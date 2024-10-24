Rejlers AB: Interim Report Rejlers AB January - September 2024

July - September

Net sales increased by 7.1% to SEK 970.5 million (906.0)

Organic sales growth amounted to 6.4% (3.4)

EBITA increased to SEK 67.6 million (55.1) and the EBITA margin increased to 7.0% (6.1)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 52.0 million (37.9), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK 0.0 million (-3.0)

Net financial items amounted to an expense of SEK 12.1 million (14.7)

Net profit after tax increased to SEK 27.8 million (17.5)

Earnings per share before dilution increased to SEK 1.26 (0.79) and after dilution to SEK 1.26 (0.78)

January - September

Net sales increased by 8.5% to SEK 3,207.4 million (2,955.7)

Organic sales growth amounted to 4.0% (6.1), negatively impacted by completed restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2023

EBITA increased to SEK 248.9 million (215.7) and the EBITA margin increased to 7.8% (7.3)

EBITA for 2023 was impacted by integration costs regarding the acquisition of Eurocon and impairment of projects at SEK 10.0 million

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 201.1 million (163.8), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK -1.5 million (-9.8)

Net financial items amounted to an expense of SEK 22.3 million (20.6)

Net profit after tax increased to SEK 139.3 million (113.7)

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 212.1 million

(159.5)

Earnings per share before dilution increased to SEK 6.30 (5.14) and after dilution to SEK 6.30 (5.10)

Statement by the President and CEO

"Rejlers' EBITA for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 23 per cent to SEK 67.6 million (55.1) and is a new record for a third quarter. The operating margin also increased during the quarter, amounting to (EBITA) 7.0 (6.1) percent. Our strategic effort to create empathetic and business-minded leadership is bearing fruit, quarter by quarter and year by year. By continuing to improve price levels, most of Rejlers' units performed well in terms of earnings. Going forward, we will increase our focus on finding our next slightly larger acquisition in line with our current strategy", says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, Rejlers AB.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se

Anna Jennehov, CFO, +46 73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CEST on 24 October 2024

About Rejlers

Rejlers is one of the leading engineering consultancy firms in the Nordic region. With cutting-edge expertise, we help companies, public authorities and other organisations meet tomorrow's societal challenges. Our services are important building blocks for achieving a sustainable society. Founded in 1942, Rejlers success is built on the ability to constantly embrace new knowledge. Our vision "Home of the learning minds" guides us to continuous learning, development and growth. With operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates, Rejlers has 3300 experts in technology areas such as energy, industry, nfrastructure and real estate. In 2023, the company had a turnover of 4.1 billion SEK and its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. www.rejlers.com