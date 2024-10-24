IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the "Company" or "Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $36.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $41.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income of $46.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company's return on average assets ("ROAA") was 0.79%, return on average equity ("ROAE") was 4.91%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) was 7.63%, compared to 0.90%, 5.76%, and 8.92%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024, and 0.88%, 6.43%, and 10.08%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. Total assets were $17.91 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $18.33 billion at June 30, 2024, and $20.28 billion at September 30, 2023.
Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company, commented, "We delivered solid results in the third quarter with net income of $36.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.37. Our relationship managers and their branch banking colleagues' consistent efforts to generate new business opportunities while deepening existing client relationships contributed to an increase in non-interest-bearing deposits, which comprised 32% of total deposits at quarter-end. We leveraged these positive core deposit trends to further reduce higher-cost wholesale funding sources by decreasing brokered deposits by $184 million and repaying a $200 million FHLB ('Federal Home Loan Bank') term advance.
"Third quarter asset quality remained strong, as total delinquencies decreased to 0.08% of loans and non-performing assets decreased to 0.22% of total assets. This performance positions us among the strongest in the industry in terms of asset quality.
"Beginning in the second half of 2022, we proactively prioritized capital accumulation over balance sheet growth in light of the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, while at the same time continuing to provide best-in-class service to our clients. As a result, our peer-leading capital ratios have created significant optionality for our organization to pursue organic and strategic growth opportunities that can enhance long-term franchise value.
"As the interest rate outlook has become more favorable, we are seeing incrementally better demand for new credit and have taken steps to bolster our loan production, as such, our loan pipeline has increased and we continue to build momentum heading into the fourth quarter. We are well-positioned to accelerate new originations in the coming quarters and we expect to stabilize the loan portfolio as we move into 2025. Looking ahead, we are focused on leveraging our collaborative platform to support our commercial banking teams and their business development activities by strategically adding bankers to prudently grow new loan and deposit relationships. I would like to thank our dedicated employees for their exceptional efforts and to all stakeholders for their ongoing support. Together, we are well-prepared to continue building on our successes and capitalize on future opportunities."
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
Financial highlights (unaudited)
Net income
$
35,979
$
41,905
$
46,030
Net interest income
130,898
136,394
149,548
Diluted earnings per share
0.37
0.43
0.48
Common equity dividend per share paid
0.33
0.33
0.33
ROAA
0.79
%
0.90
%
0.88
%
ROAE
4.91
5.76
6.43
ROATCE (1)
7.63
8.92
10.08
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (1)
1.06
1.23
1.27
Net interest margin
3.16
3.26
3.12
Cost of deposits
1.84
1.73
1.50
Cost of non-maturity deposits (1)
1.27
1.17
0.89
Efficiency ratio (1)
66.1
61.3
59.0
Noninterest expense as a percent of average assets
2.23
2.10
1.96
Total assets
$
17,909,643
$
18,332,325
$
20,275,720
Total deposits
14,480,927
14,627,654
16,007,447
Non-maturity deposits (1) as a percent of total deposits
84.3
%
83.7
%
82.8
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits
32.0
31.6
36.1
Loan-to-deposit ratio
83.1
85.4
82.9
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.22
0.28
0.13
Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment
0.08
0.14
0.08
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.51
1.47
1.42
Book value per share
$
30.52
$
30.32
$
29.78
Tangible book value per share (1)
20.81
20.58
19.89
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
11.83
%
11.41
%
9.87
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
16.83
15.89
14.87
Total capital ratio
20.05
19.01
17.74
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
(2)
At September 30, 2024, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $35.9 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $38.6 million, or 0.31% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $46.2 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income totaled $130.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 4.0%, from the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to lower average loan balances and a higher cost of funds as borrowers continued deploying excess cash reserves to pay down and pay off higher-yielding commercial loan balances.
The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 decreased 10 basis points to 3.16%, from 3.26% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a higher cost of funds.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $18.7 million, or 12.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was attributable to lower average interest-earning asset balances and a higher cost of funds, partially offset by lower average interest-bearing liabilities balances and higher yields on average interest-earning assets, all the result of the prolonged higher interest rate environment in the past twelve months and the Company's strategy to prioritize capital accumulation.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,098,455
$
13,346
4.83
%
$
1,134,736
$
13,666
4.84
%
$
1,695,508
$
21,196
4.96
%
Investment securities
3,145,214
28,871
3.67
2,964,909
26,841
3.62
3,828,766
25,834
2.70
Loans receivable, net (1) (2)
12,247,435
163,409
5.31
12,724,545
167,547
5.30
13,475,194
177,032
5.21
Total interest-earning assets
$
16,491,104
$
205,626
4.96
$
16,824,190
$
208,054
4.97
$
18,999,468
$
224,062
4.68
Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
9,972,001
$
67,898
2.71
%
$
10,117,571
$
64,229
2.55
%
$
10,542,884
$
62,718
2.36
%
Borrowings
442,403
6,830
6.12
532,251
7,431
5.59
1,131,656
11,796
4.15
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
10,414,404
$
74,728
2.85
$
10,649,822
$
71,660
2.71
$
11,674,540
$
74,514
2.53
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
4,683,477
$
4,824,002
$
6,001,033
Net interest income
$
130,898
$
136,394
$
149,548
Net interest margin (3)
3.16
%
3.26
%
3.12
%
Cost of deposits (4)
1.84
1.73
1.50
Cost of funds (5)
1.97
1.86
1.67
Cost of non-maturity deposits (6)
1.27
1.17
0.89
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
158.35
157.98
162.74
(1)
Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
(2)
Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.6 million, $2.3 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(3)
Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(5)
Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $486,000 provision expense, compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, and $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in provision for credit losses compared to the second quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to the decrease in loan balances and changes in the loan composition, partially offset by increases associated with economic forecasts.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Provision for credit losses
Provision for loan losses
$
(249
)
$
1,756
$
2,517
Provision for unfunded commitments
760
(505
)
1,386
Provision for held-to-maturity securities
(25
)
14
15
Total provision for credit losses
$
486
$
1,265
$
3,918
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $18.9 million, an increase of $645,000 from the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $748,000 increase in other income largely attributable to a $1.0 million decrease in Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") investment loss.
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased $316,000 compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $756,000 increase in earnings on bank owned life insurance, partially offset by a $543,000 decrease in trust custodial account fees.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Noninterest income
Loan servicing income
$
525
$
510
$
533
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,711
2,710
2,673
Other service fee income
306
309
280
Debit card interchange fee income
876
925
924
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
4,335
4,218
3,579
Net gain from sales of loans
47
65
45
Trust custodial account fees
8,813
8,950
9,356
Escrow and exchange fees
673
702
938
Other income (loss)
581
(167
)
223
Total noninterest income
$
18,867
$
18,222
$
18,551
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $101.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $4.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $3.9 million increase in legal and professional services, driven by the prior quarter's $4.0 million insurance claim receivable that decreased the expense during the period.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $540,000 compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to an $809,000 decrease in other expense, a $775,000 decrease in marketing expense, and a $668,000 decrease in compensation and benefits, partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in deposit expense due to higher deposit administration service fees and a $737,000 increase in legal and professional services.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
$
53,400
$
53,140
$
54,068
Premises and occupancy
10,899
10,480
11,382
Data processing
7,777
7,754
7,517
Other real estate owned operations, net
1
-
(4
)
FDIC insurance premiums
1,922
1,873
2,324
Legal and professional services
4,980
1,078
4,243
Marketing expense
860
1,724
1,635
Office expense
1,046
1,077
1,079
Loan expense
734
840
476
Deposit expense
12,474
12,289
10,811
Amortization of intangible assets
2,762
2,763
3,055
Other expense
4,790
4,549
5,599
Total noninterest expense
$
101,645
$
97,567
$
102,185
Income Tax
For the third quarter of 2024, income tax expense totaled $11.7 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared with income tax expense of $13.9 million and an effective tax rate of 24.9% for the second quarter of 2024, and income tax expense of $16.0 million and an effective tax rate of 25.8% for the third quarter of 2023.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Loans
Loans held for investment totaled $12.04 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $454.9 million, or 3.6%, from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.24 billion, or 9.3%, from September 30, 2023. The decrease from June 30, 2024 was primarily due to lower loan production and fundings, increased prepayments and maturities, as well as a decrease in credit line draws, reflecting borrowers' continued preferences to utilize excess cash reserves to reduce outstanding debt.
New origination activity during the third quarter of 2024 decreased compared to the second quarter of 2024, and increased compared to the third quarter of 2023. New loan commitments totaled $104.1 million, and new loan fundings totaled $39.4 million, compared with $150.7 million in loan commitments and $58.6 million in new loan fundings for the second quarter of 2024, and $67.8 million in loan commitments and $25.6 million in new loan fundings for the third quarter of 2023.
At September 30, 2024, the total loan-to-deposit ratio was 83.1%, compared to 85.4% and 82.9% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total gross loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Beginning gross loan balance before basis adjustment
$
12,518,292
$
13,044,395
$
13,665,596
New commitments
104,080
150,666
67,811
Unfunded new commitments
(64,706
)
(92,017
)
(42,185
)
Net new fundings
39,374
58,649
25,626
Amortization/maturities/payoffs
(449,367
)
(447,170
)
(370,044
)
Net draws on existing lines of credit
(50,982
)
(100,302
)
7,180
Loan sales
(3,628
)
(23,750
)
(1,206
)
Charge-offs
(2,439
)
(13,530
)
(7,561
)
Net decrease
(467,042
)
(526,103
)
(346,005
)
Ending gross loan balance before basis adjustment
$
12,051,250
$
12,518,292
$
13,319,591
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (1)
(16,153
)
(28,201
)
(48,830
)
Ending gross loan balance
$
12,035,097
$
12,490,091
$
13,270,761
(1)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
The following table presents the composition of the loans held for investment as of the dates indicated:
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
Commercial real estate ("CRE") non-owner-occupied
$
2,202,268
$
2,245,474
$
2,514,056
Multifamily
5,388,847
5,473,606
5,719,210
Construction and land
445,146
453,799
444,576
SBA secured by real estate (1)
32,228
33,245
37,754
Total investor loans secured by real estate
8,068,489
8,206,124
8,715,596
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,038,583
2,096,485
2,228,802
Franchise real estate secured
264,696
274,645
313,451
SBA secured by real estate (3)
43,943
46,543
53,668
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,347,222
2,417,673
2,595,921
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")
1,316,517
1,554,735
1,588,771
Franchise non-real estate secured
237,702
257,516
335,053
SBA non-real estate secured
8,407
10,346
10,667
Total commercial loans
1,562,626
1,822,597
1,934,491
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
71,552
70,380
70,984
Consumer
1,361
1,378
1,958
Total retail loans
72,913
71,758
72,942
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
12,051,250
12,518,152
13,318,950
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7)
(16,153
)
(28,201
)
(48,830
)
Loans held for investment
12,035,097
12,489,951
13,270,120
Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment
(181,248
)
(183,803
)
(188,098
)
Loans held for investment, net
$
11,853,849
$
12,306,148
$
13,082,022
Total unfunded loan commitments
$
1,377,190
$
1,601,870
$
2,110,565
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
$
-
$
140
$
641
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Includes net deferred origination costs of $1.5 million, $1.4 million, and $451,000, and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $35.9 million, $38.6 million, and $46.2 million as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(7)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
The end-of-period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts and impact from interest rate swaps designated as fair value hedges, at September 30, 2024 was 4.82%, compared to 4.88% at June 30, 2024, and 4.76% at September 30, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was a result of lower new loan fundings, customers paying down and paying off higher-rate loans. The year-over-year increase reflects higher rates on new originations and the repricing of loans as a result of the increases in benchmark interest rates.
The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
5,200
$
3,818
$
2,900
Multifamily
8,730
6,026
3,687
Construction and land
1,494
16,820
17,400
Total investor loans secured by real estate
15,424
26,664
23,987
Business loans secured by real estate (1)
CRE owner-occupied
13,307
2,623
-
SBA secured by real estate (2)
1,000
-
-
Total business loans secured by real estate
14,307
2,623
-
Commercial loans (2)
Commercial and industrial
64,267
109,679
40,399
SBA non-real estate secured
-
1,281
406
Total commercial loans
64,267
110,960
40,805
Retail loans
Single family residential (3)
8,945
7,698
3,019
Consumer
1,137
2,721
-
Total retail loans
10,082
10,419
3,019
Total loan commitments
$
104,080
$
150,666
$
67,811
(1)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(2)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments was 8.43% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 8.58% in the second quarter of 2024, and 8.01% in the third quarter of 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses
At September 30, 2024, our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans held for investment was $181.2 million, a decrease of $2.6 million from June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $6.9 million from September 30, 2023. The decreases in the ACL from June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 primarily reflect loan charge-offs during the respective periods as well as changes in the size and composition of our loan portfolio.
During the third quarter of 2024, the Company incurred $2.3 million of net charge-offs, compared to $10.3 million during the second quarter of 2024, and $6.8 million during the third quarter of 2023.
The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Beginning
ACL Balance
Charge-offs
Recoveries
Provision for
Credit
Losses
Ending
ACL Balance
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
29,738
$
-
$
-
$
(464
)
$
29,274
Multifamily
57,298
-
-
8,667
65,965
Construction and land
10,804
-
-
180
10,984
SBA secured by real estate (1)
2,142
-
-
457
2,599
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
28,531
(1,152
)
-
580
27,959
Franchise real estate secured
6,794
-
-
(1,680
)
5,114
SBA secured by real estate (3)
4,134
-
-
(490
)
3,644
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
32,257
(1,239
)
2
(6,038
)
24,982
Franchise non-real estate secured
11,130
-
125
(1,357
)
9,898
SBA non-real estate secured
482
-
5
(139
)
348
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
399
-
-
(11
)
388
Consumer loans
94
(48
)
1
46
93
Totals
$
183,803
$
(2,439
)
$
133
$
(249
)
$
181,248
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
The ratio of ACL to loans held for investment at September 30, 2024 increased to 1.51%, compared to 1.47% at June 30, 2024, and 1.42% at September 30, 2023. The fair value net discount on loans acquired through acquisitions was $35.9 million, or 0.30% of total loans held for investment, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $38.6 million, or 0.31% of total loans held for investment, as of June 30, 2024, and $46.2 million, or 0.35% of total loans held for investment, as of September 30, 2023.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $39.1 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared with $52.1 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, and $25.9 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. Loan delinquencies were $9.9 million, or 0.08% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2024, compared to $17.9 million, or 0.14% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2024, and $10.9 million, or 0.08% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2023.
Classified loans totaled $120.5 million, or 1.00% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2024, compared with $183.8 million, or 1.47% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2024, and $149.3 million, or 1.12% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2023.
The following table presents the asset quality metrics of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Asset quality
Nonperforming loans
$
39,084
$
52,119
$
25,458
Other real estate owned
-
-
450
Nonperforming assets
$
39,084
$
52,119
$
25,908
Total classified assets (1)
$
120,484
$
183,833
$
149,708
Allowance for credit losses
181,248
183,803
188,098
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans
464
%
353
%
739
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment
0.32
0.42
0.19
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.22
0.28
0.13
Classified loans to total loans held for investment
1.00
1.47
1.12
Classified assets to total assets
0.67
1.00
0.74
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended
$
2,306
$
10,293
$
6,752
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans
0.02
%
0.08
%
0.05
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.51
1.47
1.42
Delinquent loans (3)
30 - 59 days
$
2,008
$
4,985
$
2,967
60 - 89 days
715
3,289
475
90+ days
7,143
9,649
7,484
Total delinquency
$
9,866
$
17,923
$
10,926
Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment
0.08
%
0.14
%
0.08
%
(1)
Includes substandard and doubtful loans, and other real estate owned.
(2)
At September 30, 2024, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $35.9 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $38.6 million, or 0.31% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $46.2 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment.
(3)
Nonaccrual loans are included in this aging analysis based on the loan's past due status.
Investment Securities
At September 30, 2024, AFS and held-to-maturity ("HTM") investment securities were $1.32 billion and $1.71 billion, respectively, compared to $1.32 billion and $1.71 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2024, and $1.91 billion and $1.74 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2023.
In total, investment securities were $3.03 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $70,000 from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $622.3 million from September 30, 2023. The decrease in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of $123.6 million in principal payments, amortization and accretion, and redemptions, partially offset by $113.3 million in purchases, primarily AFS U.S. Treasury securities, as well as an improvement of $10.2 million in AFS investment securities mark-to-market unrealized loss.
The decrease in investment securities from September 30, 2023 was the result of $1.52 billion in sales of AFS investment securities, primarily related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning during the fourth quarter of 2023, and $646.8 million in principal payments, amortization and accretion, and redemptions, partially offset by $1.27 billion in purchases of AFS and HTM investment securities and a decrease of $277.0 million in AFS securities mark-to-market unrealized loss.
Deposits
At September 30, 2024, total deposits were $14.48 billion, a decrease of $146.7 million, or 1.0%, from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.53 billion, or 9.5%, from September 30, 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by reductions of $184.2 million in brokered certificates of deposit, as well as $39.1 million in money market and savings, partially offset by an increase of $66.4 million in retail certificates of deposit and $23.0 million in noninterest-bearing checking.
The decrease from September 30, 2023 was attributable to decreases of $1.14 billion in noninterest-bearing checking, $927.2 million in brokered certificates of deposit, and $68.1 million in money market and savings, partially offset by an increase of $447.0 million in retail certificates of deposit and $164.9 million in interest-bearing checking.
At September 30, 2024, non-maturity deposits(1) totaled $12.21 billion, or 84.3% of total deposits, a decrease of $29.0 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.05 billion, or 7.9%, from September 30, 2023.
The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was attributable to clients utilizing their deposits to prepay or pay down loans, reduced funding needs, as well as redeploying funds into higher-yielding alternatives due to elevated benchmark interest rates.
At September 30, 2024, maturity deposits totaled $2.27 billion, a decrease of $117.8 million, or 4.9%, from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $480.1 million, or 17.4%, from September 30, 2023. The decrease in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by the decrease of $184.2 million in brokered certificates of deposit, a direct result of the planned maturity and reduction of higher-costing brokered time deposits, partially offset by an increase of $66.4 million in retail certificates of deposit. The decrease from September 30, 2023 was primarily driven by decreases in brokered certificates of deposit, partially offset by increases of retail certificates of deposit.
The weighted average cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.84%, compared to 1.73% for the second quarter of 2024, and 1.50% for the third quarter of 2023, both increases principally driven by higher pricing across deposit categories. The weighted average cost of non-maturity deposits(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.27%, compared to 1.17% for the second quarter of 2024, and 0.89% for the third quarter of 2023.
At September 30, 2024, the end-of-period weighted average rate of total deposits was 1.80%, compared to 1.81% at June 30, 2024, and 1.52% at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the end-of-period weighted average rate of non-maturity deposits was 1.26%, compared to 1.25% at June 30, 2024, and 0.96% at September 30, 2023.
At September 30, 2024, the Company's FDIC-insured deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 60%, and the insured and collateralized deposits comprised 66% of total deposits, relatively consistent with 61% and 67%, respectively, at June 30, 2024, and 62% and 66%, respectively, at September 30, 2023.
____________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
The following table presents the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated.
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Deposit accounts
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
4,639,077
$
4,616,124
$
5,782,305
Interest-bearing:
Checking
2,763,353
2,776,212
2,598,449
Money market/savings
4,805,516
4,844,585
4,873,582
Total non-maturity deposits (1)
12,207,946
12,236,921
13,254,336
Retail certificates of deposit
1,972,962
1,906,552
1,525,919
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
300,019
484,181
1,227,192
Total maturity deposits
2,272,981
2,390,733
2,753,111
Total deposits
$
14,480,927
$
14,627,654
$
16,007,447
Cost of deposits
1.84
%
1.73
%
1.50
%
Cost of non-maturity deposits (1)
1.27
1.17
0.89
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits
32.0
31.6
36.1
Non-maturity deposits (1) as a percent of total deposits
84.3
83.7
82.8
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Borrowings
At September 30, 2024, total borrowings amounted to $272.3 million, a decrease of $259.8 million from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $859.4 million from September 30, 2023. Total borrowings at September 30, 2024 were comprised of $272.3 million of subordinated debt. The decrease in borrowings at September 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2024 was due to the early redemption of a $200.0 million FHLB term advance and the maturity of $60.0 million in subordinated debentures during the quarter. The decrease in borrowings at September 30, 2024 as compared to September 30, 2023 was due to a decrease of $800.0 million in FHLB term advances and the maturity of $60.0 million in subordinated debentures.
As of September 30, 2024, our unused borrowing capacity was $8.83 billion, which consists of available lines of credit with FHLB and other correspondent banks, as well as access through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, which was not utilized during the third quarter of 2024.
Capital Ratios
At September 30, 2024, our common stockholders' equity was $2.94 billion, or 16.44% of total assets, compared with $2.92 billion, or 15.95%, at June 30, 2024, and $2.86 billion, or 14.08%, at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased 42 and 196 basis points to 11.83%, compared with 11.41% at June 30, 2024, and 9.87% at September 30, 2023, respectively. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $0.23 and $0.92 to $20.81, compared with $20.58 at June 30, 2024, and $19.89 at September 30, 2023, respectively.
____________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
The Company implemented the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began phasing into regulatory capital the cumulative adjustments at the end of the second year of the transition period at 25% per year. At September 30, 2024, the Company and Bank were in compliance with the capital conservation buffer requirement and exceeded the minimum Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1, and total capital ratios, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5%, and 10.5%, respectively, and the Bank qualified as "well capitalized" for purposes of the federal bank regulatory prompt corrective action regulations.
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Capital ratios
2024
2024
2023
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
11.83
%
11.41
%
9.87
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.19
11.87
11.13
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
16.83
15.89
14.87
Tier 1 capital ratio
16.83
15.89
14.87
Total capital ratio
20.05
19.01
17.74
Pacific Premier Bank
Tier 1 leverage ratio
13.45
%
13.42
%
12.42
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
18.56
17.97
16.59
Tier 1 capital ratio
18.56
17.97
16.59
Total capital ratio
19.81
19.22
17.66
Share data
Book value per share
$
30.52
$
30.32
$
29.78
Tangible book value per share (1)
20.81
20.58
19.89
Common equity dividends declared per share
0.33
0.33
0.33
Closing stock price (2)
25.16
22.97
21.76
Shares issued and outstanding
96,462,767
96,434,047
95,900,847
Market capitalization (2)(3)
$
2,427,003
$
2,215,090
$
2,086,802
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
(2)
As of the last trading day prior to period end.
(3)
Dollars in thousands.
Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program
On October 22, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on November 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 4, 2024. In January 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with approximately $18 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $18 billion of assets under custody and 32,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, liquidity, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make.
Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States ("U.S.") economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; interest rate, liquidity, economic, market, credit, operational, and inflation risks associated with our business, including the speed and predictability of changes in these risks; our ability to attract and retain deposits and access to other sources of liquidity, particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment, and the quality and composition of our deposits; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the U.S. Federal budget or debt, or turbulence or uncertainty in domestic or foreign financial markets; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; possible impairment charges to goodwill, including any impairment that may result from increased volatility in our stock price; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; compliance risks, including any increased costs of monitoring, testing, and maintaining compliance with complex laws and regulations; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit-related impairments of securities held by us; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of recent or future changes in the FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount, including any special assessments; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of concentrations in our loan portfolio, including commercial real estate and the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payments of dividends on our common stock; the possibility that we may discontinue, reduce or otherwise limit the level of repurchases of our common stock we may make from time to time pursuant to our stock repurchase program; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas, and overall tension in the Middle East, and trade tensions, all of which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; public health crises and pandemics and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; climate change, including the enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit, and reputational risks and costs; natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, and severe weather; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
982,249
$
899,817
$
1,028,818
$
936,473
$
1,400,276
Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions
1,246
996
995
995
1,242
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses
1,713,575
1,710,141
1,720,481
1,729,541
1,737,866
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,316,546
1,320,050
1,154,021
1,140,071
1,914,599
FHLB, FRB, and other stock
97,336
97,037
97,063
99,225
105,505
Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value
-
140
-
-
641
Loans held for investment
12,035,097
12,489,951
13,012,071
13,289,020
13,270,120
Allowance for credit losses
(181,248
)
(183,803
)
(192,340
)
(192,471
)
(188,098
)
Loans held for investment, net
11,853,849
12,306,148
12,819,731
13,096,549
13,082,022
Accrued interest receivable
64,803
69,629
67,642
68,516
68,131
Other real estate owned
-
-
248
248
450
Premises and equipment, net
49,807
52,137
54,789
56,676
59,396
Deferred income taxes, net
104,564
108,607
111,390
113,580
192,208
Bank owned life insurance
481,309
477,694
474,404
471,178
468,191
Intangible assets
34,924
37,686
40,449
43,285
46,307
Goodwill
901,312
901,312
901,312
901,312
901,312
Other assets
308,123
350,931
341,838
368,996
297,574
Total assets
$
17,909,643
$
18,332,325
$
18,813,181
$
19,026,645
$
20,275,720
LIABILITIES
Deposit accounts:
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
4,639,077
$
4,616,124
$
4,997,636
$
4,932,817
$
5,782,305
Interest-bearing:
Checking
2,763,353
2,776,212
2,785,626
2,899,621
2,598,449
Money market/savings
4,805,516
4,844,585
5,037,636
4,868,442
4,873,582
Retail certificates of deposit
1,972,962
1,906,552
1,794,813
1,684,560
1,525,919
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
300,019
484,181
572,117
610,186
1,227,192
Total interest-bearing
9,841,850
10,011,530
10,190,192
10,062,809
10,225,142
Total deposits
14,480,927
14,627,654
15,187,828
14,995,626
16,007,447
FHLB advances and other borrowings
-
200,000
200,000
600,000
800,000
Subordinated debentures
272,320
332,160
332,001
331,842
331,682
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
212,459
248,747
190,551
216,596
281,057
Total liabilities
14,965,706
15,408,561
15,910,380
16,144,064
17,420,186
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
942
941
941
938
937
Additional paid-in capital
2,389,767
2,383,615
2,378,171
2,377,131
2,371,941
Retained earnings
633,350
629,341
619,405
604,137
771,285
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(80,122
)
(90,133
)
(95,716
)
(99,625
)
(288,629
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,943,937
2,923,764
2,902,801
2,882,581
2,855,534
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
17,909,643
$
18,332,325
$
18,813,181
$
19,026,645
$
20,275,720
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$
163,409
$
167,547
$
177,032
$
503,931
$
540,842
Investment securities and other interest-earning assets
42,217
40,507
47,030
123,180
129,951
Total interest income
205,626
208,054
224,062
627,111
670,793
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
67,898
64,229
62,718
191,633
156,532
FHLB advances and other borrowings
1,511
2,330
7,235
8,078
22,328
Subordinated debentures
5,319
5,101
4,561
14,981
13,683
Total interest expense
74,728
71,660
74,514
214,692
192,543
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
130,898
136,394
149,548
412,419
478,250
Provision for credit losses
486
1,265
3,918
5,603
8,433
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
130,412
135,129
145,630
406,816
469,817
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loan servicing income
525
510
533
1,564
1,599
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,711
2,710
2,673
8,109
7,972
Other service fee income
306
309
280
951
891
Debit card interchange fee income
876
925
924
2,566
2,641
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
4,335
4,218
3,579
12,712
10,440
Net gain from sales of loans
47
65
45
112
419
Net gain from sales of investment securities
-
-
-
-
138
Trust custodial account fees
8,813
8,950
9,356
28,405
29,741
Escrow and exchange fees
673
702
938
2,071
2,920
Other income (loss)
581
(167
)
223
6,373
3,515
Total noninterest income
18,867
18,222
18,551
62,863
60,276
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
53,400
53,140
54,068
160,670
161,785
Premises and occupancy
10,899
10,480
11,382
32,186
34,739
Data processing
7,777
7,754
7,517
23,042
22,270
Other real estate owned operations, net
1
-
(4
)
47
112
FDIC insurance premiums
1,922
1,873
2,324
6,424
7,106
Legal and professional services
4,980
1,078
4,243
10,201
14,460
Marketing expense
860
1,724
1,635
4,142
5,352
Office expense
1,046
1,077
1,079
3,216
3,591
Loan expense
734
840
476
2,344
1,689
Deposit expense
12,474
12,289
10,811
37,428
28,441
Amortization of intangible assets
2,762
2,763
3,055
8,361
9,281
Other expense
4,790
4,549
5,599
13,784
15,355
Total noninterest expense
101,645
97,567
102,185
301,845
304,181
Net income before income taxes
47,634
55,784
61,996
167,834
225,912
Income tax expense
11,655
13,879
15,966
42,925
59,684
Net income
$
35,979
$
41,905
$
46,030
$
124,909
$
166,228
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.37
$
0.43
$
0.48
$
1.30
$
1.74
Diluted
$
0.37
$
0.43
$
0.48
$
1.30
$
1.74
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
94,650,096
94,628,201
94,189,844
94,543,243
94,072,463
Diluted
94,775,927
94,716,205
94,283,008
94,652,583
94,214,846
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,098,455
$
13,346
4.83
%
$
1,134,736
$
13,666
4.84
%
$
1,695,508
$
21,196
4.96
%
Investment securities
3,145,214
28,871
3.67
2,964,909
26,841
3.62
3,828,766
25,834
2.70
Loans receivable, net (1)(2)
12,247,435
163,409
5.31
12,724,545
167,547
5.30
13,475,194
177,032
5.21
Total interest-earning assets
16,491,104
205,626
4.96
16,824,190
208,054
4.97
18,999,468
224,062
4.68
Noninterest-earning assets
1,751,309
1,771,493
1,806,319
Total assets
$
18,242,413
$
18,595,683
$
20,805,787
Liabilities and equity
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest checking
$
2,707,440
$
10,848
1.59
%
$
2,747,972
$
10,177
1.49
%
$
2,649,203
$
10,849
1.62
%
Money market
4,607,486
28,118
2.43
4,724,572
26,207
2.23
4,512,740
19,182
1.69
Savings
263,570
246
0.37
271,812
224
0.33
329,684
115
0.14
Retail certificates of deposit
1,944,685
23,202
4.75
1,830,516
21,115
4.64
1,439,531
13,398
3.69
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
448,820
5,484
4.86
542,699
6,506
4.82
1,611,726
19,174
4.72
Total interest-bearing deposits
9,972,001
67,898
2.71
10,117,571
64,229
2.55
10,542,884
62,718
2.36
FHLB advances and other borrowings
128,413
1,511
4.68
200,154
2,330
4.68
800,049
7,235
3.59
Subordinated debentures
313,990
5,319
6.70
332,097
5,101
6.14
331,607
4,561
5.50
Total borrowings
442,403
6,830
6.12
532,251
7,431
5.59
1,131,656
11,796
4.15
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,414,404
74,728
2.85
10,649,822
71,660
2.71
11,674,540
74,514
2.53
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,683,477
4,824,002
6,001,033
Other liabilities
215,372
213,844
268,249
Total liabilities
15,313,253
15,687,668
17,943,822
Stockholders' equity
2,929,160
2,908,015
2,861,965
Total liabilities and equity
$
18,242,413
$
18,595,683
$
20,805,787
Net interest income
$
130,898
$
136,394
$
149,548
Net interest margin (3)
3.16
%
3.26
%
3.12
%
Cost of deposits (4)
1.84
1.73
1.50
Cost of funds (5)
1.97
1.86
1.67
Cost of non-maturity deposits (6)
1.27
1.17
0.89
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
158.35
157.98
162.74
(1)
Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
(2)
Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.6 million, $2.3 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(3)
Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(5)
Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,202,268
$
2,245,474
$
2,309,252
$
2,421,772
$
2,514,056
Multifamily
5,388,847
5,473,606
5,558,966
5,645,310
5,719,210
Construction and land
445,146
453,799
486,734
472,544
444,576
SBA secured by real estate (1)
32,228
33,245
35,206
36,400
37,754
Total investor loans secured by real estate
8,068,489
8,206,124
8,390,158
8,576,026
8,715,596
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,038,583
2,096,485
2,149,362
2,191,334
2,228,802
Franchise real estate secured
264,696
274,645
294,938
304,514
313,451
SBA secured by real estate (3)
43,943
46,543
48,426
50,741
53,668
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,347,222
2,417,673
2,492,726
2,546,589
2,595,921
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
1,316,517
1,554,735
1,774,487
1,790,608
1,588,771
Franchise non-real estate secured
237,702
257,516
301,895
319,721
335,053
SBA non-real estate secured
8,407
10,346
10,946
10,926
10,667
Total commercial loans
1,562,626
1,822,597
2,087,328
2,121,255
1,934,491
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
71,552
70,380
72,353
72,752
70,984
Consumer
1,361
1,378
1,830
1,949
1,958
Total retail loans
72,913
71,758
74,183
74,701
72,942
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
12,051,250
12,518,152
13,044,395
13,318,571
13,318,950
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7)
(16,153
)
(28,201
)
(32,324
)
(29,551
)
(48,830
)
Loans held for investment
12,035,097
12,489,951
13,012,071
13,289,020
13,270,120
Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment
(181,248
)
(183,803
)
(192,340
)
(192,471
)
(188,098
)
Loans held for investment, net
$
11,853,849
$
12,306,148
$
12,819,731
$
13,096,549
$
13,082,022
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
$
-
$
140
$
-
$
-
$
641
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Includes net deferred origination costs (fees) of $1.5 million, $1.4 million, $797,000, $(74,000), and $451,000, and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $35.9 million, $38.6 million, $41.2 million, $43.3 million, and $46.2 million as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(7)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Asset quality
Nonperforming loans
$
39,084
$
52,119
$
63,806
$
24,817
$
25,458
Other real estate owned
-
-
248
248
450
Nonperforming assets
$
39,084
$
52,119
$
64,054
$
25,065
$
25,908
Total classified assets (1)
$
120,484
$
183,833
$
204,937
$
142,210
$
149,708
Allowance for credit losses
181,248
183,803
192,340
192,471
188,098
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans
464
%
353
%
301
%
776
%
739
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment
0.32
0.42
0.49
0.19
0.19
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.22
0.28
0.34
0.13
0.13
Classified loans to total loans held for investment
1.00
1.47
1.57
1.07
1.12
Classified assets to total assets
0.67
1.00
1.09
0.75
0.74
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended
$
2,306
$
10,293
$
6,419
$
3,902
$
6,752
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans
0.02
%
0.08
%
0.05
%
0.03
%
0.05
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.51
1.47
1.48
1.45
1.42
Delinquent loans (3)
30 - 59 days
$
2,008
$
4,985
$
1,983
$
2,484
$
2,967
60 - 89 days
715
3,289
974
1,294
475
90+ days
7,143
9,649
9,221
6,276
7,484
Total delinquency
$
9,866
$
17,923
$
12,178
$
10,054
$
10,926
Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment
0.08
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
(1)
Includes substandard and doubtful loans, and other real estate owned.
(2)
At September 30, 2024, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $35.9 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $38.6 million, or 0.31% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $41.2 million, or 0.32% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $43.3 million, or 0.33% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $46.2 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment.
(3)
Nonaccrual loans are included in this aging analysis based on the loan's past due status.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NONACCRUAL LOANS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Collateral
Dependent
Loans
ACL
Non-
Collateral
Dependent
Loans
ACL
Total
Nonaccrual
Loans
Nonaccrual
Loans
With No
ACL
September 30, 2024
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
19,042
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
19,042
$
19,042
SBA secured by real estate (2)
1,725
559
-
-
1,725
610
Total investor loans secured by real estate
20,767
559
-
-
20,767
19,652
Business loans secured by real estate (3)
CRE owner-occupied
4,574
-
-
-
4,574
4,574
Total business loans secured by real estate
4,574
-
-
-
4,574
4,574
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
2,274
193
10,938
-
13,212
13,019
SBA not secured by real estate
531
-
-
-
531
531
Total commercial loans
2,805
193
10,938
-
13,743
13,550
Totals nonaccrual loans
$
28,146
$
752
$
10,938
$
-
$
39,084
$
37,776
(1)
The ACL for nonaccrual loans is determined based on a discounted cash flow methodology unless the loan is considered collateral dependent. The ACL for collateral dependent loans is determined based on the estimated fair value of the underlying collateral.
(2)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(3)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PAST DUE STATUS
(Unaudited)
Days Past Due (7)
(Dollars in thousands)
Current
30-59
60-89
90+
Total
September 30, 2024
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,201,885
$
-
$
-
$
383
$
2,202,268
Multifamily
5,388,847
-
-
-
5,388,847
Construction and land
445,146
-
-
-
445,146
SBA secured by real estate (1)
30,926
1,115
-
187
32,228
Total investor loans secured by real estate
8,066,804
1,115
-
570
8,068,489