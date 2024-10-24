Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923109 | ISIN: US8960951064 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.10.24
15:30 Uhr
43,780 US-Dollar
+0,090
+0,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRICO BANCSHARES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRICO BANCSHARES 5-Tage-Chart