Columbia Banking System, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

CEO Commentary "Our third quarter results reflect our continued work and success as we strive toward top-quartile performance," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Our recurring expense run rate reflects a 25% reduction in costs over the 18 months we have operated as a combined organization, as we eliminated redundancies and streamlined operations. Our teams' dedication to driving value for our customers contributed to solid core deposit growth, even as deposit costs were reduced. Although loan balances contracted during the quarter, they reflect healthy customer activity and our focus on reducing transactional assets and their funding sources, as we regain Columbia's placement as a top-performing bank that delivers long-term, consistent, repeatable results for our shareholders." -Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

3Q24 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 2Q24)







Net Interest

Income and

NIM • Net interest income increased by $3 million from the prior quarter due to higher income earned on loans, which occurred despite a reduction in accretion income, and relatively stable funding costs prior to the late-quarter reduction in the federal funds rate.

• Net interest margin was 3.56%, unchanged from the prior quarter, as a favorable balance sheet funding mix shift into lower-cost deposits and a slight increase in loan yields offset a lower yield on securities.







Non-Interest

Income and Expense • Non-interest income increased by $21 million due to the quarterly fluctuation in cumulative fair value accounting and hedges, which drove $16 million of the change. Higher core banking activity contributed to the remaining increase.

• Non-interest expense decreased by $8 million due to lower restructuring expense and a $6 million decline in salary and wages expense related to operational initiatives. The effect was partially offset by the prior quarter's reversal of compensation-related accruals, which did not repeat in the third quarter.







Credit Quality • Net charge-offs were 0.31% of average loans and leases (annualized), compared to 0.32% in the prior quarter. Lower activity in the FinPac portfolio drove the decline.

• Provision expense of $29 million compares to $32 million in the prior quarter.

• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.32%, compared to 0.30% as of June 30, 2024.







Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 12.5% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.3%.

• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share on August 12, 2024, which was paid September 9, 2024.







Notable Items • Realized $82 million in annualized cost savings associated with recent operational initiatives as of September 30, 2024. Reinvestment of $12 million in savings is ongoing and expected to extend into 2025.

• Opened our second retail branch in Arizona, which will be complemented by a planned third location in the state, slated to open in early 2025.



3Q24 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 3Q24

2Q24

3Q23 Return on average assets 1.12 %

0.93 %

1.02 % Return on average common

equity 11.36 %

9.85 %

11.07 % Return on average tangible

common equity 1 16.34 %

14.55 %

16.93 % Operating return on average

assets 1 1.10 %

1.08 %

1.23 % Operating return on average

common equity 1 11.15 %

11.47 %

13.40 % Operating return on average

tangible common equity 1 16.04 %

16.96 %

20.48 % Net interest margin 3.56 %

3.56 %

3.91 % Efficiency ratio 54.56 %

59.02 %

57.82 % Operating efficiency ratio, as

adjusted 1 53.89 %

53.56 %

51.26 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 3Q24

2Q24

3Q23 Net interest income $430,218

$427,449

$480,875 Provision for credit losses $28,769

$31,820

$36,737 Non-interest income $66,159

$44,703

$43,981 Non-interest expense $271,358

$279,244

$304,147 Pre-provision net revenue 1 $225,019

$192,908

$220,709 Operating pre-provision net

revenue 1 $221,412

$219,390

$258,687 Earnings per common share -

diluted $0.70

$0.57

$0.65 Operating earnings per common

share - diluted 1 $0.69

$0.67

$0.79 Dividends paid per share $0.36

$0.36

$0.36











BALANCE SHEET 3Q24

2Q24

3Q23 Total assets $51.9B

$52.0B

$52.0B Loans and leases $37.5B

$37.7B

$37.2B Deposits $41.5B

$41.5B

$41.6B Book value per common share $25.17

$23.76

$22.21 Tangible book value per share 1 $17.81

$16.26

$14.22

Organizational Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") completed an enterprise-wide evaluation of our operations during the first quarter of 2024. Cost savings identified through the comprehensive review were fully realized as of September 30, 2024, with a portion reserved to fund franchise reinvestment into 2025. Planned reinvestments, some of which have already occurred, include new talent additions, opening de novo locations in targeted growth markets within our existing footprint, and investments in products and technology that create operational efficiencies and revenue growth opportunities. During the third quarter, Columbia's primary subsidiary, Umpqua Bank ("Umpqua"), added new team members with specialty focuses in three of our markets. We also announced the opening of a retail branch in Scottsdale, Arizona, which will be complemented by a planned location in Mesa, Arizona, slated to open in early 2025 as our third branch in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details on our cost savings initiatives and planned reinvestments.

On February 28, 2023, Columbia completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West (the "merger"). Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $430 million for the third quarter of 2024, up $3 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects higher income earned on loans, which occurred despite a reduction in accretion income, and relatively stable funding costs prior to the reduction in the federal funds rate in the latter part of September.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.56% for the third quarter of 2024, unchanged from the second quarter of 2024. A favorable balance sheet funding mix shift into lower-cost deposits and a slight increase in loan yields offset a lower yield on securities, contributing to net interest margin stability between periods. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 2 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.95% for the third quarter of 2024, which compares to 2.90% for the month of September and 2.74% as of September 30, 2024. "Anticipated seasonal deposit inflows and successful small business campaigns contributed to customer balance growth during the third quarter," commented Tory Nixon, President of Umpqua Bank. "We continue to use bundled solutions to generate lower-cost customer deposit balances, not promotional pricing. Overall deposit pricing was reduced ahead of and following the federal funds rate reduction in September."

Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 2 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.29% for the third quarter of 2024, which compares to 3.26% for the month of September and 3.13% as of September 30, 2024. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as to our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $66 million for the third quarter of 2024, up $21 million from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by quarterly fluctuations in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, which collectively resulted in a net fair value gain of $7 million in the third quarter compared to a net fair value loss of $10 million in the second quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was up $5 million2 between periods due primarily to higher swap and mortgage banking income and last quarter's $2 million loss on loan sales, which did not repeat in the third quarter. Treasury management fees, a component of service charges on deposits, increased by 2% from the prior quarter and by 12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $271 million for the third quarter of 2024, down $8 million from the prior quarter. Excluding merger and restructuring expense, exit and disposal costs, and accruals for the FDIC special assessment, non-interest expense was $268 million [2], up $6 million from the prior quarter, which included an $8 million reversal of prior compensation-related accruals that did not repeat in the third quarter. Salary and wages expense was down $6 million from the prior quarter, due largely to staff reductions that took place throughout the second quarter of 2024, with some of the benefit offset by higher group insurance costs. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $51.9 billion as of September 30, 2024, down slightly from $52.0 billion as of June 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, essentially unchanged from June 30, 2024. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $19.4 billion as of September 30, 2024, representing 37% of total assets, 47% of total deposits, and 138% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $8.7 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $174 million relative to June 30, 2024, as the increase in the fair value of the portfolio more than offset paydowns. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $37.5 billion as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $207 million relative to June 30, 2024. "Healthy business activity, like loan payoffs related to business and property sales and project completions, contributed to the quarter's loan contraction," commented Mr. Nixon. "Balances also declined as a result of our strategic decision to allow transactional loans to trend lower as we organically remix the portfolio into relationship-driven commercial loans." Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Customer deposit growth of $602 million enabled a 20% reduction in brokered CDs during the third quarter of 2024. Total deposits were $41.5 billion as of September 30, 2024, essentially unchanged from June 30, 2024, as a result of the intentional reduction in wholesale funding balances. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $438 million, or 1.17% of loans and leases, compared to $439 million, or 1.16% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $29 million for the third quarter of 2024, and it reflects credit migration trends, charge-off activity, and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.

Net charge-offs were 0.31% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.32% for the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $20 million in the third quarter, down $5 million from the second quarter as lower delinquencies in the transportation sector of the portfolio resulted in lower charge-off activity. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $9 million in the third quarter. Non-performing assets were $168 million, or 0.32% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $156 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. Please refer to the Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital

Columbia's book value per common share was $25.17 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $23.76 as of June 30, 2024. The change reflects organic net capital generation and a favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(234) million at September 30, 2024, compared to $(456) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a decrease in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $219 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $442 million as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share3 was $17.81 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $16.26 as of June 30, 2024.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 12.5% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.3% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 12.2% and 10.0%, respectively, as of June 30, 2024. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information

Columbia's Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

Columbia will host its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call on October 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the link below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIabbcdb79db7641c096e78119393cf06f

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rzbdb27z/

Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Umpqua Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Umpqua Bank. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger when expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

TABLE INDEX

Page Consolidated Statements of Income 7 Consolidated Balance Sheets 8 Financial Highlights 10 Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix 11 Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix 13 Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets 14 Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses 15 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates 17 Residential Mortgage Banking Activity 19 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 21

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 588,603

$ 583,874

$ 575,044

$ 577,741

$ 569,670

1 %

3 % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 76,074

78,828

75,017

78,010

80,066

(3) %

(5) % Exempt from federal income tax 6,855

6,904

6,904

6,966

6,929

(1) %

(1) % Dividends 2,681

2,895

3,707

4,862

4,941

(7) %

(46) % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 24,683

23,035

23,553

24,055

34,407

7 %

(28) % Total interest income 698,896

695,536

684,225

691,634

696,013

- %

- % Interest expense:

























Deposits 208,027

207,307

198,435

170,659

126,974

- %

64 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and

federal funds purchased 1,121

1,515

1,266

1,226

1,220

(26) %

(8) % Borrowings 49,636

49,418

51,275

56,066

77,080

- %

(36) % Junior and other subordinated debentures 9,894

9,847

9,887

10,060

9,864

- %

- % Total interest expense 268,678

268,087

260,863

238,011

215,138

- %

25 % Net interest income 430,218

427,449

423,362

453,623

480,875

1 %

(11) % Provision for credit losses 28,769

31,820

17,136

54,909

36,737

(10) %

(22) % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 18,549

18,503

16,064

17,349

17,410

- %

7 % Card-based fees 14,591

14,681

13,183

14,593

15,674

(1) %

(7) % Financial services and trust revenue 5,083

5,396

4,464

3,011

4,651

(6) %

9 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net 6,668

5,848

4,634

4,212

7,103

14 %

(6) % Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net 3

(1)

12

9

4

nm

(25) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 2,272

325

(1,565)

2,636

(2,055)

nm

nm Gain (loss) on loan and lease sales, net 161

(1,516)

221

1,161

1,871

nm

(91) % BOLI income 4,674

4,705

4,639

4,331

4,440

(1) %

5 % Other income (loss) 14,158

(3,238)

8,705

18,231

(5,117)

nm

nm Total non-interest income 66,159

44,703

50,357

65,533

43,981

48 %

50 % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 147,268

145,066

154,538

157,572

159,041

2 %

(7) % Occupancy and equipment, net 45,056

45,147

45,291

48,160

43,070

- %

5 % Intangible amortization 29,055

29,230

32,091

33,204

29,879

(1) %

(3) % FDIC assessments 9,332

9,664

14,460

42,510

11,200

(3) %

(17) % Merger and restructuring expense 2,364

14,641

4,478

7,174

18,938

(84) %

(88) % Other expenses 38,283

35,496

36,658

48,556

42,019

8 %

(9) % Total non-interest expense 271,358

279,244

287,516

337,176

304,147

(3) %

(11) % Income before provision for income taxes 196,250

161,088

169,067

127,071

183,972

22 %

7 % Provision for income taxes 50,068

40,944

44,987

33,540

48,127

22 %

4 % Net income $ 146,182

$ 120,144

$ 124,080

$ 93,531

$ 135,845

22 %

8 %



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding 208,545

208,498

208,260

208,083

208,070

- %

- % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 209,454

209,011

208,956

208,739

208,645

- %

- % Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 0.60

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

21 %

8 % Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

23 %

8 %



























Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Year over

Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 1,747,521

$ 1,535,874

14 % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

229,919

198,831

16 % Exempt from federal income tax

20,663

17,143

21 % Dividends

9,283

8,241

13 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

71,271

87,604

(19) % Total interest income

2,078,657

1,847,693

13 % Interest expense:











Deposits

613,769

290,995

111 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

3,902

2,697

45 % Borrowings

150,329

186,848

(20) % Junior and other subordinated debentures

29,628

27,605

7 % Total interest expense

797,628

508,145

57 % Net interest income

1,281,029

1,339,548

(4) % Provision for credit losses

77,725

158,290

(51) % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

53,116

48,176

10 % Card-based fees

42,455

40,670

4 % Financial services and trust revenue

14,943

10,460

43 % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

17,150

12,577

36 % Gain on sale of debt securities, net

14

4

250 % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

1,032

(336)

nm (Loss) gain on loan and lease sales, net

(1,134)

3,253

(135) % BOLI income

14,018

11,293

24 % Other income

19,625

12,297

60 % Total non-interest income

161,219

138,394

16 % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

446,872

458,531

(3) % Occupancy and equipment, net

135,494

135,320

0 % Intangible amortization

90,376

78,092

16 % FDIC assessments

33,456

28,892

16 % Merger and restructuring expense

21,483

164,485

(87) % Other expenses

110,437

110,204

0 % Total non-interest expense

838,118

975,524

(14) % Income before provision for income taxes

526,405

344,128

53 % Provision for income taxes

135,999

88,944

53 % Net income

$ 390,406

$ 255,184

53 %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

208,435

190,997

9 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

209,137

191,546

9 % Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.87

$ 1.34

40 % Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.87

$ 1.33

41 %













Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 591,364

$ 515,263

$ 440,215

$ 498,496

$ 492,474

15 %

20 % Interest-bearing cash and temporary

investments 1,519,658

1,553,568

1,760,902

1,664,038

1,911,221

(2) %

(20) % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 79,996

77,221

77,203

76,995

73,638

4 %

9 % Available for sale, at fair value 8,676,807

8,503,000

8,616,545

8,829,870

8,503,986

2 %

2 % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,159

2,203

2,247

2,300

2,344

(2) %

(8) % Loans held for sale 66,639

56,310

47,201

30,715

60,313

18 %

10 % Loans and leases 37,503,002

37,709,987

37,642,413

37,441,951

37,170,598

(1) %

1 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (420,054)

(418,671)

(414,344)

(440,871)

(416,560)

- %

1 % Net loans and leases 37,082,948

37,291,316

37,228,069

37,001,080

36,754,038

(1) %

1 % Restricted equity securities 116,274

116,274

116,274

179,274

168,524

- %

(31) % Premises and equipment, net 338,107

337,842

336,869

338,970

337,855

- %

- % Operating lease right-of-use assets 106,224

108,278

113,833

115,811

114,220

(2) %

(7) % Goodwill 1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Other intangible assets, net 513,303

542,358

571,588

603,679

636,883

(5) %

(19) % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair

value 101,919

110,039

110,444

109,243

117,640

(7) %

(13) % Bank-owned life insurance 691,160

686,485

682,293

680,948

648,232

1 %

7 % Deferred tax asset, net 286,432

361,773

356,031

347,203

469,841

(21) %

(39) % Other assets 706,375

756,319

735,058

665,740

673,372

(7) %

5 % Total assets $ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

- %

- % Liabilities:

























Deposits

























Non-interest-bearing $ 13,534,065

$ 13,481,616

$ 13,808,554

$ 14,256,452

$ 15,532,948

- %

(13) % Interest-bearing 27,980,623

28,041,656

27,897,606

27,350,568

26,091,420

- %

7 % Total deposits 41,514,688

41,523,272

41,706,160

41,607,020

41,624,368

- %

- % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 183,833

197,860

213,573

252,119

258,383

(7) %

(29) % Borrowings 3,650,000

3,900,000

3,900,000

3,950,000

3,985,000

(6) %

(8) % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 311,896

310,187

309,544

316,440

331,545

1 %

(6) % Junior and other subordinated debentures, at

amortized cost 107,725

107,781

107,838

107,895

107,952

- %

- % Operating lease liabilities 121,298

123,082

129,240

130,576

129,845

(1) %

(7) % Other liabilities 745,331

908,629

900,406

814,512

924,560

(18) %

(19) % Total liabilities 46,634,771

47,070,811

47,266,761

47,178,562

47,361,653

(1) %

(2) % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 5,812,237

5,807,041

5,802,322

5,802,747

5,798,167

- %

- % Accumulated deficit (304,525)

(374,687)

(418,946)

(467,571)

(485,576)

(19) %

(37) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (233,884)

(455,682)

(426,131)

(340,142)

(680,429)

(49) %

(66) % Total shareholders' equity 5,273,828

4,976,672

4,957,245

4,995,034

4,632,162

6 %

14 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

- %

- %



























Common shares outstanding at period end 209,532

209,459

209,370

208,585

208,575

- %

- %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Per Common Share Data:



























Dividends

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

- %

- % Book value

$ 25.17

$ 23.76

$ 23.68

$ 23.95

$ 22.21

6 %

13 % Tangible book value (1)

$ 17.81

$ 16.26

$ 16.03

$ 16.12

$ 14.22

10 %

25 %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio (2)

54.56 %

59.02 %

60.57 %

64.81 %

57.82 %

(4.46)

(3.26) Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.08 %

2.16 %

2.22 %

2.58 %

2.28 %

(0.08)

(0.20) Return on average assets ("ROAA")

1.12 %

0.93 %

0.96 %

0.72 %

1.02 %

0.19

0.10 Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

1.72 %

1.49 %

1.44 %

1.39 %

1.65 %

0.23

0.07 Return on average common equity

11.36 %

9.85 %

10.01 %

7.90 %

11.07 %

1.51

0.29 Return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.34 %

14.55 %

14.82 %

12.19 %

16.93 %

1.79

(0.59)





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (5), (6)

53.89 %

53.56 %

56.97 %

57.31 %

51.26 %

0.33

2.63 Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.05 %

2.03 %

2.14 %

2.25 %

2.10 %

0.02

(0.05) Operating ROAA (1), (6)

1.10 %

1.08 %

1.04 %

0.89 %

1.23 %

0.02

(0.13) Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (6)

1.69 %

1.70 %

1.55 %

1.62 %

1.94 %

(0.01)

(0.25) Operating return on average common equity (1), (6)

11.15 %

11.47 %

10.89 %

9.81 %

13.40 %

(0.32)

(2.25) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (6)

16.04 %

16.96 %

16.12 %

15.14 %

20.48 %

(0.92)

(4.44)





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

6.22 %

6.20 %

6.13 %

6.13 %

6.08 %

0.02

0.14 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.78 %

5.80 %

5.69 %

5.75 %

5.65 %

(0.02)

0.13 Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.95 %

2.97 %

2.88 %

2.54 %

2.01 %

(0.02)

0.94 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

3.29 %

3.31 %

3.25 %

3.02 %

2.72 %

(0.02)

0.57 Cost of total deposits

1.99 %

2.01 %

1.92 %

1.63 %

1.23 %

(0.02)

0.76 Cost of total funding (3)

2.32 %

2.34 %

2.27 %

2.05 %

1.81 %

(0.02)

0.51 Net interest margin (2)

3.56 %

3.56 %

3.52 %

3.78 %

3.91 %

-

(0.35) Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.74 %

3.51 %

3.56 %

3.64 %

5.17 %

0.23

(1.43) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

77.91 %

78.27 %

77.87 %

78.04 %

75.64 %

(0.36)

2.27 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.42 %

90.61 %

90.41 %

89.91 %

90.63 %

(0.19)

(0.21) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

32.52 %

32.54 %

33.29 %

35.88 %

38.55 %

(0.02)

(6.03) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

90.25 %

90.15 %

90.09 %

90.02 %

86.66 %

0.10

3.59





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.44 %

0.41 %

0.38 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.03

0.16 Non-performing assets to total assets

0.32 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.02

0.12 Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.17 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.24 %

1.18 %

0.01

(0.01) Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

12.5 %

12.2 %

12.0 %

11.9 %

11.6 %

0.30

0.90 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

10.3 %

10.0 %

9.8 %

9.6 %

9.5 %

0.30

0.80





(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios. (5) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation. (6) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

% Change



Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Year over Year Per Common Share Data:











Dividends

$ 1.08

$ 1.07

0.93 %













Performance Ratios:











Efficiency ratio (2)

57.99 %

65.87 %

(7.88) Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.15 %

2.68 %

(0.53) Return on average assets

1.00 %

0.70 %

0.30 PPNR ROAA (1)

1.55 %

1.38 %

0.17 Return on average common equity

10.42 %

7.77 %

2.65 Return on average tangible common equity (1)

15.27 %

11.21 %

4.06













Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)











Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (4), (5)

54.80 %

52.70 %

2.10 Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.07 %

2.21 %

(0.14) Operating ROAA (1), (5)

1.07 %

1.11 %

(0.04) Operating PPNR ROAA (1), (5)

1.65 %

1.91 %

(0.26) Operating return on average common equity (1), (5)

11.17 %

12.34 %

(1.17) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1), (5)

16.36 %

17.80 %

(1.44)













Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:











Yield on loans and leases

6.18 %

5.88 %

0.30 Yield on earning assets (2)

5.76 %

5.46 %

0.30 Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.93 %

1.68 %

1.25 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

3.28 %

2.38 %

0.90 Cost of total deposits

1.97 %

1.02 %

0.95 Cost of total funding (3)

2.31 %

1.56 %

0.75 Net interest margin (2)

3.55 %

3.96 %

(0.41) Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.61 %

5.05 %

(1.44) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.02 %

76.91 %

1.11 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.48 %

91.42 %

(0.94) Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

32.78 %

39.28 %

(6.50) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

90.16 %

87.53 %

2.63















(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation. (5) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes adding the FDIC special assessment to the non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net $ 6,391,806

$ 6,407,351

$ 6,557,768

$ 6,482,940

$ 6,490,638

- %

(2) % Owner occupied term, net 5,210,485

5,230,511

5,231,676

5,195,605

5,235,227

- %

- % Multifamily, net 5,779,737

5,868,848

5,828,960

5,704,734

5,684,495

(2) %

2 % Construction & development, net 1,988,923

1,946,693

1,728,652

1,747,302

1,669,918

2 %

19 % Residential development, net 244,579

269,106

284,117

323,899

354,922

(9) %

(31) % Commercial:

























Term, net 5,429,209

5,559,548

5,544,450

5,536,765

5,437,915

(2) %

- % Lines of credit & other, net 2,640,669

2,558,633

2,491,557

2,430,127

2,353,548

3 %

12 % Leases & equipment finance, net 1,670,427

1,701,943

1,706,759

1,729,512

1,728,991

(2) %

(3) % Residential:

























Mortgage, net 5,944,734

5,992,163

6,128,884

6,157,166

6,121,838

(1) %

(3) % Home equity loans & lines, net 2,017,336

1,982,786

1,950,421

1,938,166

1,899,948

2 %

6 % Consumer & other, net 185,097

192,405

189,169

195,735

193,158

(4) %

(4) % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and

costs $ 37,503,002

$ 37,709,987

$ 37,642,413

$ 37,441,951

$ 37,170,598

(1) %

1 %



























Loans and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net 17 %

17 %

17 %

17 %

17 %







Owner occupied term, net 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %







Multifamily, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Construction & development, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

4 %







Residential development, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term, net 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %







Lines of credit & other, net 7 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %







Leases & equipment finance, net 4 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Residential:

























Mortgage, net 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

17 %







Home equity loans & lines, net 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Consumer & other, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Columbia Banking System, Inc. Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

% Change ($ in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 13,534,065

$ 13,481,616

$ 13,808,554

$ 14,256,452

$ 15,532,948

0 %

(13) % Demand, interest bearing 8,444,424

8,195,284

8,095,211

8,044,432

6,898,831

3 %

22 % Money market 11,351,066

10,927,813

10,822,498

10,324,454

10,349,217

4 %

10 % Savings 2,450,924

2,508,598

2,640,060

2,754,113

3,018,706

(2) %

(19) % Time 5,734,209

6,409,961

6,339,837

6,227,569

5,824,666

(11) %

(2) % Total $ 41,514,688

$ 41,523,272

$ 41,706,160

$ 41,607,020

$ 41,624,368

- %

- %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 37,774,870

$ 37,159,069

$ 37,436,569

$ 37,423,402

$ 37,597,830

2 %

0 %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 33 %

33 %

34 %

34 %

37 %







Demand, interest bearing 20 %

20 %

19 %

19 %

17 %







Money market 27 %

26 %

26 %

25 %

25 %







Savings 6 %

6 %

6 %

7 %

7 %







Time 14 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

14 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %











(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Non-performing assets: (1)

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status:



























Commercial real estate, net $ 37,332

$ 37,584

$ 39,736

$ 28,689

$ 26,053

(1) %

43 %

Commercial, net 61,464

54,986

58,960

45,682

44,341

12 %

39 %

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 98,796

92,570

98,696

74,371

70,394

7 %

40 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)



























Commercial real estate, net 136

-

253

870

71

nm

92 %

Commercial, net 6,012

5,778

10,733

8,232

8,606

4 %

(30) %

Residential, net (2) 59,961

54,525

31,916

29,102

25,180

10 %

138 %

Consumer & other, net 317

220

437

326

240

44 %

32 %

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and

accruing (2) 66,426

60,523

43,339

38,530

34,097

10 %

95 % Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2) 165,222

153,093

142,035

112,901

104,491

8 %

58 % Other real estate owned 2,395

2,839

1,762

1,036

1,170

(16) %

105 % Total non-performing assets (1), (2) $ 167,617

$ 155,932

$ 143,797

$ 113,937

$ 105,661

7 %

59 %





























Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 67,310

$ 85,998

$ 109,673

$ 85,235

$ 82,918

(22) %

(19) % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and

leases 0.18 %

0.23 %

0.29 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

(0.05)

(0.04) Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and

leases (1), (2) 0.44 %

0.41 %

0.38 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.03

0.16 Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2) 0.32 %

0.30 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.02

0.12





























(1) Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $65.8 million, $64.6 million, $43.0 million, $31.6 million, and $26.9 million at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.



(2) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $3.7 million, $1.0 million, $1.6 million, $1.0 million, and $700,000 at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

























Balance, beginning of period $ 418,671

$ 414,344

$ 440,871

$ 416,560

$ 404,603

1 %

3 % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 30,498

34,760

17,476

53,183

35,082

(12) %

(13) % Charge-offs



























Commercial real estate, net -

(585)

(161)

(629)

-

nm

nm

Commercial, net (32,645)

(33,561)

(47,232)

(31,949)

(26,629)

(3) %

23 %

Residential, net (936)

(504)

(490)

(89)

(206)

86 %

354 %

Consumer & other, net (1,395)

(1,551)

(1,870)

(1,841)

(1,884)

(10) %

(26) %

Total charge-offs (34,976)

(36,201)

(49,753)

(34,508)

(28,719)

(3) %

22 % Recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 44

551

358

35

31

(92) %

42 %

Commercial, net 5,258

4,198

4,732

4,414

4,901

25 %

7 %

Residential, net 143

411

170

781

156

(65) %

(8) %

Consumer & other, net 416

608

490

406

506

(32) %

(18) %

Total recoveries 5,861

5,768

5,750

5,636

5,594

2 %

5 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries



























Commercial real estate, net 44

(34)

197

(594)

31

nm

42 %

Commercial, net (27,387)

(29,363)

(42,500)

(27,535)

(21,728)

(7) %

26 %

Residential, net (793)

(93)

(320)

692

(50)

nm

nm

Consumer & other, net (979)

(943)

(1,380)

(1,435)

(1,378)

4 %

(29) %

Total net charge-offs (29,115)

(30,433)

(44,003)

(28,872)

(23,125)

(4) %

26 % Balance, end of period $ 420,054

$ 418,671

$ 414,344

$ 440,871

$ 416,560

0 %

1 % Reserve for unfunded commitments

























Balance, beginning of period $ 19,928

$ 22,868

$ 23,208

$ 21,482

$ 19,827

(13) %

1 % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded

commitments (1,729)

(2,940)

(340)

1,726

1,655

(41) %

(204) % Balance, end of period 18,199

19,928

22,868

23,208

21,482

(9) %

(15) % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 438,253

$ 438,599

$ 437,212

$ 464,079

$ 438,042

0 %

- %



























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.31 %

0.32 %

0.47 %

0.31 %

0.25 %

(0.01)

0.06 Recoveries to gross charge-offs 16.76 %

15.93 %

11.56 %

16.33 %

19.48 %

0.83

(2.72) ACLLL to loans and leases 1.12 %

1.11 %

1.10 %

1.18 %

1.12 %

0.01

- ACL to loans and leases 1.17 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.24 %

1.18 %

0.01

(0.01)





























Columbia Banking System, Inc. Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 440,871

$ 301,135

46 % Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

-

26,492

(100) % Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

82,734

156,796

(47) % Charge-offs













Commercial real estate, net

(746)

(174)

329 %

Commercial, net

(113,438)

(77,913)

46 %

Residential, net

(1,930)

(458)

321 %

Consumer & other, net

(4,816)

(3,921)

23 %

Total charge-offs

(120,930)

(82,466)

47 % Recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

953

298

220 %

Commercial, net

14,188

12,470

14 %

Residential, net

724

342

112 %

Consumer & other, net

1,514

1,493

1 %

Total recoveries

17,379

14,603

19 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

207

124

67 %

Commercial, net

(99,250)

(65,443)

52 %

Residential, net

(1,206)

(116)

nm

Consumer & other, net

(3,302)

(2,428)

36 %

Total net charge-offs

(103,551)

(67,863)

53 % Balance, end of period

$ 420,054

$ 416,560

1 % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 23,208

$ 14,221

63 % Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period

-

5,767

(100) % Recapture for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(5,009)

1,494

(435) % Balance, end of period

18,199

21,482

(15) % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 438,253

$ 438,042

0 %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.37 %

0.26 %

0.11 Recoveries to gross charge-offs

14.37 %

17.71 %

(3.34)















(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses on loans and leases includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 67,764

$ 1,122

6.62 %

$ 101,516

$ 1,628

6.42 %

$ 199,855

$ 1,741

3.49 % Loans and leases (1) 37,543,561

587,481

6.22 %

37,663,396

582,246

6.20 %

37,050,518

567,929

6.08 % Taxable securities 7,943,391

78,755

3.97 %

7,839,202

81,723

4.17 %

8,356,165

85,007

4.07 % Non-taxable securities (2) 828,362

7,821

3.78 %

825,030

7,889

3.82 %

844,417

8,085

3.83 % Temporary investments and

interest-bearing cash 1,802,396

24,683

5.45 %

1,688,602

23,035

5.49 %

2,530,150

34,407

5.40 % Total interest-earning assets (1), (2) 48,185,474

$ 699,862

5.78 %

48,117,746

$ 696,521

5.80 %

48,981,105

$ 697,169

5.65 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,559,696









1,588,239









1,684,093







Other assets 2,263,847









2,275,570









2,346,163







Total assets $ 52,009,017









$ 51,981,555









$ 53,011,361







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,312,685

$ 57,237

2.74 %

$ 8,147,516

$ 53,890

2.66 %

$ 6,578,849

$ 25,209

1.52 % Money market deposits 11,085,499

77,948

2.80 %

10,849,259

76,466

2.83 %

10,249,028

50,039

1.94 % Savings deposits 2,480,170

1,085

0.17 %

2,555,458

929

0.15 %

3,109,779

1,253

0.16 % Time deposits 6,140,692

71,757

4.65 %

6,488,923

76,022

4.71 %

5,184,089

50,473

3.86 % Total interest-bearing deposits 28,019,046

208,027

2.95 %

28,041,156

207,307

2.97 %

25,121,745

126,974

2.01 % Repurchase agreements and federal

funds purchased 194,805

1,121

2.29 %

224,973

1,515

2.71 %

268,444

1,220

1.80 % Borrowings 3,873,913

49,636

5.10 %

3,900,000

49,418

5.10 %

5,603,207

77,080

5.46 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 417,393

9,894

9.43 %

417,329

9,847

9.49 %

420,582

9,864

9.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,505,157

$ 268,678

3.29 %

32,583,458

$ 268,087

3.31 %

31,413,978

$ 215,138

2.72 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,500,235









13,526,483









15,759,720







Other liabilities 885,033









963,375









970,688







Total liabilities 46,890,425









47,073,316









48,144,386







Common equity 5,118,592









4,908,239









4,866,975







Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 52,009,017









$ 51,981,555









$ 53,011,361







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 431,184









$ 428,434









$ 482,031



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)







2.49 %









2.49 %









2.93 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING

ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1),

(2)







3.56 %









3.56 %









3.91 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $966,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $985,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates

Average

Balance

Interest

Income or

Expense

Average

Yields or

Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 66,614

$ 3,275

6.56 %

$ 100,753

$ 3,222

4.26 % Loans and leases (1) 37,601,142

1,744,246

6.18 %

34,765,319

1,532,652

5.88 % Taxable securities 7,954,491

239,202

4.01 %

7,336,862

207,072

3.76 % Non-taxable securities (2) 834,887

23,596

3.77 %

717,064

20,163

3.75 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,737,501

71,271

5.48 %

2,283,461

87,604

5.13 % Total interest-earning assets (1), (2) 48,194,635

$ 2,081,590

5.76 %

45,203,459

$ 1,850,713

5.46 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,588,916









1,345,833







Other assets 2,241,239









2,159,775







Total assets $ 52,024,790









$ 48,709,067







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,165,718

$ 162,505

2.66 %

$ 5,829,737

$ 52,301

1.20 % Money market deposits 10,849,807

226,911

2.79 %

9,857,001

123,980

1.68 % Savings deposits 2,574,318

2,729

0.14 %

3,032,653

2,686

0.12 % Time deposits 6,344,727

221,624

4.67 %

4,371,643

112,028

3.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits 27,934,570

613,769

2.93 %

23,091,034

290,995

1.68 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 217,067

3,902

2.40 %

277,896

2,697

1.30 % Borrowings 3,898,175

150,329

5.15 %

4,726,335

186,848

5.29 % Junior and other subordinated debentures 419,409

29,628

9.44 %

414,855

27,605

8.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,469,221

$ 797,628

3.28 %

28,510,120

$ 508,145

2.38 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,622,319









14,937,028







Other liabilities 928,597









872,370







Total liabilities 47,020,137









44,319,518







Common equity 5,004,653









4,389,549







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 52,024,790









$ 48,709,067







NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 1,283,962









$ 1,342,568



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)







2.48 %









3.08 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST

MARGIN (1), (2)







3.55 %









3.96 %

























(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2023.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:

























Origination and sale $ 5,225

$ 3,452

$ 2,920

$ 2,686

$ 2,442

51 %

114 % Servicing 6,012

5,952

6,021

5,966

8,887

1 %

(32) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected

cash flows over time (3,127)

(3,183)

(3,153)

(3,215)

(4,801)

(2) %

(35) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (6,540)

1,238

3,117

(6,251)

5,308

nm

(223) % MSR hedge gain (loss) 5,098

(1,611)

(4,271)

5,026

(4,733)

nm

nm Total $ 6,668

$ 5,848

$ 4,634

$ 4,212

$ 7,103

14 %

(6) %



























Closed loan volume for-sale $ 161,094

$ 140,875

$ 86,903

$ 87,033

$ 103,333

14 %

56 % Gain on sale margin 3.24 %

2.45 %

3.36 %

3.09 %

2.36 %

0.79

0.88



























Residential mortgage servicing rights:

























Balance, beginning of period $ 110,039

$ 110,444

$ 109,243

$ 117,640

$ 172,929

- %

(36) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 1,547

1,540

1,237

920

1,658

- %

(7) % Sale of MSR assets -

-

-

149

(57,454)

nm

nm Change in fair value of MSR asset:

























Changes due to collection/realization of expected

cash flows over time (3,127)

(3,183)

(3,153)

(3,215)

(4,801)

(2) %

(35) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (6,540)

1,238

3,117

(6,251)

5,308

nm

(223) % Balance, end of period $ 101,919

$ 110,039

$ 110,444

$ 109,243

$ 117,640

(7) %

(13) %



























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 7,965,538

$ 8,120,046

$ 8,081,039

$ 8,175,664

$ 8,240,950

(2) %

(3) % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.28 %

1.36 %

1.37 %

1.34 %

1.43 %

(0.08)

(0.15)



























Columbia Banking System, Inc. Residential Mortgage Banking Activity (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands) Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Year over

Year Residential mortgage banking revenue:









Origination and sale $ 11,597

$ 9,195

26 % Servicing 17,985

27,451

(34) % Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (9,463)

(14,479)

(35) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (2,185)

129

nm MSR hedge loss (784)

(9,719)

(92) % Total $ 17,150

$ 12,577

36 %











Closed loan volume for-sale $ 388,872

$ 354,535

10 % Gain on sale margin 2.98 %

2.59 %

0.39











Residential mortgage servicing rights:









Balance, beginning of period $ 109,243

$ 185,017

(41) % Additions for new MSR capitalized 4,324

4,427

(2) % Sale of MSR assets -

(57,454)

nm Change in fair value of MSR asset:









Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (9,463)

(14,479)

(35) % Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (2,185)

129

nm Balance, end of period $ 101,919

$ 117,640

(13) %











Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 5,273,828

$ 4,976,672

$ 4,957,245

$ 4,995,034

$ 4,632,162

6 %

14 % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Less: Other intangible assets, net



513,303

542,358

571,588

603,679

636,883

(5) %

(19) % Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 3,731,291

$ 3,405,080

$ 3,356,423

$ 3,362,121

$ 2,966,045

10 %

26 %































Total assets c

$ 51,908,599

$ 52,047,483

$ 52,224,006

$ 52,173,596

$ 51,993,815

- %

- % Less: Goodwill



1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

1,029,234

- %

- % Less: Other intangible assets, net



513,303

542,358

571,588

603,679

636,883

(5) %

(19) % Tangible assets d

$ 50,366,062

$ 50,475,891

$ 50,623,184

$ 50,540,683

$ 50,327,698

- %

- % Common shares outstanding at period end e

209,532

209,459

209,370

208,585

208,575

- %

- %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / c

10.16 %

9.56 %

9.49 %

9.57 %

8.91 %

0.60

1.25 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio b / d

7.41 %

6.75 %

6.63 %

6.65 %

5.89 %

0.66

1.52 Book value per common share a / e

$ 25.17

$ 23.76

$ 23.68

$ 23.95

$ 22.21

6 %

13 % Tangible book value per common share b / e

$ 17.81

$ 16.26

$ 16.03

$ 16.12

$ 14.22

10 %

25 %

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net



$ 3

$ (1)

$ 12

$ 9

$ 4

nm

(25) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net



2,272

325

(1,565)

2,636

(2,055)

nm

nm (Loss) gain on swap derivatives



(3,596)

424

1,197

(8,042)

5,700

nm

(163) % Change in fair value of certain loans held for

investment



9,365

(10,114)

(2,372)

19,354

(19,247)

nm

nm Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs

or assumptions



(6,540)

1,238

3,117

(6,251)

5,308

nm

(223) % MSR hedge gain (loss)



5,098

(1,611)

(4,271)

5,026

(4,733)

nm

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ 6,602

$ (9,739)

$ (3,882)

$ 12,732

$ (15,023)

nm

nm































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger and restructuring expense



$ 2,364

$ 14,641

$ 4,478

$ 7,174

$ 18,938

(84) %

(88) % Exit and disposal costs



631

1,218

1,272

2,791

4,017

(48) %

(84) % FDIC special assessment (2)



-

884

4,848

32,923

-

(100) %

nm Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 2,995

$ 16,743

$ 10,598

$ 42,888

$ 22,955

(82) %

(87) %































Net interest income c

$ 430,218

$ 427,449

$ 423,362

$ 453,623

$ 480,875

1 %

(11) %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 66,159

$ 44,703

$ 50,357

$ 65,533

$ 43,981

48 %

50 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(12,732)

15,023

(168) %

(144) % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 59,557

$ 54,442

$ 54,239

$ 52,801

$ 59,004

9 %

1 %































Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 496,377

$ 472,152

$ 473,719

$ 519,156

$ 524,856

5 %

(5) % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 489,775

$ 481,891

$ 477,601

$ 506,424

$ 539,879

2 %

(9) %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 271,358

$ 279,244

$ 287,516

$ 337,176

$ 304,147

(3) %

(11) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(2,995)

(16,743)

(10,598)

(42,888)

(22,955)

(82) %

(87) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 268,363

$ 262,501

$ 276,918

$ 294,288

$ 281,192

2 %

(5) %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 146,182

$ 120,144

$ 124,080

$ 93,531

$ 135,845

22 %

8 % Provision for income taxes



50,068

40,944

44,987

33,540

48,127

22 %

4 % Income before provision for income taxes



196,250

161,088

169,067

127,071

183,972

22 %

7 % Provision for credit losses



28,769

31,820

17,136

54,909

36,737

(10) %

(22) % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

225,019

192,908

186,203

181,980

220,709

17 %

2 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(12,732)

15,023

(168) %

(144) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

2,995

16,743

10,598

42,888

22,955

(82) %

(87) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 221,412

$ 219,390

$ 200,683

$ 212,136

$ 258,687

1 %

(14) %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 146,182

$ 120,144

$ 124,080

$ 93,531

$ 135,845

22 %

8 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(12,732)

15,023

(168) %

(144) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

2,995

16,743

10,598

42,888

22,955

(82) %

(87) % Tax effect of adjustments



902

(6,621)

(3,620)

(7,539)

(9,482)

nm

nm Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 143,477

$ 140,005

$ 134,940

$ 116,148

$ 164,341

2 %

(13) %































Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Average assets n

$ 52,009,017

$ 51,981,555

$ 52,083,973

$ 51,832,356

$ 53,011,361

- %

(2) % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets,

net



1,559,696

1,588,239

1,619,134

1,652,282

1,684,093

(2) %

(7) % Average tangible assets o

$ 50,449,321

$ 50,393,316

$ 50,464,839

$ 50,180,074

$ 51,327,268

- %

(2) %































Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 5,118,592

$ 4,908,239

$ 4,985,875

$ 4,695,736

$ 4,866,975

4 %

5 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets,

net



1,559,696

1,588,239

1,619,134

1,652,282

1,684,093

(2) %

(7) % Average tangible common equity q

$ 3,558,896

$ 3,320,000

$ 3,366,741

$ 3,043,454

$ 3,182,882

7 %

12 %































Weighted average basic shares outstanding r

208,545

208,498

208,260

208,083

208,070

- %

- % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding s

209,454

209,011

208,956

208,739

208,645

- %

- %































Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Earnings-per-share - basic j / r

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 0.60

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

21 %

8 % Earnings-per-share - diluted j / s

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

$ 0.45

$ 0.65

23 %

8 % Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

54.56 %

59.02 %

60.57 %

64.81 %

57.82 %

(4.46)

(3.26) Non-interest expense to average assets h / n

2.08 %

2.16 %

2.22 %

2.58 %

2.28 %

(0.08)

(0.20) Return on average assets j / n

1.12 %

0.93 %

0.96 %

0.72 %

1.02 %

0.19

0.10 Return on average tangible assets j / o

1.15 %

0.96 %

0.99 %

0.74 %

1.05 %

0.19

0.10 PPNR return on average assets k / n

1.72 %

1.49 %

1.44 %

1.39 %

1.65 %

0.23

0.07 Return on average common equity j / p

11.36 %

9.85 %

10.01 %

7.90 %

11.07 %

1.51

0.29 Return on average tangible common equity j / q

16.34 %

14.55 %

14.82 %

12.19 %

16.93 %

1.79

(0.59)































Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Operating earnings-per-share - basic (2) m / r

$ 0.69

$ 0.67

$ 0.65

$ 0.56

$ 0.79

3 %

(13) % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (2) m / s

$ 0.69

$ 0.67

$ 0.65

$ 0.56

$ 0.79

3 %

(13) % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (3) u / y

53.89 %

53.56 %

56.97 %

57.31 %

51.26 %

0.33

2.63 Operating non-interest expense to average assets i / n

2.05 %

2.03 %

2.14 %

2.25 %

2.10 %

0.02

(0.05) Operating return on average assets (2) m / n

1.10 %

1.08 %

1.04 %

0.89 %

1.23 %

0.02

(0.13) Operating return on average tangible assets (2) m / o

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.08 %

0.92 %

1.27 %

0.01

(0.14) Operating PPNR return on average assets (2) l / n

1.69 %

1.70 %

1.55 %

1.62 %

1.94 %

(0.01)

(0.25) Operating return on average common equity (2) m / p

11.15 %

11.47 %

10.89 %

9.81 %

13.40 %

(0.32)

(2.25) Operating return on average tangible common

equity (2) m / q

16.04 %

16.96 %

16.12 %

15.14 %

20.48 %

(0.92)

(4.44)





(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation. (2) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company. (3) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 271,358

$ 279,244

$ 287,516

$ 337,176

$ 304,147

(3) %

(11) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(2,995)

(16,743)

(10,598)

(42,888)

(22,955)

(82) %

(87) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

268,363

262,501

276,918

294,288

281,192

2 %

(5) % Less: B&O taxes t

(3,248)

(3,183)

(3,223)

(2,727)

(3,275)

2 %

(1) % Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O

taxes (non-GAAP) u

$ 265,115

$ 259,318

$ 273,695

$ 291,561

$ 277,917

2 %

(5) %































Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) v

$ 431,184

$ 428,434

$ 424,344

$ 454,730

$ 482,031

1 %

(11) % Non-interest income (GAAP) d

66,159

44,703

50,357

65,533

43,981

48 %

50 % Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1) w

1,248

1,291

1,809

1,182

1,178

(3) %

6 % Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent

adjustments (tax equivalent) x

498,591

474,428

476,510

521,445

527,190

5 %

(5) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(6,602)

9,739

3,882

(12,732)

15,023

(168) %

(144) % Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI

tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-

GAAP) y

$ 491,989

$ 484,167

$ 480,392

$ 508,713

$ 542,213

2 %

(9) %































Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

54.56 %

59.02 %

60.57 %

64.81 %

57.82 %

(4.46)

(3.26) Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1), (2), (3) u / y

53.89 %

53.56 %

56.97 %

57.31 %

51.26 %

0.33

2.63





(1) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation. (2) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company. (3) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Year over Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments













Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ 14

$ 4

250 % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net



1,032

(336)

nm (Loss) gain on swap derivatives



(1,975)

3,445

(157) % Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(3,121)

(16,724)

(81) % Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



(2,185)

129

nm MSR hedge loss



(784)

(9,719)

(92) % Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (7,019)

$ (23,201)

(70) %















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments













Merger and restructuring expense



$ 21,483

$ 164,485

(87) % Exit and disposal costs



3,121

7,427

(58) % FDIC special assessment (2)



5,732

-

nm Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 30,336

$ 171,912

(82) %















Net interest income c

$ 1,281,029

$ 1,339,548

(4) %















Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 161,219

$ 138,394

16 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

7,019

23,201

(70) % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 168,238

$ 161,595

4 %















Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 1,442,248

$ 1,477,942

(2) % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 1,449,267

$ 1,501,143

(3) %















Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 838,118

$ 975,524

(14) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(30,336)

(171,912)

(82) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 807,782

$ 803,612

1 %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 390,406

$ 255,184

53 % Provision for income taxes



135,999

88,944

53 % Income before provision for income taxes



526,405

344,128

53 % Provision for credit losses



77,725

158,290

(51) % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

604,130

502,418

20 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

7,019

23,201

(70) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

30,336

171,912

(82) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 641,485

$ 697,531

(8) %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 390,406

$ 255,184

53 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

7,019

23,201

(70) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

30,336

171,912

(82) % Tax effect of adjustments



(9,339)

(45,028)

(79) % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 418,422

$ 405,269

3 %













nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm." Average assets n

$ 52,024,790

$ 48,709,067

7 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,588,916

1,345,833

18 % Average tangible assets o

$ 50,435,874

$ 47,363,234

6 %















Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 5,004,653

$ 4,389,549

14 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



1,588,916

1,345,833

18 % Average tangible common equity q

$ 3,415,737

$ 3,043,716

12 %















Weighted average basic shares outstanding r

208,435

190,997

9 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding s

209,137

191,546

9 %















Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics













Earnings-per-share - basic j / r

$ 1.87

$ 1.34

40 % Earnings-per-share - diluted j / s

$ 1.87

$ 1.33

41 % Efficiency ratio (1) h / f

57.99 %

65.87 %

(7.88) Non-interest expense to average assets h/n

2.15 %

2.68 %

(0.53) Return on average assets j / n

1.00 %

0.70 %

0.30 Return on average tangible assets j / o

1.03 %

0.72 %

0.31 PPNR return on average assets k/n

1.55 %

1.38 %

0.17 Return on average common equity j / p

10.42 %

7.77 %

2.65 Return on average tangible common equity j / q

15.27 %

11.21 %

4.06















Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics













Operating earnings-per-share - basic (2) m / r

$ 2.01

$ 2.12

(5) % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (2) m / s

$ 2.00

$ 2.12

(6) % Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2), (3) u / y

54.80 %

52.70 %

2.10 Operating non-interest expense to average assets i/n

2.07 %

2.21 %

(0.14) Operating return on average assets (2) m / n

1.07 %

1.11 %

(0.04) Operating return on average tangible assets (2) m / o

1.11 %

1.14 %

(0.03) Operating PPNR return on average assets (2) l / n

1.65 %

1.91 %

(0.26) Operating return on average common equity (2) m / p

11.17 %

12.34 %

(1.17) Operating return on average tangible common equity (2) m / q

16.36 %

17.80 %

(1.44)





(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation. (2) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company. (3) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

% change ($ in thousands)



Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Year over Year Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 838,118

$ 975,524

(14) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(30,336)

(171,912)

(82) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

807,782

803,612

1 % Less: B&O taxes t

(9,654)

(9,051)

7 % Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP) u

$ 798,128

$ 794,561

- %















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) v

$ 1,283,962

$ 1,342,568

(4) % Non-interest income (GAAP) d

161,219

138,394

16 % Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1) w

4,348

3,495

24 % Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) x

1,449,529

1,484,457

(2) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

7,019

23,201

(70) % Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP) y

$ 1,456,548

$ 1,507,658

(3) %















Efficiency ratio (1) h /f

57.99 %

65.87 %

(7.88) Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1), (2), (3) u / y

54.80 %

52.70 %

2.10





(1) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation. (2) Non-interest expense adjustments were revised subsequent to the Company's reporting of its earnings results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The revision includes the FDIC special assessment in non-interest expense adjustments, which removes the special assessment from the Company's calculation of operating non-interest expense. The Company views the special assessment as an infrequent expense that is outside the control of the Company. (3) The operating efficiency ratio was adjusted in the first quarter of 2024 to remove B&O taxes and for a tax-equivalent adjustment to BOLI income. The Company views the adjusted operating efficiency ratio as a better representation of its efficiency ratio when compared to other banks as it normalizes for the tax treatment of the adjusted items. The adjustment re-aligns Columbia's calculation of its operating efficiency ratio with its pre-merger calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30, 2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Loans and leases interest income a

$ 587,481

$ 582,246

$ 574,519

$ 577,092

$ 567,929

1 %

3 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3) b

21,963

24,942

23,482

26,914

28,963

(12) %

(24) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

4,127

4,835

5,119

5,430

6,370

(15) %

(35) % Adjusted loans and leases interest income d=a-b-c

$ 561,391

$ 552,469

$ 545,918

$ 544,748

$ 532,596

2 %

5 %































Taxable securities interest income e

$ 78,755

$ 81,723

$ 78,724

$ 82,872

$ 85,007

(4) %

(7) % Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f

35,359

40,120

31,527

34,290

39,219

(12) %

(10) % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income g=e-f

$ 43,396

$ 41,603

$ 47,197

$ 48,582

$ 45,788

4 %

(5) %































Non-taxable securities interest income (1) h

$ 7,821

$ 7,889

$ 7,886

$ 8,073

$ 8,085

(1) %

(3) % Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i

2,241

2,256

2,270

2,309

2,288

(1) %

(2) % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1) j=h-i

$ 5,580

$ 5,633

$ 5,616

$ 5,764

$ 5,797

(1) %

(4) %































Interest income (1) k

$ 699,862

$ 696,521

$ 685,207

$ 692,741

$ 697,169

- %

- % Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3) l=b+f+i

59,563

67,318

57,279

63,513

70,470

(12) %

(15) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

4,127

4,835

5,119

5,430

6,370

(15) %

(35) % Adjusted interest income (1) m=k-l-c

$ 636,172

$ 624,368

$ 622,809

$ 623,798

$ 620,329

2 %

3 %































Interest-bearing deposits interest expense n

$ 208,027

$ 207,307

$ 198,435

$ 170,659

$ 126,974

- %

64 % Less: Acquired deposit accretion o

-

-

-

(187)

(373)

nm

nm Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense p=n-o

$ 208,027

$ 207,307

$ 198,435

$ 170,846

$ 127,347

- %

63 %































Interest expense q

$ 268,678

$ 268,087

$ 260,863

$ 238,011

$ 215,138

- %

25 % Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r

(57)

(57)

(57)

(244)

(430)

- %

(87) % Adjusted interest expense s=q-r

$ 268,735

$ 268,144

$ 260,920

$ 238,255

$ 215,568

- %

25 %































Net Interest Income (1) t

$ 431,184

$ 428,434

$ 424,344

$ 454,730

$ 482,031

1 %

(11) % Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing

liabilities accretion - rate related (3) u=l-r

59,620

67,375

57,336

63,757

70,900

(12) %

(16) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

4,127

4,835

5,119

5,430

6,370

(15) %

(35) % Adjusted net interest income (1) v=t-u-c

$ 367,437

$ 356,224

$ 361,889

$ 385,543

$ 404,761

3 %

(9) %































Average loans and leases aa

37,543,561

37,663,396

37,597,101

37,333,310

37,050,518

- %

1 % Average taxable securities ab

7,943,391

7,839,202

8,081,003

7,903,053

8,356,165

1 %

(5) % Average non-taxable securities ac

828,362

825,030

851,342

809,551

844,417

- %

(2) % Average interest-earning assets ad

48,185,474

48,117,746

48,280,787

47,838,229

48,981,105

- %

(2) % Average interest-bearing deposits ae

28,019,046

28,041,156

27,742,579

26,622,343

25,121,745

0 %

12 % Average interest-bearing liabilities af

32,505,157

32,583,458

32,318,653

31,226,600

31,413,978

0 %

3 %































(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change ($ in thousands)



Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Average yield on loans and leases a / aa

6.22 %

6.20 %

6.13 %

6.13 %

6.08 %

0.02

0.14 Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3) b / aa

0.23 %

0.27 %

0.25 %

0.29 %

0.31 %

(0.04)

(0.08) Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / aa

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.07 %

(0.01)

(0.03) Adjusted average yield on loans and leases d / aa

5.95 %

5.88 %

5.83 %

5.78 %

5.70 %

0.07

0.25































Average yield on taxable securities e / ab

3.97 %

4.17 %

3.90 %

4.19 %

4.07 %

(0.20)

(0.10) Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f / ab

1.77 %

2.06 %

1.57 %

1.72 %

1.86 %

(0.29)

(0.09) Adjusted average yield on taxable securities g / ab

2.20 %

2.11 %

2.33 %

2.47 %

2.21 %

0.09

(0.01)































Average yield on non-taxable securities (1) h / ac

3.78 %

3.82 %

3.71 %

3.99 %

3.83 %

(0.04)

(0.05) Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i / ac

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.07 %

1.13 %

1.07 %

(0.02)

0.01 Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1) j / ac

2.70 %

2.72 %

2.64 %

2.86 %

2.76 %

(0.02)

(0.06)































Average yield on interest-earning assets (1) k / ad

5.78 %

5.80 %

5.69 %

5.75 %

5.65 %

(0.02)

0.13 Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3) l / ad

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.57 %

(0.07)

(0.08) Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / ad

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

-

(0.01) Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1) m / ad

5.25 %

5.20 %

5.17 %

5.17 %

5.03 %

0.05

0.22































Average rate on interest-bearing deposits n / ae

2.95 %

2.97 %

2.88 %

2.54 %

2.01 %

(0.02)

0.94 Less: Acquired deposit accretion o / ae

- %

- %

- %

- %

(0.01) %

-

0.01 Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits p / ae

2.95 %

2.97 %

2.88 %

2.54 %

2.02 %

(0.02)

0.93































Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities q / af

3.29 %

3.31 %

3.25 %

3.02 %

2.72 %

(0.02)

0.57 Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r / af

- %

- %

- %

- %

(0.01) %

-

0.01 Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities s / af

3.29 %

3.31 %

3.25 %

3.02 %

2.73 %

(0.02)

0.56































Net interest margin (1) t / ad

3.56 %

3.56 %

3.52 %

3.78 %

3.91 %

-

(0.35) Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities

accretion - rate related (3) u / ad

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.48 %

0.53 %

0.58 %

(0.07)

(0.09) Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / ad

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

-

(0.01) Adjusted net interest margin (1) v / ad

3.03 %

2.96 %

3.00 %

3.20 %

3.28 %

0.07

(0.25)

































(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



($ in thousands)



Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Year over

Year Loans and leases interest income a

$ 1,744,246

$ 1,532,652

14 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3) b

70,387

71,343

(1) % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

14,081

17,276

(18) % Adjusted loans and leases interest income d=a-b-c

$ 1,659,778

$ 1,444,033

15 %















Taxable securities interest income e

$ 239,202

$ 207,072

16 % Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f

107,006

89,376

20 % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income g=e-f

$ 132,196

$ 117,696

12 %















Non-taxable securities interest income (1) h

$ 23,596

$ 20,163

17 % Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i

6,767

5,463

24 % Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1) j=h-i

$ 16,829

$ 14,700

14 %















Interest income (1) k

$ 2,081,590

$ 1,850,713

12 % Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3) l=b+f+i

184,160

166,182

11 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

14,081

17,276

(18) % Adjusted interest income (1) m=k-l-c

$ 1,883,349

$ 1,667,255

13 %















Interest-bearing deposits interest expense n

$ 613,769

$ 290,995

111 % Less: Acquired deposit accretion o

-

(746)

nm Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense p=n-o

$ 613,769

$ 291,741

110 %















Interest expense q

$ 797,628

$ 508,145

57 % Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r

(171)

(917)

(81) % Adjusted interest expense s=q-r

$ 797,799

$ 509,062

57 %















Net Interest Income (1) t

$ 1,283,962

$ 1,342,568

(4) % Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3) u=l-r

184,331

167,099

10 % Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c

14,081

17,276

(18) % Adjusted net interest income (1) v=t-u-c

$ 1,085,550

$ 1,158,193

(6) %















Average loans and leases aa

37,601,142

34,765,319

8 % Average taxable securities ab

7,954,491

7,336,862

8 % Average non-taxable securities ac

834,887

717,064

16 % Average interest-earning assets ad

48,194,635

45,203,459

7 % Average interest-bearing deposits ae

27,934,570

23,091,034

21 % Average interest-bearing liabilities af

32,469,221

28,510,120

14 %















(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at the closing of the merger.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



($ in thousands)



Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Year over

Year Average yield on loans and leases a / aa

6.18 %

5.88 %

0.30 Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3) b / aa

0.25 %

0.27 %

(0.02) Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / aa

0.05 %

0.07 %

(0.02) Adjusted average yield on loans and leases d / aa

5.88 %

5.54 %

0.34















Average yield on taxable securities e / ab

4.01 %

3.76 %

0.25 Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related f / ab

1.80 %

1.63 %

0.17 Adjusted average yield on taxable securities g / ab

2.21 %

2.13 %

0.08















Average yield on non-taxable securities (1) h / ac

3.77 %

3.75 %

0.02 Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related i / ac

1.08 %

1.02 %

0.06 Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1) j / ac

2.69 %

2.73 %

(0.04)















Average yield on interest-earning assets (1) k / ad

5.76 %

5.46 %

0.30 Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related (3) l / ad

0.51 %

0.49 %

0.02 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / ad

0.04 %

0.05 %

(0.01) Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1) m / ad

5.21 %

4.92 %

0.29















Average rate on interest-bearing deposits n / ae

2.93 %

1.68 %

1.25 Less: Acquired deposit accretion o / ae

- %

- %

- Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits p / ae

2.93 %

1.68 %

1.25















Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities q / af

3.28 %

2.38 %

0.90 Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2) r / af

- %

- %

- Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities s / af

3.28 %

2.38 %

0.90















Net interest margin (1) t / ad

3.55 %

3.96 %

(0.41) Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related (3) u / ad

0.51 %

0.49 %

0.02 Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3) c / ad

0.04 %

0.05 %

(0.01) Adjusted net interest margin (1) v / ad

3.00 %

3.42 %

(0.42)





(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation. (3) The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.