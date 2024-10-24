IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the "Company" or "Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $36.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $41.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income of $46.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company's return on average assets ("ROAA") was 0.79%, return on average equity ("ROAE") was 4.91%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) was 7.63%, compared to 0.90%, 5.76%, and 8.92%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024, and 0.88%, 6.43%, and 10.08%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. Total assets were $17.91 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $18.33 billion at June 30, 2024, and $20.28 billion at September 30, 2023.

Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company, commented, "We delivered solid results in the third quarter with net income of $36.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.37. Our relationship managers and their branch banking colleagues' consistent efforts to generate new business opportunities while deepening existing client relationships contributed to an increase in non-interest-bearing deposits, which comprised 32% of total deposits at quarter-end. We leveraged these positive core deposit trends to further reduce higher-cost wholesale funding sources by decreasing brokered deposits by $184 million and repaying a $200 million FHLB ('Federal Home Loan Bank') term advance.

"Third quarter asset quality remained strong, as total delinquencies decreased to 0.08% of loans and non-performing assets decreased to 0.22% of total assets. This performance positions us among the strongest in the industry in terms of asset quality.

"Beginning in the second half of 2022, we proactively prioritized capital accumulation over balance sheet growth in light of the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, while at the same time continuing to provide best-in-class service to our clients. As a result, our peer-leading capital ratios have created significant optionality for our organization to pursue organic and strategic growth opportunities that can enhance long-term franchise value.

"As the interest rate outlook has become more favorable, we are seeing incrementally better demand for new credit and have taken steps to bolster our loan production, as such, our loan pipeline has increased and we continue to build momentum heading into the fourth quarter. We are well-positioned to accelerate new originations in the coming quarters and we expect to stabilize the loan portfolio as we move into 2025. Looking ahead, we are focused on leveraging our collaborative platform to support our commercial banking teams and their business development activities by strategically adding bankers to prudently grow new loan and deposit relationships. I would like to thank our dedicated employees for their exceptional efforts and to all stakeholders for their ongoing support. Together, we are well-prepared to continue building on our successes and capitalize on future opportunities."

(1) Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 Financial highlights (unaudited) Net income $ 35,979 $ 41,905 $ 46,030 Net interest income 130,898 136,394 149,548 Diluted earnings per share 0.37 0.43 0.48 Common equity dividend per share paid 0.33 0.33 0.33 ROAA 0.79 % 0.90 % 0.88 % ROAE 4.91 5.76 6.43 ROATCE (1) 7.63 8.92 10.08 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (1) 1.06 1.23 1.27 Net interest margin 3.16 3.26 3.12 Cost of deposits 1.84 1.73 1.50 Cost of non-maturity deposits (1) 1.27 1.17 0.89 Efficiency ratio (1) 66.1 61.3 59.0 Noninterest expense as a percent of average assets 2.23 2.10 1.96 Total assets $ 17,909,643 $ 18,332,325 $ 20,275,720 Total deposits 14,480,927 14,627,654 16,007,447 Non-maturity deposits (1) as a percent of total deposits 84.3 % 83.7 % 82.8 % Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits 32.0 31.6 36.1 Loan-to-deposit ratio 83.1 85.4 82.9 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.22 0.28 0.13 Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment 0.08 0.14 0.08 Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.51 1.47 1.42 Book value per share $ 30.52 $ 30.32 $ 29.78 Tangible book value per share (1) 20.81 20.58 19.89 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 11.83 % 11.41 % 9.87 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.83 15.89 14.87 Total capital ratio 20.05 19.01 17.74

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release. (2) At September 30, 2024, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $35.9 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $38.6 million, or 0.31% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $46.2 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $130.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 4.0%, from the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to lower average loan balances and a higher cost of funds as borrowers continued deploying excess cash reserves to pay down and pay off higher-yielding commercial loan balances.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 decreased 10 basis points to 3.16%, from 3.26% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a higher cost of funds.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $18.7 million, or 12.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was attributable to lower average interest-earning asset balances and a higher cost of funds, partially offset by lower average interest-bearing liabilities balances and higher yields on average interest-earning assets, all the result of the prolonged higher interest rate environment in the past twelve months and the Company's strategy to prioritize capital accumulation.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,098,455 $ 13,346 4.83 % $ 1,134,736 $ 13,666 4.84 % $ 1,695,508 $ 21,196 4.96 % Investment securities 3,145,214 28,871 3.67 2,964,909 26,841 3.62 3,828,766 25,834 2.70 Loans receivable, net (1) (2) 12,247,435 163,409 5.31 12,724,545 167,547 5.30 13,475,194 177,032 5.21 Total interest-earning assets $ 16,491,104 $ 205,626 4.96 $ 16,824,190 $ 208,054 4.97 $ 18,999,468 $ 224,062 4.68 Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 9,972,001 $ 67,898 2.71 % $ 10,117,571 $ 64,229 2.55 % $ 10,542,884 $ 62,718 2.36 % Borrowings 442,403 6,830 6.12 532,251 7,431 5.59 1,131,656 11,796 4.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,414,404 $ 74,728 2.85 $ 10,649,822 $ 71,660 2.71 $ 11,674,540 $ 74,514 2.53 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,683,477 $ 4,824,002 $ 6,001,033 Net interest income $ 130,898 $ 136,394 $ 149,548 Net interest margin (3) 3.16 % 3.26 % 3.12 % Cost of deposits (4) 1.84 1.73 1.50 Cost of funds (5) 1.97 1.86 1.67 Cost of non-maturity deposits (6) 1.27 1.17 0.89 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 158.35 157.98 162.74

(1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.6 million, $2.3 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. (5) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $486,000 provision expense, compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, and $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in provision for credit losses compared to the second quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to the decrease in loan balances and changes in the loan composition, partially offset by increases associated with economic forecasts.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses $ (249 ) $ 1,756 $ 2,517 Provision for unfunded commitments 760 (505 ) 1,386 Provision for held-to-maturity securities (25 ) 14 15 Total provision for credit losses $ 486 $ 1,265 $ 3,918

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $18.9 million, an increase of $645,000 from the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $748,000 increase in other income largely attributable to a $1.0 million decrease in Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") investment loss.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased $316,000 compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $756,000 increase in earnings on bank owned life insurance, partially offset by a $543,000 decrease in trust custodial account fees.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Noninterest income Loan servicing income $ 525 $ 510 $ 533 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,711 2,710 2,673 Other service fee income 306 309 280 Debit card interchange fee income 876 925 924 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 4,335 4,218 3,579 Net gain from sales of loans 47 65 45 Trust custodial account fees 8,813 8,950 9,356 Escrow and exchange fees 673 702 938 Other income (loss) 581 (167 ) 223 Total noninterest income $ 18,867 $ 18,222 $ 18,551

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $101.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $4.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $3.9 million increase in legal and professional services, driven by the prior quarter's $4.0 million insurance claim receivable that decreased the expense during the period.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $540,000 compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to an $809,000 decrease in other expense, a $775,000 decrease in marketing expense, and a $668,000 decrease in compensation and benefits, partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in deposit expense due to higher deposit administration service fees and a $737,000 increase in legal and professional services.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Noninterest expense Compensation and benefits $ 53,400 $ 53,140 $ 54,068 Premises and occupancy 10,899 10,480 11,382 Data processing 7,777 7,754 7,517 Other real estate owned operations, net 1 - (4 ) FDIC insurance premiums 1,922 1,873 2,324 Legal and professional services 4,980 1,078 4,243 Marketing expense 860 1,724 1,635 Office expense 1,046 1,077 1,079 Loan expense 734 840 476 Deposit expense 12,474 12,289 10,811 Amortization of intangible assets 2,762 2,763 3,055 Other expense 4,790 4,549 5,599 Total noninterest expense $ 101,645 $ 97,567 $ 102,185

Income Tax

For the third quarter of 2024, income tax expense totaled $11.7 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared with income tax expense of $13.9 million and an effective tax rate of 24.9% for the second quarter of 2024, and income tax expense of $16.0 million and an effective tax rate of 25.8% for the third quarter of 2023.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

Loans held for investment totaled $12.04 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $454.9 million, or 3.6%, from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.24 billion, or 9.3%, from September 30, 2023. The decrease from June 30, 2024 was primarily due to lower loan production and fundings, increased prepayments and maturities, as well as a decrease in credit line draws, reflecting borrowers' continued preferences to utilize excess cash reserves to reduce outstanding debt.

New origination activity during the third quarter of 2024 decreased compared to the second quarter of 2024, and increased compared to the third quarter of 2023. New loan commitments totaled $104.1 million, and new loan fundings totaled $39.4 million, compared with $150.7 million in loan commitments and $58.6 million in new loan fundings for the second quarter of 2024, and $67.8 million in loan commitments and $25.6 million in new loan fundings for the third quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the total loan-to-deposit ratio was 83.1%, compared to 85.4% and 82.9% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total gross loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Beginning gross loan balance before basis adjustment $ 12,518,292 $ 13,044,395 $ 13,665,596 New commitments 104,080 150,666 67,811 Unfunded new commitments (64,706 ) (92,017 ) (42,185 ) Net new fundings 39,374 58,649 25,626 Amortization/maturities/payoffs (449,367 ) (447,170 ) (370,044 ) Net draws on existing lines of credit (50,982 ) (100,302 ) 7,180 Loan sales (3,628 ) (23,750 ) (1,206 ) Charge-offs (2,439 ) (13,530 ) (7,561 ) Net decrease (467,042 ) (526,103 ) (346,005 ) Ending gross loan balance before basis adjustment $ 12,051,250 $ 12,518,292 $ 13,319,591 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (1) (16,153 ) (28,201 ) (48,830 ) Ending gross loan balance $ 12,035,097 $ 12,490,091 $ 13,270,761

(1) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

The following table presents the composition of the loans held for investment as of the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Investor loans secured by real estate Commercial real estate ("CRE") non-owner-occupied $ 2,202,268 $ 2,245,474 $ 2,514,056 Multifamily 5,388,847 5,473,606 5,719,210 Construction and land 445,146 453,799 444,576 SBA secured by real estate (1) 32,228 33,245 37,754 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,068,489 8,206,124 8,715,596 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,038,583 2,096,485 2,228,802 Franchise real estate secured 264,696 274,645 313,451 SBA secured by real estate (3) 43,943 46,543 53,668 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,347,222 2,417,673 2,595,921 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 1,316,517 1,554,735 1,588,771 Franchise non-real estate secured 237,702 257,516 335,053 SBA non-real estate secured 8,407 10,346 10,667 Total commercial loans 1,562,626 1,822,597 1,934,491 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 71,552 70,380 70,984 Consumer 1,361 1,378 1,958 Total retail loans 72,913 71,758 72,942 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) 12,051,250 12,518,152 13,318,950 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7) (16,153 ) (28,201 ) (48,830 ) Loans held for investment 12,035,097 12,489,951 13,270,120 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (181,248 ) (183,803 ) (188,098 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 11,853,849 $ 12,306,148 $ 13,082,022 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 1,377,190 $ 1,601,870 $ 2,110,565 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ - $ 140 $ 641

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes net deferred origination costs of $1.5 million, $1.4 million, and $451,000, and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $35.9 million, $38.6 million, and $46.2 million as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. (7) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

The end-of-period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts and impact from interest rate swaps designated as fair value hedges, at September 30, 2024 was 4.82%, compared to 4.88% at June 30, 2024, and 4.76% at September 30, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was a result of lower new loan fundings, customers paying down and paying off higher-rate loans. The year-over-year increase reflects higher rates on new originations and the repricing of loans as a result of the increases in benchmark interest rates.

The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 5,200 $ 3,818 $ 2,900 Multifamily 8,730 6,026 3,687 Construction and land 1,494 16,820 17,400 Total investor loans secured by real estate 15,424 26,664 23,987 Business loans secured by real estate (1) CRE owner-occupied 13,307 2,623 - SBA secured by real estate (2) 1,000 - - Total business loans secured by real estate 14,307 2,623 - Commercial loans (2) Commercial and industrial 64,267 109,679 40,399 SBA non-real estate secured - 1,281 406 Total commercial loans 64,267 110,960 40,805 Retail loans Single family residential (3) 8,945 7,698 3,019 Consumer 1,137 2,721 - Total retail loans 10,082 10,419 3,019 Total loan commitments $ 104,080 $ 150,666 $ 67,811

(1) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (2) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments was 8.43% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 8.58% in the second quarter of 2024, and 8.01% in the third quarter of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2024, our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans held for investment was $181.2 million, a decrease of $2.6 million from June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $6.9 million from September 30, 2023. The decreases in the ACL from June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 primarily reflect loan charge-offs during the respective periods as well as changes in the size and composition of our loan portfolio.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company incurred $2.3 million of net charge-offs, compared to $10.3 million during the second quarter of 2024, and $6.8 million during the third quarter of 2023.

The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning ACL Balance Charge-offs Recoveries Provision for Credit Losses Ending ACL Balance Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 29,738 $ - $ - $ (464 ) $ 29,274 Multifamily 57,298 - - 8,667 65,965 Construction and land 10,804 - - 180 10,984 SBA secured by real estate (1) 2,142 - - 457 2,599 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 28,531 (1,152 ) - 580 27,959 Franchise real estate secured 6,794 - - (1,680 ) 5,114 SBA secured by real estate (3) 4,134 - - (490 ) 3,644 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 32,257 (1,239 ) 2 (6,038 ) 24,982 Franchise non-real estate secured 11,130 - 125 (1,357 ) 9,898 SBA non-real estate secured 482 - 5 (139 ) 348 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 399 - - (11 ) 388 Consumer loans 94 (48 ) 1 46 93 Totals $ 183,803 $ (2,439 ) $ 133 $ (249 ) $ 181,248

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The ratio of ACL to loans held for investment at September 30, 2024 increased to 1.51%, compared to 1.47% at June 30, 2024, and 1.42% at September 30, 2023. The fair value net discount on loans acquired through acquisitions was $35.9 million, or 0.30% of total loans held for investment, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $38.6 million, or 0.31% of total loans held for investment, as of June 30, 2024, and $46.2 million, or 0.35% of total loans held for investment, as of September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $39.1 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared with $52.1 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, and $25.9 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. Loan delinquencies were $9.9 million, or 0.08% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2024, compared to $17.9 million, or 0.14% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2024, and $10.9 million, or 0.08% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2023.

Classified loans totaled $120.5 million, or 1.00% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2024, compared with $183.8 million, or 1.47% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2024, and $149.3 million, or 1.12% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2023.

The following table presents the asset quality metrics of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 39,084 $ 52,119 $ 25,458 Other real estate owned - - 450 Nonperforming assets $ 39,084 $ 52,119 $ 25,908 Total classified assets (1) $ 120,484 $ 183,833 $ 149,708 Allowance for credit losses 181,248 183,803 188,098 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 464 % 353 % 739 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.32 0.42 0.19 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.22 0.28 0.13 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 1.00 1.47 1.12 Classified assets to total assets 0.67 1.00 0.74 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended $ 2,306 $ 10,293 $ 6,752 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.51 1.47 1.42 Delinquent loans (3) 30 - 59 days $ 2,008 $ 4,985 $ 2,967 60 - 89 days 715 3,289 475 90+ days 7,143 9,649 7,484 Total delinquency $ 9,866 $ 17,923 $ 10,926 Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.08 %

(1) Includes substandard and doubtful loans, and other real estate owned. (2) At September 30, 2024, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $35.9 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $38.6 million, or 0.31% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $46.2 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in this aging analysis based on the loan's past due status.

Investment Securities

At September 30, 2024, AFS and held-to-maturity ("HTM") investment securities were $1.32 billion and $1.71 billion, respectively, compared to $1.32 billion and $1.71 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2024, and $1.91 billion and $1.74 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2023.

In total, investment securities were $3.03 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $70,000 from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $622.3 million from September 30, 2023. The decrease in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of $123.6 million in principal payments, amortization and accretion, and redemptions, partially offset by $113.3 million in purchases, primarily AFS U.S. Treasury securities, as well as an improvement of $10.2 million in AFS investment securities mark-to-market unrealized loss.

The decrease in investment securities from September 30, 2023 was the result of $1.52 billion in sales of AFS investment securities, primarily related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning during the fourth quarter of 2023, and $646.8 million in principal payments, amortization and accretion, and redemptions, partially offset by $1.27 billion in purchases of AFS and HTM investment securities and a decrease of $277.0 million in AFS securities mark-to-market unrealized loss.

Deposits

At September 30, 2024, total deposits were $14.48 billion, a decrease of $146.7 million, or 1.0%, from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.53 billion, or 9.5%, from September 30, 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by reductions of $184.2 million in brokered certificates of deposit, as well as $39.1 million in money market and savings, partially offset by an increase of $66.4 million in retail certificates of deposit and $23.0 million in noninterest-bearing checking.

The decrease from September 30, 2023 was attributable to decreases of $1.14 billion in noninterest-bearing checking, $927.2 million in brokered certificates of deposit, and $68.1 million in money market and savings, partially offset by an increase of $447.0 million in retail certificates of deposit and $164.9 million in interest-bearing checking.

At September 30, 2024, non-maturity deposits(1) totaled $12.21 billion, or 84.3% of total deposits, a decrease of $29.0 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.05 billion, or 7.9%, from September 30, 2023.

The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was attributable to clients utilizing their deposits to prepay or pay down loans, reduced funding needs, as well as redeploying funds into higher-yielding alternatives due to elevated benchmark interest rates.

At September 30, 2024, maturity deposits totaled $2.27 billion, a decrease of $117.8 million, or 4.9%, from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $480.1 million, or 17.4%, from September 30, 2023. The decrease in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by the decrease of $184.2 million in brokered certificates of deposit, a direct result of the planned maturity and reduction of higher-costing brokered time deposits, partially offset by an increase of $66.4 million in retail certificates of deposit. The decrease from September 30, 2023 was primarily driven by decreases in brokered certificates of deposit, partially offset by increases of retail certificates of deposit.

The weighted average cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.84%, compared to 1.73% for the second quarter of 2024, and 1.50% for the third quarter of 2023, both increases principally driven by higher pricing across deposit categories. The weighted average cost of non-maturity deposits(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.27%, compared to 1.17% for the second quarter of 2024, and 0.89% for the third quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the end-of-period weighted average rate of total deposits was 1.80%, compared to 1.81% at June 30, 2024, and 1.52% at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the end-of-period weighted average rate of non-maturity deposits was 1.26%, compared to 1.25% at June 30, 2024, and 0.96% at September 30, 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the Company's FDIC-insured deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 60%, and the insured and collateralized deposits comprised 66% of total deposits, relatively consistent with 61% and 67%, respectively, at June 30, 2024, and 62% and 66%, respectively, at September 30, 2023.

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

The following table presents the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated.

September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Deposit accounts Noninterest-bearing checking $ 4,639,077 $ 4,616,124 $ 5,782,305 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,763,353 2,776,212 2,598,449 Money market/savings 4,805,516 4,844,585 4,873,582 Total non-maturity deposits (1) 12,207,946 12,236,921 13,254,336 Retail certificates of deposit 1,972,962 1,906,552 1,525,919 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 300,019 484,181 1,227,192 Total maturity deposits 2,272,981 2,390,733 2,753,111 Total deposits $ 14,480,927 $ 14,627,654 $ 16,007,447 Cost of deposits 1.84 % 1.73 % 1.50 % Cost of non-maturity deposits (1) 1.27 1.17 0.89 Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits 32.0 31.6 36.1 Non-maturity deposits (1) as a percent of total deposits 84.3 83.7 82.8

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Borrowings

At September 30, 2024, total borrowings amounted to $272.3 million, a decrease of $259.8 million from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $859.4 million from September 30, 2023. Total borrowings at September 30, 2024 were comprised of $272.3 million of subordinated debt. The decrease in borrowings at September 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2024 was due to the early redemption of a $200.0 million FHLB term advance and the maturity of $60.0 million in subordinated debentures during the quarter. The decrease in borrowings at September 30, 2024 as compared to September 30, 2023 was due to a decrease of $800.0 million in FHLB term advances and the maturity of $60.0 million in subordinated debentures.

As of September 30, 2024, our unused borrowing capacity was $8.83 billion, which consists of available lines of credit with FHLB and other correspondent banks, as well as access through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, which was not utilized during the third quarter of 2024.

Capital Ratios

At September 30, 2024, our common stockholders' equity was $2.94 billion, or 16.44% of total assets, compared with $2.92 billion, or 15.95%, at June 30, 2024, and $2.86 billion, or 14.08%, at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased 42 and 196 basis points to 11.83%, compared with 11.41% at June 30, 2024, and 9.87% at September 30, 2023, respectively. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $0.23 and $0.92 to $20.81, compared with $20.58 at June 30, 2024, and $19.89 at September 30, 2023, respectively.

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

The Company implemented the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began phasing into regulatory capital the cumulative adjustments at the end of the second year of the transition period at 25% per year. At September 30, 2024, the Company and Bank were in compliance with the capital conservation buffer requirement and exceeded the minimum Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1, and total capital ratios, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5%, and 10.5%, respectively, and the Bank qualified as "well capitalized" for purposes of the federal bank regulatory prompt corrective action regulations.

September 30, June 30, September 30, Capital ratios 2024 2024 2023 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Tangible common equity ratio (1) 11.83 % 11.41 % 9.87 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.19 11.87 11.13 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.83 15.89 14.87 Tier 1 capital ratio 16.83 15.89 14.87 Total capital ratio 20.05 19.01 17.74 Pacific Premier Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.45 % 13.42 % 12.42 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 18.56 17.97 16.59 Tier 1 capital ratio 18.56 17.97 16.59 Total capital ratio 19.81 19.22 17.66 Share data Book value per share $ 30.52 $ 30.32 $ 29.78 Tangible book value per share (1) 20.81 20.58 19.89 Common equity dividends declared per share 0.33 0.33 0.33 Closing stock price (2) 25.16 22.97 21.76 Shares issued and outstanding 96,462,767 96,434,047 95,900,847 Market capitalization (2)(3) $ 2,427,003 $ 2,215,090 $ 2,086,802

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release. (2) As of the last trading day prior to period end. (3) Dollars in thousands.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

On October 22, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on November 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 4, 2024. In January 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 982,249 $ 899,817 $ 1,028,818 $ 936,473 $ 1,400,276 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 1,246 996 995 995 1,242 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 1,713,575 1,710,141 1,720,481 1,729,541 1,737,866 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,316,546 1,320,050 1,154,021 1,140,071 1,914,599 FHLB, FRB, and other stock 97,336 97,037 97,063 99,225 105,505 Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value - 140 - - 641 Loans held for investment 12,035,097 12,489,951 13,012,071 13,289,020 13,270,120 Allowance for credit losses (181,248 ) (183,803 ) (192,340 ) (192,471 ) (188,098 ) Loans held for investment, net 11,853,849 12,306,148 12,819,731 13,096,549 13,082,022 Accrued interest receivable 64,803 69,629 67,642 68,516 68,131 Other real estate owned - - 248 248 450 Premises and equipment, net 49,807 52,137 54,789 56,676 59,396 Deferred income taxes, net 104,564 108,607 111,390 113,580 192,208 Bank owned life insurance 481,309 477,694 474,404 471,178 468,191 Intangible assets 34,924 37,686 40,449 43,285 46,307 Goodwill 901,312 901,312 901,312 901,312 901,312 Other assets 308,123 350,931 341,838 368,996 297,574 Total assets $ 17,909,643 $ 18,332,325 $ 18,813,181 $ 19,026,645 $ 20,275,720 LIABILITIES Deposit accounts: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 4,639,077 $ 4,616,124 $ 4,997,636 $ 4,932,817 $ 5,782,305 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,763,353 2,776,212 2,785,626 2,899,621 2,598,449 Money market/savings 4,805,516 4,844,585 5,037,636 4,868,442 4,873,582 Retail certificates of deposit 1,972,962 1,906,552 1,794,813 1,684,560 1,525,919 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 300,019 484,181 572,117 610,186 1,227,192 Total interest-bearing 9,841,850 10,011,530 10,190,192 10,062,809 10,225,142 Total deposits 14,480,927 14,627,654 15,187,828 14,995,626 16,007,447 FHLB advances and other borrowings - 200,000 200,000 600,000 800,000 Subordinated debentures 272,320 332,160 332,001 331,842 331,682 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 212,459 248,747 190,551 216,596 281,057 Total liabilities 14,965,706 15,408,561 15,910,380 16,144,064 17,420,186 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 942 941 941 938 937 Additional paid-in capital 2,389,767 2,383,615 2,378,171 2,377,131 2,371,941 Retained earnings 633,350 629,341 619,405 604,137 771,285 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (80,122 ) (90,133 ) (95,716 ) (99,625 ) (288,629 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,943,937 2,923,764 2,902,801 2,882,581 2,855,534 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,909,643 $ 18,332,325 $ 18,813,181 $ 19,026,645 $ 20,275,720

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 163,409 $ 167,547 $ 177,032 $ 503,931 $ 540,842 Investment securities and other interest-earning assets 42,217 40,507 47,030 123,180 129,951 Total interest income 205,626 208,054 224,062 627,111 670,793 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 67,898 64,229 62,718 191,633 156,532 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,511 2,330 7,235 8,078 22,328 Subordinated debentures 5,319 5,101 4,561 14,981 13,683 Total interest expense 74,728 71,660 74,514 214,692 192,543 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 130,898 136,394 149,548 412,419 478,250 Provision for credit losses 486 1,265 3,918 5,603 8,433 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 130,412 135,129 145,630 406,816 469,817 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan servicing income 525 510 533 1,564 1,599 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,711 2,710 2,673 8,109 7,972 Other service fee income 306 309 280 951 891 Debit card interchange fee income 876 925 924 2,566 2,641 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 4,335 4,218 3,579 12,712 10,440 Net gain from sales of loans 47 65 45 112 419 Net gain from sales of investment securities - - - - 138 Trust custodial account fees 8,813 8,950 9,356 28,405 29,741 Escrow and exchange fees 673 702 938 2,071 2,920 Other income (loss) 581 (167 ) 223 6,373 3,515 Total noninterest income 18,867 18,222 18,551 62,863 60,276 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 53,400 53,140 54,068 160,670 161,785 Premises and occupancy 10,899 10,480 11,382 32,186 34,739 Data processing 7,777 7,754 7,517 23,042 22,270 Other real estate owned operations, net 1 - (4 ) 47 112 FDIC insurance premiums 1,922 1,873 2,324 6,424 7,106 Legal and professional services 4,980 1,078 4,243 10,201 14,460 Marketing expense 860 1,724 1,635 4,142 5,352 Office expense 1,046 1,077 1,079 3,216 3,591 Loan expense 734 840 476 2,344 1,689 Deposit expense 12,474 12,289 10,811 37,428 28,441 Amortization of intangible assets 2,762 2,763 3,055 8,361 9,281 Other expense 4,790 4,549 5,599 13,784 15,355 Total noninterest expense 101,645 97,567 102,185 301,845 304,181 Net income before income taxes 47,634 55,784 61,996 167,834 225,912 Income tax expense 11,655 13,879 15,966 42,925 59,684 Net income $ 35,979 $ 41,905 $ 46,030 $ 124,909 $ 166,228 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.48 $ 1.30 $ 1.74 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.48 $ 1.30 $ 1.74 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 94,650,096 94,628,201 94,189,844 94,543,243 94,072,463 Diluted 94,775,927 94,716,205 94,283,008 94,652,583 94,214,846

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,098,455 $ 13,346 4.83 % $ 1,134,736 $ 13,666 4.84 % $ 1,695,508 $ 21,196 4.96 % Investment securities 3,145,214 28,871 3.67 2,964,909 26,841 3.62 3,828,766 25,834 2.70 Loans receivable, net (1)(2) 12,247,435 163,409 5.31 12,724,545 167,547 5.30 13,475,194 177,032 5.21 Total interest-earning assets 16,491,104 205,626 4.96 16,824,190 208,054 4.97 18,999,468 224,062 4.68 Noninterest-earning assets 1,751,309 1,771,493 1,806,319 Total assets $ 18,242,413 $ 18,595,683 $ 20,805,787 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking $ 2,707,440 $ 10,848 1.59 % $ 2,747,972 $ 10,177 1.49 % $ 2,649,203 $ 10,849 1.62 % Money market 4,607,486 28,118 2.43 4,724,572 26,207 2.23 4,512,740 19,182 1.69 Savings 263,570 246 0.37 271,812 224 0.33 329,684 115 0.14 Retail certificates of deposit 1,944,685 23,202 4.75 1,830,516 21,115 4.64 1,439,531 13,398 3.69 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 448,820 5,484 4.86 542,699 6,506 4.82 1,611,726 19,174 4.72 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,972,001 67,898 2.71 10,117,571 64,229 2.55 10,542,884 62,718 2.36 FHLB advances and other borrowings 128,413 1,511 4.68 200,154 2,330 4.68 800,049 7,235 3.59 Subordinated debentures 313,990 5,319 6.70 332,097 5,101 6.14 331,607 4,561 5.50 Total borrowings 442,403 6,830 6.12 532,251 7,431 5.59 1,131,656 11,796 4.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,414,404 74,728 2.85 10,649,822 71,660 2.71 11,674,540 74,514 2.53 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,683,477 4,824,002 6,001,033 Other liabilities 215,372 213,844 268,249 Total liabilities 15,313,253 15,687,668 17,943,822 Stockholders' equity 2,929,160 2,908,015 2,861,965 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,242,413 $ 18,595,683 $ 20,805,787 Net interest income $ 130,898 $ 136,394 $ 149,548 Net interest margin (3) 3.16 % 3.26 % 3.12 % Cost of deposits (4) 1.84 1.73 1.50 Cost of funds (5) 1.97 1.86 1.67 Cost of non-maturity deposits (6) 1.27 1.17 0.89 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 158.35 157.98 162.74

(1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.6 million, $2.3 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. (5) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,202,268 $ 2,245,474 $ 2,309,252 $ 2,421,772 $ 2,514,056 Multifamily 5,388,847 5,473,606 5,558,966 5,645,310 5,719,210 Construction and land 445,146 453,799 486,734 472,544 444,576 SBA secured by real estate (1) 32,228 33,245 35,206 36,400 37,754 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,068,489 8,206,124 8,390,158 8,576,026 8,715,596 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,038,583 2,096,485 2,149,362 2,191,334 2,228,802 Franchise real estate secured 264,696 274,645 294,938 304,514 313,451 SBA secured by real estate (3) 43,943 46,543 48,426 50,741 53,668 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,347,222 2,417,673 2,492,726 2,546,589 2,595,921 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,316,517 1,554,735 1,774,487 1,790,608 1,588,771 Franchise non-real estate secured 237,702 257,516 301,895 319,721 335,053 SBA non-real estate secured 8,407 10,346 10,946 10,926 10,667 Total commercial loans 1,562,626 1,822,597 2,087,328 2,121,255 1,934,491 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 71,552 70,380 72,353 72,752 70,984 Consumer 1,361 1,378 1,830 1,949 1,958 Total retail loans 72,913 71,758 74,183 74,701 72,942 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) 12,051,250 12,518,152 13,044,395 13,318,571 13,318,950 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7) (16,153 ) (28,201 ) (32,324 ) (29,551 ) (48,830 ) Loans held for investment 12,035,097 12,489,951 13,012,071 13,289,020 13,270,120 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (181,248 ) (183,803 ) (192,340 ) (192,471 ) (188,098 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 11,853,849 $ 12,306,148 $ 12,819,731 $ 13,096,549 $ 13,082,022 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ - $ 140 $ - $ - $ 641

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes net deferred origination costs (fees) of $1.5 million, $1.4 million, $797,000, $(74,000), and $451,000, and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $35.9 million, $38.6 million, $41.2 million, $43.3 million, and $46.2 million as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively. (7) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 39,084 $ 52,119 $ 63,806 $ 24,817 $ 25,458 Other real estate owned - - 248 248 450 Nonperforming assets $ 39,084 $ 52,119 $ 64,054 $ 25,065 $ 25,908 Total classified assets (1) $ 120,484 $ 183,833 $ 204,937 $ 142,210 $ 149,708 Allowance for credit losses 181,248 183,803 192,340 192,471 188,098 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 464 % 353 % 301 % 776 % 739 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.32 0.42 0.49 0.19 0.19 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.22 0.28 0.34 0.13 0.13 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 1.00 1.47 1.57 1.07 1.12 Classified assets to total assets 0.67 1.00 1.09 0.75 0.74 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended $ 2,306 $ 10,293 $ 6,419 $ 3,902 $ 6,752 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.51 1.47 1.48 1.45 1.42 Delinquent loans (3) 30 - 59 days $ 2,008 $ 4,985 $ 1,983 $ 2,484 $ 2,967 60 - 89 days 715 3,289 974 1,294 475 90+ days 7,143 9,649 9,221 6,276 7,484 Total delinquency $ 9,866 $ 17,923 $ 12,178 $ 10,054 $ 10,926 Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 %

(1) Includes substandard and doubtful loans, and other real estate owned. (2) At September 30, 2024, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $35.9 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $38.6 million, or 0.31% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $41.2 million, or 0.32% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $43.3 million, or 0.33% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $46.2 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in this aging analysis based on the loan's past due status.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NONACCRUAL LOANS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Collateral Dependent Loans ACL Non- Collateral Dependent Loans ACL Total Nonaccrual Loans Nonaccrual Loans With No ACL September 30, 2024 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 19,042 $ - $ - $ - $ 19,042 $ 19,042 SBA secured by real estate (2) 1,725 559 - - 1,725 610 Total investor loans secured by real estate 20,767 559 - - 20,767 19,652 Business loans secured by real estate (3) CRE owner-occupied 4,574 - - - 4,574 4,574 Total business loans secured by real estate 4,574 - - - 4,574 4,574 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 2,274 193 10,938 - 13,212 13,019 SBA not secured by real estate 531 - - - 531 531 Total commercial loans 2,805 193 10,938 - 13,743 13,550 Totals nonaccrual loans $ 28,146 $ 752 $ 10,938 $ - $ 39,084 $ 37,776

(1) The ACL for nonaccrual loans is determined based on a discounted cash flow methodology unless the loan is considered collateral dependent. The ACL for collateral dependent loans is determined based on the estimated fair value of the underlying collateral. (2) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (3) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.