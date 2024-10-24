BROCKTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "HarborOne") (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $3.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net income of $7.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share for the preceding quarter, and net income of $8.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $18.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $23.2 million, or $0.53 per diluted share for the same period in 2023. The third quarter of 2024 includes a credit loss provision of $5.9 million, primarily as a result of a suburban office commercial real estate credit.

Selected Quarterly Financial Highlights:

Loan growth of $40.3 million, or 3.3% annualized.

Client deposit growth of $89.5 million, or 8.8% annualized.

Net interest margin improvement to 2.33% from 2.29% on a linked-quarter basis.

Share repurchases of 347,670 at an average cost of $12.23 per share.

"I am pleased to see continued margin expansion coupled with an almost $90 million increase in client deposits. Our balance sheet is positioned for margin improvement from declining cost of funds enabled by lower market interest rates," said Joseph F. Casey, President and CEO.

Net Interest Income

Net interest and dividend income was $31.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $31.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $31.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net interest margin was 2.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 2.32% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

On a linked-quarter basis, the increase in net interest income and net interest margin primarily reflects the utilization of excess cash to pay down higher-cost borrowings. Also impacting margin, the yield on loans increased 7 basis points and the average balance increased $54.9 million, while the cost of deposits, excluding brokered, increased 13 basis points and the average balance of deposits excluding brokered increased $82.0 million. Average checking account balances increased $18.7 million and average certificates of deposits increased $97.3 million on a linked-quarter basis.

The $813,000 increase in net interest and dividend income from the prior year quarter reflects an increase of $5.9 million, or 9.3%, in total interest and dividend income, partially offset by an increase of $5.1 million, or 15.8%, in total interest expense. The total cost of funding liabilities increased 32 basis points, while the average balance increased $161.2 million, and the yield on interest-earning assets increased 33 basis points, while the average balance increased $139.8 million.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased $1.4 million, or 11.3%, to $10.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $11.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC ("HarborOne Mortgage") realized a $3.8 million gain on loan sales from mortgage closings of $209.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.1 million from mortgage loan closings of $173.0 million on a linked-quarter basis. Mortgage loan closings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were $157.6 million with a gain on loan sales of $2.7 million. Despite a drop in mortgage rates, the rate-locked pipeline was down $8.7 million on a linked-quarter basis as for-sale inventory continues to constrain loan demand.

The mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation declined $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a decrease of $1.1 million in the MSR valuation for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as key benchmark interest rates used in the valuation model decreased from the prior quarter. The impact on the MSR valuation of principal payments on the underlying mortgages was $690,000 and $545,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. During the first quarter of 2024, HarborOne Mortgage executed an economic hedge to partially mitigate potential MSR valuation losses in a declining rate environment. For the three months ended September 30, 2024 the hedging gain was $845,000, compared to a $280,000 hedging loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The prior quarter noninterest income included a $1.8 million gain on the sale-leaseback of a banking center in downtown Brockton and a $1.0 million loss on the sale of $17.5 million of available-for-sale securities, and no such items occurred in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Total noninterest income decreased $1.0 million, or 8.9%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to a $1.6 million, or 31.3%, decrease in mortgage banking income as the $1.0 million improvement on the gain on sale of mortgage loans was offset by the loss on the MSR valuation. The prior year quarter reflected a $125,000 increase in the MSR valuation. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by improved earnings on the bank-owned life insurance and an increase in deposit account fees.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense decreased $876,000 or 2.6%, to $32.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $33.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The primary driver was a $819,000 decrease in marketing expense. In the prior quarter, marketing expense included a $675,000 contribution for the bargain purchase price on the sale-leaseback noted above. Compensation and benefits expenses decreased $425,000 due to accrual adjustments for 2024 management incentives partially offset by increased commission on mortgage originations.

Total noninterest expense increased $396,000, or 1.2%, compared to the prior year quarter of $31.9 million. The primary driver was a $414,000 increase in other expenses due to an increase in cloud computing expenses and deposit expenses.

Provision for Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 8.53% and 21.3%. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 23.28%. The decrease on a linked quarter basis reflects a discrete tax benefit as a result of the filing of amended tax returns to properly reflect tax exempt interest.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Total nonperforming assets were $28.4 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $9.8 million at June 30, 2024 and $18.8 million at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.49% at September 30, 2024, 0.17% at June 30, 2024, and 0.33% at September 30, 2023. The third quarter 2024 increase is primarily a result of a single, $17.2 million credit, collateralized by suburban office space, that required a $4.7 million specific reserve allocation and is on nonaccrual status.

The Company recorded a $5.9 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The provision for loan credit losses was $5.0 million, and the provision for unfunded commitments was $855,000. The provision for loan credit losses was primarily due to the specific reserve allocation noted above and provisioning for commercial loan growth, partially offset by improved qualitative factor adjustments for residential real estate mortgages as consumer metrics considered in the model improved. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a provision for credit losses of $615,000 was recorded, a result of a provision for loan credit losses of $1.1 million partially offset by a $534,000 negative provision for unfunded commitments. The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $113,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The ACL on loans was $54.0 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $49.1 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at June 30, 2024 and $48.3 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $3.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.9 million at June 30, 2024 and $4.2 million at September 30, 2023.

Net charge-offs totaled $182,000, or 0.02%, of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, $195,000, or 0.02% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and net recoveries of $18,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, classified commercial loans amounted to $57.5 million and $1.7 million, respectively. The increase in classified loans on a linked quarter basis includes an increase of $48.0 million in commercial real estate loans, primarily from three credits included in the office sector that totaled to $37.0 million with a $5.2 million specific reserve allocation. Management continues to perform comprehensive reviews and works proactively with creditworthy borrowers facing financial stress to implement prudent accommodations to improve the Bank's prospects of contractual repayment.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $11.1 million, or 0.2%, to $5.78 billion at September 30, 2024, from $5.79 billion at June 30, 2024. The linked-quarter decrease primarily reflects a decrease in cash and cash equivalents and other assets, partially offset by loan growth.

Available-for-sale securities increased $7.7 million to $276.8 million at September 30, 2024 from $269.1 million at June 30, 2024. The unrealized loss on securities available for sale decreased to $52.2 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $65.3 million of unrealized losses as of June 30, 2024. Securities held to maturity were $19.6 million at September 30, 2024.

Loans increased $40.3 million, or 0.8%, to $4.88 billion at September 30, 2024, from $4.84 billion at June 30, 2024. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to increases in commercial and industrial loans of $50.9 million, commercial construction loans of $36.5 million, and $13.2 million of residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a decrease of $59.7 million in commercial real estate loans.

Total deposits increased $77.9 million to $4.54 billion at September 30, 2024 from $4.46 billion at June 30, 2024. Compared to the prior quarter, non-certificate accounts increased $11.1 million and term certificate accounts increased $78.4 million, as a competitive rate environment continued to pressure deposit mix and rates. Brokered deposits decreased $11.6 million. As of September 30, 2024, FDIC-insured deposits were approximately 74% of total deposits, including Bank subsidiary deposits.

Borrowed funds decreased $80.0 million to $539.4 million at September 30, 2024 from $619.4 million at June 30, 2024, as excess liquidity was used to paydown high rate borrowings. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank had $1.27 billion in available borrowing capacity across multiple relationships.

Total stockholders' equity was $584.2 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $577.3 million at June 30, 2024. Stockholders' equity increased 1.2% when compared to the prior quarter, as unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities decreased and net income was offset by share repurchases and dividends. The Company continues to implement and execute share repurchase programs, repurchasing 1,501,523 shares at an average price of $10.76, including $0.10 per share of excise tax, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The tangible-common-equity-to-tangible-assets ratio(1) was 9.17% at September 30, 2024, 9.03% at June 30, 2024, and 9.17% at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the Company and the Bank had strong capital positions, exceeding all regulatory capital requirements, and are considered well-capitalized.

(1) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered trust company. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service banking centers located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and commercial lending offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. HarborOne Bank also provides a range of educational resources through "HarborOne U," with free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, provides mortgage lending services throughout New England and other states.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 39,668 $ 48,097 $ 36,340 $ 38,876 $ 38,573 Short-term investments 184,611 186,965 357,101 188,474 208,211 Total cash and cash equivalents 224,279 235,062 393,441 227,350 246,784 Securities available for sale, at fair value 276,817 269,078 291,008 290,151 271,078 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,625 19,725 19,724 19,796 19,795 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 17,476 25,311 26,565 27,098 23,378 Asset held for sale - - 348 348 966 Loans held for sale, at fair value 28,467 41,814 16,434 19,686 17,796 Loans: Commercial real estate 2,321,148 2,380,881 2,355,672 2,343,675 2,349,886 Commercial construction 270,389 233,926 234,811 208,443 191,224 Commercial and industrial 549,908 499,043 471,215 466,443 450,547 Total commercial loans 3,141,445 3,113,850 3,061,698 3,018,561 2,991,657 Residential real estate 1,719,882 1,706,678 1,695,686 1,709,714 1,706,950 Consumer 18,176 18,704 19,301 22,036 24,247 Loans 4,879,503 4,839,232 4,776,685 4,750,311 4,722,854 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (54,004) (49,139) (48,185) (47,972) (48,312) Net loans 4,825,499 4,790,093 4,728,500 4,702,339 4,674,542 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 43,067 46,209 46,597 46,111 49,201 Goodwill 59,042 59,042 59,042 59,042 69,802 Other intangible assets 947 1,136 1,326 1,515 1,704 Other assets 280,748 299,565 279,237 274,460 289,341 Total assets $ 5,775,967 $ 5,787,035 $ 5,862,222 $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposit accounts $ 713,379 $ 689,800 $ 677,152 $ 659,973 $ 708,847 NOW accounts 296,322 308,016 305,071 305,825 289,141 Regular savings and club accounts 926,192 989,720 1,110,404 1,265,315 1,324,635 Money market deposit accounts 1,162,930 1,100,215 1,061,145 966,201 951,128 Term certificate accounts 1,063,672 985,293 852,326 863,457 859,266 Brokered deposits 373,682 385,253 387,926 326,638 276,941 Total deposits 4,536,177 4,458,297 4,394,024 4,387,409 4,409,958 Borrowings 539,364 619,372 754,380 568,462 475,470 Subordinated debt - - - - 34,380 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 116,224 132,037 136,135 128,266 159,945 Total liabilities 5,191,765 5,209,706 5,284,539 5,084,137 5,079,753 Common stock 598 598 598 598 597 Additional paid-in capital 488,983 487,980 487,277 486,502 485,144 Unearned compensation - ESOP (24,407) (24,866) (25,326) (25,785) (26,245) Retained earnings 368,222 367,584 363,591 359,656 369,930 Treasury stock (210,197) (205,944) (199,853) (193,590) (187,803) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,997) (48,023) (48,604) (43,622) (56,989) Total stockholders' equity 584,202 577,329 577,683 583,759 584,634 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,775,967 $ 5,787,035 $ 5,862,222 $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend (Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 63,595 $ 61,512 $ 59,937 $ 59,499 $ 58,124 Interest on loans held for sale 546 347 243 369 370 Interest on securities 1,965 2,121 2,065 2,001 2,003 Other interest and dividend income 2,928 3,971 4,659 2,516 2,667 Total interest and dividend income 69,034 67,951 66,904 64,385 63,164 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 29,969 27,272 26,899 27,310 25,039 Interest on borrowings 7,172 9,329 9,423 6,260 6,439 Interest on subordinated debentures - - - 1,122 606 Total interest expense 37,141 36,601 36,322 34,692 32,084 Net interest and dividend income 31,893 31,350 30,582 29,693 31,080 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 5,903 615 (168) 644 (113) Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 25,990 30,735 30,750 29,049 31,193 Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 3,752 3,143 2,013 2,176 2,704 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (2,641) (1,098) 54 (3,553) 125 Other 2,390 2,356 2,276 2,301 2,270 Total mortgage banking income 3,501 4,401 4,343 924 5,099 Deposit account fees 5,370 5,223 4,983 5,178 5,133 Income on retirement plan annuities 122 141 145 147 146 Gain on sale of asset held for sale - 1,809 - - - Loss on sale of securities - (1,041) - - - Bank-owned life insurance income 777 758 746 1,207 531 Other income 798 628 524 1,448 689 Total noninterest income 10,568 11,919 10,741 8,904 11,598 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 18,551 18,976 17,636 19,199 18,699 Occupancy and equipment 4,628 4,636 4,781 4,670 4,430 Data processing 2,711 2,375 2,479 2,474 2,548 Loan expense (income) 457 461 371 (317) 385 Marketing 549 1,368 816 811 794 Professional fees 1,292 1,236 1,457 1,690 1,374 Deposit insurance 1,028 993 1,164 795 1,004 Goodwill impairment - - - 10,760 - Other expenses 3,052 3,099 3,046 3,132 2,638 Total noninterest expenses 32,268 33,144 31,750 43,214 31,872 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,290 9,510 9,741 (5,261) 10,919 Income tax provision 366 2,214 2,441 1,850 2,507 Net income (loss) $ 3,924 $ 7,296 $ 7,300 $ (7,111) $ 8,412 Earnings (losses) per common share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ (0.17) $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ (0.17) $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 40,984,857 41,293,787 41,912,421 42,111,872 42,876,893 Diluted 41,336,985 41,370,289 42,127,037 42,299,858 42,983,477

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 185,044 $ 166,399 $ 18,645 11.2 % Interest on loans held for sale 1,136 982 154 15.7 Interest on securities 6,151 6,117 34 0.6 Other interest and dividend income 11,558 6,405 5,153 80.5 Total interest and dividend income 203,889 179,903 23,986 13.3 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 84,140 61,014 23,126 37.9 Interest on borrowings 25,924 19,658 6,266 31.9 Interest on subordinated debentures - 1,653 (1,653) (100.0) Total interest expense 110,064 82,325 27,739 33.7 Net interest and dividend income 93,825 97,578 (3,753) (3.8) Provision for credit losses 6,350 5,036 1,314 26.1 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 87,475 92,542 (5,067) (5.5) Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 8,908 8,228 680 8.3 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (3,685) (1,131) (2,554) (225.8) Other 7,022 6,798 224 3.3 Total mortgage banking income 12,245 13,895 (1,650) (11.9) Deposit account fees 15,576 14,878 698 4.7 Income on retirement plan annuities 408 393 15 3.8 Gain on sale of asset held for sale 1,809 - 1,809 100.0 Loss on sale of securities (1,041) - (1,041) (100.0) Bank-owned life insurance income 2,281 1,542 739 47.9 Other income 1,950 2,242 (292) (13.0) Total noninterest income 33,228 32,950 278 0.8 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 55,163 54,718 445 0.8 Occupancy and equipment 14,045 14,103 (58) (0.4) Data processing 7,565 7,297 268 3.7 Loan expense 1,289 1,115 174 15.6 Marketing 2,733 2,900 (167) (5.8) Professional fees 3,985 3,989 (4) (0.1) Deposit insurance 3,185 2,690 495 18.4 Other expenses 9,197 8,294 903 10.9 Total noninterest expenses 97,162 95,106 2,056 2.2 Income before income taxes 23,541 30,386 (6,845) (22.5) Income tax provision 5,021 7,198 (2,177) (30.2) Net income $ 18,520 $ 23,188 $ (4,668) (20.1) % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.53 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 41,395,517 43,591,954 Diluted 41,609,933 43,793,137

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yield Trend (Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 351,897 $ 1,965 2.22 % $ 374,730 $ 2,121 2.28 % $ 375,779 $ 2,003 2.11 % Other interest-earning assets 207,096 2,928 5.62 306,361 3,971 5.21 207,234 2,667 5.11 Loans held for sale 30,897 546 7.03 20,775 347 6.72 20,919 370 7.02 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 3,129,428 44,859 5.70 3,091,004 43,023 5.60 2,980,817 40,438 5.38 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,712,295 18,837 4.38 1,695,059 18,393 4.36 1,700,383 17,525 4.09 Consumer loans (3) 18,445 351 7.57 19,221 352 7.37 25,126 412 6.51 Total loans 4,860,168 64,047 5.24 4,805,284 61,768 5.17 4,706,326 58,375 4.92 Total interest-earning assets 5,450,058 69,486 5.07 5,507,150 68,207 4.98 5,310,258 63,415 4.74 Noninterest-earning assets 303,765 300,847 314,030 Total assets $ 5,753,823 $ 5,807,997 $ 5,624,288 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 963,570 3,807 1.57 $ 1,058,524 4,305 1.64 $ 1,360,728 6,787 1.98 NOW accounts 292,620 104 0.14 299,536 88 0.12 274,329 75 0.11 Money market accounts 1,130,148 10,953 3.86 1,069,153 10,186 3.83 910,694 8,355 3.64 Certificates of deposit 1,028,509 11,819 4.57 931,255 9,946 4.30 818,182 7,212 3.50 Brokered deposits 340,301 3,286 3.84 300,385 2,747 3.68 287,428 2,610 3.60 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,755,148 29,969 3.17 3,658,853 27,272 3.00 3,651,361 25,039 2.72 Borrowings 608,736 7,172 4.69 776,852 9,329 4.83 508,001 6,439 5.03 Subordinated debentures - - - - - - 34,364 606 7.00 Total borrowings 608,736 7,172 4.69 776,852 9,329 4.83 542,365 7,045 5.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,363,884 37,141 3.39 4,435,705 36,601 3.32 4,193,726 32,084 3.04 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 696,094 670,494 705,009 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 109,796 126,477 126,742 Total liabilities 5,169,774 5,232,676 5,025,477 Total stockholders' equity 584,049 575,321 598,811 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,753,823 $ 5,807,997 $ 5,624,288 Tax equivalent net interest income 32,345 31,606 31,331 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (5) 1.68 % 1.66 % 1.70 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 452 256 251 Net interest income as reported $ 31,893 $ 31,350 $ 31,080 Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 1,086,174 $ 1,071,445 $ 1,116,532 Net interest margin (7) 2.33 % 2.29 % 2.32 % Tax equivalent effect 0.03 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 2.36 % 2.31 % 2.34 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 124.89 % 124.16 % 126.62 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 4,451,242 $ 29,969 $ 4,329,347 $ 27,272 $ 4,356,370 $ 25,039 Cost of total deposits 2.68 % 2.53 % 2.28 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 5,059,978 $ 37,141 $ 5,106,199 $ 36,601 $ 4,898,735 $ 32,084 Cost of total funding liabilities 2.92 % 2.88 % 2.60 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Annualized

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yield Trend (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 366,418 $ 6,151 2.24 % $ 381,572 $ 6,117 2.14 % Other interest-earning assets 289,673 11,558 5.33 170,377 6,405 5.03 Loans held for sale 22,010 1,136 6.89 19,557 982 6.71 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 3,087,245 129,825 5.62 2,940,483 116,116 5.28 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,702,718 55,405 4.35 1,676,979 49,598 3.95 Consumer loans (3) 19,397 1,062 7.31 30,112 1,350 5.99 Total loans 4,809,360 186,292 5.17 4,647,574 167,064 4.81 Total interest-earning assets 5,487,461 205,137 4.99 5,219,080 180,568 4.63 Noninterest-earning assets 301,264 310,826 Total assets $ 5,788,725 $ 5,529,906 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,069,045 13,635 1.70 $ 1,413,553 18,397 1.74 NOW accounts 294,014 267 0.12 276,872 170 0.08 Money market accounts 1,064,791 30,452 3.82 846,235 19,849 3.14 Certificates of deposit 938,608 30,320 4.31 693,941 15,170 2.92 Brokered deposits 332,410 9,466 3.80 299,665 7,428 3.31 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,698,868 84,140 3.04 3,530,266 61,014 2.31 FHLB and FRB borrowings 716,343 25,924 4.83 541,034 19,658 4.86 Subordinated debentures - - - 34,331 1,653 6.44 Total borrowings 716,343 25,924 4.83 575,365 21,311 4.95 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,415,211 110,064 3.33 4,105,631 82,325 2.68 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 673,757 712,815 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 118,488 105,732 Total liabilities 5,207,456 4,924,178 Total stockholders' equity 581,269 605,728 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,788,725 $ 5,529,906 Tax equivalent net interest income 95,073 98,243 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (5) 1.66 % 1.95 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 1,248 665 Net interest income as reported $ 93,825 $ 97,578 Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 1,072,250 $ 1,113,449 Net interest margin (7) 2.28 % 2.50 % Tax equivalent effect 0.03 0.02 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 2.31 % 2.52 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 124.29 % 127.12 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 4,372,625 $ 84,140 $ 4,243,081 $ 61,014 Cost of total deposits 2.57 % 1.92 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 5,088,968 $ 110,064 $ 4,818,446 $ 82,325 Cost of total funding liabilities 2.89 % 2.28 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Annualized.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yield Trend (Unaudited) Average Balances - Trend - Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 351,897 $ 374,730 $ 372,787 $ 370,683 $ 375,779 Other interest-earning assets 207,096 306,361 356,470 205,929 207,234 Loans held for sale 30,897 20,775 14,260 20,010 20,919 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 3,129,428 3,091,004 3,040,835 3,005,840 2,980,817 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,712,295 1,695,059 1,700,694 1,707,978 1,700,383 Consumer loans (3) 18,445 19,221 20,539 22,324 25,126 Total loans 4,860,168 4,805,284 4,762,068 4,736,142 4,706,326 Total interest-earning assets 5,450,058 5,507,150 5,505,585 5,332,764 5,310,258 Noninterest-earning assets 303,765 300,847 299,153 313,729 314,030 Total assets $ 5,753,823 $ 5,807,997 $ 5,804,738 $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 963,570 $ 1,058,524 $ 1,186,201 $ 1,307,774 $ 1,360,728 NOW accounts 292,620 299,536 289,902 290,147 274,329 Money market accounts 1,130,148 1,069,153 994,353 963,223 910,694 Certificates of deposit 1,028,509 931,255 855,070 859,274 818,182 Brokered deposits 340,301 300,385 356,459 288,449 287,428 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,755,148 3,658,853 3,681,985 3,708,867 3,651,361 Borrowings 608,736 776,852 764,623 507,520 508,001 Subordinated debentures - - - 22,614 34,364 Total borrowings 608,736 776,852 764,623 530,134 542,365 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,363,884 4,435,705 4,446,608 4,239,001 4,193,726 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 696,094 670,494 654,436 683,548 705,009 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 109,796 126,477 119,289 137,239 126,742 Total liabilities 5,169,774 5,232,676 5,220,333 5,059,788 5,025,477 Total stockholders' equity 584,049 575,321 584,405 586,705 598,811 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,753,823 $ 5,807,997 $ 5,804,738 $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 Annualized Yield Trend - Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) 2.22 % 2.28 % 2.23 % 2.14 % 2.11 % Other interest-earning assets 5.62 % 5.21 % 5.26 % 4.85 % 5.11 % Loans held for sale 7.03 % 6.72 % 6.85 % 7.32 % 7.02 % Commercial loans (2)(3) 5.70 % 5.60 % 5.51 % 5.45 % 5.38 % Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 4.38 % 4.36 % 4.30 % 4.21 % 4.09 % Consumer loans (3) 7.57 % 7.37 % 7.01 % 6.82 % 6.51 % Total loans 5.24 % 5.17 % 5.08 % 5.01 % 4.92 % Total interest-earning assets 5.07 % 4.98 % 4.91 % 4.81 % 4.74 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 1.57 % 1.64 % 1.87 % 2.09 % 1.98 % NOW accounts 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.11 % Money market accounts 3.86 % 3.83 % 3.77 % 3.83 % 3.64 % Certificates of deposit 4.57 % 4.30 % 4.02 % 3.85 % 3.50 % Brokered deposits 3.84 % 3.68 % 3.87 % 3.71 % 3.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3.17 % 3.00 % 2.94 % 2.92 % 2.72 % Borrowings 4.69 % 4.83 % 4.96 % 4.89 % 5.03 % Subordinated debentures - % - % - % 19.68 % 7.00 % Total borrowings 4.69 % 4.83 % 4.96 % 5.52 % 5.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.39 % 3.32 % 3.29 % 3.25 % 3.04 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Performance Ratios (annualized): 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 3,924 $ 7,296 $ 7,300 $ (7,111) $ 8,412 Less: Goodwill impairment charge - - - 10,760 - Net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge(1) $ 3,924 $ 7,296 $ 7,300 $ 3,649 $ 8,412 Average Assets $ 5,753,823 $ 5,807,997 $ 5,804,738 $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 Average Equity $ 584,049 $ 575,321 $ 584,405 $ 586,705 $ 598,811 Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.27 % 0.50 % 0.50 % (0.50) % 0.60 % Return on average assets (ROAA), excluding goodwill impairment charge(2) 0.27 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.26 % 0.60 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 2.69 % 5.07 % 5.00 % (4.85) % 5.62 % Return on average equity (ROAE), excluding goodwill impairment charge(3) 2.69 % 5.07 % 5.00 % 2.49 % 5.62 % Total noninterest expense $ 32,268 $ 33,144 $ 31,750 $ 43,214 $ 31,872 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 190 189 189 189 189 Total adjusted noninterest expense 32,078 32,955 31,561 43,025 31,683 Less: Goodwill impairment charge - - - 10,760 - Total adjusted noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment(4) $ 32,078 $ 32,955 $ 31,561 $ 32,265 $ 31,683 Net interest and dividend income $ 31,893 $ 31,350 $ 30,582 $ 29,693 $ 31,080 Total noninterest income 10,568 11,919 10,741 8,904 11,598 Total revenue $ 42,461 $ 43,269 $ 41,323 $ 38,597 $ 42,678 Efficiency ratio (5) 75.55 % 76.16 % 76.38 % 111.47 % 74.24 % Efficiency ratio, excluding goodwill impairment charge(6) 75.55 % 76.16 % 76.38 % 83.59 % 74.24 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure represents net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge (2) This non-GAAP measure represents net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge to average assets (3) This non-GAAP measure represents net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge to average equity (4) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment charge (5) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue (6) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment divided by total revenue

At or for the Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Asset Quality 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands) Total nonperforming assets $ 28,408 $ 9,766 $ 12,201 $ 17,582 $ 18,795 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.49 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.31 % 0.33 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.11 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 182 $ 195 $ 125 $ 1,311 $ (18) Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.11 % - % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 190.10 % 503.16 % 396.26 % 273.92 % 257.21 %

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Capital and Share Related 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Common stock outstanding 44,130,134 44,459,490 45,055,006 45,401,224 45,915,364 Book value per share $ 13.24 $ 12.99 $ 12.82 $ 12.86 $ 12.73 Tangible common equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 584,202 $ 577,329 $ 577,683 $ 583,759 $ 584,634 Less: Goodwill 59,042 59,042 59,042 59,042 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets (1) 947 1,136 1,326 1,515 1,704 Tangible common equity $ 524,213 $ 517,151 $ 517,315 $ 523,202 $ 513,128 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 11.88 $ 11.63 $ 11.48 $ 11.52 $ 11.18 Tangible assets: Total assets $ 5,775,967 $ 5,787,035 $ 5,862,222 $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387 Less: Goodwill 59,042 59,042 59,042 59,042 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets 947 1,136 1,326 1,515 1,704 Tangible assets $ 5,715,978 $ 5,726,857 $ 5,801,854 $ 5,607,339 $ 5,592,881 Tangible common equity / tangible assets (3) 9.17 % 9.03 % 8.92 % 9.33 % 9.17 %

(1) Other intangible assets are core deposit intangibles. (2) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common stock outstanding. (3) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Segments Key Financial Data (Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Statements of Net Income for HarborOne Bank Segment: 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest and dividend income $ 31,780 $ 31,098 $ 30,485 $ 30,637 $ 31,468 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 5,903 615 (168) 644 (113) Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 25,877 30,483 30,653 29,993 31,581 Mortgage banking income: Intersegment loss (357) (464) (236) (159) (198) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (220) (74) (32) (257) 18 Other 175 180 180 185 188 Total mortgage banking (loss) income (402) (358) (88) (231) 8 Other noninterest income: Deposit account fees 5,370 5,223 4,983 5,178 5,132 Income on retirement plan annuities 122 141 145 147 146 Gain on sale of asset held for sale - 1,809 - - - Loss on sale of securities - (1,041) - - - Bank-owned life insurance income 777 758 746 1,207 531 Other income 798 624 517 1,405 694 Total noninterest income 6,665 7,156 6,303 7,706 6,511 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 14,939 15,627 15,307 16,535 15,238 Occupancy and equipment 4,029 4,052 4,150 4,038 3,828 Data processing 2,686 2,363 2,470 2,462 2,527 Loan expense 143 187 71 153 128 Marketing 524 1,331 783 751 709 Professional fees 942 771 1,056 1,404 914 Deposit insurance 1,028 992 1,164 794 1,004 Other expenses 2,461 2,468 2,406 2,476 1,924 Total noninterest expenses 26,752 27,791 27,407 28,613 26,272 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 190 189 189 189 190 Total adjusted noninterest expense 26,562 27,602 27,218 28,424 26,082 Income before income taxes 5,790 9,848 9,549 9,086 11,820 Provision for income taxes 875 2,310 2,386 2,535 2,716 Net income $ 4,915 $ 7,538 $ 7,163 $ 6,551 $ 9,104 Efficiency ratio (1) - QTD 69.09 % 72.15 % 73.99 % 74.13 % 68.67 % Efficiency ratio (1) - YTD 71.71 % 73.05 % 73.99 % 68.49 % 65.67 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue