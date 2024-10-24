CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City Holding Company ("Company" or "City") (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $6.4 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced quarterly net income of $29.8 million and diluted earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company achieved a return on assets of 1.87% and a return on tangible equity of 20.9%.

Net Interest Income

The Company's net interest income increased approximately $1.0 million, or 1.8%, from $54.6 million during the second quarter of 2024 to $55.6 million during the third quarter of 2024. The Company's tax equivalent net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 1.8%, from $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 to $55.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Due to an increase in the yield on loans (7 basis points) and an increase in average loans outstanding ($41.1 million), net interest income increased $1.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively. In addition, net interest income increased $0.4 million due to an increase in the average investment balances ($41.5 million). These increases were partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities (7 basis points) which decreased net interest income by $0.8 million, and lower average deposits in depository institutions balances ($36.5 million) that lowered net interest income by $0.5 million. The Company's reported net interest margin remained steady at 3.87% for both the second and third quarters of 2024.

Credit Quality

The Company's ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned increased from 0.25%, or $10.2 million, at June 30, 2024 to 0.39%, or $16.2 million, at September 30, 2024. Total past due loans increased slightly from $10.9 million, or 0.26% of total loans outstanding, at June 30, 2024, to $11.3 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2024.

As a result of the Company's quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million for the comparable period in 2023, and a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses in the third quarter was primarily related to a commercial loan for a movie theater that had been originated in September 2014. The loan had paid according to terms but cash flows began deteriorating during the COVID-19 crisis which began in 2020. Due to further operating weaknesses during 2024, the loan was transferred to nonaccrual status and a $2.0 million charge-off was recorded in the quarter ending September 30, 2024, leaving an outstanding balance of approximately $6.7 million. The Company has only one other loan to a movie theater and the outstanding balance of that performing loan is under $5.0 million. This charge-off was partially offset by a $0.75 million reversal of a reserve on a purchase credit deteriorated loan that was paid-off in full during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $20.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $17.4 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company reported $0.4 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company's equity securities, as compared to $0.7 million of realized security losses during the third quarter of 2023.

Exclusive of these items, non-interest income increased $1.9 million, or 10.3%, from $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 to $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. This increase was attributable to an increase of $0.6 million (77.8%) in bank owned life insurance (due to death benefit proceeds), an increase of $0.5 million (21.3%) in trust and investment management fee income, an increase of $0.4 million (5.7%) in service fees, and an increase of $0.3 million (4.1%) in bankcard revenues.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses increased $2.6 million, or 7.5%, from $35.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $37.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was largely due to an increase in other expenses of $1.1 million and an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.0 million. In addition, equipment and software related expenses increased $0.6 million and advertising expenses increased $0.3 million.

Balance Sheet Trends

Gross loans increased $45.0 million (1.1%) from June 30, 2024 to $4.16 billion at September 30, 2024. Commercial and industrial loans increased $16.1 million (3.9%), commercial real estate loans increased $12.2 million (0.7%), home equity loans increased $10.5 million (5.9%), and residential real estate loans increased $9.3 million (0.5%) during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Period-end deposit balances increased $35.4 million, 0.7% from June 30, 2024, to September 30, 2024. Total average depository balances increased $15.5 million, or 0.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Average time deposit balances increased $49.2 million and were partially offset by decreases in average savings deposit balances of $28.3 million and decreases in average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances of $6.9 million.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 19.7% compared to 20.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 21.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Capitalization and Liquidity

The Company's gross loan to deposit ratio was 81.5% and its gross loan to asset ratio was 64.6% at September 30, 2024. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 23.2% of assets as of the same date. The Company's deposit mix is weighted heavily toward checking and saving accounts, which fund 60.6% of assets at September 30, 2024. Time deposits fund 18.7% of assets at September 30, 2024, with only 14.4% of time deposits having balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the core retail orientation of the Company.

City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia ("City National"). City National has borrowing facilities with the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank that can be accessed as necessary to fund operations and to provide contingency funding. These borrowing facilities are collateralized by various loans held on City National's balance sheet. As of September 30, 2024, City National had the capacity to borrow an additional $1.6 billion from these existing borrowing facilities. In addition, approximately $765 million of City National's investment securities were pledged to collateralize customer repurchase agreements and various deposit accounts, leaving approximately $730 million of City National's investment securities unpledged at September 30, 2024.

The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $581 million at September 30, 2024. The Company's tangible equity ratio increased from 8.6% at December 31, 2023 to 9.3% at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, City National's Leverage Ratio was 10.2%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 16.0%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 16.0%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 16.5%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered "well capitalized," which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

On September 25, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share payable October 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2023. This represents a 10.0% increase from the $0.715 per share dividend paid on July 31, 2024.

City National operates 97 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events and are subject to inherent uncertainty, risks, and changes in circumstances, many of which are outside of management's control. Uncertainty, risks, changes in circumstances and other factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 under "ITEM 1A Risk Factors" and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. Further, the Company is required to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its September 30, 2024 Form 10-Q. The Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on the preliminary September 30, 2024 results and will adjust the amounts if necessary.

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Earnings Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 55,823 $ 54,847 $ 54,647 $ 54,889 $ 55,855 $ 165,318 $ 165,379 Net Income available to common shareholders 29,809 29,115 29,523 27,452 29,839 88,447 86,913 Per Share Data Earnings per share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 2.02 $ 1.96 $ 1.98 $ 1.84 $ 1.98 $ 5.96 $ 5.78 Diluted 2.02 1.96 1.97 1.84 1.98 5.96 5.77 Weighted average number of shares (in thousands): Basic 14,633 14,695 14,795 14,758 14,922 14,691 14,906 Diluted 14,654 14,710 14,819 14,785 14,945 14,711 14,928 Period-end number of shares (in thousands) 14,702 14,701 14,825 14,832 14,901 14,702 14,901 Cash dividends declared $ 0.79 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 2.22 $ 2.02 Book value per share (period-end) $ 50.42 $ 46.71 $ 46.02 $ 45.65 $ 40.94 $ 50.42 $ 40.94 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 39.49 35.75 35.10 34.69 29.98 39.49 29.98 Market data: High closing price $ 123.29 $ 106.43 $ 111.40 $ 115.77 $ 99.49 $ 123.29 $ 100.27 Low closing price 104.53 98.35 99.28 87.43 87.51 98.35 83.57 Period-end closing price 117.39 106.25 104.22 110.26 90.35 117.39 90.35 Average daily volume (in thousands) 56 57 63 62 62 59 76 Treasury share activity: Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands) - 142 36 70 109 179 597 Average treasury share repurchase price $ - $ 100.24 $ 100.24 $ 90.61 $ 89.33 $ 100.24 $ 90.16 Key Ratios (percent) Return on average assets 1.87 % 1.85 % 1.92 % 1.78 % 1.94 % 1.88 % 1.91 % Return on average tangible equity 20.9 % 22.2 % 22.7 % 23.5 % 24.1 % 21.9 % 23.9 % Yield on interest earning assets 5.43 % 5.38 % 5.33 % 5.23 % 5.08 % 5.38 % 4.87 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 2.13 % 2.06 % 1.90 % 1.70 % 1.46 % 2.03 % 1.18 % Net Interest Margin 3.87 % 3.87 % 3.95 % 3.98 % 4.03 % 3.90 % 4.02 % Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 26.5 % 25.3 % 25.0 % 25.6 % 24.6 % 25.8 % 25.5 % Efficiency Ratio 48.8 % 49.3 % 48.5 % 47.4 % 46.4 % 48.9 % 45.6 % Price/Earnings Ratio (a) 14.54 13.53 13.17 14.95 11.40 14.76 11.73 Capital (period-end) Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.45 % 10.90 % 11.09 % 10.27 % 10.73 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.26 % 8.50 % 8.46 % 8.57 % 7.55 % Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b): CET I 16.64 % 16.10 % 16.15 % 15.70 % 15.36 % Tier I 16.64 % 16.10 % 16.15 % 15.70 % 15.36 % Total 17.17 % 16.64 % 16.69 % 16.23 % 15.89 % Leverage 10.59 % 10.30 % 10.45 % 10.23 % 10.05 % City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b): CET I 16.00 % 15.17 % 14.60 % 13.79 % 14.73 % Tier I 16.00 % 15.17 % 14.60 % 13.79 % 14.73 % Total 16.52 % 15.72 % 15.14 % 14.32 % 15.27 % Leverage 10.17 % 9.68 % 9.42 % 8.94 % 9.61 % Other (period-end) Branches 97 97 97 98 99 FTE 940 948 953 957 966 Assets per FTE (in thousands) $ 6,845 $ 6,689 $ 6,625 $ 6,447 $ 6,291 Deposits per FTE (in thousands) 5,428 5,345 5,304 5,157 5,120 (a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings. (b) September 30, 2024 risk-based capital ratios are estimated.

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 61,407 $ 59,285 $ 59,128 $ 57,755 $ 55,582 $ 179,820 $ 154,939 Interest on investment securities: Taxable 14,403 13,947 12,040 12,336 12,432 40,390 35,999 Tax-exempt 824 838 830 832 910 2,492 3,022 Interest on deposits in depository institutions 1,417 1,920 1,570 941 1,265 4,907 5,440 Total Interest Income 78,051 75,990 73,568 71,864 70,189 227,609 199,400 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 17,072 15,897 14,097 12,479 10,551 47,066 24,808 Interest on short-term borrowings 3,788 3,900 3,621 3,693 2,990 11,309 8,334 Interest on FHLB long-term advances 1,586 1,568 1,423 1,026 1,034 4,577 1,683 Total Interest Expense 22,446 21,365 19,141 17,198 14,575 62,952 34,825 Net Interest Income 55,605 54,625 54,427 54,666 55,614 164,657 164,575 Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses 1,200 500 (180 ) (300 ) 200 1,520 3,543 Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses 54,405 54,125 54,607 54,966 55,414 163,137 161,032 Non-Interest Income Net (losses) gains on sale of investment securities (12 ) - (1 ) (4,951 ) (730 ) (13 ) 43 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities still held 353 364 (152 ) 365 - 565 67 Service charges 7,531 6,980 7,035 7,158 7,124 21,546 20,593 Bankcard revenue 7,346 7,245 6,800 7,109 7,058 21,391 20,851 Trust and investment management fee income 2,923 2,762 2,623 2,563 2,409 8,308 7,000 Bank owned life insurance 1,435 775 927 1,218 807 3,137 4,819 Other income 772 785 716 774 742 2,273 3,020 Total Non-Interest Income 20,348 18,911 17,948 14,236 17,410 57,207 56,393 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,245 18,751 18,878 18,772 18,289 56,874 54,391 Occupancy related expense 2,774 2,856 2,840 2,917 2,950 8,470 8,401 Equipment and software related expense 3,431 3,130 2,929 2,824 2,830 9,490 8,805 FDIC insurance expense 734 718 711 868 919 2,163 2,054 Advertising 1,081 972 867 588 790 2,920 2,524 Bankcard expenses 2,271 2,290 2,039 2,014 2,188 6,600 5,433 Postage, delivery, and statement mailings 666 714 666 615 668 2,046 1,911 Office supplies 480 432 453 477 457 1,365 1,468 Legal and professional fees 500 551 482 478 529 1,533 1,557 Telecommunications 578 624 600 614 568 1,802 1,797 Repossessed asset losses (gains), net of expenses 21 6 229 (50 ) 40 256 78 Other expenses 5,857 5,728 5,206 4,992 4,800 16,791 19,993 Total Non-Interest Expense 37,638 36,772 35,900 35,109 35,028 110,310 108,412 Income Before Income Taxes 37,115 36,264 36,655 34,093 37,796 110,034 109,013 Income tax expense 7,306 7,149 7,132 6,641 7,957 21,587 22,100 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 29,809 $ 29,115 $ 29,523 $ 27,452 $ 29,839 $ 88,447 $ 86,913 Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 11,506 $ 10,418 $ 10,505 $ 10,508 $ 10,554 $ 32,333 $ 29,744 Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders 18,025 18,439 18,757 16,696 19,004 55,291 56,356 Net earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 29,531 $ 28,857 $ 29,262 $ 27,204 $ 29,558 $ 87,624 $ 86,100 Average common shares outstanding 14,633 14,695 14,795 14,758 14,922 14,691 14,906 Shares for diluted earnings per share 14,654 14,710 14,819 14,785 14,945 14,711 14,928 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.02 $ 1.96 $ 1.98 $ 1.84 $ 1.98 $ 5.96 $ 5.78 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.02 $ 1.96 $ 1.97 $ 1.84 $ 1.98 $ 5.96 $ 5.77

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in 000s) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 161,333 $ 141,168 $ 121,853 $ 123,033 $ 67,402 Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions 132,616 76,818 196,829 33,243 43,314 Cash and cash equivalents 293,949 217,986 318,682 156,276 110,716 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,462,795 1,456,685 1,347,657 1,338,137 1,358,219 Other securities 30,859 31,237 30,681 30,966 29,022 Total investment securities 1,493,654 1,487,922 1,378,338 1,369,103 1,387,241 Gross loans 4,157,830 4,112,873 4,091,788 4,125,923 4,007,482 Allowance for credit losses (21,832 ) (22,688 ) (22,310 ) (22,745 ) (23,128 ) Net loans 4,135,998 4,090,185 4,069,478 4,103,178 3,984,354 Bank owned life insurance 120,061 119,650 118,875 118,122 117,979 Premises and equipment, net 70,651 71,041 71,623 72,146 72,682 Accrued interest receivable 21,785 21,826 21,759 20,290 19,223 Net deferred tax assets 33,497 43,602 43,969 42,216 58,811 Goodwill and intangible assets 160,640 161,236 161,832 162,568 163,461 Other assets 104,079 127,947 129,627 124,153 161,659 Total Assets $ 6,434,314 $ 6,341,395 $ 6,314,183 $ 6,168,052 $ 6,076,126 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,339,538 $ 1,354,660 $ 1,359,072 $ 1,342,804 $ 1,333,474 Interest-bearing: Demand deposits 1,351,239 1,333,169 1,330,268 1,291,011 1,319,783 Savings deposits 1,208,828 1,233,834 1,266,211 1,259,457 1,282,642 Time deposits 1,203,046 1,145,617 1,100,250 1,040,990 1,009,235 Total deposits 5,102,651 5,067,280 5,055,801 4,934,262 4,945,134 Short-term borrowings FHLB short-term advances - - - 25,000 - Customer repurchase agreements 339,153 322,668 304,941 309,856 278,671 FHLB long-term advances 150,000 150,000 150,000 100,000 100,000 Other liabilities 101,211 114,707 121,210 121,868 142,187 Total Liabilities 5,693,015 5,654,655 5,631,952 5,490,986 5,465,992 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 47,619 47,619 47,619 47,619 47,619 Capital surplus 175,602 174,834 175,747 177,424 177,113 Retained earnings 835,778 817,549 799,024 780,299 763,425 Cost of common stock in treasury (230,836 ) (230,944 ) (218,555 ) (217,737 ) (211,430 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale (84,283 ) (119,737 ) (119,023 ) (107,958 ) (163,171 ) Underfunded pension liability (2,581 ) (2,581 ) (2,581 ) (2,581 ) (3,422 ) Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (86,864 ) (122,318 ) (121,604 ) (110,539 ) (166,593 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 741,299 686,740 682,231 677,066 610,134 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,434,314 $ 6,341,395 $ 6,314,183 $ 6,168,052 $ 6,076,126 Regulatory Capital Total CET 1 capital $ 669,862 $ 650,108 $ 644,235 $ 627,579 $ 615,798 Total tier 1 capital 669,862 650,108 644,235 627,579 615,798 Total risk-based capital 690,857 671,959 665,707 648,646 637,245 Total risk-weighted assets 4,024,686 4,037,614 3,989,171 3,996,688 4,009,798

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Commercial and industrial $ 424,414 $ 408,312 $ 407,770 $ 426,950 $ 424,647 1-4 Family 194,670 195,992 202,378 206,237 197,081 Hotels 383,232 370,954 354,929 357,142 321,236 Multi-family 193,875 190,390 186,555 189,165 192,329 Non Residential Non-Owner Occupied 665,210 668,330 682,609 680,590 651,498 Non Residential Owner Occupied 236,826 235,993 232,440 240,328 222,544 Commercial real estate (1) 1,673,813 1,661,659 1,658,911 1,673,462 1,584,688 Residential real estate (2) 1,806,578 1,797,260 1,786,764 1,788,150 1,768,358 Home equity 190,149 179,607 171,292 167,201 159,630 Consumer 58,710 62,352 63,556 65,246 65,586 DDA overdrafts 4,166 3,683 3,495 4,914 4,573 Gross Loans $ 4,157,830 $ 4,112,873 $ 4,091,788 $ 4,125,923 $ 4,007,482 Construction loans included in: (1) - Commercial real estate loans $ 2,736 $ 2,233 $ 6,651 $ 2,459 $ 2,533 (2) - Residential real estate loans 7,604 9,766 19,709 23,066 20,056

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Information (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 22,688 $ 22,310 $ 22,745 $ 23,128 $ 22,751 $ 22,745 $ 17,108 Charge-offs: Commercial and industrial (206 ) (61 ) (306 ) (84 ) - (573 ) (69 ) Commercial real estate (1,909 ) (40 ) (31 ) (5 ) (256 ) (1,980 ) (376 ) Residential real estate (43 ) (286 ) (19 ) (68 ) (88 ) (348 ) (140 ) Home equity (57 ) (121 ) (27 ) (21 ) (112 ) (205 ) (379 ) Consumer (24 ) (20 ) (115 ) (6 ) (10 ) (159 ) (181 ) DDA overdrafts (436 ) (373 ) (356 ) (416 ) (422 ) (1,165 ) (1,229 ) Total charge-offs (2,675 ) (901 ) (854 ) (600 ) (888 ) (4,430 ) (2,374 ) Recoveries: Commercial and industrial 24 38 25 70 597 87 766 Commercial real estate 193 165 11 17 74 369 260 Residential real estate 27 179 49 4 28 255 43 Home equity 13 38 9 13 18 60 34 Consumer 25 24 98 45 27 147 78 DDA overdrafts 337 335 407 368 321 1,079 1,034 Total recoveries 619 779 599 517 1,065 1,997 2,215 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (2,056 ) (122 ) (255 ) (83 ) 177 (2,433 ) (159 ) Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses 1,200 500 (180 ) (300 ) 200 1,520 3,543 PCD Loan Reserves - - - - - - 2,811 Adoption of ASU 2022-02 - - - - - - (175 ) Balance at end of period $ 21,832 $ 22,688 $ 22,310 $ 22,745 $ 23,128 $ 21,832 $ 23,128 Loans outstanding $ 4,157,830 $ 4,112,873 $ 4,091,788 $ 4,125,923 $ 4,007,482 Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.58 % Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans 141.1 % 236.8 % 206.8 % 290.6 % 440.1 % Average loans outstanding $ 4,133,520 $ 4,092,464 $ 4,092,529 $ 4,045,889 $ 3,956,871 $ 4,106,271 $ 3,852,057 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding 0.20 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.02 )% 0.08 % 0.01 %

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Information, continued (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Nonaccrual Loans Residential real estate $ 2,596 $ 3,214 $ 3,452 $ 2,849 $ 2,839 Home equity 109 63 121 111 75 Commercial and industrial 3,631 3,135 3,405 2,211 716 Commercial real estate 9,031 3,118 3,807 2,387 1,355 Consumer - - 1 - 1 Total nonaccrual loans 15,367 9,530 10,786 7,558 4,986 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 102 50 - 270 269 Total non-performing loans 15,469 9,580 10,786 7,828 5,255 Other real estate owned 729 629 752 731 720 Total non-performing assets $ 16,198 $ 10,209 $ 11,538 $ 8,559 $ 5,975 Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned 0.39 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.21 % 0.15 % Past Due Loans Residential real estate $ 8,205 $ 7,991 $ 5,035 $ 8,059 $ 6,247 Home equity 1,571 819 1,028 1,235 1,278 Commercial and industrial 57 1,087 26 435 568 Commercial real estate 992 565 138 715 1,478 Consumer 161 97 75 129 84 DDA overdrafts 333 327 406 364 398 Total past due loans $ 11,319 $ 10,886 $ 6,708 $ 10,937 $ 10,053 Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.16 % 0.27 % 0.25 %

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Loan portfolio (1): Residential real estate (2) $ 1,984,502 $ 25,654 5.14 % $ 1,969,769 $ 24,763 5.06 % $ 1,910,876 $ 22,702 4.71 % Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2) 2,082,888 34,708 6.63 % 2,055,263 33,524 6.56 % 1,975,463 31,743 6.38 % Installment loans to individuals (2), (3) 66,130 1,045 6.29 % 67,432 998 5.95 % 70,532 1,138 6.40 % Total loans 4,133,520 61,407 5.91 % 4,092,464 59,285 5.83 % 3,956,871 55,583 5.57 % Securities: Taxable 1,343,323 14,402 4.27 % 1,302,197 13,947 4.31 % 1,277,265 12,432 3.86 % Tax-exempt (4) 159,225 1,043 2.61 % 158,894 1,060 2.68 % 170,806 1,152 2.68 % Total securities 1,502,548 15,445 4.09 % 1,461,091 15,007 4.13 % 1,448,071 13,584 3.72 % Deposits in depository institutions 103,322 1,417 5.46 % 139,852 1,920 5.52 % 90,684 1,265 5.53 % Total interest-earning assets 5,739,390 78,269 5.43 % 5,693,407 76,212 5.38 % 5,495,626 70,432 5.08 % Cash and due from banks 110,765 103,004 69,658 Premises and equipment, net 70,998 71,491 73,004 Goodwill and intangible assets 161,009 161,607 163,602 Other assets 292,758 316,440 332,551 Less: Allowance for credit losses (23,205 ) (22,694 ) (23,558 ) Total assets $ 6,351,715 $ 6,323,255 $ 6,110,883 Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,321,922 $ 4,100 1.23 % $ 1,320,402 $ 3,845 1.17 % $ 1,300,936 $ 3,068 0.94 % Savings deposits 1,220,009 2,200 0.72 % 1,248,330 2,232 0.72 % 1,314,484 2,319 0.70 % Time deposits (2) 1,174,217 10,772 3.65 % 1,125,036 9,820 3.51 % 985,038 5,163 2.08 % Short-term borrowings 323,844 3,788 4.65 % 336,434 3,900 4.66 % 272,558 2,990 4.35 % FHLB long-term advances 150,000 1,586 4.21 % 150,000 1,568 4.20 % 100,000 1,035 4.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,189,992 22,446 2.13 % 4,180,202 21,365 2.06 % 3,973,016 14,575 1.46 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,334,762 1,341,642 1,359,268 Other liabilities 99,797 112,301 123,137 Stockholders' equity 727,164 689,110 655,462 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,351,715 $ 6,323,255 $ 6,110,883 Net interest income $ 55,823 $ 54,847 $ 55,857 Net yield on earning assets 3.87 % 3.87 % 4.03 % (1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income: Loan fees, net $ 127 $ 60 $ 254 (2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions: Residential real estate $ 27 $ 72 $ 47 Commercial, financial, and agriculture 752 683 720 Installment loans to individuals 5 6 4 Time deposits 14 21 240 $ 798 $ 782 $ 1,011 (3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories. (4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Loan portfolio (1): Residential real estate (2) $ 1,968,377 $ 74,566 5.06 % $ 1,882,397 $ 64,410 4.57 % Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2) 2,070,431 102,211 6.59 % 1,904,001 87,745 6.16 % Installment loans to individuals (2), (3) 67,463 3,042 6.02 % 65,659 2,784 5.67 % Total loans 4,106,271 179,819 5.85 % 3,852,057 154,939 5.38 % Securities: Taxable 1,282,167 40,390 4.21 % 1,300,373 35,999 3.70 % Tax-exempt (4) 159,654 3,154 2.64 % 182,858 3,826 2.80 % Total securities 1,441,821 43,544 4.03 % 1,483,231 39,825 3.59 % Deposits in depository institutions 119,649 4,907 5.48 % 166,116 5,440 4.38 % Total interest-earning assets 5,667,741 228,270 5.38 % 5,501,404 200,204 4.87 % Cash and due from banks 104,269 69,998 Premises and equipment, net 71,479 72,631 Goodwill and intangible assets 161,622 150,808 Other assets 305,113 324,658 Less: Allowance for credit losses (23,014 ) (21,602 ) Total assets $ 6,287,210 $ 6,097,897 Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,308,779 $ 11,384 1.16 % $ 1,288,387 $ 7,582 0.79 % Savings deposits 1,240,788 6,705 0.72 % 1,352,005 5,610 0.55 % Time deposits (2) 1,124,295 28,977 3.44 % 950,276 11,616 1.63 % Short-term borrowings 324,631 11,309 4.65 % 282,857 8,334 3.94 % FHLB long-term advances 145,620 4,577 4.20 % 55,678 1,683 4.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,144,113 62,952 2.03 % 3,929,203 34,825 1.18 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,332,988 1,407,922 Other liabilities 109,194 122,854 Stockholders' equity 700,915 637,918 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,287,210 $ 6,097,897 Net interest income $ 165,318 $ 165,379 Net yield on earning assets 3.90 % 4.02 % (1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income: Loan fees, net $ 320 $ 1,165 (2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions: Residential real estate $ 145 $ 165 Commercial, financial, and agriculture 2,499 1,575 Installment loans to individuals 17 15 Time deposits 98 403 $ 2,759 $ 2,158 (3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories. (4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net Interest Income/Margin Net interest income ("GAAP") $ 55,605 $ 54,625 $ 54,427 $ 54,666 $ 55,614 $ 164,657 $ 164,575 Taxable equivalent adjustment 218 222 220 223 243 661 804 Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent $ 55,823 $ 54,847 $ 54,647 $ 54,889 $ 55,857 $ 165,318 $ 165,379 Tangible Equity Ratio (period end) Equity to assets ("GAAP") 11.52 % 10.83 % 10.81 % 10.98 % 10.04 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles, net (2.26 )% (2.33 )% (2.35 )% (2.41 )% (2.49 )% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.26 % 8.50 % 8.46 % 8.57 % 7.55 % Commercial Loan Information (period end) Commercial Sector Total % of Total Loans Average DSC Average LTV Natural Gas Extraction $ 26,463 0.64 % 3.71 NA Natural Gas Distribution 19,295 0.46 % 5.46 NA Masonry Contractors 24,847 0.60 % 1.04 84% Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing 24,917 0.60 % 1.22 68% Beer & Ale Merchant Wholesalers 26,613 0.64 % 3.28 NA Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores 39,391 0.95 % 4.76 65% Lessors of Residential Builidings & Dwellings 424,956 10.24 % 1.89 66% 1-4 Family 187,609 4.52 % 2.97 67% Multi-Family 171,726 4.14 % 1.84 64% Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings 583,124 14.05 % 1.70 65% Office Buildings 136,697 3.29 % 1.64 62% Lessors of Mini-Warehouses & Self-Storage Units 54,043 1.30 % 1.43 61% Assisted Living Facilities 26,580 0.64 % 1.38 61% Hotels & Motels 383,651 9.24 % 1.45 63% Average Balance Median Balance Commercial, Financial, and Agriculture Loans $ 451 $ 94 Commercial Real Estate Loans 515 123

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued (Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data) Estimated Uninsured Deposits by Deposit Type September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 18 % 17 % Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand Deposits 16 % 13 % Savings Deposits 12 % 12 % Time Deposits 16 % 16 % Total Deposits 15 % 14 % The amounts listed above represent management's best estimate as of the respective period shown of uninsured deposits (either with balances above $250,000 or not collateralized by investment securities).

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued (Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data) Net Growth in DDA Accounts Year New DDA Accounts Net Number of New Accounts Percentage 2024 YTD 24,853 4,007 1.6 % 2023* 31,745 4,768 1.9 % 2022 28,442 4,544 1.9 % 2021 32,800 8,860 3.8 % 2020 30,360 6,740 3.0 % 2019 32,040 3,717 1.7 % 2018* 30,400 4,310 2.2 % 2017 28,525 2,711 1.4 % 2016 28,650 2,820 1.5 % * - amounts exclude accounts added in connection with the acquisitions of Poage Bankshares, Inc. (2018), Farmers Deposit Bancorp, Inc.(2018) and Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (2023).

