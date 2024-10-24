CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net sales for the quarter of $1.1 billion increased 0.3% over the prior year. The change includes a 2.0% increase from acquisitions and a 1.6% benefit from one extra selling day, partially offset by a negative 0.3% impact from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales decreased 3.0% on an organic daily basis reflecting a 1.4% decrease in the Service Center segment and a 6.1% decrease in the Engineered Solutions segment. The Company reported net income of $92.1 million, or $2.36 per share, and EBITDA of $129.0 million. On a pre-tax basis, results include $2.0 million ($0.04 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $4.6 million ($0.09 after tax per share) of LIFO expense in the prior-year period.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, " I'm encouraged by the start to fiscal 2025. While the demand backdrop remains mixed, first-quarter sales exceeded our expectations and strengthened during September. Positive trends are developing across our Engineered Solutions segment including stronger orders within our Automation operations and the technology sector, while Service Center segment sales held steady as the quarter progressed. As expected, margin trends were more modest against difficult comparisons, mix dynamics, and softer volumes early in the quarter. We remain prudent with cost measures but balanced considering firming demand the past couple of months, while protecting investments in key strategic growth initiatives during the quarter. Additionally, free cash flow nearly doubled over the prior year to record first quarter levels. Our cash flow growth potential remains significant as we continue to scale our differentiated industry position, benefit from working capital initiatives, and enhance our margin profile."

Mr. Schrimsher added, " Looking ahead, we expect near-term sales to remain choppy as customers slowly reengage production and capital investments ahead of the upcoming U.S. Election and seasonally slower fall and winter months. Organic sales month to date in October are trending down by a mid single-digit percent year over year, though partially impacted by recent hurricane disruption in the Southeast. That said, we remain constructive on our setup with various self-help and secular tailwinds supporting above market growth and ongoing margin expansion. Combined with easing interest rates and easier comparisons, we see ongoing potential for stronger sales and earnings trends as the year progresses. Lastly, we expect greater capital deployment focused on growth investments including strategic bolt-on and mid-size acquisitions, as well as opportunistic share repurchases and dividend growth."

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Today, the Company is modestly increasing fiscal 2025 EPS guidance to a range of $9.25 to $10.00 (prior $9.20 to $9.95) to primarily reflect updated assumptions for Interest and Other Income following fiscal 2025 first quarter results. The Company is maintaining guidance for sales of down 2.5% to up 2.5% including down 4.0% to up 1.0% on an organic daily basis, as well as EBITDA margins of 12.1% to 12.3%. Guidance incorporates ongoing economic uncertainty and potential margin pressures reflecting expense deleveraging on muted sales trends, ongoing inflationary headwinds, and growth investments. Guidance does not assume contribution from future acquisitions or share buybacks.

Dividend

Today the Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share, payable on November 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 1,098,944 $ 1,095,188 Cost of sales 773,862 770,106 Gross Profit 325,082 325,082 Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation 211,910 204,402 Operating Income 113,172 120,680 Interest (income) expense, net (627 ) 1,320 Other (income) expense, net (2,281 ) 431 Income Before Income Taxes 116,080 118,929 Income tax expense 24,017 25,103 Net Income $ 92,063 $ 93,826 Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 2.40 $ 2.42 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 2.36 $ 2.39 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 38,398 38,700 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 38,944 39,310 NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 538,520 $ 460,617 Accounts receivable, net 691,512 724,878 Inventories 497,568 488,258 Other current assets 81,950 96,148 Total current assets 1,809,550 1,769,901 Property, net 119,061 118,527 Operating lease assets, net 145,043 133,289 Intangibles, net 242,744 245,870 Goodwill 624,217 619,395 Other assets 62,596 64,928 Total Assets $ 3,003,211 $ 2,951,910 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 265,136 $ 266,949 Current portion of long-term debt 25,003 25,055 Other accrued liabilities 188,161 209,096 Total current liabilities 478,300 501,100 Long-term debt 572,288 572,279 Other liabilities 200,546 189,750 Total Liabilities 1,251,134 1,263,129 Shareholders' Equity 1,752,077 1,688,781 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,003,211 $ 2,951,910

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 92,063 $ 93,826 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property 5,924 5,717 Amortization of intangibles 7,600 7,393 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,056 867 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 1,326 844 Other share-based compensation expense 1,675 1,976 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 16,587 (45,245 ) Other, net 1,516 831 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 127,747 66,209 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (10,498 ) (21,440 ) Capital expenditures (5,549 ) (4,340 ) Proceeds from property sales 831 123 Net Cash used in Investing Activities (15,216 ) (25,657 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Long-term debt repayments (63 ) (62 ) Interest rate swap settlement receipts 3,738 3,558 Purchases of treasury shares (9,980 ) - Dividends paid (14,218 ) (13,551 ) Acquisition holdback payments (1,210 ) (562 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (12,314 ) (11,866 ) Net Cash used in Financing Activities (34,047 ) (22,483 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (581 ) (1,690 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 77,903 16,379 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 460,617 344,036 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 538,520 $ 360,415

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Net Income $ 92,063 $ 93,826 Interest (income) expense, net (627 ) 1,320 Income tax expense 24,017 25,103 Depreciation and amortization of property 5,924 5,717 Amortization of intangibles 7,600 7,393 EBITDA $ 128,977 $ 133,359 The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results. Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 127,747 $ 66,209 Capital expenditures (5,549 ) (4,340 ) Free Cash Flow $ 122,198 $ 61,869 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure.

