provision for income taxes
50,068
40,944
44,987
33,540
48,127
22 %
4 %
Net income
$ 146,182
$ 120,144
$ 124,080
$ 93,531
$ 135,845
22 %
8 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
208,545
208,498
208,260
208,083
208,070
- %
- %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
209,454
209,011
208,956
208,739
208,645
- %
- %
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.70
$ 0.58
$ 0.60
$ 0.45
$ 0.65
21 %
8 %
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 0.70
$ 0.57
$ 0.59
$ 0.45
$ 0.65
23 %
8 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2023
Year over
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 1,747,521
$ 1,535,874
14 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
229,919
198,831
16 %
Exempt from federal income tax
20,663
17,143
21 %
Dividends
9,283
8,241
13 %
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
71,271
87,604
(19) %
Total interest income
2,078,657
1,847,693
13 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
613,769
290,995
111 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
3,902
2,697
45 %
Borrowings
150,329
186,848
(20) %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
29,628
27,605
7 %
Total interest expense
797,628
508,145
57 %
Net interest income
1,281,029
1,339,548
(4) %
Provision for credit losses
77,725
158,290
(51) %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
53,116
48,176
10 %
Card-based fees
42,455
40,670
4 %
Financial services and trust revenue
14,943
10,460
43 %
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
17,150
12,577
36 %
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
14
4
250 %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
1,032
(336)
nm
(Loss) gain on loan and lease sales, net
(1,134)
3,253
(135) %
BOLI income
14,018
11,293
24 %
Other income
19,625
12,297
60 %
Total non-interest income
161,219
138,394
16 %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
446,872
458,531
(3) %
Occupancy and equipment, net
135,494
135,320
0 %
Intangible amortization
90,376
78,092
16 %
FDIC assessments
33,456
28,892
16 %
Merger and restructuring expense
21,483
164,485
(87) %
Other expenses
110,437
110,204
0 %
Total non-interest expense
838,118
975,524
(14) %
Income before provision for income taxes
526,405
344,128
53 %
Provision for income taxes
135,999
88,944
53 %
Net income
$ 390,406
$ 255,184
53 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
208,435
190,997
9 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
209,137
191,546
9 %
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 1.87
$ 1.34
40 %
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 1.87
$ 1.33
41 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 591,364
$ 515,263
$ 440,215
$ 498,496
$ 492,474
15 %
20 %
Interest-bearing cash and temporary
1,519,658
1,553,568
1,760,902
1,664,038
1,911,221
(2) %
(20) %
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
79,996
77,221
77,203
76,995
73,638
4 %
9 %
Available for sale, at fair value
8,676,807
8,503,000
8,616,545
8,829,870
8,503,986
2 %
2 %
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,159
2,203
2,247
2,300
2,344
(2) %
(8) %
Loans held for sale
66,639
56,310
47,201
30,715
60,313
18 %
10 %
Loans and leases
37,503,002
37,709,987
37,642,413
37,441,951
37,170,598
(1) %
1 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(420,054)
(418,671)
(414,344)
(440,871)
(416,560)
- %
1 %
Net loans and leases
37,082,948
37,291,316
37,228,069
37,001,080
36,754,038
(1) %
1 %
Restricted equity securities
116,274
116,274
116,274
179,274
168,524
- %
(31) %
Premises and equipment, net
338,107
337,842
336,869
338,970
337,855
- %
- %
Operating lease right-of-use assets
106,224
108,278
113,833
115,811
114,220
(2) %
(7) %
Goodwill
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
- %
- %
Other intangible assets, net
513,303
542,358
571,588
603,679
636,883
(5) %
(19) %
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair
101,919
110,039
110,444
109,243
117,640
(7) %
(13) %
Bank-owned life insurance
691,160
686,485
682,293
680,948
648,232
1 %
7 %
Deferred tax asset, net
286,432
361,773
356,031
347,203
469,841
(21) %
(39) %
Other assets
706,375
756,319
735,058
665,740
673,372
(7) %
5 %
Total assets
$ 51,908,599
$ 52,047,483
$ 52,224,006
$ 52,173,596
$ 51,993,815
- %
- %
Liabilities:
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing
$ 13,534,065
$ 13,481,616
$ 13,808,554
$ 14,256,452
$ 15,532,948
- %
(13) %
Interest-bearing
27,980,623
28,041,656
27,897,606
27,350,568
26,091,420
- %
7 %
Total deposits
41,514,688
41,523,272
41,706,160
41,607,020
41,624,368
- %
- %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
183,833
197,860
213,573
252,119
258,383
(7) %
(29) %
Borrowings
3,650,000
3,900,000
3,900,000
3,950,000
3,985,000
(6) %
(8) %
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
311,896
310,187
309,544
316,440
331,545
1 %
(6) %
Junior and other subordinated debentures, at
107,725
107,781
107,838
107,895
107,952
- %
- %
Operating lease liabilities
121,298
123,082
129,240
130,576
129,845
(1) %
(7) %
Other liabilities
745,331
908,629
900,406
814,512
924,560
(18) %
(19) %
Total liabilities
46,634,771
47,070,811
47,266,761
47,178,562
47,361,653
(1) %
(2) %
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
5,812,237
5,807,041
5,802,322
5,802,747
5,798,167
- %
- %
Accumulated deficit
(304,525)
(374,687)
(418,946)
(467,571)
(485,576)
(19) %
(37) %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(233,884)
(455,682)
(426,131)
(340,142)
(680,429)
(49) %
(66) %
Total shareholders' equity
5,273,828
4,976,672
4,957,245
4,995,034
4,632,162
6 %
14 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 51,908,599
$ 52,047,483
$ 52,224,006
$ 52,173,596
$ 51,993,815
- %
- %
Common shares outstanding at period end
209,532
209,459
209,370
208,585
208,575
- %
- %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year over
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
- %
- %
Book value
$ 25.17
$ 23.76
$ 23.68
$ 23.95
$ 22.21
6 %
13 %
Tangible book value (1)
$ 17.81
$ 16.26
$ 16.03
$ 16.12
$ 14.22
10 %
25 %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio (2)
54.56 %
59.02 %
60.57 %
64.81 %
57.82 %
(4.46)
(3.26)
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.08 %
2.16 %
2.22 %
2.58 %
2.28 %
(0.08)
(0.20)
Return on average assets ("ROAA")
1.12 %
0.93 %
0.96 %
0.72 %
1.02 %
0.19
0.10
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)
1.72 %
1.49 %
1.44 %
1.39 %
1.65 %
0.23
0.07
Return on average common equity
11.36 %
9.85 %
10.01 %
7.90 %
11.07 %
1.51
0.29
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.34 %
14.55 %
14.82 %
12.19 %
16.93 %
1.79
(0.59)
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (5), (6)
53.89 %
53.56 %
56.97 %
57.31 %
51.26 %
0.33
2.63
Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.05 %
2.03 %
2.14 %
2.25 %
2.10 %
0.02
(0.05)
Operating ROAA (1), (6)
1.10 %
1.08 %
1.04 %
0.89 %
1.23 %
0.02
(0.13)
Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (6)
1.69 %
1.70 %
1.55 %
1.62 %
1.94 %
(0.01)
(0.25)
Operating return on average common equity (1), (6)
11.15 %
11.47 %
10.89 %
9.81 %
13.40 %
(0.32)
(2.25)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (6)
16.04 %
16.96 %
16.12 %
15.14 %
20.48 %
(0.92)
(4.44)
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
6.22 %
6.20 %
6.13 %
6.13 %
6.08 %
0.02
0.14
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.78 %
5.80 %
5.69 %
5.75 %
5.65 %
(0.02)
0.13
Cost of interest bearing deposits
2.95 %
2.97 %
2.88 %
2.54 %
2.01 %
(0.02)
0.94
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
3.29 %
3.31 %
3.25 %
3.02 %
2.72 %
(0.02)
0.57
Cost of total deposits
1.99 %
2.01 %
1.92 %
1.63 %
1.23 %
(0.02)
0.76
Cost of total funding (3)
2.32 %
2.34 %
2.27 %
2.05 %
1.81 %
(0.02)
0.51
Net interest margin (2)
3.56 %
3.56 %
3.52 %
3.78 %
3.91 %
-
(0.35)
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
3.74 %
3.51 %
3.56 %
3.64 %
5.17 %
0.23
(1.43)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
77.91 %
78.27 %
77.87 %
78.04 %
75.64 %
(0.36)
2.27
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
90.42 %
90.61 %
90.41 %
89.91 %
90.63 %
(0.19)
(0.21)
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
32.52 %
32.54 %
33.29 %
35.88 %
38.55 %
(0.02)
(6.03)
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
90.25 %
90.15 %
90.09 %
90.02 %
86.66 %
0.10
3.59
Select Credit & Capital Ratios:
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.44 %
0.41 %
0.38 %
0.30 %
0.28 %
0.03
0.16
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.32 %
0.30 %
0.28 %
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.02
0.12
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
1.17 %
1.16 %
1.16 %
1.24 %
1.18 %
0.01
(0.01)
Total risk-based capital ratio (4)
12.5 %
12.2 %
12.0 %
11.9 %
11.6 %
0.30
0.90
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)
10.3 %
10.0 %
9.8 %
9.6 %
9.5 %
0.30
0.80
(1)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3)
Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
(4)
Estimated holding company ratios.
(5)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
(6)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
Sep 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2023
Year over Year
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 1.08
$ 1.07
0.93 %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio (2)
57.99 %
65.87 %
(7.88)
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.15 %
2.68 %
(0.53)
Return on average assets
1.00 %
0.70 %
0.30
PPNR ROAA (1)
1.55 %
1.38 %
0.17
Return on average common equity
10.42 %
7.77 %
2.65
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
15.27 %
11.21 %
4.06
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (4), (5)
54.80 %
52.70 %
2.10
Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.07 %
2.21 %
(0.14)
Operating ROAA (1), (5)
1.07 %
1.11 %
(0.04)
Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (5)
1.65 %
1.91 %
(0.26)
Operating return on average common equity (1), (5)
11.17 %
12.34 %
(1.17)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (5)
16.36 %
17.80 %
(1.44)
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
6.18 %
5.88 %
0.30
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.76 %
5.46 %
0.30
Cost of interest bearing deposits
2.93 %
1.68 %
1.25
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
3.28 %
2.38 %
0.90
Cost of total deposits
1.97 %
1.02 %
0.95
Cost of total funding (3)
2.31 %
1.56 %
0.75
Net interest margin (2)
3.55 %
3.96 %
(0.41)
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
3.61 %
5.05 %
(1.44)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
78.02 %
76.91 %
1.11
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
90.48 %
91.42 %
(0.94)
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
32.78 %
39.28 %
(6.50)
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
90.16 %
87.53 %
2.63
(1)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3)
Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
(4)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
(5)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
% Change
($ in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$ 6,391,806
$ 6,407,351
$ 6,557,768
$ 6,482,940
$ 6,490,638
- %
(2) %
Owner occupied term, net
5,210,485
5,230,511
5,231,676
5,195,605
5,235,227
- %
- %
Multifamily, net
5,779,737
5,868,848
5,828,960
5,704,734
5,684,495
(2) %
2 %
Construction & development, net
1,988,923
1,946,693
1,728,652
1,747,302
1,669,918
2 %
19 %
Residential development, net
244,579
269,106
284,117
323,899
354,922
(9) %
(31) %
Commercial:
Term, net
5,429,209
5,559,548
5,544,450
5,536,765
5,437,915
(2) %
- %
Lines of credit & other, net
2,640,669
2,558,633
2,491,557
2,430,127
2,353,548
3 %
12 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,670,427
1,701,943
1,706,759
1,729,512
1,728,991
(2) %
(3) %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
5,944,734
5,992,163
6,128,884
6,157,166
6,121,838
(1) %
(3) %
Home equity loans & lines, net
2,017,336
1,982,786
1,950,421
1,938,166
1,899,948
2 %
6 %
Consumer & other, net
185,097
192,405
189,169
195,735
193,158
(4) %
(4) %
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and
$ 37,503,002
$ 37,709,987
$ 37,642,413
$ 37,441,951
$ 37,170,598
(1) %
1 %
Loans and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
17 %
17 %
17 %
17 %
17 %
Owner occupied term, net
14 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
Multifamily, net
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Construction & development, net
5 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
4 %
Residential development, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Commercial:
Term, net
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Lines of credit & other, net
7 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
4 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
16 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
17 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
5 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
Consumer & other, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
% Change
($ in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year over
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 13,534,065
$ 13,481,616
$ 13,808,554
$ 14,256,452
$ 15,532,948
0 %
(13) %
Demand, interest bearing
8,444,424
8,195,284
8,095,211
8,044,432
6,898,831
3 %
22 %
Money market
11,351,066
10,927,813
10,822,498
10,324,454
10,349,217
4 %
10 %
Savings
2,450,924
2,508,598
2,640,060
2,754,113
3,018,706
(2) %
(19) %
Time
5,734,209
6,409,961
6,339,837
6,227,569
5,824,666
(11) %
(2) %
Total
$ 41,514,688
$ 41,523,272
$ 41,706,160
$ 41,607,020
$ 41,624,368
- %
- %
Total core deposits (1)
$ 37,774,870
$ 37,159,069
$ 37,436,569
$ 37,423,402
$ 37,597,830
2 %
0 %
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
33 %
33 %
34 %
34 %
37 %
Demand, interest bearing
20 %
20 %
19 %
19 %
17 %
Money market
27 %
26 %
26 %
25 %
25 %
Savings
6 %
6 %
6 %
7 %
7 %
Time
14 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
14 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Seq.
Year over
Non-performing assets: (1)
Loans and leases on non-accrual status:
Commercial real estate, net
$ 37,332
$ 37,584
$ 39,736
$ 28,689
$ 26,053
(1) %
43 %
Commercial, net
61,464
54,986
58,960
45,682
44,341
12 %
39 %
Total loans and leases on non-accrual status
98,796
92,570
98,696
74,371
70,394
7 %
40 %
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)
Commercial real estate, net
136
-
253
870
71
nm
92 %
Commercial, net
6,012
5,778
10,733
8,232
8,606
4 %
(30) %
Residential, net (2)
59,961
54,525
31,916
29,102
25,180
10 %
138 %
Consumer & other, net
317
220
437
326
240
44 %
32 %
Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and
66,426
60,523
43,339
38,530
34,097
10 %
95 %
Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2)
165,222
153,093
142,035
112,901
104,491
8 %
58 %
Other real estate owned
2,395
2,839
1,762
1,036
1,170
(16) %
105 %
Total non-performing assets (1), (2)
$ 167,617
$ 155,932
$ 143,797
$ 113,937
$ 105,661
7 %
59 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$ 67,310
$ 85,998
$ 109,673
$ 85,235
$ 82,918
(22) %
(19) %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and
0.18 %
0.23 %
0.29 %
0.23 %
0.22 %
(0.05)
(0.04)
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and
0.44 %
0.41 %
0.38 %
0.30 %
0.28 %
0.03
0.16
Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2)
0.32 %
0.30 %
0.28 %
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.02
0.12
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
(1)
Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $65.8 million, $64.6 million, $43.0 million, $31.6 million, and $26.9 million at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(2)
Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $3.7 million, $1.0 million, $1.6 million, $1.0 million, and $700,000 at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Seq.
Year over
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 418,671
$ 414,344
$ 440,871
$ 416,560
$ 404,603
1 %
3 %
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases
30,498
34,760
17,476
53,183
35,082
(12) %
(13) %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
-
(585)
(161)
(629)
-
nm
nm
Commercial, net
(32,645)
(33,561)
(47,232)
(31,949)
(26,629)
(3) %
23 %
Residential, net
(936)
(504)
(490)
(89)
(206)
86 %
354 %
Consumer & other, net
(1,395)
(1,551)
(1,870)
(1,841)
(1,884)
(10) %
(26) %
Total charge-offs
(34,976)
(36,201)
(49,753)
(34,508)
(28,719)
(3) %
22 %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
44
551
358
35
31
(92) %
42 %
Commercial, net
5,258
4,198
4,732
4,414
4,901
25 %
7 %
Residential, net
143
411
170
781
156
(65) %
(8) %
Consumer & other, net
416
608
490
406
506
(32) %
(18) %
Total recoveries
5,861
5,768
5,750
5,636
5,594
2 %
5 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
44
(34)
197
(594)
31
nm
42 %
Commercial, net
(27,387)
(29,363)
(42,500)
(27,535)
(21,728)
(7) %
26 %
Residential, net
(793)
(93)
(320)
692
(50)
nm
nm
Consumer & other, net
(979)
(943)
(1,380)
(1,435)
(1,378)
4 %
(29) %
Total net charge-offs
(29,115)
(30,433)
(44,003)
(28,872)
(23,125)
(4) %
26 %
Balance, end of period
$ 420,054
$ 418,671
$ 414,344
$ 440,871
$ 416,560
0 %
1 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 19,928
$ 22,868
$ 23,208
$ 21,482
$ 19,827
(13) %
1 %
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded
(1,729)
(2,940)
(340)
1,726
1,655
(41) %
(204) %
Balance, end of period
18,199
19,928
22,868
23,208
21,482
(9) %
(15) %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 438,253
$ 438,599
$ 437,212
$ 464,079
$ 438,042
0 %
- %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.31 %
0.32 %
0.47 %
0.31 %
0.25 %
(0.01)
0.06
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
16.76 %
15.93 %
11.56 %
16.33 %
19.48 %
0.83
(2.72)
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.12 %
1.11 %
1.10 %
1.18 %
1.12 %
0.01
-
ACL to loans and leases
1.17 %
1.16 %
1.16 %
1.24 %
1.18 %
0.01
(0.01)
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Sep 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2023
Year over Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 440,871
$ 301,135
46 %
Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period
-
26,492
(100) %
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)
82,734
156,796
(47) %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
(746)
(174)
329 %
Commercial, net
(113,438)
(77,913)
46 %
Residential, net
(1,930)
(458)
321 %
Consumer & other, net
(4,816)
(3,921)
23 %
Total charge-offs
(120,930)
(82,466)
47 %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
953
298
220 %
Commercial, net
14,188
12,470
14 %
Residential, net
724
342
112 %
Consumer & other, net
1,514
1,493
1 %
Total recoveries
17,379
14,603
19 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
207
124
67 %
Commercial, net
(99,250)
(65,443)
52 %
Residential, net
(1,206)
(116)
nm
Consumer & other, net
(3,302)
(2,428)
36 %
Total net charge-offs
(103,551)
(67,863)
53 %
Balance, end of period
$ 420,054
$ 416,560
1 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 23,208
$ 14,221
63 %
Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period
-
5,767
(100) %
Recapture for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(5,009)
1,494
(435) %
Balance, end of period
18,199
21,482
(15) %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 438,253
$ 438,042
0 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.37 %
0.26 %
0.11
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
14.37 %
17.71 %
(3.34)
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 67,764
$ 1,122
6.62 %
$ 101,516
$ 1,628
6.42 %
$ 199,855
$ 1,741
3.49 %
Loans and leases (1)
37,543,561
587,481
6.22 %
37,663,396
582,246
6.20 %
37,050,518
567,929
6.08 %
Taxable securities
7,943,391
78,755
3.97 %
7,839,202
81,723
4.17 %
8,356,165
85,007
4.07 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
828,362
7,821
3.78 %
825,030
7,889
3.82 %
844,417
8,085
3.83 %
Temporary investments and
1,802,396
24,683
5.45 %
1,688,602
23,035
5.49 %
2,530,150
34,407
5.40 %
Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)
48,185,474
$ 699,862
5.78 %
48,117,746
$ 696,521
5.80 %
48,981,105
$ 697,169
5.65 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,559,696
1,588,239
1,684,093
Other assets
2,263,847
2,275,570
2,346,163
Total assets
$ 52,009,017
$ 51,981,555
$ 53,011,361
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 8,312,685
$ 57,237
2.74 %
$ 8,147,516
$ 53,890
2.66 %
$ 6,578,849
$ 25,209
1.52 %
Money market deposits
11,085,499
77,948
2.80 %
10,849,259
76,466
2.83 %
10,249,028
50,039
1.94 %
Savings deposits
2,480,170
1,085
0.17 %
2,555,458
929
0.15 %
3,109,779
1,253
0.16 %
Time deposits
6,140,692
71,757
4.65 %
6,488,923
76,022
4.71 %
5,184,089
50,473
3.86 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
28,019,046
208,027
2.95 %
28,041,156
207,307
2.97 %
25,121,745
126,974
2.01 %
Repurchase agreements and federal
194,805
1,121
2.29 %
224,973
1,515
2.71 %
268,444
1,220
1.80 %
Borrowings
3,873,913
49,636
5.10 %
3,900,000
49,418
5.10 %
5,603,207
77,080
5.46 %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
417,393
9,894
9.43 %
417,329
9,847
9.49 %
420,582
9,864
9.30 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
32,505,157
$ 268,678
3.29 %
32,583,458
$ 268,087
3.31 %
31,413,978
$ 215,138
2.72 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
13,500,235
13,526,483
15,759,720
Other liabilities
885,033
963,375
970,688
Total liabilities
46,890,425
47,073,316
48,144,386
Common equity
5,118,592
4,908,239
4,866,975
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$ 52,009,017
$ 51,981,555
$ 53,011,361
NET INTEREST INCOME (2)
$ 431,184
$ 428,434
$ 482,031
NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)
2.49 %
2.49 %
2.93 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING
3.56 %
3.56 %
3.91 %
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $966,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $985,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 66,614
$ 3,275
6.56 %
$ 100,753
$ 3,222
4.26 %
Loans and leases (1)
37,601,142
1,744,246
6.18 %
34,765,319
1,532,652
5.88 %
Taxable securities
7,954,491
239,202
4.01 %
7,336,862
207,072
3.76 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
834,887
23,596
3.77 %
717,064
20,163
3.75 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
1,737,501
71,271
5.48 %
2,283,461
87,604
5.13 %
Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)
48,194,635
$ 2,081,590
5.76 %
45,203,459
$ 1,850,713
5.46 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,588,916
1,345,833
Other assets
2,241,239
2,159,775
Total assets
$ 52,024,790
$ 48,709,067
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 8,165,718
$ 162,505
2.66 %
$ 5,829,737
$ 52,301
1.20 %
Money market deposits
10,849,807
226,911
2.79 %
9,857,001
123,980
1.68 %
Savings deposits
2,574,318
2,729
0.14 %
3,032,653
2,686
0.12 %
Time deposits
6,344,727
221,624
4.67 %
4,371,643
112,028
3.43 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
27,934,570
613,769
2.93 %
23,091,034
290,995
1.68 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
217,067
3,902
2.40 %
277,896
2,697
1.30 %
Borrowings
3,898,175
150,329
5.15 %
4,726,335
186,848
5.29 %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
419,409
29,628
9.44 %
414,855
27,605
8.90 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
32,469,221
$ 797,628
3.28 %
28,510,120
$ 508,145
2.38 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
13,622,319
14,937,028
Other liabilities
928,597
872,370
Total liabilities
47,020,137
44,319,518
Common equity
5,004,653
4,389,549
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 52,024,790
$ 48,709,067
NET INTEREST INCOME (2)
$ 1,283,962
$ 1,342,568
NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)
2.48 %
3.08 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST
3.55 %
3.96 %
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2023.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Seq.
Year over
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
$ 5,225
$ 3,452
$ 2,920
$ 2,686
$ 2,442
51 %
114 %
Servicing
6,012
5,952
6,021
5,966
8,887
1 %
(32) %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected
(3,127)
(3,183)
(3,153)
(3,215)
(4,801)
(2) %
(35) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(6,540)
1,238
3,117
(6,251)
5,308
nm
(223) %
MSR hedge gain (loss)
5,098
(1,611)
(4,271)
5,026
(4,733)
nm
nm
Total
$ 6,668
$ 5,848
$ 4,634
$ 4,212
$ 7,103
14 %
(6) %
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 161,094
$ 140,875
$ 86,903
$ 87,033
$ 103,333
14 %
56 %
Gain on sale margin
3.24 %
2.45 %
3.36 %
3.09 %
2.36 %
0.79
0.88
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 110,039
$ 110,444
$ 109,243
$ 117,640
$ 172,929
- %
(36) %
Additions for new MSR capitalized
1,547
1,540
1,237
920
1,658
- %
(7) %
Sale of MSR assets
-
-
-
149
(57,454)
nm
nm
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected
(3,127)
(3,183)
(3,153)
(3,215)
(4,801)
(2) %
(35) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(6,540)
1,238
3,117
(6,251)
5,308
nm
(223) %
Balance, end of period
$ 101,919
$ 110,039
$ 110,444
$ 109,243
$ 117,640
(7) %
(13) %
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
$ 7,965,538
$ 8,120,046
$ 8,081,039
$ 8,175,664
$ 8,240,950
(2) %
(3) %
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
1.28 %
1.36 %
1.37 %
1.34 %
1.43 %
(0.08)
(0.15)
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Sep 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2023
Year over
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
$ 11,597
$ 9,195
26 %
Servicing
17,985
27,451
(34) %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(9,463)
(14,479)
(35) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,185)
129
nm
MSR hedge loss
(784)
(9,719)
(92) %
Total
$ 17,150
$ 12,577
36 %
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 388,872
$ 354,535
10 %
Gain on sale margin
2.98 %
2.59 %
0.39
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 109,243
$ 185,017
(41) %
Additions for new MSR capitalized
4,324
4,427
(2) %
Sale of MSR assets
-
(57,454)
nm
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(9,463)
(14,479)
(35) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,185)
129
nm
Balance, end of period
$ 101,919
$ 117,640
(13) %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Seq.
Year
Total shareholders' equity
a
$ 5,273,828
$ 4,976,672
$ 4,957,245
$ 4,995,034
$ 4,632,162
6 %
14 %
Less: Goodwill
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
- %
- %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
513,303
542,358
571,588
603,679
636,883
(5) %
(19) %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
b
$ 3,731,291
$ 3,405,080
$ 3,356,423
$ 3,362,121
$ 2,966,045
10 %
26 %
Total assets
c
$ 51,908,599
$ 52,047,483
$ 52,224,006
$ 52,173,596
$ 51,993,815
- %
- %
Less: Goodwill
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
1,029,234
- %
- %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
513,303
542,358
571,588
603,679
636,883
(5) %
(19) %
Tangible assets
d
$ 50,366,062
$ 50,475,891
$ 50,623,184
$ 50,540,683
$ 50,327,698
- %
- %
Common shares outstanding at period end
e
209,532
209,459
209,370
208,585
208,575
- %
- %
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
a / c
10.16 %
9.56 %
9.49 %
9.57 %
8.91 %
0.60
1.25
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
b / d
7.41 %
6.75 %
6.63 %
6.65 %
5.89 %
0.66
1.52
Book value per common share
a / e
$ 25.17
$ 23.76
$ 23.68
$ 23.95
$ 22.21
6 %
13 %
Tangible book value per common share
b / e
$ 17.81
$ 16.26
$ 16.03
$ 16.12
$ 14.22
10 %
25 %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Seq.
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net
$ 3
$ (1)
$ 12
$ 9
$ 4
nm
(25) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
2,272
325
(1,565)
2,636
(2,055)
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives
(3,596)
424
1,197
(8,042)
5,700
nm
(163) %
Change in fair value of certain loans held for
9,365
(10,114)
(2,372)
19,354
(19,247)
nm
nm
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs
(6,540)
1,238
3,117
(6,251)
5,308
nm
(223) %
MSR hedge gain (loss)
5,098
(1,611)
(4,271)
5,026
(4,733)
nm
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ 6,602
$ (9,739)
$ (3,882)
$ 12,732
$ (15,023)
nm
nm
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger and restructuring expense
$ 2,364
$ 14,641
$ 4,478
$ 7,174
$ 18,938
(84) %
(88) %
Exit and disposal costs
631
1,218
1,272
2,791
4,017
(48) %
(84) %
FDIC special assessment (2)
-
884
4,848
32,923
-
(100) %
nm
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 2,995
$ 16,743
$ 10,598
$ 42,888
$ 22,955
(82) %
(87) %
Net interest income
c
$ 430,218
$ 427,449
$ 423,362
$ 453,623
$ 480,875
1 %
(11) %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 66,159
$ 44,703
$ 50,357
$ 65,533
$ 43,981
48 %
50 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(6,602)
9,739
3,882
(12,732)
15,023
(168) %
(144) %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 59,557
$ 54,442
$ 54,239
$ 52,801
$ 59,004
9 %
1 %
Revenue (GAAP)
f=c+d
$ 496,377
$ 472,152
$ 473,719
$ 519,156
$ 524,856
5 %
(5) %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP)
g=c+e
$ 489,775
$ 481,891
$ 477,601
$ 506,424
$ 539,879
2 %
(9) %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 271,358
$ 279,244
$ 287,516
$ 337,176
$ 304,147
(3) %
(11) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(2,995)
(16,743)
(10,598)
(42,888)
(22,955)
(82) %
(87) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 268,363
$ 262,501
$ 276,918
$ 294,288
$ 281,192
2 %
(5) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 146,182
$ 120,144
$ 124,080
$ 93,531
$ 135,845
22 %
8 %
Provision for income taxes
50,068
40,944
44,987
33,540
48,127
22 %
4 %
Income before provision for income taxes
196,250
161,088
169,067
127,071
183,972
22 %
7 %
Provision for credit losses
28,769
31,820
17,136
54,909
36,737
(10) %
(22) %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
225,019
192,908
186,203
181,980
220,709
17 %
2 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(6,602)
9,739
3,882
(12,732)
15,023
(168) %
(144) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
2,995
16,743
10,598
42,888
22,955
(82) %
(87) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 221,412
$ 219,390
$ 200,683
$ 212,136
$ 258,687
1 %
(14) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 146,182
$ 120,144
$ 124,080
$ 93,531
$ 135,845
22 %
8 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(6,602)
9,739
3,882
(12,732)
15,023
(168) %
(144) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
2,995
16,743
10,598
42,888
22,955
(82) %
(87) %
Tax effect of adjustments
902
(6,621)
(3,620)
(7,539)
(9,482)
nm
nm
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 143,477
$ 140,005
$ 134,940
$ 116,148
$ 164,341
2 %
(13) %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Seq.
Year
Average assets
n
$ 52,009,017
$ 51,981,555
$ 52,083,973
$ 51,832,356
$ 53,011,361
- %
(2) %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets,
1,559,696
1,588,239
1,619,134
1,652,282
1,684,093
(2) %
(7) %
Average tangible assets
o
$ 50,449,321
$ 50,393,316
$ 50,464,839
$ 50,180,074
$ 51,327,268
- %
(2) %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 5,118,592
$ 4,908,239
$ 4,985,875
$ 4,695,736
$ 4,866,975
4 %
5 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets,
1,559,696
1,588,239
1,619,134
1,652,282
1,684,093
(2) %
(7) %
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 3,558,896
$ 3,320,000
$ 3,366,741
$ 3,043,454
$ 3,182,882
7 %
12 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
r
208,545
208,498
208,260
208,083
208,070
- %
- %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
s
209,454
209,011
208,956
208,739
208,645
- %
- %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic
j / r
$ 0.70
$ 0.58
$ 0.60
$ 0.45
$ 0.65
21 %
8 %
Earnings-per-share - diluted
j / s
$ 0.70
$ 0.57
$ 0.59
$ 0.45
$ 0.65
23 %
8 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
h / f
54.56 %
59.02 %
60.57 %
64.81 %
57.82 %
(4.46)
(3.26)
Non-interest expense to average assets
h / n
2.08 %
2.16 %
2.22 %
2.58 %
2.28 %
(0.08)
(0.20)
Return on average assets
j / n
1.12 %
0.93 %
0.96 %
0.72 %
1.02 %
0.19
0.10
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
1.15 %
0.96 %
0.99 %
0.74 %
1.05 %
0.19
0.10
PPNR return on average assets
k / n
1.72 %
1.49 %
1.44 %
1.39 %
1.65 %
0.23
0.07
Return on average common equity
j / p
11.36 %
9.85 %
10.01 %
7.90 %
11.07 %
1.51
0.29
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
16.34 %
14.55 %
14.82 %
12.19 %
16.93 %
1.79
(0.59)
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic (2)
m / r
$ 0.69
$ 0.67
$ 0.65
$ 0.56
$ 0.79
3 %
(13) %
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (2)
m / s
$ 0.69
$ 0.67
$ 0.65
$ 0.56
$ 0.79
3 %
(13) %
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (3)
u / y
53.89 %
53.56 %
56.97 %
57.31 %
51.26 %
0.33
2.63
Operating non-interest expense to average assets
i / n
2.05 %
2.03 %
2.14 %
2.25 %
2.10 %
0.02
(0.05)
Operating return on average assets (2)
m / n
1.10 %
1.08 %
1.04 %
0.89 %
1.23 %
0.02
(0.13)
Operating return on average tangible assets (2)
m / o
1.13 %
1.12 %
1.08 %
0.92 %
1.27 %
0.01
(0.14)
Operating PPNR return on average assets (2)
l / n
1.69 %
1.70 %
1.55 %
1.62 %
1.94 %
(0.01)
(0.25)
Operating return on average common equity (2)
m / p
11.15 %
11.47 %
10.89 %
9.81 %
13.40 %
(0.32)
(2.25)
Operating return on average tangible common
m / q
16.04 %
16.96 %
16.12 %
15.14 %
20.48 %
(0.92)
(4.44)
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
(2)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
(3)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Seq.
Year
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 271,358
$ 279,244
$ 287,516
$ 337,176
$ 304,147
(3) %
(11) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(2,995)
(16,743)
(10,598)
(42,888)
(22,955)
(82) %
(87) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
268,363
262,501
276,918
294,288
281,192
2 %
(5) %
Less: B&O taxes
t
(3,248)
(3,183)
(3,223)
(2,727)
(3,275)
2 %
(1) %
Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O
u
$ 265,115
$ 259,318
$ 273,695
$ 291,561
$ 277,917
2 %
(5) %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
v
$ 431,184
$ 428,434
$ 424,344
$ 454,730
$ 482,031
1 %
(11) %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
66,159
44,703
50,357
65,533
43,981
48 %
50 %
Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)
w
1,248
1,291
1,809
1,182
1,178
(3) %
6 %
Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent
x
498,591
474,428
476,510
521,445
527,190
5 %
(5) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(6,602)
9,739
3,882
(12,732)
15,023
(168) %
(144) %
Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI
y
$ 491,989
$ 484,167
$ 480,392
$ 508,713
$ 542,213
2 %
(9) %
Efficiency ratio (1)
h / f
54.56 %
59.02 %
60.57 %
64.81 %
57.82 %
(4.46)
(3.26)
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1), (2), (3)
u / y
53.89 %
53.56 %
56.97 %
57.31 %
51.26 %
0.33
2.63
(1)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
(2)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
(3)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Sep 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2023
Year over Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ 14
$ 4
250 %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
1,032
(336)
nm
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives
(1,975)
3,445
(157) %
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(3,121)
(16,724)
(81) %
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,185)
129
nm
MSR hedge loss
(784)
(9,719)
(92) %
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (7,019)
$ (23,201)
(70) %
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger and restructuring expense
$ 21,483
$ 164,485
(87) %
Exit and disposal costs
3,121
7,427
(58) %
FDIC special assessment (2)
5,732
-
nm
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 30,336
$ 171,912
(82) %
Net interest income
c
$ 1,281,029
$ 1,339,548
(4) %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 161,219
$ 138,394
16 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
7,019
23,201
(70) %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 168,238
$ 161,595
4 %
Revenue (GAAP)
f=c+d
$ 1,442,248
$ 1,477,942
(2) %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP)
g=c+e
$ 1,449,267
$ 1,501,143
(3) %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 838,118
$ 975,524
(14) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(30,336)
(171,912)
(82) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 807,782
$ 803,612
1 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 390,406
$ 255,184
53 %
Provision for income taxes
135,999
88,944
53 %
Income before provision for income taxes
526,405
344,128
53 %
Provision for credit losses
77,725
158,290
(51) %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
604,130
502,418
20 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
7,019
23,201
(70) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
30,336
171,912
(82) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 641,485
$ 697,531
(8) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 390,406
$ 255,184
53 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
7,019
23,201
(70) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
30,336
171,912
(82) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(9,339)
(45,028)
(79) %
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 418,422
$ 405,269
3 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
Average assets
n
$ 52,024,790
$ 48,709,067
7 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,588,916
1,345,833
18 %
Average tangible assets
o
$ 50,435,874
$ 47,363,234
6 %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 5,004,653
$ 4,389,549
14 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,588,916
1,345,833
18 %
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 3,415,737
$ 3,043,716
12 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
r
208,435
190,997
9 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
s
209,137
191,546
9 %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic
j / r
$ 1.87
$ 1.34
40 %
Earnings-per-share - diluted
j / s
$ 1.87
$ 1.33
41 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
h / f
57.99 %
65.87 %
(7.88)
Non-interest expense to average assets
h/n
2.15 %
2.68 %
(0.53)
Return on average assets
j / n
1.00 %
0.70 %
0.30
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
1.03 %
0.72 %
0.31
PPNR return on average assets
k/n
1.55 %
1.38 %
0.17
Return on average common equity
j / p
10.42 %
7.77 %
2.65
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
15.27 %
11.21 %
4.06
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic (2)
m / r
$ 2.01
$ 2.12
(5) %
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (2)
m / s
$ 2.00
$ 2.12
(6) %
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (3)
u / y
54.80 %
52.70 %
2.10
Operating non-interest expense to average assets
i/n
2.07 %
2.21 %
(0.14)
Operating return on average assets (2)
m / n
1.07 %
1.11 %
(0.04)
Operating return on average tangible assets (2)
m / o
1.11 %
1.14 %
(0.03)
Operating PPNR return on average assets (2)
l / n
1.65 %
1.91 %
(0.26)
Operating return on average common equity (2)
m / p
11.17 %
12.34 %
(1.17)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (2)
m / q
16.36 %
17.80 %
(1.44)
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
(2)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
(3)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% change
($ in thousands)
Sep 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2023
Year over Year
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 838,118
$ 975,524
(14) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(30,336)
(171,912)
(82) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
807,782
803,612
1 %
Less: B&O taxes
t
(9,654)
(9,051)
7 %
Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP)
u
$ 798,128
$ 794,561
- %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)
v
$ 1,283,962
$ 1,342,568
(4) %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
161,219
138,394
16 %
Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)
w
4,348
3,495
24 %
Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent)
x
1,449,529
1,484,457
(2) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
7,019
23,201
(70) %
Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)
y
$ 1,456,548
$ 1,507,658
(3) %
Efficiency ratio (1)
h /f
57.99 %
65.87 %
(7.88)
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1), (2), (3)
u / y
54.80 %
52.70 %
2.10
(1)
Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.
(2)
Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.
(3)
The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30, 2023
Seq.
Year over
Loans and leases interest income
a
$ 587,481
$ 582,246
$ 574,519
$ 577,092
$ 567,929
1 %
3 %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)
b
21,963
24,942
23,482
26,914
28,963
(12) %
(24) %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
4,127
4,835
5,119
5,430
6,370
(15) %
(35) %
Adjusted loans and leases interest income
d=a-b-c
$ 561,391
$ 552,469
$ 545,918
$ 544,748
$ 532,596
2 %
5 %
Taxable securities interest income
e
$ 78,755
$ 81,723
$ 78,724
$ 82,872
$ 85,007
(4) %
(7) %
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f
35,359
40,120
31,527
34,290
39,219
(12) %
(10) %
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income
g=e-f
$ 43,396
$ 41,603
$ 47,197
$ 48,582
$ 45,788
4 %
(5) %
Non-taxable securities interest income (1)
h
$ 7,821
$ 7,889
$ 7,886
$ 8,073
$ 8,085
(1) %
(3) %
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i
2,241
2,256
2,270
2,309
2,288
(1) %
(2) %
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)
j=h-i
$ 5,580
$ 5,633
$ 5,616
$ 5,764
$ 5,797
(1) %
(4) %
Interest income (1)
k
$ 699,862
$ 696,521
$ 685,207
$ 692,741
$ 697,169
- %
- %
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)
l=b+f+i
59,563
67,318
57,279
63,513
70,470
(12) %
(15) %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
4,127
4,835
5,119
5,430
6,370
(15) %
(35) %
Adjusted interest income (1)
m=k-l-c
$ 636,172
$ 624,368
$ 622,809
$ 623,798
$ 620,329
2 %
3 %
Interest-bearing deposits interest expense
n
$ 208,027
$ 207,307
$ 198,435
$ 170,659
$ 126,974
- %
64 %
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o
-
-
-
(187)
(373)
nm
nm
Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense
p=n-o
$ 208,027
$ 207,307
$ 198,435
$ 170,846
$ 127,347
- %
63 %
Interest expense
q
$ 268,678
$ 268,087
$ 260,863
$ 238,011
$ 215,138
- %
25 %
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r
(57)
(57)
(57)
(244)
(430)
- %
(87) %
Adjusted interest expense
s=q-r
$ 268,735
$ 268,144
$ 260,920
$ 238,255
$ 215,568
- %
25 %
Net Interest Income (1)
t
$ 431,184
$ 428,434
$ 424,344
$ 454,730
$ 482,031
1 %
(11) %
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing
u=l-r
59,620
67,375
57,336
63,757
70,900
(12) %
(16) %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
4,127
4,835
5,119
5,430
6,370
(15) %
(35) %
Adjusted net interest income (1)
v=t-u-c
$ 367,437
$ 356,224
$ 361,889
$ 385,543
$ 404,761
3 %
(9) %
Average loans and leases
aa
37,543,561
37,663,396
37,597,101
37,333,310
37,050,518
- %
1 %
Average taxable securities
ab
7,943,391
7,839,202
8,081,003
7,903,053
8,356,165
1 %
(5) %
Average non-taxable securities
ac
828,362
825,030
851,342
809,551
844,417
- %
(2) %
Average interest-earning assets
ad
48,185,474
48,117,746
48,280,787
47,838,229
48,981,105
- %
(2) %
Average interest-bearing deposits
ae
28,019,046
28,041,156
27,742,579
26,622,343
25,121,745
0 %
12 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities
af
32,505,157
32,583,458
32,318,653
31,226,600
31,413,978
0 %
3 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year over
Average yield on loans and leases
a / aa
6.22 %
6.20 %
6.13 %
6.13 %
6.08 %
0.02
0.14
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)
b / aa
0.23 %
0.27 %
0.25 %
0.29 %
0.31 %
(0.04)
(0.08)
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / aa
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.06 %
0.07 %
(0.01)
(0.03)
Adjusted average yield on loans and leases
d / aa
5.95 %
5.88 %
5.83 %
5.78 %
5.70 %
0.07
0.25
Average yield on taxable securities
e / ab
3.97 %
4.17 %
3.90 %
4.19 %
4.07 %
(0.20)
(0.10)
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f / ab
1.77 %
2.06 %
1.57 %
1.72 %
1.86 %
(0.29)
(0.09)
Adjusted average yield on taxable securities
g / ab
2.20 %
2.11 %
2.33 %
2.47 %
2.21 %
0.09
(0.01)
Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)
h / ac
3.78 %
3.82 %
3.71 %
3.99 %
3.83 %
(0.04)
(0.05)
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i / ac
1.08 %
1.10 %
1.07 %
1.13 %
1.07 %
(0.02)
0.01
Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)
j / ac
2.70 %
2.72 %
2.64 %
2.86 %
2.76 %
(0.02)
(0.06)
Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
k / ad
5.78 %
5.80 %
5.69 %
5.75 %
5.65 %
(0.02)
0.13
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)
l / ad
0.49 %
0.56 %
0.48 %
0.53 %
0.57 %
(0.07)
(0.08)
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / ad
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
-
(0.01)
Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
m / ad
5.25 %
5.20 %
5.17 %
5.17 %
5.03 %
0.05
0.22
Average rate on interest-bearing deposits
n / ae
2.95 %
2.97 %
2.88 %
2.54 %
2.01 %
(0.02)
0.94
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o / ae
- %
- %
- %
- %
(0.01) %
-
0.01
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits
p / ae
2.95 %
2.97 %
2.88 %
2.54 %
2.02 %
(0.02)
0.93
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
q / af
3.29 %
3.31 %
3.25 %
3.02 %
2.72 %
(0.02)
0.57
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r / af
- %
- %
- %
- %
(0.01) %
-
0.01
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
s / af
3.29 %
3.31 %
3.25 %
3.02 %
2.73 %
(0.02)
0.56
Net interest margin (1)
t / ad
3.56 %
3.56 %
3.52 %
3.78 %
3.91 %
-
(0.35)
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities
u / ad
0.49 %
0.56 %
0.48 %
0.53 %
0.58 %
(0.07)
(0.09)
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / ad
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
-
(0.01)
Adjusted net interest margin (1)
v / ad
3.03 %
2.96 %
3.00 %
3.20 %
3.28 %
0.07
(0.25)
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Sep 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2023
Year over
Loans and leases interest income
a
$ 1,744,246
$ 1,532,652
14 %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)
b
70,387
71,343
(1) %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
14,081
17,276
(18) %
Adjusted loans and leases interest income
d=a-b-c
$ 1,659,778
$ 1,444,033
15 %
Taxable securities interest income
e
$ 239,202
$ 207,072
16 %
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f
107,006
89,376
20 %
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income
g=e-f
$ 132,196
$ 117,696
12 %
Non-taxable securities interest income (1)
h
$ 23,596
$ 20,163
17 %
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i
6,767
5,463
24 %
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)
j=h-i
$ 16,829
$ 14,700
14 %
Interest income (1)
k
$ 2,081,590
$ 1,850,713
12 %
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)
l=b+f+i
184,160
166,182
11 %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
14,081
17,276
(18) %
Adjusted interest income (1)
m=k-l-c
$ 1,883,349
$ 1,667,255
13 %
Interest-bearing deposits interest expense
n
$ 613,769
$ 290,995
111 %
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o
-
(746)
nm
Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense
p=n-o
$ 613,769
$ 291,741
110 %
Interest expense
q
$ 797,628
$ 508,145
57 %
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r
(171)
(917)
(81) %
Adjusted interest expense
s=q-r
$ 797,799
$ 509,062
57 %
Net Interest Income (1)
t
$ 1,283,962
$ 1,342,568
(4) %
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3)
u=l-r
184,331
167,099
10 %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
14,081
17,276
(18) %
Adjusted net interest income (1)
v=t-u-c
$ 1,085,550
$ 1,158,193
(6) %
Average loans and leases
aa
37,601,142
34,765,319
8 %
Average taxable securities
ab
7,954,491
7,336,862
8 %
Average non-taxable securities
ac
834,887
717,064
16 %
Average interest-earning assets
ad
48,194,635
45,203,459
7 %
Average interest-bearing deposits
ae
27,934,570
23,091,034
21 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities
af
32,469,221
28,510,120
14 %
nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Sep 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2023
Year over
Average yield on loans and leases
a / aa
6.18 %
5.88 %
0.30
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)
b / aa
0.25 %
0.27 %
(0.02)
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / aa
0.05 %
0.07 %
(0.02)
Adjusted average yield on loans and leases
d / aa
5.88 %
5.54 %
0.34
Average yield on taxable securities
e / ab
4.01 %
3.76 %
0.25
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f / ab
1.80 %
1.63 %
0.17
Adjusted average yield on taxable securities
g / ab
2.21 %
2.13 %
0.08
Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)
h / ac
3.77 %
3.75 %
0.02
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i / ac
1.08 %
1.02 %
0.06
Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)
j / ac
2.69 %
2.73 %
(0.04)
Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
k / ad
5.76 %
5.46 %
0.30
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3)
l / ad
0.51 %
0.49 %
0.02
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / ad
0.04 %
0.05 %
(0.01)
Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
m / ad
5.21 %
4.92 %
0.29
Average rate on interest-bearing deposits
n / ae
2.93 %
1.68 %
1.25
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o / ae
- %
- %
-
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits
p / ae
2.93 %
1.68 %
1.25
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
q / af
3.28 %
2.38 %
0.90
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r / af
- %
- %
-
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
s / af
3.28 %
2.38 %
0.90
Net interest margin (1)
t / ad
3.55 %
3.96 %
(0.41)
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3)
u / ad
0.51 %
0.49 %
0.02
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / ad
0.04 %
0.05 %
(0.01)
Adjusted net interest margin (1)
v / ad
3.00 %
3.42 %
(0.42)
(1)
Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.
SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.