PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today reported third quarter 2024 income from continuing operations of $1.18 per share, as compared to $1.35 per share in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted income from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release, was $1.40 per share for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.49 per share in the third quarter of 2023.

"In the third quarter, Textron Aviation experienced a strike upon the expiration of its existing labor agreement with bargaining unit employees that was recently settled with the ratification of a new five-year contract," said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly. "The labor disruption adversely impacted our third quarter results and we expect it to negatively affect fourth quarter financials."

"In the quarter, Bell achieved a key milestone on the FLRAA program with the U.S. Army's approval of Milestone B establishing FLRAA as a program of record," said Donnelly. "In addition, at Textron Aviation, the ongoing investment in new products continued to drive demand, achieving over $1.0 billion of new orders."

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities of the manufacturing group for the third quarter was $208 million, compared to $270 million last year. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions, a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release, totaled $147 million for the third quarter, compared to $205 million last year.

In the quarter, Textron returned $215 million to shareholders through share repurchases. Year to date, Textron has returned $890 million to shareholders through share repurchases.

Outlook

On October 20th, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 70, Local Lodge 774 representing the Wichita-based direct labor workforce, ratified a new five-year labor contract, after engaging in a four-week strike. While it has been resolved, we expect revenue and segment profit to be unfavorably impacted in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the labor disruption and the recovery of production and delivery activities as our employees return to work.

Textron now expects 2024 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in a range of $5.40 to $5.60, down from its previous outlook of $6.20 to $6.40. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions is now expected to be in a range of $650 million to $750 million, as compared to its previous outlook of $0.9 billion to $1.0 billion, with planned pension contributions of about $50 million.

Third Quarter Segment Results

Textron Aviation

Delayed aircraft deliveries along with unfavorable performance from manufacturing inefficiencies associated with the labor disruption resulting from the IAM strike lowered Textron Aviation's third quarter revenues by approximately $50 million and segment profit by approximately $30 million.

Textron Aviation's revenues were $1.3 billion, essentially unchanged from last year's third quarter, with higher pricing of $36 million mostly offset by lower volume and mix of $35 million.

Textron Aviation delivered 41 jets in the quarter, up from 39 in the third quarter of 2023, and 25 commercial turboprops, down from 38 in last year's third quarter.

Segment profit was $128 million in the third quarter, down $32 million from a year ago, reflecting lower volume and mix of $29 million.

Textron Aviation backlog at the end of the third quarter was $7.6 billion, up $162 million from the second quarter.

Bell

Bell revenues were $929 million, up $175 million from the third quarter of 2023, largely reflecting higher volume and mix of $148 million. Volume and mix included higher military volume of $81 million, primarily related to the FLRAA program, partially offset by lower volume on the V-22 program, and higher commercial volume and mix of $67 million, reflecting an increase in deliveries.

Bell delivered 44 commercial helicopters in the quarter, up from 23 in last year's third quarter.

Segment profit of $98 million was up $21 million from last year's third quarter, largely due to a favorable impact from performance of $17 million, and a favorable impact from pricing, net of inflation, of $12 million.

Bell backlog at the end of the third quarter was $6.5 billion, up $2.3 billion from the second quarter, largely reflecting approval of Milestone B for FLRAA and the resulting transition into the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the program.

Textron Systems

Revenues at Textron Systems were $301 million, down $8 million from last year's third quarter, largely due to lower volume.

Segment profit of $39 million was down $2 million, compared with the third quarter of 2023.

Textron Systems' backlog at the end of the third quarter was $1.9 billion.

Industrial

Industrial revenues were $840 million, down $82 million from last year's third quarter, mainly due to lower volume and mix of $86 million, principally in the Specialized Vehicles product line.

Segment profit of $32 million was down $19 million from the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower volume and mix.

Textron eAviation

Textron eAviation segment revenues were $6 million and segment loss was $18 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with a segment loss of $19 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Finance

Finance segment revenues were $12 million, and profit was $5 million.

TEXTRON INC. Revenues by Segment and Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Net Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 REVENUES MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation $ 1,339 $ 1,338 $ 4,002 $ 3,849 Bell 929 754 2,450 2,076 Textron Systems 301 309 930 921 Industrial 840 922 2,646 2,880 Textron eAviation 6 7 22 22 3,415 3,330 10,050 9,748 FINANCE 12 13 39 43 Total revenues $ 3,427 $ 3,343 $ 10,089 $ 9,791 SEGMENT PROFIT MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation $ 128 $ 160 $ 466 $ 456 Bell 98 77 260 202 Textron Systems 39 41 112 112 Industrial 32 51 103 171 Textron eAviation (18 ) (19 ) (54 ) (40 ) 279 310 887 901 FINANCE 5 22 30 42 Segment profit (a) 284 332 917 943 Corporate expenses and other, net (20 ) (38 ) (99 ) (98 ) Interest expense, net for Manufacturing group (22 ) (16 ) (57 ) (49 ) LIFO inventory provision (49 ) (26 ) (96 ) (86 ) Intangible asset amortization (9 ) (10 ) (26 ) (30 ) Special charges (b) 2 - (25 ) - Non-service components of pension and postretirement income, net 66 59 198 177 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 252 301 812 857 Income tax expense (29 ) (32 ) (128 ) (134 ) Income from continuing operations $ 223 $ 269 $ 684 $ 723 Discontinued operations, net of income taxes - - (1 ) - Net income $ 223 $ 269 $ 683 $ 723 Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations $ 1.18 $ 1.35 $ 3.56 $ 3.56 Diluted average shares outstanding 188,944,000 199,992,000 191,886,000 203,170,000 Income from continuing operations and Diluted earnings per share (EPS) GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation: September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 223 $ 269 $ 684 $ 723 Add: LIFO inventory provision, net of tax 37 20 72 65 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 6 8 19 23 Special charges, net of tax (1 ) - 19 - Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (a) $ 265 $ 297 $ 794 $ 811 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 1.18 $ 1.35 $ 3.56 $ 3.56 Add: LIFO inventory provision, net of tax 0.20 0.10 0.38 0.32 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 0.03 0.04 0.10 0.11 Special charges, net of tax (0.01 ) - 0.10 - Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP (a) $ 1.40 $ 1.49 $ 4.14 $ 3.99

(a) Segment profit, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Outlook" attached to this release. (b) Special charges for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2024 included a reversal of $2 million and charges of $25 million, respectively, primarily related to headcount reductions in the Industrial, Textron Systems and Bell segments in connection with the restructuring plan announced at the end of 2023. In the third quarter of 2024, severance costs were more than offset by the reversal of severance and related benefit costs of $6 million due to a change in estimate as a result of retaining and re-assigning certain employees at Bell and due to customer contract termination cost reimbursements at Textron Systems.

TEXTRON INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) September 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 1,289 $ 2,121 Accounts receivable, net 888 868 Inventories 4,410 3,914 Other current assets 750 857 Net property, plant and equipment 2,484 2,477 Goodwill 2,307 2,295 Other assets 3,656 3,663 Finance group assets 668 661 Total Assets $ 16,452 $ 16,856 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current portion of long-term debt $ 357 $ 357 Accounts payable 1,097 1,023 Other current liabilities 2,905 2,998 Other liabilities 1,855 1,904 Long-term debt 2,884 3,169 Finance group liabilities 403 418 Total Liabilities 9,501 9,869 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,951 6,987 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,452 $ 16,856

TEXTRON INC. MANUFACTURING GROUP Condensed Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Income from continuing operations $ 219 $ 252 $ 660 $ 690 Depreciation and amortization 101 99 279 292 Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable 10 (16 ) (12 ) (77 ) Pension, net (57 ) (50 ) (169 ) (152 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (31 ) 52 (21 ) (45 ) Inventories (4 ) (106 ) (471 ) (659 ) Accounts payable (30 ) (5 ) 77 202 Other, net - 44 218 486 Net cash from operating activities 208 270 561 737 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (71 ) (79 ) (211 ) (224 ) Net cash used in business acquisitions - (1 ) (13 ) (1 ) Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies 1 1 27 39 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 4 3 4 Net cash from investing activities (70 ) (75 ) (194 ) (182 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt (1 ) (2 ) (360 ) (5 ) Purchases of Textron common stock (215 ) (235 ) (890 ) (885 ) Dividends paid - (4 ) (8 ) (12 ) Other financing activities, net 11 35 59 61 Net cash from financing activities (205 ) (206 ) (1,199 ) (841 ) Total cash flows from continuing operations (67 ) (11 ) (832 ) (286 ) Total cash flows from discontinued operations - - (1 ) (1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 11 (13 ) 1 (5 ) Net change in cash and equivalents (56 ) (24 ) (832 ) (292 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 1,345 1,695 2,121 1,963 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 1,289 $ 1,671 $ 1,289 $ 1,671 Manufacturing cash flow GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net cash from operating activities - GAAP $ 208 $ 270 $ 561 $ 737 Less: Capital expenditures (71 ) (79 ) (211 ) (224 ) Add: Total pension contributions 10 10 33 34 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 4 3 4 Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions - Non-GAAP (a) $ 147 $ 205 $ 386 $ 551

(a) Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Outlook" attached to this release.

TEXTRON INC. Condensed Consolidated Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Income from continuing operations $ 223 $ 269 $ 684 $ 723 Depreciation and amortization 101 99 279 292 Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable 11 (13 ) (13 ) (76 ) Pension, net (57 ) (50 ) (169 ) (152 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (31 ) 52 (21 ) (45 ) Inventories (4 ) (106 ) (471 ) (659 ) Accounts payable (30 ) (5 ) 77 202 Captive finance receivables, net (3 ) (17 ) 4 (32 ) Other, net (2 ) 29 199 465 Net cash from operating activities 208 258 569 718 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (71 ) (79 ) (211 ) (224 ) Net cash used in business acquisitions - (1 ) (13 ) (1 ) Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies 1 1 27 39 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 4 3 4 Finance receivables repaid (8 ) 7 23 26 Finance receivables originated - - (18 ) - Other investing activities, net - - - 2 Net cash from investing activities (78 ) (68 ) (189 ) (154 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt (1 ) (7 ) (375 ) (41 ) Purchases of Textron common stock (215 ) (235 ) (890 ) (885 ) Dividends paid - (4 ) (8 ) (12 ) Other financing activities, net 11 35 59 61 Net cash from financing activities (205 ) (211 ) (1,214 ) (877 ) Total cash flows from continuing operations (75 ) (21 ) (834 ) (313 ) Total cash flows from discontinued operations - - (1 ) (1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 11 (13 ) 1 (5 ) Net change in cash and equivalents (64 ) (34 ) (834 ) (319 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 1,411 1,750 2,181 2,035 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 1,347 $ 1,716 $ 1,347 $ 1,716

TEXTRON INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Outlook

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance, however, they should be used in conjunction with GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define similarly named measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. We utilize the following definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release and have provided a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for each measure:

Segment Profit

Segment profit is an important measure used by our chief operating decision maker for evaluating performance and for decision-making purposes. Segment profit for the manufacturing segments excludes the non-service components of pension and postretirement income, net; LIFO inventory provision; intangible asset amortization; interest expense, net for Manufacturing group; certain corporate expenses; gains/losses on major business dispositions; and special charges. The measurement for the Finance segment includes interest income and expense along with intercompany interest income and expense.

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude LIFO inventory provision, net of tax; intangible asset amortization, net of tax; special charges, net of tax; and gains/losses on major business dispositions, net of tax. LIFO inventory provision is excluded to improve comparability with other companies in our industry who have not elected to use the LIFO inventory costing method. Intangible asset amortization is excluded to improve comparability as the impact of such amortization can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions and exclusion of this expense is consistent with the presentation of non-GAAP measures provided by other companies within our industry. Management believes that it is important for investors to understand that these intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We consider items recorded in special charges, such as enterprise-wide restructuring, certain asset impairment charges, and acquisition-related restructuring, integration and transaction costs, to be of a non-recurring nature that is not indicative of ongoing operations.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 223 $ 269 $ 684 $ 723 Add: LIFO inventory provision, net of tax 37 20 72 65 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 6 8 19 23 Special charges, net of tax (1 ) - 19 - Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 265 $ 297 $ 794 $ 811 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 1.18 $ 1.35 $ 3.56 $ 3.56 Add: LIFO inventory provision, net of tax 0.20 0.10 0.38 0.32 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 0.03 0.04 0.10 0.11 Special charges, net of tax (0.01 ) - 0.10 - Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 1.40 $ 1.49 $ 4.14 $ 3.99

2024 Outlook Diluted EPS Income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 870 $ 908 $ 4.56 $ 4.77 Add: LIFO inventory provision, net of tax 100 0.53 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 27 0.14 Special charges, net of tax 33 - 30 0.17 - 0.16 Adjusted income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP $ 1,030 - $ 1,065 $ 5.40 - $ 5.60

TEXTRON INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Outlook (Continued)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions

Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions adjusts net cash from operating activities (GAAP) for the following:

Deducts capital expenditures and includes proceeds from insurance recoveries and the sale of property, plant and equipment to arrive at the net capital investment required to support ongoing manufacturing operations;

Excludes dividends received from Textron Financial Corporation (TFC) and capital contributions to TFC provided under the Support Agreement and debt agreements as these cash flows are not representative of manufacturing operations;

Adds back pension contributions as we consider our pension obligations to be debt-like liabilities. Additionally, these contributions can fluctuate significantly from period to period and we believe that they are not representative of cash used by our manufacturing operations during the period.

While we believe this measure provides a focus on cash generated from manufacturing operations, before pension contributions, and may be used as an additional relevant measure of liquidity, it does not necessarily provide the amount available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non-discretionary obligations that are not deducted from the measure.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net cash from operating activities - GAAP $ 208 $ 270 $ 561 $ 737 Less: Capital expenditures (71 ) (79 ) (211 ) (224 ) Add: Total pension contributions 10 10 33 34 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 4 3 4 Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions - Non-GAAP $ 147 $ 205 $ 386 $ 551

2024 Outlook Net cash from operating activities - GAAP $ 997 - $ 1,097 Less: Capital expenditures (400) Add: Total pension contributions 50 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3 Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions - Non-GAAP $ 650 - $ 750

