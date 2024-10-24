CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City Holding Company ("Company" or "City") (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $6.4 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced quarterly net income of $29.8 million and diluted earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company achieved a return on assets of 1.87% and a return on tangible equity of 20.9%.
Net Interest Income
The Company's net interest income increased approximately $1.0 million, or 1.8%, from $54.6 million during the second quarter of 2024 to $55.6 million during the third quarter of 2024. The Company's tax equivalent net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 1.8%, from $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 to $55.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Due to an increase in the yield on loans (7 basis points) and an increase in average loans outstanding ($41.1 million), net interest income increased $1.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively. In addition, net interest income increased $0.4 million due to an increase in the average investment balances ($41.5 million). These increases were partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities (7 basis points) which decreased net interest income by $0.8 million, and lower average deposits in depository institutions balances ($36.5 million) that lowered net interest income by $0.5 million. The Company's reported net interest margin remained steady at 3.87% for both the second and third quarters of 2024.
Credit Quality
The Company's ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned increased from 0.25%, or $10.2 million, at June 30, 2024 to 0.39%, or $16.2 million, at September 30, 2024. Total past due loans increased slightly from $10.9 million, or 0.26% of total loans outstanding, at June 30, 2024, to $11.3 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2024.
As a result of the Company's quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million for the comparable period in 2023, and a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses in the third quarter was primarily related to a commercial loan for a movie theater that had been originated in September 2014. The loan had paid according to terms but cash flows began deteriorating during the COVID-19 crisis which began in 2020. Due to further operating weaknesses during 2024, the loan was transferred to nonaccrual status and a $2.0 million charge-off was recorded in the quarter ending September 30, 2024, leaving an outstanding balance of approximately $6.7 million. The Company has only one other loan to a movie theater and the outstanding balance of that performing loan is under $5.0 million. This charge-off was partially offset by a $0.75 million reversal of a reserve on a purchase credit deteriorated loan that was paid-off in full during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $20.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $17.4 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company reported $0.4 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company's equity securities, as compared to $0.7 million of realized security losses during the third quarter of 2023.
Exclusive of these items, non-interest income increased $1.9 million, or 10.3%, from $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 to $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. This increase was attributable to an increase of $0.6 million (77.8%) in bank owned life insurance (due to death benefit proceeds), an increase of $0.5 million (21.3%) in trust and investment management fee income, an increase of $0.4 million (5.7%) in service fees, and an increase of $0.3 million (4.1%) in bankcard revenues.
Non-interest Expenses
Non-interest expenses increased $2.6 million, or 7.5%, from $35.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $37.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was largely due to an increase in other expenses of $1.1 million and an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.0 million. In addition, equipment and software related expenses increased $0.6 million and advertising expenses increased $0.3 million.
Balance Sheet Trends
Gross loans increased $45.0 million (1.1%) from June 30, 2024 to $4.16 billion at September 30, 2024. Commercial and industrial loans increased $16.1 million (3.9%), commercial real estate loans increased $12.2 million (0.7%), home equity loans increased $10.5 million (5.9%), and residential real estate loans increased $9.3 million (0.5%) during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Period-end deposit balances increased $35.4 million, 0.7% from June 30, 2024, to September 30, 2024. Total average depository balances increased $15.5 million, or 0.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Average time deposit balances increased $49.2 million and were partially offset by decreases in average savings deposit balances of $28.3 million and decreases in average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances of $6.9 million.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 19.7% compared to 20.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 21.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Capitalization and Liquidity
The Company's gross loan to deposit ratio was 81.5% and its gross loan to asset ratio was 64.6% at September 30, 2024. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 23.2% of assets as of the same date. The Company's deposit mix is weighted heavily toward checking and saving accounts, which fund 60.6% of assets at September 30, 2024. Time deposits fund 18.7% of assets at September 30, 2024, with only 14.4% of time deposits having balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the core retail orientation of the Company.
City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia ("City National"). City National has borrowing facilities with the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank that can be accessed as necessary to fund operations and to provide contingency funding. These borrowing facilities are collateralized by various loans held on City National's balance sheet. As of September 30, 2024, City National had the capacity to borrow an additional $1.6 billion from these existing borrowing facilities. In addition, approximately $765 million of City National's investment securities were pledged to collateralize customer repurchase agreements and various deposit accounts, leaving approximately $730 million of City National's investment securities unpledged at September 30, 2024.
The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $581 million at September 30, 2024. The Company's tangible equity ratio increased from 8.6% at December 31, 2023 to 9.3% at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, City National's Leverage Ratio was 10.2%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 16.0%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 16.0%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 16.5%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered "well capitalized," which is the highest possible regulatory designation.
On September 25, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share payable October 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2023. This represents a 10.0% increase from the $0.715 per share dividend paid on July 31, 2024.
City National operates 97 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events and are subject to inherent uncertainty, risks, and changes in circumstances, many of which are outside of management's control. Uncertainty, risks, changes in circumstances and other factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 under "ITEM 1A Risk Factors" and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. Further, the Company is required to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its September 30, 2024 Form 10-Q. The Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on the preliminary September 30, 2024 results and will adjust the amounts if necessary.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Earnings
|Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
55,823
$
54,847
$
54,647
$
54,889
$
55,855
$
165,318
$
165,379
|Net Income available to common shareholders
29,809
29,115
29,523
27,452
29,839
88,447
86,913
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per share available to common shareholders:
|Basic
$
2.02
$
1.96
$
1.98
$
1.84
$
1.98
$
5.96
$
5.78
|Diluted
2.02
1.96
1.97
1.84
1.98
5.96
5.77
|Weighted average number of shares (in thousands):
|Basic
14,633
14,695
14,795
14,758
14,922
14,691
14,906
|Diluted
14,654
14,710
14,819
14,785
14,945
14,711
14,928
|Period-end number of shares (in thousands)
14,702
14,701
14,825
14,832
14,901
14,702
14,901
|Cash dividends declared
$
0.79
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
2.22
$
2.02
|Book value per share (period-end)
$
50.42
$
46.71
$
46.02
$
45.65
$
40.94
$
50.42
$
40.94
|Tangible book value per share (period-end)
39.49
35.75
35.10
34.69
29.98
39.49
29.98
|Market data:
|High closing price
$
123.29
$
106.43
$
111.40
$
115.77
$
99.49
$
123.29
$
100.27
|Low closing price
104.53
98.35
99.28
87.43
87.51
98.35
83.57
|Period-end closing price
117.39
106.25
104.22
110.26
90.35
117.39
90.35
|Average daily volume (in thousands)
56
57
63
62
62
59
76
|Treasury share activity:
|Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands)
-
142
36
70
109
179
597
|Average treasury share repurchase price
$
-
$
100.24
$
100.24
$
90.61
$
89.33
$
100.24
$
90.16
|Key Ratios (percent)
|Return on average assets
1.87
%
1.85
%
1.92
%
1.78
%
1.94
%
1.88
%
1.91
%
|Return on average tangible equity
20.9
%
22.2
%
22.7
%
23.5
%
24.1
%
21.9
%
23.9
%
|Yield on interest earning assets
5.43
%
5.38
%
5.33
%
5.23
%
5.08
%
5.38
%
4.87
%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.13
%
2.06
%
1.90
%
1.70
%
1.46
%
2.03
%
1.18
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.87
%
3.87
%
3.95
%
3.98
%
4.03
%
3.90
%
4.02
%
|Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue
26.5
%
25.3
%
25.0
%
25.6
%
24.6
%
25.8
%
25.5
%
|Efficiency Ratio
48.8
%
49.3
%
48.5
%
47.4
%
46.4
%
48.9
%
45.6
%
|Price/Earnings Ratio (a)
14.54
13.53
13.17
14.95
11.40
14.76
11.73
|Capital (period-end)
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
11.45
%
10.90
%
11.09
%
10.27
%
10.73
%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.26
%
8.50
%
8.46
%
8.57
%
7.55
%
|Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b):
|CET I
16.64
%
16.10
%
16.15
%
15.70
%
15.36
%
|Tier I
16.64
%
16.10
%
16.15
%
15.70
%
15.36
%
|Total
17.17
%
16.64
%
16.69
%
16.23
%
15.89
%
|Leverage
10.59
%
10.30
%
10.45
%
10.23
%
10.05
%
|City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b):
|CET I
16.00
%
15.17
%
14.60
%
13.79
%
14.73
%
|Tier I
16.00
%
15.17
%
14.60
%
13.79
%
14.73
%
|Total
16.52
%
15.72
%
15.14
%
14.32
%
15.27
%
|Leverage
10.17
%
9.68
%
9.42
%
8.94
%
9.61
%
|Other (period-end)
|Branches
97
97
97
98
99
|FTE
940
948
953
957
966
|Assets per FTE (in thousands)
$
6,845
$
6,689
$
6,625
$
6,447
$
6,291
|Deposits per FTE (in thousands)
5,428
5,345
5,304
5,157
5,120
|(a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings.
|(b) September 30, 2024 risk-based capital ratios are estimated.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
$
61,407
$
59,285
$
59,128
$
57,755
$
55,582
$
179,820
$
154,939
|Interest on investment securities:
|Taxable
14,403
13,947
12,040
12,336
12,432
40,390
35,999
|Tax-exempt
824
838
830
832
910
2,492
3,022
|Interest on deposits in depository institutions
1,417
1,920
1,570
941
1,265
4,907
5,440
|Total Interest Income
78,051
75,990
73,568
71,864
70,189
227,609
199,400
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
17,072
15,897
14,097
12,479
10,551
47,066
24,808
|Interest on short-term borrowings
3,788
3,900
3,621
3,693
2,990
11,309
8,334
|Interest on FHLB long-term advances
1,586
1,568
1,423
1,026
1,034
4,577
1,683
|Total Interest Expense
22,446
21,365
19,141
17,198
14,575
62,952
34,825
|Net Interest Income
55,605
54,625
54,427
54,666
55,614
164,657
164,575
|Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses
1,200
500
(180
)
(300
)
200
1,520
3,543
|Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses
54,405
54,125
54,607
54,966
55,414
163,137
161,032
|Non-Interest Income
|Net (losses) gains on sale of investment securities
(12
)
-
(1
)
(4,951
)
(730
)
(13
)
43
|Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities still held
353
364
(152
)
365
-
565
67
|Service charges
7,531
6,980
7,035
7,158
7,124
21,546
20,593
|Bankcard revenue
7,346
7,245
6,800
7,109
7,058
21,391
20,851
|Trust and investment management fee income
2,923
2,762
2,623
2,563
2,409
8,308
7,000
|Bank owned life insurance
1,435
775
927
1,218
807
3,137
4,819
|Other income
772
785
716
774
742
2,273
3,020
|Total Non-Interest Income
20,348
18,911
17,948
14,236
17,410
57,207
56,393
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
19,245
18,751
18,878
18,772
18,289
56,874
54,391
|Occupancy related expense
2,774
2,856
2,840
2,917
2,950
8,470
8,401
|Equipment and software related expense
3,431
3,130
2,929
2,824
2,830
9,490
8,805
|FDIC insurance expense
734
718
711
868
919
2,163
2,054
|Advertising
1,081
972
867
588
790
2,920
2,524
|Bankcard expenses
2,271
2,290
2,039
2,014
2,188
6,600
5,433
|Postage, delivery, and statement mailings
666
714
666
615
668
2,046
1,911
|Office supplies
480
432
453
477
457
1,365
1,468
|Legal and professional fees
500
551
482
478
529
1,533
1,557
|Telecommunications
578
624
600
614
568
1,802
1,797
|Repossessed asset losses (gains), net of expenses
21
6
229
(50
)
40
256
78
|Other expenses
5,857
5,728
5,206
4,992
4,800
16,791
19,993
|Total Non-Interest Expense
37,638
36,772
35,900
35,109
35,028
110,310
108,412
|Income Before Income Taxes
37,115
36,264
36,655
34,093
37,796
110,034
109,013
|Income tax expense
7,306
7,149
7,132
6,641
7,957
21,587
22,100
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
29,809
$
29,115
$
29,523
$
27,452
$
29,839
$
88,447
$
86,913
|Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
11,506
$
10,418
$
10,505
$
10,508
$
10,554
$
32,333
$
29,744
|Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
18,025
18,439
18,757
16,696
19,004
55,291
56,356
|Net earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
29,531
$
28,857
$
29,262
$
27,204
$
29,558
$
87,624
$
86,100
|Average common shares outstanding
14,633
14,695
14,795
14,758
14,922
14,691
14,906
|Shares for diluted earnings per share
14,654
14,710
14,819
14,785
14,945
14,711
14,928
|Basic earnings per common share
$
2.02
$
1.96
$
1.98
$
1.84
$
1.98
$
5.96
$
5.78
|Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.02
$
1.96
$
1.97
$
1.84
$
1.98
$
5.96
$
5.77
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|($ in 000s)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
$
161,333
$
141,168
$
121,853
$
123,033
$
67,402
|Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions
132,616
76,818
196,829
33,243
43,314
|Cash and cash equivalents
293,949
217,986
318,682
156,276
110,716
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,462,795
1,456,685
1,347,657
1,338,137
1,358,219
|Other securities
30,859
31,237
30,681
30,966
29,022
|Total investment securities
1,493,654
1,487,922
1,378,338
1,369,103
1,387,241
|Gross loans
4,157,830
4,112,873
4,091,788
4,125,923
4,007,482
|Allowance for credit losses
(21,832
)
(22,688
)
(22,310
)
(22,745
)
(23,128
)
|Net loans
4,135,998
4,090,185
4,069,478
4,103,178
3,984,354
|Bank owned life insurance
120,061
119,650
118,875
118,122
117,979
|Premises and equipment, net
70,651
71,041
71,623
72,146
72,682
|Accrued interest receivable
21,785
21,826
21,759
20,290
19,223
|Net deferred tax assets
33,497
43,602
43,969
42,216
58,811
|Goodwill and intangible assets
160,640
161,236
161,832
162,568
163,461
|Other assets
104,079
127,947
129,627
124,153
161,659
|Total Assets
$
6,434,314
$
6,341,395
$
6,314,183
$
6,168,052
$
6,076,126
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
$
1,339,538
$
1,354,660
$
1,359,072
$
1,342,804
$
1,333,474
|Interest-bearing:
|Demand deposits
1,351,239
1,333,169
1,330,268
1,291,011
1,319,783
|Savings deposits
1,208,828
1,233,834
1,266,211
1,259,457
1,282,642
|Time deposits
1,203,046
1,145,617
1,100,250
1,040,990
1,009,235
|Total deposits
5,102,651
5,067,280
5,055,801
4,934,262
4,945,134
|Short-term borrowings
|FHLB short-term advances
-
-
-
25,000
-
|Customer repurchase agreements
339,153
322,668
304,941
309,856
278,671
|FHLB long-term advances
150,000
150,000
150,000
100,000
100,000
|Other liabilities
101,211
114,707
121,210
121,868
142,187
|Total Liabilities
5,693,015
5,654,655
5,631,952
5,490,986
5,465,992
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
|Capital surplus
175,602
174,834
175,747
177,424
177,113
|Retained earnings
835,778
817,549
799,024
780,299
763,425
|Cost of common stock in treasury
(230,836
)
(230,944
)
(218,555
)
(217,737
)
(211,430
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale
(84,283
)
(119,737
)
(119,023
)
(107,958
)
(163,171
)
|Underfunded pension liability
(2,581
)
(2,581
)
(2,581
)
(2,581
)
(3,422
)
|Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(86,864
)
(122,318
)
(121,604
)
(110,539
)
(166,593
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
741,299
686,740
682,231
677,066
610,134
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
6,434,314
$
6,341,395
$
6,314,183
$
6,168,052
$
6,076,126
|Regulatory Capital
|Total CET 1 capital
$
669,862
$
650,108
$
644,235
$
627,579
$
615,798
|Total tier 1 capital
669,862
650,108
644,235
627,579
615,798
|Total risk-based capital
690,857
671,959
665,707
648,646
637,245
|Total risk-weighted assets
4,024,686
4,037,614
3,989,171
3,996,688
4,009,798
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Loan Portfolio
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|Commercial and industrial
$
424,414
$
408,312
$
407,770
$
426,950
$
424,647
|1-4 Family
194,670
195,992
202,378
206,237
197,081
|Hotels
383,232
370,954
354,929
357,142
321,236
|Multi-family
193,875
190,390
186,555
189,165
192,329
|Non Residential Non-Owner Occupied
665,210
668,330
682,609
680,590
651,498
|Non Residential Owner Occupied
236,826
235,993
232,440
240,328
222,544
|Commercial real estate (1)
1,673,813
1,661,659
1,658,911
1,673,462
1,584,688
|Residential real estate (2)
1,806,578
1,797,260
1,786,764
1,788,150
1,768,358
|Home equity
190,149
179,607
171,292
167,201
159,630
|Consumer
58,710
62,352
63,556
65,246
65,586
|DDA overdrafts
4,166
3,683
3,495
4,914
4,573
|Gross Loans
$
4,157,830
$
4,112,873
$
4,091,788
$
4,125,923
$
4,007,482
|Construction loans included in:
|(1) - Commercial real estate loans
$
2,736
$
2,233
$
6,651
$
2,459
$
2,533
|(2) - Residential real estate loans
7,604
9,766
19,709
23,066
20,056
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
22,688
$
22,310
$
22,745
$
23,128
$
22,751
$
22,745
$
17,108
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial and industrial
(206
)
(61
)
(306
)
(84
)
-
(573
)
(69
)
|Commercial real estate
(1,909
)
(40
)
(31
)
(5
)
(256
)
(1,980
)
(376
)
|Residential real estate
(43
)
(286
)
(19
)
(68
)
(88
)
(348
)
(140
)
|Home equity
(57
)
(121
)
(27
)
(21
)
(112
)
(205
)
(379
)
|Consumer
(24
)
(20
)
(115
)
(6
)
(10
)
(159
)
(181
)
|DDA overdrafts
(436
)
(373
)
(356
)
(416
)
(422
)
(1,165
)
(1,229
)
|Total charge-offs
(2,675
)
(901
)
(854
)
(600
)
(888
)
(4,430
)
(2,374
)
|Recoveries:
|Commercial and industrial
24
38
25
70
597
87
766
|Commercial real estate
193
165
11
17
74
369
260
|Residential real estate
27
179
49
4
28
255
43
|Home equity
13
38
9
13
18
60
34
|Consumer
25
24
98
45
27
147
78
|DDA overdrafts
337
335
407
368
321
1,079
1,034
|Total recoveries
619
779
599
517
1,065
1,997
2,215
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(2,056
)
(122
)
(255
)
(83
)
177
(2,433
)
(159
)
|Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses
1,200
500
(180
)
(300
)
200
1,520
3,543
|PCD Loan Reserves
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,811
|Adoption of ASU 2022-02
-
-
-
-
-
-
(175
)
|Balance at end of period
$
21,832
$
22,688
$
22,310
$
22,745
$
23,128
$
21,832
$
23,128
|Loans outstanding
$
4,157,830
$
4,112,873
$
4,091,788
$
4,125,923
$
4,007,482
|Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding
0.53
%
0.55
%
0.55
%
0.55
%
0.58
%
|Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans
141.1
%
236.8
%
206.8
%
290.6
%
440.1
%
|Average loans outstanding
$
4,133,520
$
4,092,464
$
4,092,529
$
4,045,889
$
3,956,871
$
4,106,271
$
3,852,057
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding
0.20
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
(0.02
)%
0.08
%
0.01
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|Nonaccrual Loans
|Residential real estate
$
2,596
$
3,214
$
3,452
$
2,849
$
2,839
|Home equity
109
63
121
111
75
|Commercial and industrial
3,631
3,135
3,405
2,211
716
|Commercial real estate
9,031
3,118
3,807
2,387
1,355
|Consumer
-
-
1
-
1
|Total nonaccrual loans
15,367
9,530
10,786
7,558
4,986
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
102
50
-
270
269
|Total non-performing loans
15,469
9,580
10,786
7,828
5,255
|Other real estate owned
729
629
752
731
720
|Total non-performing assets
$
16,198
$
10,209
$
11,538
$
8,559
$
5,975
|Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned
0.39
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.21
%
0.15
%
|Past Due Loans
|Residential real estate
$
8,205
$
7,991
$
5,035
$
8,059
$
6,247
|Home equity
1,571
819
1,028
1,235
1,278
|Commercial and industrial
57
1,087
26
435
568
|Commercial real estate
992
565
138
715
1,478
|Consumer
161
97
75
129
84
|DDA overdrafts
333
327
406
364
398
|Total past due loans
$
11,319
$
10,886
$
6,708
$
10,937
$
10,053
|Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding
0.27
%
0.26
%
0.16
%
0.27
%
0.25
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loan portfolio (1):
|Residential real estate (2)
$
1,984,502
$
25,654
5.14
%
$
1,969,769
$
24,763
5.06
%
$
1,910,876
$
22,702
4.71
%
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)
2,082,888
34,708
6.63
%
2,055,263
33,524
6.56
%
1,975,463
31,743
6.38
%
|Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)
66,130
1,045
6.29
%
67,432
998
5.95
%
70,532
1,138
6.40
%
|Total loans
4,133,520
61,407
5.91
%
4,092,464
59,285
5.83
%
3,956,871
55,583
5.57
%
|Securities:
|Taxable
1,343,323
14,402
4.27
%
1,302,197
13,947
4.31
%
1,277,265
12,432
3.86
%
|Tax-exempt (4)
159,225
1,043
2.61
%
158,894
1,060
2.68
%
170,806
1,152
2.68
%
|Total securities
1,502,548
15,445
4.09
%
1,461,091
15,007
4.13
%
1,448,071
13,584
3.72
%
|Deposits in depository institutions
103,322
1,417
5.46
%
139,852
1,920
5.52
%
90,684
1,265
5.53
%
|Total interest-earning assets
5,739,390
78,269
5.43
%
5,693,407
76,212
5.38
%
5,495,626
70,432
5.08
%
|Cash and due from banks
110,765
103,004
69,658
|Premises and equipment, net
70,998
71,491
73,004
|Goodwill and intangible assets
161,009
161,607
163,602
|Other assets
292,758
316,440
332,551
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(23,205
)
(22,694
)
(23,558
)
|Total assets
$
6,351,715
$
6,323,255
$
6,110,883
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,321,922
$
4,100
1.23
%
$
1,320,402
$
3,845
1.17
%
$
1,300,936
$
3,068
0.94
%
|Savings deposits
1,220,009
2,200
0.72
%
1,248,330
2,232
0.72
%
1,314,484
2,319
0.70
%
|Time deposits (2)
1,174,217
10,772
3.65
%
1,125,036
9,820
3.51
%
985,038
5,163
2.08
%
|Short-term borrowings
323,844
3,788
4.65
%
336,434
3,900
4.66
%
272,558
2,990
4.35
%
|FHLB long-term advances
150,000
1,586
4.21
%
150,000
1,568
4.20
%
100,000
1,035
4.11
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,189,992
22,446
2.13
%
4,180,202
21,365
2.06
%
3,973,016
14,575
1.46
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,334,762
1,341,642
1,359,268
|Other liabilities
99,797
112,301
123,137
|Stockholders' equity
727,164
689,110
655,462
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,351,715
$
6,323,255
$
6,110,883
|Net interest income
$
55,823
$
54,847
$
55,857
|Net yield on earning assets
3.87
%
3.87
%
4.03
%
|(1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income:
|Loan fees, net
$
127
$
60
$
254
|(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
|Residential real estate
$
27
$
72
$
47
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture
752
683
720
|Installment loans to individuals
5
6
4
|Time deposits
14
21
240
$
798
$
782
$
1,011
|(3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
|(4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Loan portfolio (1):
Residential real estate (2)
$
1,968,377
$
74,566
5.06
%
$
1,882,397
$
64,410
4.57
%
Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)
2,070,431
102,211
6.59
%
1,904,001
87,745
6.16
%
Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)
67,463
3,042
6.02
%
65,659
2,784
5.67
%
Total loans
4,106,271
179,819
5.85
%
3,852,057
154,939
5.38
%
Securities:
Taxable
1,282,167
40,390
4.21
%
1,300,373
35,999
3.70
%
Tax-exempt (4)
159,654
3,154
2.64
%
182,858
3,826
2.80
%
Total securities
1,441,821
43,544
4.03
%
1,483,231
39,825
3.59
%
Deposits in depository institutions
119,649
4,907
5.48
%
166,116
5,440
4.38
%
Total interest-earning assets
5,667,741
228,270
5.38
%
5,501,404
200,204
4.87
%
Cash and due from banks
104,269
69,998
Premises and equipment, net
71,479
72,631
Goodwill and intangible assets
161,622
150,808
Other assets
305,113
324,658
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(23,014
)
(21,602
)
Total assets
$
6,287,210
$
6,097,897
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,308,779
$
11,384
1.16
%
$
1,288,387
$
7,582
0.79
%
Savings deposits
1,240,788
6,705
0.72
%
1,352,005
5,610
0.55
%
Time deposits (2)
1,124,295
28,977
3.44
%
950,276
11,616
1.63
%
Short-term borrowings
324,631
11,309
4.65
%
282,857
8,334
3.94
%
FHLB long-term advances
145,620
4,577
4.20
%
55,678
1,683
4.04
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,144,113
62,952
2.03
%
3,929,203
34,825
1.18
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,332,988
1,407,922
Other liabilities
109,194
122,854
Stockholders' equity
700,915
637,918
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,287,210
$
6,097,897
Net interest income
$
165,318
$
165,379
Net yield on earning assets
3.90
%
4.02
%
(1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income:
Loan fees, net
$
320
$
1,165
|(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
Residential real estate
$
145
$
165
Commercial, financial, and agriculture
2,499
1,575
Installment loans to individuals
17
15
Time deposits
98
403
$
2,759
$
2,158
(3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
(4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
|Net Interest Income/Margin
|Net interest income ("GAAP")
$
55,605
$
54,625
$
54,427
$
54,666
$
55,614
$
164,657
$
164,575
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
218
222
220
223
243
661
804
|Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
55,823
$
54,847
$
54,647
$
54,889
$
55,857
$
165,318
$
165,379
|Tangible Equity Ratio (period end)
|Equity to assets ("GAAP")
11.52
%
10.83
%
10.81
%
10.98
%
10.04
%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles, net
(2.26
)%
(2.33
)%
(2.35
)%
(2.41
)%
(2.49
)%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.26
%
8.50
%
8.46
%
8.57
%
7.55
%
|Commercial Loan Information (period end)
|Commercial Sector
|Total
|% of Total Loans
|Average DSC
|Average LTV
|Natural Gas Extraction
$
26,463
0.64
%
3.71
NA
|Natural Gas Distribution
19,295
0.46
%
5.46
NA
|Masonry Contractors
24,847
0.60
%
1.04
84%
|Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing
24,917
0.60
%
1.22
68%
|Beer & Ale Merchant Wholesalers
26,613
0.64
%
3.28
NA
|Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores
39,391
0.95
%
4.76
65%
|Lessors of Residential Builidings & Dwellings
424,956
10.24
%
1.89
66%
|1-4 Family
187,609
4.52
%
2.97
67%
|Multi-Family
171,726
4.14
%
1.84
64%
|Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings
583,124
14.05
%
1.70
65%
|Office Buildings
136,697
3.29
%
1.64
62%
|Lessors of Mini-Warehouses & Self-Storage Units
54,043
1.30
%
1.43
61%
|Assisted Living Facilities
26,580
0.64
%
1.38
61%
|Hotels & Motels
383,651
9.24
%
1.45
63%
|Average Balance
|Median Balance
|Commercial, Financial, and Agriculture Loans
$
451
$
94
|Commercial Real Estate Loans
515
123
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Estimated Uninsured Deposits by Deposit Type
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
18
%
17
%
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand Deposits
16
%
13
%
|Savings Deposits
12
%
12
%
|Time Deposits
16
%
16
%
|Total Deposits
15
%
14
%
|The amounts listed above represent management's best estimate as of the respective period shown of uninsured deposits (either with balances above $250,000 or not collateralized by investment securities).
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
Net Growth in DDA Accounts
Year
|New DDA Accounts
|Net Number of New Accounts
|Percentage
2024 YTD
24,853
4,007
1.6
%
2023*
31,745
4,768
1.9
%
2022
28,442
4,544
1.9
%
2021
32,800
8,860
3.8
%
2020
30,360
6,740
3.0
%
2019
32,040
3,717
1.7
%
2018*
30,400
4,310
2.2
%
2017
28,525
2,711
1.4
%
2016
28,650
2,820
1.5
%
* - amounts exclude accounts added in connection with the acquisitions of Poage Bankshares, Inc. (2018), Farmers Deposit Bancorp, Inc.(2018) and Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (2023).
