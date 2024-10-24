OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2024 third quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.75 per diluted share. This compares to 2023 third quarter net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.51 per diluted share.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the success of our strategy," said Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer Jim Vena. "Improved safety and service performance supported solid revenue growth that we converted into double-digit improvement in third quarter operating income and earnings per share. The entire Union Pacific team is focused on delivering for our customers and shareholders; and is energized to build on these accomplishments to drive sustainable long-term success."

Third Quarter Summary: 2024 vs. 2023

Financial Results: Strong Operating Income Growth Driven by Increased Revenue, Volume, Core Pricing Gains, and Operating Efficiency

Operating revenue of $6.1 billion grew 3% driven by increased volume and core pricing gains, partially offset by business mix and reduced fuel surcharge revenue.

Freight revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue grew 5% as revenue carloads grew 6%.

Operating ratio was 60.3%, an improvement of 310 basis points. Lower quarterly fuel prices positively impacted the operating ratio 120 basis points.

Operating income of $2.4 billion increased 11%.

Operating Performance: Solid Service and Operational Efficiency Gains While Handling Volume Growth; Quarterly Record for Workforce Productivity

Union Pacific's year-to-date reportable personal injury and reportable derailment rates both improved.

Quarterly freight car velocity improved 5% to 210 daily miles per car.

Quarterly locomotive productivity improved 5% to 135 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day.

Quarterly workforce productivity improved 12% to 1,102 car miles per employee.

Fuel consumption rate increased 1% to 1.058, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs.

2024 Outlook

Updated

Fourth quarter results expected to be consistent sequentially from third quarter while improving year-over-year versus the fourth quarter 2023.

Affirmed

Profitability outlook continues positive momentum with strong service product, improving network efficiency, and solid pricing

Share repurchases of ~$1.5 billion in 2024

Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars

No change to long-term capital allocation strategy Capital plan of $3.4 billion



Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will provide a webcast for its third quarter 2024 earnings release presentation live at https://investor.unionpacific.com and via teleconference on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the potential impacts of public health crises, including pandemics, epidemics and the outbreak of other contagious diseases, such as the coronavirus and its variant strains (COVID); the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars and other geopolitical tensions in the middle east, and any impacts on our business operations, financial results, liquidity, and financial position, and on the world economy (including customers, employees, and supply chains), including as a result of fluctuations in volume and carloadings; expectations as to general macroeconomic conditions, including slowdowns and recessions, domestically or internationally, and volatility in interest rates and fuel prices; closing of customer manufacturing, distribution, or production facilities; expectations as to operational or service improvements; expectations as to hiring challenges; availability of employees; expectations regarding the effectiveness of steps taken or to be taken to improve operations, service, infrastructure improvements, and transportation plan modifications; expectations as to cost savings, revenue growth, and earnings; the time by which goals, targets, or objectives will be achieved; projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to business, financial, and operational results, future economic performance, and general economic conditions; proposed new products and services; estimates of costs relating to environmental remediation and restoration; estimates and expectations regarding tax matters; expectations that claims, litigation, environmental costs, commitments, contingent liabilities, labor negotiations or agreements, cyberattacks or other matters. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023, which was filed with the SEC on February 9, 2024. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to the Company's website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and 3rd Quarter Year-to-Date Percentages, For the Periods Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Operating Revenues Freight revenues $ 5,768 $ 5,545 4 % $ 17,022 $ 16,770 2 % Other revenues 323 396 (18 ) 1,107 1,190 (7 ) Total operating revenues 6,091 5,941 3 18,129 17,960 1 Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 1,228 1,201 2 3,638 3,649 - Purchased services and materials 644 668 (4 ) 1,901 1,971 (4 ) Fuel 610 702 (13 ) 1,893 2,132 (11 ) Depreciation 602 580 4 1,792 1,729 4 Equipment and other rents 237 235 1 672 718 (6 ) Other 354 378 (6 ) 1,045 1,086 (4 ) Total operating expenses 3,675 3,764 (2 ) 10,941 11,285 (3 ) Operating Income 2,416 2,177 11 7,188 6,675 8 Other income, net 87 106 (18 ) 282 383 (26 ) Interest expense (314 ) (334 ) (6 ) (957 ) (1,009 ) (5 ) Income before income taxes 2,189 1,949 12 6,513 6,049 8 Income tax expense (518 ) (421 ) 23 (1,528 ) (1,322 ) 16 Net Income $ 1,671 $ 1,528 9 % $ 4,985 $ 4,727 5 % Share and Per Share Earnings per share - basic $ 2.75 $ 2.51 10 % $ 8.19 $ 7.76 6 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.75 $ 2.51 10 $ 8.18 $ 7.75 6 Weighted average number of shares - basic 607.6 608.7 - 608.7 609.3 - Weighted average number of shares - diluted 608.6 609.8 - 609.7 610.3 - Dividends declared per share $ 1.34 $ 1.30 3 $ 3.94 $ 3.90 1 Operating Ratio 60.3 % 63.4 % (3.1 ) pts 60.4 % 62.8 % (2.4 ) pts Effective Tax Rate 23.7 % 21.6 % 2.1 pts 23.5 % 21.9 % 1.6 pts 1

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited) 3rd Quarter Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Freight Revenues (Millions) Grain & grain products $ 923 $ 825 12 % $ 2,767 $ 2,658 4 % Fertilizer 208 194 7 612 563 9 Food & refrigerated 269 259 4 832 777 7 Coal & renewables 405 488 (17 ) 1,132 1,422 (20 ) Bulk 1,805 1,766 2 5,343 5,420 (1 ) Industrial chemicals & plastics 598 557 7 1,763 1,638 8 Metals & minerals 529 556 (5 ) 1,574 1,654 (5 ) Forest products 322 333 (3 ) 1,002 1,012 (1 ) Energy & specialized markets 672 611 10 2,009 1,856 8 Industrial 2,121 2,057 3 6,348 6,160 3 Automotive 601 609 (1 ) 1,871 1,821 3 Intermodal 1,241 1,113 12 3,460 3,369 3 Premium 1,842 1,722 7 5,331 5,190 3 Total $ 5,768 $ 5,545 4 % $ 17,022 16,770 2 % Revenue Carloads (Thousands) Grain & grain products 206 183 13 % 616 582 6 % Fertilizer 53 51 4 162 144 13 Food & refrigerated 45 45 - 137 133 3 Coal & renewables 192 231 (17 ) 527 650 (19 ) Bulk 496 510 (3 ) 1,442 1,509 (4 ) Industrial chemicals & plastics 169 163 4 502 484 4 Metals & minerals 186 206 (10 ) 540 604 (11 ) Forest products 53 54 (2 ) 161 161 - Energy & specialized markets 152 146 4 453 429 6 Industrial 560 569 (2 ) 1,656 1,678 (1 ) Automotive 202 210 (4 ) 627 623 1 Intermodal [a] 909 763 19 2,446 2,246 9 Premium 1,111 973 14 3,073 2,869 7 Total 2,167 2,052 6 % 6,171 6,056 2 % Average Revenue per Car Grain & grain products $ 4,498 $ 4,486 - % $ 4,495 $ 4,563 (1 )% Fertilizer 3,872 3,818 1 3,775 3,921 (4 ) Food & refrigerated 6,099 5,847 4 6,090 5,850 4 Coal & renewables 2,101 2,114 (1 ) 2,147 2,187 (2 ) Bulk 3,641 3,465 5 3,706 3,592 3 Industrial chemicals & plastics 3,534 3,406 4 3,509 3,381 4 Metals & minerals 2,847 2,688 6 2,918 2,736 7 Forest products 6,157 6,197 (1 ) 6,235 6,305 (1 ) Energy & specialized markets 4,415 4,201 5 4,431 4,331 2 Industrial 3,791 3,612 5 3,833 3,671 4 Automotive 2,968 2,894 3 2,983 2,921 2 Intermodal [a] 1,365 1,459 (6 ) 1,414 1,500 (6 ) Premium 1,657 1,769 (6 ) 1,735 1,809 (4 ) Average $ 2,662 $ 2,702 (1 )% $ 2,758 $ 2,769 - %

[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload. 2

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 947 $ 1,055 Short-term investments 20 16 Other current assets 3,182 3,077 Investments 2,649 2,605 Properties, net 58,036 57,398 Operating lease assets 1,345 1,643 Other assets 1,391 1,338 Total assets $ 67,570 $ 67,132 Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity Debt due within one year $ 1,652 $ 1,423 Other current liabilities 3,714 3,683 Debt due after one year 29,761 31,156 Operating lease liabilities 934 1,245 Deferred income taxes 13,199 13,123 Other long-term liabilities 1,726 1,714 Total liabilities 50,986 52,344 Total common shareholders' equity 16,584 14,788 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 67,570 $ 67,132 3

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Year-to-Date Millions, for the Periods Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income $ 4,985 $ 4,727 Depreciation 1,792 1,729 Deferred and other income taxes 77 59 Other - net (170 ) (531 ) Cash provided by operating activities 6,684 5,984 Investing Activities Capital investments* (2,530 ) (2,582 ) Other - net 104 (68 ) Cash used in investing activities (2,426 ) (2,650 ) Financing Activities Dividends paid (2,403 ) (2,380 ) Debt repaid (2,220 ) (2,179 ) Share repurchase programs (831 ) (705 ) Debt issued 800 1,599 Other - net 279 125 Cash used in financing activities (4,375 ) (3,540 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (117 ) (206 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,074 987 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 957 $ 781 Free Cash Flow** Cash provided by operating activities $ 6,684 $ 5,984 Cash used in investing activities (2,426 ) (2,650 ) Dividends paid (2,403 ) (2,380 ) Free cash flow $ 1,855 $ 954

* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $96 million in 2024 and $14 million in 2023. ** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing. 4

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited) 3rd Quarter Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Operating/Performance Statistics Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)* 210 200 5 % 205 199 3 % Average train speed (miles per hour)* 23.3 23.6 (1 ) 23.5 23.9 (2 ) Average terminal dwell time (hours)* 22.4 23.5 (5 ) 22.8 23.6 (3 ) Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 135 129 5 135 126 7 Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 215,993 208,678 4 628,828 622,932 1 Train length (feet) 9,580 9,537 - 9,472 9,337 1 Intermodal service performance index (%) 86 85 1 pts 90 85 5 pts Manifest/Automotive service performance index (%) 89 84 5 pts 87 83 4 pts Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)** 76 75 1 pts 80 75 5 pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)** 68 64 4 pts 66 63 3 pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 1,102 985 12 1,044 984 6 Total employees (average) 29,946 31,624 (5 ) 30,518 31,800 (4 )

Locomotive Fuel Statistics Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 2.60 $ 3.12 (17 )% $ 2.71 $ 3.07 (12 )% Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 229 219 5 681 677 1 Fuel consumption rate*** 1.058 1.052 1 1.084 1.087 -

Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions) Grain & grain products 20,451 17,649 16 % 61,095 56,551 8 % Fertilizer 3,056 2,982 2 9,913 9,071 9 Food & refrigerated 4,624 4,643 - 14,234 13,700 4 Coal & renewables 19,746 23,367 (15 ) 54,980 66,728 (18 ) Bulk 47,877 48,641 (2 ) 140,222 146,050 (4 ) Industrial chemicals & plastics 7,483 7,492 - 22,979 21,797 5 Metals & minerals 8,414 9,253 (9 ) 24,780 27,409 (10 ) Forest products 5,355 5,636 (5 ) 16,598 17,000 (2 ) Energy & specialized markets 10,420 9,621 8 31,235 28,937 8 Industrial 31,672 32,002 (1 ) 95,592 95,143 - Automotive 4,558 4,624 (1 ) 13,973 13,711 2 Intermodal 19,928 17,765 12 55,505 53,452 4 Premium 24,486 22,389 9 69,478 67,163 3 Total 104,035 103,032 1 % 305,292 308,356 (1 )%

* Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures. ** Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770. *** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands. 5

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 2024 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year-to-Date Operating Revenues Freight revenues $ 5,616 $ 5,638 $ 5,768 $ 17,022 Other revenues 415 369 323 1,107 Total operating revenues 6,031 6,007 6,091 18,129 Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 1,223 1,187 1,228 3,638 Purchased services and materials 613 644 644 1,901 Fuel 658 625 610 1,893 Depreciation 594 596 602 1,792 Equipment and other rents 216 219 237 672 Other 355 336 354 1,045 Total operating expenses 3,659 3,607 3,675 10,941 Operating Income 2,372 2,400 2,416 7,188 Other income, net 92 103 87 282 Interest expense (324 ) (319 ) (314 ) (957 ) Income before income taxes 2,140 2,184 2,189 6,513 Income tax expense (499 ) (511 ) (518 ) (1,528 ) Net Income $ 1,641 $ 1,673 $ 1,671 $ 4,985 Share and Per Share Earnings per share - basic $ 2.69 $ 2.75 $ 2.75 $ 8.19 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.69 $ 2.74 $ 2.75 $ 8.18 Weighted average number of shares - basic 609.2 609.4 607.6 608.7 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 610.2 610.3 608.6 609.7 Dividends declared per share $ 1.30 $ 1.30 $ 1.34 $ 3.94 Operating Ratio 60.7 % 60.0 % 60.3 % 60.4 % Effective Tax Rate 23.3 % 23.4 % 23.7 % 23.5 % 6

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenue Statistics (unaudited) 2024 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year-to-Date Freight Revenues (Millions) Grain & grain products $ 943 $ 901 $ 923 $ 2,767 Fertilizer 201 203 208 612 Food & refrigerated 285 278 269 832 Coal & renewables 388 339 405 1,132 Bulk 1,817 1,721 1,805 5,343 Industrial chemicals & plastics 572 593 598 1,763 Metals & minerals 515 530 529 1,574 Forest products 338 342 322 1,002 Energy & specialized markets 679 658 672 2,009 Industrial 2,104 2,123 2,121 6,348 Automotive 611 659 601 1,871 Intermodal 1,084 1,135 1,241 3,460 Premium 1,695 1,794 1,842 5,331 Total $ 5,616 $ 5,638 $ 5,768 $ 17,022 Revenue Carloads (Thousands) Grain & grain products 210 200 206 616 Fertilizer 47 62 53 162 Food & refrigerated 46 46 45 137 Coal & renewables 177 158 192 527 Bulk 480 466 496 1,442 Industrial chemicals & plastics 164 169 169 502 Metals & minerals 170 184 186 540 Forest products 53 55 53 161 Energy & specialized markets 154 147 152 453 Industrial 541 555 560 1,656 Automotive 207 218 202 627 Intermodal [a] 739 798 909 2,446 Premium 946 1,016 1,111 3,073 Total 1,967 2,037 2,167 6,171 Average Revenue per Car Grain & grain products $ 4,494 $ 4,493 $ 4,498 $ 4,495 Fertilizer 4,271 3,311 3,872 3,775 Food & refrigerated 6,231 5,943 6,099 6,090 Coal & renewables 2,189 2,156 2,101 2,147 Bulk 3,787 3,692 3,641 3,706 Industrial chemicals & plastics 3,486 3,507 3,534 3,509 Metals & minerals 3,030 2,885 2,847 2,918 Forest products 6,297 6,249 6,157 6,235 Energy & specialized markets 4,416 4,462 4,415 4,431 Industrial 3,886 3,825 3,791 3,833 Automotive 2,947 3,033 2,968 2,983 Intermodal [a] 1,468 1,421 1,365 1,414 Premium 1,792 1,766 1,657 1,735 Average $ 2,855 $ 2,768 $ 2,662 $ 2,758

[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload. 7

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited) Debt / Net Income Millions, Except Ratios Sep. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2024 2023 Debt $ 31,413 $ 32,579 Net income 6,637 6,379 Debt / net income 4.7 5.1

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA* Millions, Except Ratios Sep. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2024 2023 Net income $ 6,637 $ 6,379 Add: Income tax expense 2,060 1,854 Depreciation 2,381 2,318 Interest expense 1,288 1,340 EBITDA $ 12,366 $ 11,891 Adjustments: Other income, net (390 ) (491 ) Interest on operating lease liabilities [b] 47 58 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,023 $ 11,458 Debt $ 31,413 $ 32,579 Operating lease liabilities 1,283 1,600 Adjusted debt $ 32,696 $ 34,179 Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA 2.7 3.0

[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2024, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2024. [b] Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. * Adjusted debt (total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other post-retirement benefit) obligations) to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on present value of operating leases) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide reconciliations from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the incremental borrowing rate on operating leases was 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Pension and OPEB were funded at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023. 8

Contacts

Union Pacific Investor contact: Brad Stock at 402-544-4227 or bkstock@up.com

Union Pacific Media contact: Clarissa Beyah at 402-957-4793 or cbeyah@up.com