Highlights - Third Quarter 2024
- Total revenue increased 14.2% to 68,652 kEUR compared to 60,130 kEUR for the third quarter of 2023.
- Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was 57.2%, compared to 56.0% for the third quarter of 2023.
- Adjusted EBIT increased to 4,408 kEUR for the third quarter of 2024 from 2,330 kEUR for the 2023 period, while Adjusted EBITDA increased to 9,895 kEUR for the third quarter of 2024 from 7,857 kEUR for the 2023 period.
- Net profit for the third quarter of 2024 was 3,038 kEUR, or 0.05 EUR per diluted share, compared to 4,013 kEUR, or 0.07 EUR per diluted share, for the corresponding 2023 period.
CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen commented, "In the third quarter of 2024 Materialise once again delivered strong operational results. Our consolidated revenue of 68,652 kEUR rose more than 14% compared to the same period last year, with increased revenue in all three of our business segments. Materialise Medical posted an especially strong quarter with revenue increasing more than 24%. At the same time, we grew our consolidated Adjusted EBIT by 89% to 4,408 kEUR without compromising our continued investments to drive future growth."
Third Quarter 2024 Results
Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased 14.2% to 68,652 kEUR from 60,130 kEUR for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBIT increased to 4,408 kEUR for the third quarter of 2024 from 2,330 kEUR for the 2023 period. The Adjusted EBIT margin (Adjusted EBIT divided by total revenue) for the third quarter of 2024 was 6.4%, compared to 3.9% for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 9,895 kEUR for the third quarter of 2024 from 7,857 kEUR for the 2023 period.
Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased by 24.5% to 30,197 kEUR for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 24,263 kEUR for the same period in 2023. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by 38.5% to 9.895 kEUR for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 7,143 kEUR while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.8% compared to 29.4% for the third quarter of 2023.
Revenue from our Materialise Software segment increased by 2.8% to 11,111 kEUR for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 10,811 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by 10.9% to 1,975 kEUR from 1,781 kEUR while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.8% compared to 16.5% for the corresponding prior-year period.
Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased by 9.1% to 27,344 kEUR for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 25,056 kEUR for the third quarter of 2023. Segment Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 701 kEUR compared to 1,074 kEUR for the same period last year, while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 2.6% compared to 4.3% for the third quarter of 2023.
Gross profit was 39,297 kEUR compared to 33,696 kEUR for the same period last year, while gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 57.2% compared to 56.0% for the third quarter of 2023.
Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased in the aggregate by 11.8% to 35,856 kEUR for the third quarter of 2024 from 32,076 kEUR for the third quarter of 2023.
Net other operating income increased to 872 kEUR from 710 kEUR for the third quarter of 2023.
Operating result amounted to 4,313 kEUR compared to 2,330 kEUR for the third quarter of 2023.
Net financial result was (1,137) kEUR compared to 1,319 kEUR for the third quarter of 2023 reflecting the impact of unfavorable currency exchange effects.
The third quarter of 2024 contained income tax results of (138) kEUR compared to 363 kEUR in the third quarter of 2023.
As a result of the above, net profit for the third quarter of 2024 was 3,038 kEUR, compared to 4,013 kEUR for the same period in 2023. Total comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2024, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was 3,777 kEUR compared to 3,242 kEUR for the corresponding 2023 period.
At September 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of 116,163 kEUR, compared to 127,573 kEUR at December 31, 2023. Gross debt amounted to 53,037 kEUR compared to 64,398 kEUR at December 31, 2023. As a result, our net cash position (cash and cash equivalents less gross debt) was 63,126 kEUR compared to 63,175 kEUR at December 31, 2023.
Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter of the year 2024 was 6,870 kEUR, compared to 8,143 kEUR for the same period in 2023. Total capital expenditures for the third quarter of the year 2024 amounted to 7,328 kEUR.
Net shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024 was 246,989 kEUR compared to 236,594 kEUR at December 31, 2023.
2024 Guidance
Mrs. de Vet-Veithen concluded, "The consistently strong operational performance of our business segments throughout the first nine months of this year strengthens our confidence that our full-year 2024 revenues will be within our previously communicated range of 265,000 to 275,000 kEUR. In spite of the integration of the recent FEops acquisition, we are also maintaining our Adjusted EBIT guidance of 11,000 kEUR to 14,000 kEUR for fiscal year 2024."
Non-IFRS Measures
Materialise uses EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBIT is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income) and shares of profit or loss in a joint venture. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA are determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBIT and EBITDA, respectively. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of financing decisions and, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, long term investment, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. The company also uses segment Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of its three business segments. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the company's indebtedness and, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, these measures are further limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the changes associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as financial expenses, capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
Exchange Rate
This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.1196, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on September 30, 2024.
Consolidated income statements (Unaudited)
for the three months ended
for the nine months ended
|In '000
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|U.S.$
|€
|€
|€
|€
|Revenue
76,862
68,652
60,130
201,085
190,832
|Cost of Sales
(32,866)
(29,355)
(26,435)
(86,625)
(83,249)
|Gross Profit
43,997
39,297
33,696
114,461
107,583
|Gross profit as % of revenue
57.2%
57.2%
56.0%
56.9%
56.4%
|Research and development expenses
(12,292)
(10,979)
(9,476)
(32,301)
(27,982)
|Sales and marketing expenses
(16,678)
(14,896)
(13,960)
(45,130)
(42,418)
|General and administrative expenses
(11,175)
(9,981)
(8,640)
(29,195)
(27,213)
|Net other operating income (expenses)
977
872
710
2,866
(3,238)
|Operating (loss) profit
4,829
4,313
2,330
10,700
6,732
|Financial expenses
(2,063)
(1,843)
(1,554)
(4,082)
(3,599)
|Financial income
791
706
2,873
5,489
4,987
|(Loss) profit before taxes
3,557
3,176
3,649
12,106
8,120
|Income Taxes
(154)
(138)
363
(1,607)
(886)
|Net (loss) profit for the period
3,403
3,038
4,013
10,500
7,234
|Net (loss) profit attributable to:
|The owners of the parent
3,409
3,045
4,017
10,520
7,251
|Non-controlling interest
(8)
(7)
(5)
(20)
(17)
|Earning per share attributable to owners of the parent
|Basic
0.06
0.05
0.07
0.18
0.12
|Diluted
0.06
0.05
0.07
0.18
0.12
|Weighted average basic shares outstanding
59,067
59,067
59,067
59,067
59,067
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
59,067
59,067
59,068
59,067
59,070
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)
for the three months ended
for the nine months ended
|In 000€
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|U.S.$
|€
|€
|€
|€
|Net profit (loss) for the period
3,403
3,038
4,013
10,500
7,234
|Other comprehensive income
|Recycling
|Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
827
739
(770)
(317)
471
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
827
739
(770)
(317)
471
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes
4,229
3,777
3,242
10,183
7,705
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|The owners of the parent
4,237
3,785
3,248
10,204
7,721
|Non-controlling interests
(8)
(7)
(5)
(21)
(15)
Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited)
As of
As of
|In 000€
2024
2023
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
43,355
43,158
|Intangible assets
30,987
31,464
|Property, plant & equipment
104,856
95,400
|Right-of-Use assets
7,889
8,102
|Deferred tax assets
2,673
2,797
|Investments in convertible loans
3,931
3,744
|Other non-current assets
5,829
5,501
|Total non-current assets
199,520
190,166
|Current assets
|Inventories
17,400
17,034
|Trade receivables
49,761
52,698
|Other current assets
11,814
9,161
|Cash and cash equivalents
116,163
127,573
|Total current assets
195,138
206,465
|Total assets
394,658
396,630
As of
As of
|In 000€
2024
2023
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Share capital
4,487
4,487
|Share premium
234,155
233,942
|Retained earnings and other reserves
8,419
(1,783)
|Equity attributable to the owners of the parent
247,061
236,646
|Non-controlling interest
(72)
(53)
|Total equity
246,989
236,594
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans & borrowings
23,880
33,582
|Lease liabilities
5,403
5,333
|Deferred tax liabilities
3,324
3,725
|Deferred income
6,528
10,701
|Other non-current liabilities
697
1,745
|Total non-current liabilities
39,832
55,086
|Current liabilities
|Loans & borrowings
21,294
22,873
|Lease liabilities
2,460
2,610
|Trade payables
21,225
21,196
|Tax payables
2,924
1,777
|Deferred income
40,878
40,791
|Other current liabilities
19,056
15,703
|Total current liabilities
107,837
104,950
|Total equity and liabilities
394,658
396,630
Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)
for the nine months ended
|In 000€
2024
2023
|Operating activities
|Net (loss) profit for the period
10,500
7,234
|Non-cash and operational adjustments
16,964
15,136
|Depreciation of property plant & equipment
11,370
11,162
|Amortization of intangible assets
4,838
5,046
|Share-based payment expense
213
-
|Loss (gain) on disposal of intangible assets and property, plant & equipment
(114)
(401)
|Movement in provisions
311
(434)
|Movement reserve for bad debt and slow moving inventory
202
445
|Financial income
(5,492)
(4,811)
|Financial expense
4,066
3,389
|Impact of foreign currencies
(15)
(152)
|(Deferred) income taxes
1,584
892
|Working capital adjustments
(3,860)
(3,601)
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables
1,666
8,965
|Decrease (increase) in inventories and contracts in progress
(672)
(751)
|Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue
(4,284)
(4,532)
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables
(569)
(7,283)
|Income tax paid & Interest received
1,635
1,194
|Net cash flow from operating activities
25,239
19,963
for the nine months ended
|In 000€
2024
2023
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant & equipment
(17,305)
(6,862)
|Purchase of intangible assets
(1,312)
(2,448)
|Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment & intangible assets (net)
232
645
|Acquisition of subsidiary (net of cash)
(2,670)
-
|Net cash flow used in investing activities
(21,055)
(8,665)
|Financing activities
|Repayment of loans & borrowings
(11,470)
(14,334)
|Repayment of leases
(2,314)
(2,640)
|Capital increase
-
-
|Interest paid
(1,052)
(1,334)
|Other financial income (expense)
(240)
(25)
|Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(15,077)
(18,334)
|Net increase/(decrease) of cash & cash equivalents
(10,892)
(7,037)
|Cash & Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
127,573
140,867
|Exchange rate differences on cash & cash equivalents
(517)
123
|Cash & cash equivalents at end of the period
116,163
133,953
Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
for the three months ended
for the nine months ended
|In 000€
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net profit (loss) for the period
3,038
4,013
10,500
7,234
|Income taxes
138
(363)
1,607
886
|Financial expenses
1,843
1,554
4,082
3,599
|Financial income
(706)
(2,873)
(5,489)
(4,987)
|Depreciation and amortization
5,487
5,527
16,241
16,191
|EBITDA
9,800
7,857
26,941
22,923
|Share-based compensation expense (1)
71
-
213
-
|Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations (2)
24
-
24
-
|Adjusted EBITDA
9,895
7,857
27,178
22,923
|(1) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees.
|(2) Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represent expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of Feops.
|Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBIT and Adjusted EBIT (Unaudited)
for the three months ended
for the nine months ended
|In 000€
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net profit (loss) for the period
3,038
4,013
10,500
7,234
|Income taxes
138
(363)
1,607
886
|Financial expenses
1,843
1,554
4,082
3,599
|Financial income
(706)
(2,873)
(5,489)
(4,987)
|EBIT
4,313
2,330
10,700
6,732
|Share-based compensation expense (1)
71
-
213
-
|Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations (2)
24
-
24
-
|Adjusted EBIT
4,408
2,330
10,937
6,732
|(1) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees.
|(2) Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represent expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of Feops.
Segment P&L (Unaudited)
|In 000€
|Materialise
Medical
|Materialise
Software
|Materialise
Manufacturing
|Total
segments
|Unallocated (1)
|Consolidated
|For the three months ended September 30, 2024
|Revenues
30,197
11,111
27,344
68,652
(0)
68,652
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
9,895
1,975
701
12,572
(2,677)
9,895
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
32.8%
17.8%
2.6%
18.3%
14.4%
|For the three months ended September 30, 2023
|Revenues
24,263
10,811
25,056
60,130
0
60,130
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
7,143
1,781
1,074
9,998
(2,141)
7,857
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
29.4%
16.5%
4.3%
16.6%
13.1%
|In 000€
|Materialise
Medical
|Materialise
Software
|Materialise
Manufacturing
|Total
segments
|Unallocated (1)
|Consolidated
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2024
|Revenues
84,522
32,775
83,789
201,085
0
201,085
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
26,015
4,439
4,648
35,103
(7,925)
27,178
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
30.8%
13.5%
5.5%
17.5%
13.5%
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
|Revenues
73,528
33,192
84,112
190,832
0
190,833
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
17,179
6,190
6,980
30,349
(7,426)
22,923
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
23.4%
18.7%
8.3%
15.9%
12.0%
|(1) Unallocated segment adjusted EBITDA consists of corporate research and development and corporate other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses of business combinations, impairments and fair value of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.
Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
for the three months ended
for the nine months ended
|In 000€
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net profit (loss) for the period
3,038
4,013
10,500
7,234
|Income taxes
138
(363)
1,607
886
|Financial cost
1,843
1,554
4,082
3,599
|Financial income
(706)
(2,873)
(5,489)
(4,987)
|Operating (loss) profit
4,313
2,330
10,700
6,732
|Depreciation and amortization
5,487
5,527
16,241
16,191
|Corporate research and development
912
604
2,675
2,063
|Corporate headquarter costs
2,454
2,399
7,537
7,636
|Other operating income (expense)
(618)
(862)
(2,073)
(2,274)
|Segment EBITDA adjustments (1)
24
24
|Segment adjusted EBITDA
12,572
9,998
35,103
30,349
|(1) Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represent expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of Feops.
