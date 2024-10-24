CHICO, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK):

Executive Commentary:

"Our financial performance for the third quarter demonstrates the effectiveness and strength of adhering to a long term plan and our teams' consistent ability to execute. In addition, recent strategic hires have been transitioning at an accelerated pace and we are looking forward to their more meaningful impact in 2025," said Rick Smith, President and CEO.

Peter Wiese, EVP and CFO added, "While both net interest margin and net interest income expanded during the quarter, we continue to execute incremental balance sheet strategies to minimize the forecasted impacts of recent and anticipated interest rate cuts. More notably, the reshaping of the yield curve with less inversion will likely provide longer term benefits to revenue and earnings per share growth."

Selected Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 1.20%, while the return on average equity was 9.52%; for the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 1.19%, while the return on average equity was 9.99%

Diluted earnings per share were $0.88 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.87 for the trailing quarter and $0.92 during the third quarter of 2023

The loan to deposit ratio decreased to 83.2% as of September 30, 2024, as compared to 83.8% for the trailing quarter end, as a result of loan contraction during the quarter

The efficiency ratio was 60.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 59.61% for the trailing quarter

The provision for credit losses was approximately $0.2 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $0.4 million during the trailing quarter end, with reserves on individually analyzed loans increasing during the current quarter

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans was 1.85% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 1.83% as of the trailing quarter end, and 1.73% as of September 30, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.45% on September 30, 2024, as compared to 0.36% as of June 30, 2024, and 0.33% at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the ACL represented 297% of non-performing loans

The financial results reported in this document are preliminary and unaudited. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.

Operating Results and Performance Ratios

Three months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 82,611 $ 81,997 $ 614 0.7 % Provision for credit losses (220 ) (405 ) 185 (45.7 )% Noninterest income 16,495 15,866 629 4.0 % Noninterest expense (59,487 ) (58,339 ) (1,148 ) 2.0 % Provision for income taxes (10,348 ) (10,085 ) (263 ) 2.6 % Net income $ 29,051 $ 29,034 $ 17 0.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.87 $ 0.01 1.1 % Dividends per share $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ - - % Average common shares 32,993 33,121 (128 ) (0.4 )% Average diluted common shares 33,137 33,244 (107 ) (0.3 )% Return on average total assets 1.20 % 1.19 % Return on average equity 9.52 % 9.99 % Efficiency ratio 60.02 % 59.61 %

Three months ended

September 30, (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 82,611 $ 88,123 $ (5,512 ) (6.3 )% Provision for credit losses (220 ) (4,155 ) 3,935 (94.7 )% Noninterest income 16,495 15,984 511 3.2 % Noninterest expense (59,487 ) (57,878 ) (1,609 ) 2.8 % Provision for income taxes (10,348 ) (11,484 ) 1,136 (9.9 )% Net income $ 29,051 $ 30,590 $ (1,539 ) (5.0 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.92 $ (0.04 ) (4.3 )% Dividends per share $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.03 10.0 % Average common shares 32,993 33,263 (270 ) (0.8 )% Average diluted common shares 33,137 33,319 (182 ) (0.5 )% Return on average total assets 1.20 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 9.52 % 10.91 % Efficiency ratio 60.02 % 55.59 %

Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 247,344 $ 270,060 $ (22,716 ) (8.4 )% Provision for credit losses (4,930 ) (18,000 ) 13,070 (72.6 )% Noninterest income 48,132 45,360 2,772 6.1 % Noninterest expense (174,330 ) (172,915 ) (1,415 ) 0.8 % Provision for income taxes (30,382 ) (33,190 ) 2,808 (8.5 )% Net income $ 85,834 $ 91,315 $ (5,481 ) (6.0 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 2.58 $ 2.74 $ (0.16 ) (5.8 )% Dividends per share $ 0.99 $ 0.90 $ 0.09 10.0 % Average common shares 33,119 33,259 (140 ) (0.4 )% Average diluted common shares 33,251 33,356 (105 ) (0.3 )% Return on average total assets 1.17 % 1.24 % Return on average equity 9.67 % 11.06 % Efficiency ratio 59.00 % 54.82 %

Balance Sheet Data

Total loans outstanding were $6.7 billion as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $24.8 million or 0.4% over September 30, 2023, and decreased by $58.6 million or 3.5% annualized as compared to the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2024. Investments increased by $30.4 million and decreased by $216.7 million for the three and twelve month periods ended September 30, 2024, and ended the quarter with a balance of $2.12 billion or 21.5% of total assets. Quarterly average earning assets to quarterly total average assets was 92.0% on September 30, 2024, compared to 91.7% at September 30, 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 83.2% on September 30, 2024, as compared to 83.8% at September 30, 2023. The Company did not utilize brokered deposits during 2024 or 2023 and continues to rely on organic deposit customers and short-term borrowings to fund cash flow timing differences.

Total shareholders' equity increased by $64.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as net income of $29.1 million and a $44.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses was partially offset by cash dividend payments on common stock of approximately $10.9 million. As a result, the Company's book value grew to $37.55 per share at September 30, 2024, compared to $32.18 at September 30, 2023. The Company's tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and dividing that sum by total shares outstanding, was $28.09 per share at September 30, 2024, as compared to $22.67 at September 30, 2023. Changes in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities, net of deferred taxes continue to create moderate levels of volatility in tangible book value per share.

Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Annualized

% Change (dollars in thousands) $ Change Total assets $ 9,823,890 $ 9,741,399 $ 82,491 3.4 % Total loans 6,683,891 6,742,526 (58,635 ) (3.5 ) Total investments 2,116,469 2,086,090 30,379 5.8 Total deposits 8,037,091 8,050,230 (13,139 ) (0.7 ) Total other borrowings 266,767 247,773 18,994 30.7

Loans outstanding decreased by $58.6 million or 3.5% on an annualized basis during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. During the quarter, loan originations/draws totaled approximately $351.5 million while payoffs/repayments of loans totaled $418.8 million, which compares to originations/draws and payoffs/repayments during the trailing quarter ended of $310.1 million and $368.7 million, respectively. Origination volume and activity levels remain slightly lower relative to the comparative period in 2023 due in part to disciplined pricing and underwriting, as well as decreased borrower demand given economic uncertainties. The increase in payoffs/repayments as compared to the trailing quarter was spread amongst numerous borrowers, regions and loan types.

Investment security balances increased $30.4 million or 5.8% on an annualized basis during the quarter as a result of security purchases totaling $69.4 million, in addition to net increases in the market value of securities of $63.2 million, partially offset by net prepayments, and maturities, collectively totaling approximating $99.3 million and, to a lesser extent, sales totaling $3.0 million. Investment security purchases were comprised of floating rate instruments tied to SOFR with an initial weighted average coupon of 6.68% and a weighted average life of 5.9 years. While management intends to primarily utilize cash flows from the investment security portfolio and organic deposit growth to support loan growth, excess liquidity will be utilized for purchases of investment securities to support net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion.

Deposit balances decreased by $13.1 million or 0.7% annualized during the period, primarily due to declines in interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases in time certificates and savings deposits.

Other borrowings totaled $266.8 million at September 30, 2024, representing a net increase of $19.0 million from the trailing quarter. However, on balance sheet liquidity increased during the quarter by $113.6 million to $320.1 million as of September 30, 2024.

Average Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Quarterly average balances for the period ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Annualized % Change (dollars in thousands) $ Change Total assets $ 9,666,979 $ 9,782,228 $ (115,249 ) (4.7 )% Total loans 6,690,326 6,792,303 (101,977 ) (6.0 ) Total investments 2,108,359 2,141,291 (32,932 ) (6.2 ) Total deposits 8,020,936 8,024,441 (3,505 ) (0.2 ) Total other borrowings 175,268 325,604 (150,336 ) (184.7 )

Year Over Year Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances As of September 30, % Change (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change Total assets $ 9,823,890 $ 9,897,006 $ (73,116 ) (0.7 )% Total loans 6,683,891 6,708,666 (24,775 ) (0.4 ) Total investments 2,116,469 2,333,162 (216,693 ) (9.3 ) Total deposits 8,037,091 8,009,643 27,448 0.3 Total other borrowings 266,767 537,975 (271,208 ) (50.4 )

Primary Sources of Liquidity

(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Borrowing capacity at correspondent banks and FRB $ 2,757,640 $ 2,998,009 $ 2,927,065 Less: borrowings outstanding (250,000 ) (225,000 ) (500,000 ) Unpledged available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities 1,312,745 1,285,185 1,702,265 Cash held or in transit with FRB 274,908 163,809 72,049 Total primary liquidity $ 4,095,293 $ 4,222,003 $ 4,201,379 Estimated uninsured deposit balances $ 2,513,313 $ 2,486,910 $ 2,406,552

On September 30, 2024, the Company's primary sources of liquidity represented 51% of total deposits and 163% of estimated total uninsured (excluding collateralized municipal deposits and intercompany balances) deposits, respectively. As secondary sources of liquidity, the Company's held-to-maturity investment securities had a fair value of $112.0 million, including approximately $5.3 million in net unrealized losses.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

During the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company's yield on total loans increased 32 basis points to 5.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from 5.51% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The tax equivalent yield on the Company's investment security portfolio was 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 7 basis points from the 3.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The cost of total interest-bearing deposits and total interest-bearing liabilities increased by 87 basis points and 69 basis points, respectively, between the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Since FOMC rate actions began in March 2022, the Company's cost of total deposits has increased 148 basis points which translates to a cycle to date deposit beta of 31.2%.

The Company continues to manage its cost of deposits through the use of various pricing and product mix strategies. As of September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, deposits priced utilizing these strategies totaled $1.4 billion, $1.3 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, and carried weighted average rates of 3.80%, 3.80%, and 3.53%, respectively.

Three months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 (dollars in thousands) Change % Change Interest income $ 117,347 $ 117,032 $ 315 0.3 % Interest expense (34,736 ) (35,035 ) 299 (0.9 )% Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 269 275 (6 ) (2.2 )% Net interest income (FTE) $ 82,880 $ 82,272 $ 608 0.7 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.71 % 3.68 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,018 $ 850 $ 168 19.8 % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.66 % 3.64 % 0.02 %

Three months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Interest income $ 117,347 $ 112,380 $ 4,967 4.4 % Interest expense (34,736 ) (24,257 ) (10,479 ) 43.2 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 269 405 (136 ) (33.6 )% Net interest income (FTE) $ 82,880 $ 88,528 $ (5,648 ) (6.4 )% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.71 % 3.88 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,018 $ 1,324 $ (306 ) (23.1 )% Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.66 % 3.82 % (0.16 )%

Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Interest income $ 349,796 $ 322,445 $ 27,351 8.5 % Interest expense (102,452 ) (52,385 ) (50,067 ) 95.6 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 819 1,176 (357 ) (30.4 )% Net interest income (FTE) $ 248,163 $ 271,236 $ (23,073 ) (8.5 )% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.69 % 4.01 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 3,200 $ 4,192 $ (992 ) (23.7 )% Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.64 % 3.95 % (0.31 )%

(1) Certain information included herein is presented on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis and / or to present additional financial details which may be desired by users of this financial information. The Company believes the use of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) measures provide additional clarity in assessing its results, and the presentation of these measures are common practice within the banking industry. See additional information related to non-GAAP measures at the back of this document.

Analysis Of Change In Net Interest Margin On Earning Assets

Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Loans $ 6,690,326 $ 98,085 5.83 % $ 6,792,303 $ 98,229 5.82 % $ 6,597,400 $ 91,707 5.51 % Investments-taxable 1,972,859 17,188 3.47 % 2,003,124 17,004 3.41 % 2,246,569 18,990 3.35 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 135,500 1,166 3.42 % 138,167 1,190 3.46 % 182,766 1,755 3.81 % Total investments 2,108,359 18,354 3.46 % 2,141,291 18,194 3.42 % 2,429,335 20,745 3.39 % Cash at Fed Reserve and other banks 93,538 1,177 5.01 % 68,080 884 5.22 % 26,654 333 4.96 % Total earning assets 8,892,223 117,616 5.26 % 9,001,674 117,307 5.24 % 9,053,389 112,785 4.94 % Other assets, net 774,756 780,554 820,851 Total assets $ 9,666,979 $ 9,782,228 $ 9,874,240 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,736,442 $ 6,132 1.40 % $ 1,769,370 $ 6,215 1.41 % $ 1,751,625 $ 3,916 0.89 % Savings deposits 2,686,303 13,202 1.96 % 2,673,272 12,260 1.84 % 2,790,197 9,526 1.35 % Time deposits 1,055,612 11,354 4.28 % 1,016,190 10,546 4.17 % 535,715 3,937 2.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,478,357 30,688 2.23 % 5,458,832 29,021 2.14 % 5,077,537 17,379 1.36 % Other borrowings 175,268 2,144 4.87 % 325,604 4,118 5.09 % 449,274 5,106 4.51 % Junior subordinated debt 101,150 1,904 7.49 % 101,128 1,896 7.54 % 101,070 1,772 6.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,754,775 34,736 2.40 % 5,885,564 35,035 2.39 % 5,627,881 24,257 1.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,542,579 2,565,609 2,965,564 Other liabilities 155,115 161,731 168,391 Shareholders' equity 1,214,510 1,169,324 1,112,404 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,666,979 $ 9,782,228 $ 9,874,240 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.86 % 2.85 % 3.23 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 82,880 3.71 % $ 82,272 3.68 % $ 88,528 3.88 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Net interest income (FTE) during the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased $0.6 million or 0.7% to $82.9 million compared to $82.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net interest margin totaled 3.71% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 3 basis points from the trailing quarter. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributed to a $2.0 million decline in interest expense on borrowings due to a $150.3 million decrease in the average balance of borrowings during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the trailing quarter. This decline in borrowing expense was partially offset by an increase in deposit interest expense totaling $1.7 million related to changes in product mix, as customers continued to migrate towards higher yielding term deposit accounts during the quarter. Deposit cost increases during the current quarter were also influenced by continued competitive pricing pressures.

As compared to the same quarter in the prior year, average loan yields increased 32 basis points from 5.51% during the three months ended September 30, 2023, to 5.83% during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The accretion of discounts from acquired loans added 6 basis points and 8 basis points to loan yields during the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 87 basis points between the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and the same quarter of the prior year. In addition, the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $423.0 million from the three-month average for the period ended September 30, 2023 amidst a continued migration of customer funds to interest-bearing products.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the ratio of average total noninterest-bearing deposits to total average deposits was 31.7%, as compared to 32.0% and 36.9% for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

(dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Loans $ 6,755,916 $ 292,799 5.79 % $ 6,493,585 $ 260,868 5.37 % Investments-taxable 2,034,336 52,021 3.42 % 2,328,883 56,681 3.25 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 137,515 3,548 3.45 % 184,524 5,096 3.69 % Total investments 2,171,851 55,569 3.42 % 2,513,407 61,777 3.29 % Cash at Fed Reserve and other banks 58,792 2,247 5.11 % 27,606 976 4.73 % Total earning assets 8,986,559 350,615 5.21 % 9,034,598 323,621 4.79 % Other assets, net 781,406 832,501 Total assets $ 9,767,965 $ 9,867,099 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,738,876 $ 17,294 1.33 % $ 1,694,438 $ 6,476 0.51 % Savings deposits 2,670,555 36,362 1.82 % 2,818,817 20,616 0.98 % Time deposits 961,577 29,582 4.11 % 413,359 6,889 2.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,371,008 83,238 2.07 % 4,926,614 33,981 0.92 % Other borrowings 361,175 13,640 5.04 % 402,016 13,318 4.43 % Junior subordinated debt 101,128 5,574 7.36 % 101,057 5,086 6.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,833,311 102,452 2.35 % 5,429,687 52,385 1.29 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,584,705 3,153,807 Other liabilities 163,704 179,483 Shareholders' equity 1,186,245 1,104,122 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,767,965 $ 9,867,099 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.86 % 3.50 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 248,163 3.69 % $ 271,236 4.01 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Interest Rates and Earning Asset Composition

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $6.7 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 5.49%. During the three-month periods ending September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, the weighted average coupon on loan production in the quarter was 7.63%, 7.98% and 7.31%, respectively. Included in the September 30, 2024, total loans are adjustable rate loans totaling $4.2 billion, of which, $891.6 million are considered floating based on the Wall Street Prime index. In addition, the Company holds certain investment securities with fair values totaling $371.1 million which are subject to repricing on not less than a quarterly basis.

Asset Quality and Credit Loss Provisioning

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million, as compared to $0.4 million during the trailing quarter, and $4.2 million during the third quarter of 2023.

Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Addition to allowance for credit losses 320 335 3,120 4,670 16,415 Addition to (reversal of) reserve for unfunded loan commitments (100 ) 70 1,035 260 1,585 Total provision for credit losses 220 405 4,155 4,930 18,000

The provision for credit losses on loans of $0.3 million during the recent quarter was the result of net charge-offs approximating $0.1 million and decreases in reserves for qualitative factors due to improved concentration levels and overall lower loan balances, offset by a $3.7 million increase in specific reserves for individually evaluated credits within the commercial and industrial portfolio.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Balance, beginning of period $ 123,517 $ 117,329 $ 121,522 $ 105,680 Provision for credit losses 320 3,120 4,670 16,415 Loans charged-off (444 ) (5,357 ) (3,329 ) (7,391 ) Recoveries of previously charged-off loans 367 720 897 1,108 Balance, end of period $ 123,760 $ 115,812 $ 123,760 $ 115,812

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $123.8 million or 1.85% of total loans as of September 30, 2024. The Company utilizes a forecast period of approximately eight quarters and obtains the forecast data from publicly available sources as of the balance sheet date. This forecast data continues to evolve and includes improving shifts in the magnitude of changes for both the unemployment and GDP factors leading up to the balance sheet date. Core inflation is slowing but prices remain elevated relative to wage increases, as reflected by higher living costs such as housing, energy and general services. Actions by the Federal Reserve to cut rates during 2024 and beyond may help improve this outlook overall, but the uncertainty associated with the extent and timing of these potential reductions has inhibited a material change to forecasted reserve levels. Furthermore, geopolitical risks remain elevated and appear to be getting worse, which may lead to further negative effects on domestic economic outcomes. As a result, management continues to believe that certain credit weaknesses are present in the overall economy and that it is appropriate to maintain a reserve level that incorporates such risk factors.

Loans past due 30 days or more increased by $7.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to $37.9 million, as compared to $30.4 million at June 30, 2024. The majority of loans identified as past due are well-secured by collateral, and approximately $16.3 million is less than 90 days delinquent. Non-performing loans were $41.6 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $8.9 million from $32.8 million as of June 30, 2024, and an increase of $11.8 million from $29.8 million as of September 30, 2023. Management continues to proactively work with these borrowers to identify actionable and appropriate resolution strategies which are customary for the industries. Of the $41.6 million loans designated as non-performing as of September 30, 2024, approximately $10.0 million are current or less than 30 days past due with respect to payments required under their existing loan agreements.

September 30, % of Loans

Outstanding June 30, % of Loans

Outstanding September 30, % of Loans

Outstanding (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Risk Rating: Pass $ 6,461,451 96.7 % $ 6,536,223 96.9 % $ 6,532,424 97.4 % Special Mention 104,759 1.6 % 101,324 1.5 % 94,614 1.4 % Substandard 117,681 1.8 % 104,979 1.6 % 81,628 1.2 % Total $ 6,683,891 $ 6,742,526 $ 6,708,666 Classified loans to total loans 1.76 % 1.56 % 1.22 % Loans past due 30+ days to total loans 0.57 % 0.45 % 0.12 %

The ratio of classified loans to total loans of 1.76% as of September 30, 2024, increased 20 basis points from June 30, 2024, and increased 55 basis points from the comparative quarter ended 2023. The change in classified loans outstanding as compared to the trailing quarter totaled $16.1 million. Loans with the risk grade classification substandard increased by $12.7 million over the trailing quarter and relate primarily to the commercial and industrial portfolio. As a percentage of total loans outstanding, classified assets remain consistent with volumes experienced prior to the recent quantitative easing cycle spurred by the COVID pandemic and reflect management's historically conservative approach to credit risk monitoring. The Company's combined criticized loan balances totaled $222.4 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $46.2 million from September 30, 2023.

Outstanding balances on construction loans, which have historically been associated with elevated levels of risk, experienced balance reductions of $7.3 million during the current quarter and $44.9 million since September 30, 2023. These reductions were primarily associated with balances that were converted to term loans upon the completion of construction and achievement of stabilized occupancy, and were partially offset by new draws or originations.

Management continues to proactively assess the repayment capacity of borrowers that will be subject to rate resets in the near term. To date this analysis as well as management's observations of loans that have experienced a rate reset, have resulted in an insignificant need to provide concessions to borrowers.

As of September 30, 2024, other real estate owned consisted of 10 properties with a carrying value of approximately $2.8 million, compared to 10 properties with a carrying value of approximately $2.5 million as of June 30, 2024. Non-performing assets of $44.4 million at September 30, 2024, represented 0.45% of total assets, a change from the $35.3 million or 0.36% and $32.7 million or 0.33% as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Allocation of Credit Loss Reserves by Loan Type

As of September 30, 2024 As of June 30, 2024 As of September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Loans Outstanding Amount % of Loans Outstanding Amount % of Loans Outstanding Commercial real estate: CRE - Non-Owner Occupied $ 36,206 1.61 % $ 37,155 1.66 % $ 33,723 1.55 % CRE - Owner Occupied 15,382 1.62 % 15,873 1.67 % 14,503 1.51 % Multifamily 15,735 1.54 % 15,973 1.60 % 14,239 1.48 % Farmland 4,016 1.50 % 4,031 1.52 % 4,210 1.51 % Total commercial real estate loans 71,339 1.59 % 73,032 1.64 % 66,675 1.53 % Consumer: SFR 1-4 1st Liens 14,366 1.66 % 14,604 1.65 % 13,535 1.56 % SFR HELOCs and Junior Liens 10,185 2.87 % 10,087 2.91 % 10,163 2.88 % Other 2,953 4.70 % 2,983 4.30 % 2,920 4.44 % Total consumer loans 27,504 2.14 % 27,674 2.13 % 26,618 2.07 % Commercial and Industrial 14,453 2.98 % 12,128 2.21 % 12,290 2.05 % Construction 7,119 2.58 % 7,466 2.63 % 8,097 2.52 % Agricultural Production 3,312 2.30 % 3,180 2.27 % 2,125 1.72 % Leases 33 0.44 % 37 0.44 % 7 0.09 % Allowance for credit losses 123,760 1.85 % 123,517 1.83 % 115,812 1.73 % Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 6,110 6,210 5,900 Total allowance for credit losses $ 129,870 1.92 % $ 129,727 1.92 % $ 121,712 1.81 %

In addition to the allowance for credit losses above, the Company has acquired various performing loans whose fair value as of the acquisition date was determined to be less than the principal balance owed on those loans. This difference represents the collective discount of credit, interest rate and liquidity measurements which is expected to be amortized over the life of the loans. As of September 30, 2024, the unamortized discount associated with acquired loans totaled $21.4 million, which, when combined with the total allowance for credit losses above, represents 2.26% of total loans.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,472 $ 6,372 $ 100 1.6 % Service charges on deposit accounts 4,979 4,847 132 2.7 % Other service fees 1,224 1,286 (62 ) (4.8 )% Mortgage banking service fees 439 438 1 0.2 % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (332 ) (147 ) (185 ) 125.9 % Total service charges and fees 12,782 12,796 (14 ) (0.1 )% Increase in cash value of life insurance 786 831 (45 ) (5.4 )% Asset management and commission income 1,502 1,359 143 10.5 % Gain on sale of loans 549 388 161 41.5 % Lease brokerage income 62 154 (92 ) (59.7 )% Sale of customer checks 303 301 2 0.7 % (Loss) gain on sale or exchange of investment securities 2 (45 ) 47 (104.4 )% (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities 356 (121 ) 477 (394.2 )% Other income 153 203 (50 ) (24.6 )% Total other non-interest income 3,713 3,070 643 20.9 % Total non-interest income $ 16,495 $ 15,866 $ 629 4.0 %

Total non-interest income increased $0.6 million or 4.0% to $16.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $15.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net gains on the change in value of equity securities totaled $0.4 million during the quarter and included $0.3 million in benefit from the valuation change in Visa equity securities, which were also disposed of during the quarter. The remaining various components of non-interest income are largely consistent period over period.

Three months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,472 $ 6,728 $ (256 ) (3.8 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 4,979 4,851 128 2.6 % Other service fees 1,224 1,142 82 7.2 % Mortgage banking service fees 439 445 (6 ) (1.3 )% Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (332 ) (91 ) (241 ) 264.8 % Total service charges and fees 12,782 13,075 (293 ) (2.2 )% Increase in cash value of life insurance 786 684 102 14.9 % Asset management and commission income 1,502 1,141 361 31.6 % Gain on sale of loans 549 382 167 43.7 % Lease brokerage income 62 160 (98 ) (61.3 )% Sale of customer checks 303 396 (93 ) (23.5 )% (Loss) gain on sale or exchange of investment securities 2 - 2 - % (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities 356 (81 ) 437 (539.5 )% Other income 153 227 (74 ) (32.6 )% Total other non-interest income 3,713 2,909 804 27.6 % Total non-interest income $ 16,495 $ 15,984 $ 511 3.2 %

Non-interest income increased $0.5 million or 3.2% to $16.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $16.0 million during the comparative quarter ended September 30, 2023. Elevated activity and volumes of assets under management drove an increase in asset management and commission income, in addition to the benefit mentioned above related to Visa stock. These increases were partially offset by a decline in interchange fees earned related to decreased customer activity in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the equivalent quarter in 2023.

Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 19,013 $ 19,928 $ (915 ) (4.6 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 14,489 12,863 1,626 12.6 % Other service fees 3,876 3,300 576 17.5 % Mortgage banking service fees 1,305 1,364 (59 ) (4.3 )% Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (468 ) (215 ) (253 ) 117.7 % Total service charges and fees 38,215 37,240 975 2.6 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 2,420 2,274 146 6.4 % Asset management and commission income 3,989 3,233 756 23.4 % Gain on sale of loans 1,198 883 315 35.7 % Lease brokerage income 377 332 45 13.6 % Sale of customer checks 916 1,091 (175 ) (16.0 )% (Loss) gain on sale or exchange of investment securities (43 ) (164 ) 121 (73.8 )% (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities 207 (81 ) 288 (355.6 )% Other income 853 552 301 54.5 % Total other non-interest income 9,917 8,120 1,797 22.1 % Total non-interest income $ 48,132 $ 45,360 $ 2,772 6.1 %

Non-interest income increased $2.8 million or 6.1% to $48.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $45.4 million during the comparative nine months ended September 30, 2023. As noted above, interchange fees as driven by customer activities was elevated in the 2023 period and resulted in a decrease of $0.9 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Meanwhile, service charges on deposit accounts increased by $1.6 million or 12.6% as compared to the equivalent period in 2023 following $0.9 million in waived or reversed fees as a courtesy to customers in the 2023 year. As noted above, elevated activity within asset management and the gain on Visa stock further contributed to the overall improvement.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 24,407 $ 23,852 $ 555 2.3 % Incentive compensation 4,361 4,711 (350 ) (7.4 )% Benefits and other compensation costs 6,782 6,838 (56 ) (0.8 )% Total salaries and benefits expense 35,550 35,401 149 0.4 % Occupancy 4,191 4,063 128 3.2 % Data processing and software 5,258 5,094 164 3.2 % Equipment 1,374 1,330 44 3.3 % Intangible amortization 1,030 1,030 - - % Advertising 1,152 819 333 40.7 % ATM and POS network charges 1,712 1,987 (275 ) (13.8 )% Professional fees 1,893 1,814 79 4.4 % Telecommunications 507 558 (51 ) (9.1 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,256 1,144 112 9.8 % Postage 335 340 (5 ) (1.5 )% Operational loss 603 244 359 147.1 % Courier service 542 559 (17 ) (3.0 )% (Gain) loss on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets 26 - 26 - % (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 6 1 5 500.0 % Other miscellaneous expense 4,052 3,955 97 2.5 % Total other non-interest expense 23,937 22,938 999 4.4 % Total non-interest expense $ 59,487 $ 58,339 $ 1,148 2.0 % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,161 1,160 1 0.1 %

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, increased $1.1 million or 2.0% to $59.5 million as compared to $58.3 million during the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2024. Total salaries and benefits expense increased by $0.1 million or 0.4%, reflecting the increase of $0.6 million in salaries, partially offset by a decline of $0.4 million in incentive compensation accruals related to production volumes of both loans and deposits. Advertising expense increased by $0.3 million as compared to the trailing quarter following increased spend on promotional activities, and operational losses increased by $0.4 million during the same period from increases in volume of fraud and robbery losses.

Three months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 24,407 $ 23,616 $ 791 3.3 % Incentive compensation 4,361 4,391 (30 ) (0.7 )% Benefits and other compensation costs 6,782 6,456 326 5.0 % Total salaries and benefits expense 35,550 34,463 1,087 3.2 % Occupancy 4,191 3,948 243 6.2 % Data processing and software 5,258 5,246 12 0.2 % Equipment 1,374 1,503 (129 ) (8.6 )% Intangible amortization 1,030 1,590 (560 ) (35.2 )% Advertising 1,152 881 271 30.8 % ATM and POS network charges 1,712 1,606 106 6.6 % Professional fees 1,893 1,752 141 8.0 % Telecommunications 507 567 (60 ) (10.6 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,256 1,194 62 5.2 % Postage 335 306 29 9.5 % Operational loss 603 474 129 27.2 % Courier service 542 492 50 10.2 % (Gain) loss on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets 26 (152 ) 178 (117.1 )% (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 6 4 2 50.0 % Other miscellaneous expense 4,052 4,004 48 1.2 % Total other non-interest expense 23,937 23,415 522 2.2 % Total non-interest expense $ 59,487 $ 57,878 $ 1,609 2.8 % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,161 1,215 (54 ) (4.4 )%

Total non-interest expense increased $1.6 million or 2.8% to $59.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $57.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Total salaries and benefits expense increased by $1.1 million or 3.2%, reflecting the increase of $0.8 million in salaries and $0.3 million in benefits and other costs.

Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 72,279 $ 70,675 $ 1,604 2.3 % Incentive compensation 12,329 11,663 666 5.7 % Benefits and other compensation costs 20,647 19,402 1,245 6.4 % Total salaries and benefits expense 105,255 101,740 3,515 3.5 % Occupancy 12,205 12,099 106 0.9 % Data processing and software 15,459 13,916 1,543 11.1 % Equipment 4,060 4,322 (262 ) (6.1 )% Intangible amortization 3,090 4,902 (1,812 ) (37.0 )% Advertising 2,733 2,656 77 2.9 % ATM and POS network charges 5,360 5,217 143 2.7 % Professional fees 5,047 5,326 (279 ) (5.2 )% Telecommunications 1,576 1,971 (395 ) (20.0 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 3,651 3,979 (328 ) (8.2 )% Postage 983 916 67 7.3 % Operational loss 1,199 1,999 (800 ) (40.0 )% Courier service 1,581 1,314 267 20.3 % (Gain) loss on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets (12 ) (152 ) 140 (92.1 )% (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 12 22 (10 ) (45.5 )% Other miscellaneous expense 12,131 12,688 (557 ) (4.4 )% Total other non-interest expense 69,075 71,175 (2,100 ) (3.0 )% Total non-interest expense $ 174,330 $ 172,915 $ 1,415 0.8 % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,170 1,215 (45 ) (3.7 )%

Total non-interest expense increased $1.4 million or 0.8% to $174.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $172.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This was largely attributed to an increase of $3.5 million or 3.5% in total salaries and benefits expense to $105.3 million, from annual compensation adjustments and other routine increases in benefits and compensation. Salaries expense was also impacted by an increase in average compensation per employee as various strategic talent acquisitions were made in order to further prepare the Company to execute its growth objectives beyond $10 billion in total assets. Additionally, data processing and software expenses increased by $1.5 million or 11.1% related to ongoing investments in the Company's data management and security infrastructure. These increases were partially offset by declines in non-cash intangible amortization expense of $1.8 million or 37.0% and reductions in operational losses of $0.8 million or 40.0% due to non-recurring ATM burglary expenses totaling $0.7 million in the comparative period.

Provision for Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 25.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 28.4% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Differences between the Company's effective tax rate and applicable federal and state blended statutory rate of approximately 29.6% are due to the proportion of non-taxable revenues, non-deductible expenses, and benefits from tax credits as compared to the levels of pre-tax earnings.

About TriCo Bancshares

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches and loan production offices in communities throughout California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATMs, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the conditions of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the impact of any future federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the federal government's debt limit or changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impacts of inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations on the Company's business condition and financial operating results; the impact of changes in financial services industry policies, laws and regulations; regulatory restrictions affecting our ability to successfully market and price our products to consumers; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning; extreme weather, natural disasters and other catastrophic events that may or may not be caused by climate change and their effects on the Company's customers and the economic and business environments in which the Company operates; the impact of a slowing U.S. economy, decreases in housing and commercial real estate prices, and potentially increased unemployment on the performance of our loan portfolio, the market value of our investment securities and possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us due to changes in credit quality or rates; the availability of, and cost of, sources of funding and the demand for our products; adverse developments with respect to U.S. or global economic conditions and other uncertainties, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, commodities prices, inflationary pressures and labor shortages on the economic recovery and our business; the impacts of international hostilities, wars, terrorism or geopolitical events; adverse developments in the financial services industry generally such as the recent bank failures and any related impact on depositor behavior or investor sentiment; risks related to the sufficiency of liquidity; the possibility that our recorded goodwill could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital; the costs or effects of mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make, as well as whether we are able to obtain any required governmental approvals in connection with any such activities, or identify and complete favorable transactions in the future, and/or realize the anticipated financial and business benefits; the regulatory and financial impacts associated with exceeding $10 billion in total assets; the negative impact on our reputation and profitability in the event customers experience economic harm or in the event that regulatory violations are identified; the ability to execute our business plan in new markets; the future operating or financial performance of the Company, including our outlook for future growth and changes in the level and direction of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses, including the assumptions made under our current expected credit losses model; any deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; the effectiveness of the Company's asset management activities managing the mix of earning assets and in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; the effect of changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in accounting standards and practices; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to attract and maintain deposits and other sources of liquidity; the effects of changes in the level or cost of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; increasing noninterest expense and its impact on our financial performance; competition and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks, financial institutions and non-traditional competitors including retail businesses and technology companies; the challenges of attracting, integrating and retaining key employees; the vulnerability of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, the systems of third-party vendors or other service providers with whom the Company contracts, and the Company's customers to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and data/security breaches and the cost to defend against and respond to such incidents; the impact of the 2023 cyber security ransomware incident, including the pending litigation, on our operations and reputation; increased data security risks due to work from home arrangements and email vulnerability; failure to safeguard personal information, and any resulting litigation; the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage and wealth management businesses; the transition from the LIBOR to new interest rate benchmarks; the emergence or continuation of widespread health emergencies or pandemics; the Company's potential judgments, orders, settlements, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory investigations, proceedings and enforcement actions; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be the same as those anticipated by management. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all subsequent filings with the SEC under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14, and 15(d) of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Such filings are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of our website, https://www.tcbk.com/investor-relations and in other documents we file with the SEC. Annualized, pro forma, projections and estimates are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. We undertake no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

TriCo Bancshares-Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Revenue and Expense Data Interest income $ 117,347 $ 117,032 $ 115,417 $ 115,909 $ 112,380 Interest expense 34,736 35,035 32,681 29,292 24,257 Net interest income 82,611 81,997 82,736 86,617 88,123 Provision for credit losses 220 405 4,305 5,990 4,155 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 12,782 12,796 12,637 12,848 13,075 (Loss) gain on sale or exchange of investment securities 2 (45 ) - (120 ) - Other income 3,711 3,115 3,134 3,312 2,909 Total noninterest income 16,495 15,866 15,771 16,040 15,984 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 35,550 35,401 34,304 34,055 34,463 Occupancy and equipment 5,565 5,393 5,307 5,358 5,451 Data processing and network 6,970 7,081 6,768 6,880 6,852 Other noninterest expense 11,402 10,464 10,125 13,974 11,112 Total noninterest expense 59,487 58,339 56,504 60,267 57,878 Total income before taxes 39,399 39,119 37,698 36,400 42,074 Provision for income taxes 10,348 10,085 9,949 10,325 11,484 Net income $ 29,051 $ 29,034 $ 27,749 $ 26,075 $ 30,590 Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.92 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.87 $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.92 Dividends per share $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Book value per common share $ 37.55 $ 35.62 $ 35.06 $ 34.86 $ 32.18 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 28.09 $ 26.13 $ 25.60 $ 25.39 $ 22.67 Shares outstanding 33,000,508 32,989,327 33,168,770 33,268,102 33,263,324 Weighted average shares 32,992,855 33,121,271 33,245,377 33,266,959 33,262,798 Weighted average diluted shares 33,136,858 33,243,955 33,370,118 33,351,737 33,319,291 Credit Quality Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.85 % 1.83 % 1.83 % 1.79 % 1.73 % Loans past due 30 days or more $ 37,888 $ 30,372 $ 16,474 $ 19,415 $ 8,072 Total nonperforming loans $ 41,636 $ 32,774 $ 34,242 $ 31,891 $ 29,799 Total nonperforming assets $ 44,400 $ 35,267 $ 36,735 $ 34,595 $ 32,651 Loans charged-off $ 444 $ 1,610 $ 1,275 $ 749 $ 5,357 Loans recovered $ 367 $ 398 $ 132 $ 419 $ 720 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average total assets 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.13 % 1.05 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 9.52 % 9.99 % 9.50 % 9.43 % 10.91 % Average yield on loans 5.83 % 5.82 % 5.72 % 5.64 % 5.52 % Average yield on interest-earning assets 5.26 % 5.24 % 5.13 % 5.09 % 4.94 % Average rate on interest-bearing deposits 2.23 % 2.14 % 1.83 % 1.62 % 1.36 % Average cost of total deposits 1.52 % 1.45 % 1.21 % 1.05 % 0.86 % Average cost of total deposits and other borrowings 1.59 % 1.59 % 1.47 % 1.28 % 1.05 % Average rate on borrowings & subordinated debt 5.83 % 5.65 % 5.35 % 5.26 % 4.96 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 2.40 % 2.39 % 2.24 % 2.01 % 1.71 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (1) 3.71 % 3.68 % 3.68 % 3.81 % 3.88 % Loans to deposits 83.16 % 83.76 % 85.14 % 86.73 % 83.76 % Efficiency ratio 60.02 % 59.61 % 57.36 % 58.71 % 55.59 % Supplemental Loan Interest Income Data Discount accretion on acquired loans $ 1,018 $ 850 $ 1,332 $ 1,459 $ 1,324 All other loan interest income (1) $ 97,067 $ 97,379 $ 95,153 $ 94,382 $ 90,383 Total loan interest income (1) $ 98,085 $ 98,229 $ 96,485 $ 95,841 $ 91,707

(1) Non-GAAP measure

TriCo Bancshares-Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Balance Sheet Data September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Cash and due from banks $ 320,114 $ 206,558 $ 82,836 $ 98,701 $ 111,099 Securities, available for sale, net 1,981,960 1,946,167 2,076,494 2,155,138 2,176,854 Securities, held to maturity, net 117,259 122,673 127,811 133,494 139,058 Restricted equity securities 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 Loans held for sale 1,995 474 1,346 458 644 Loans: Commercial real estate 4,487,524 4,461,111 4,443,768 4,394,802 4,367,445 Consumer 1,283,963 1,300,727 1,303,757 1,313,268 1,288,810 Commercial and industrial 484,763 548,625 549,780 586,455 599,757 Construction 276,095 283,374 348,981 347,198 320,963 Agriculture production 144,123 140,239 145,159 144,497 123,472 Leases 7,423 8,450 9,250 8,250 8,219 Total loans, gross 6,683,891 6,742,526 6,800,695 6,794,470 6,708,666 Allowance for credit losses (123,760 ) (123,517 ) (124,394 ) (121,522 ) (115,812 ) Total loans, net 6,560,131 6,619,009 6,676,301 6,672,948 6,592,854 Premises and equipment 70,423 70,621 71,001 71,347 71,760 Cash value of life insurance 139,312 138,525 137,695 136,892 136,016 Accrued interest receivable 33,061 35,527 35,783 36,768 34,595 Goodwill 304,442 304,442 304,442 304,442 304,442 Other intangible assets 7,462 8,492 9,522 10,552 11,768 Operating leases, right-of-use 24,716 25,113 26,240 26,133 27,363 Other assets 245,765 246,548 247,046 245,966 273,303 Total assets $ 9,823,890 $ 9,741,399 $ 9,813,767 $ 9,910,089 $ 9,897,006 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,547,736 $ 2,557,063 $ 2,600,448 $ 2,722,689 $ 2,857,512 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,708,726 1,791,466 1,742,875 1,731,814 1,746,882 Savings deposits 2,690,045 2,667,006 2,672,537 2,682,068 2,816,816 Time certificates 1,090,584 1,034,695 971,798 697,467 588,433 Total deposits 8,037,091 8,050,230 7,987,658 7,834,038 8,009,643 Accrued interest payable 11,664 12,018 10,224 8,445 6,688 Operating lease liability 26,668 27,122 28,299 28,261 29,527 Other liabilities 141,521 128,063 131,006 145,982 141,692 Other borrowings 266,767 247,773 392,409 632,582 537,975 Junior subordinated debt 101,164 101,143 101,120 101,099 101,080 Total liabilities 8,584,875 8,566,349 8,650,716 8,750,407 8,826,605 Common stock 693,176 691,878 696,464 697,349 696,369 Retained earnings 662,816 644,687 630,954 615,502 599,448 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (116,977 ) (161,515 ) (164,367 ) (153,169 ) (225,416 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,239,015 $ 1,175,050 $ 1,163,051 $ 1,159,682 $ 1,070,401 Quarterly Average Balance Data Average loans $ 6,690,326 $ 6,792,303 $ 6,785,840 $ 6,746,153 $ 6,597,400 Average interest-earning assets $ 8,892,223 $ 9,001,674 $ 9,066,537 $ 9,064,483 $ 9,053,389 Average total assets $ 9,666,979 $ 9,782,228 $ 9,855,797 $ 9,879,355 $ 9,874,240 Average deposits $ 8,020,936 $ 8,024,441 $ 7,821,044 $ 7,990,993 $ 8,043,101 Average borrowings and subordinated debt $ 276,418 $ 426,732 $ 685,802 $ 617,046 $ 550,344 Average total equity $ 1,214,510 $ 1,169,324 $ 1,174,592 $ 1,097,431 $ 1,112,404 Capital Ratio Data Total risk-based capital ratio 15.6 % 15.2 % 15.0 % 14.7 % 14.5 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.8 % 13.4 % 13.2 % 12.9 % 12.7 % Tier 1 common equity ratio 13.1 % 12.7 % 12.5 % 12.2 % 12.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.6 % 11.2 % 11.0 % 10.7 % 10.6 % Tangible capital ratio (1) 9.7 % 9.1 % 8.9 % 8.8 % 7.9 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure

TriCo Bancshares-Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below:

Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net interest margin Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,018 $ 850 $ 1,324 $ 3,200 $ 4,192 Effect on average loan yield 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.09 % Effect on net interest margin (FTE) 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.71 % 3.68 % 3.88 % 3.69 % 4.01 % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion (Non-GAAP) 3.66 % 3.64 % 3.82 % 3.64 % 3.95 %

Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets or equity Net income (GAAP) $ 29,051 $ 29,034 $ 30,590 $ 85,834 $ 91,315 Exclude provision for income taxes 10,348 10,085 11,484 30,382 33,190 Exclude provision for credit losses 220 405 4,155 4,930 18,000 Net income before income tax and provision expense (Non-GAAP) $ 39,619 $ 39,524 $ 46,229 $ 121,146 $ 142,505 Average assets (GAAP) $ 9,666,979 $ 9,782,228 $ 9,874,240 $ 9,767,965 $ 9,867,099 Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,214,510 $ 1,169,324 $ 1,112,404 $ 1,186,245 $ 1,104,122 Return on average assets (GAAP) (annualized) 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.17 % 1.24 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (annualized) 1.63 % 1.63 % 1.86 % 1.66 % 1.93 % Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized) 9.52 % 9.99 % 10.91 % 9.67 % 11.06 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on average equity (Non-GAAP) (annualized) 12.98 % 13.59 % 16.49 % 13.64 % 17.26 %