Montel Analytics says that solar production reached a record high in Europe during the third quarter of 2024. However, the company warns that rising solar and wind production, coupled with a lack of demand-side response, has led to an increase in negative and zero day-ahead prices across the continent. Solar generated 94 TWh across the European electricity market during the third quarter of 2024, according to a report from Montel Analytics, an energy market intelligence specialist. The result is the largest figure for solar generation on record, representing a 15% increase on the third quarter ...

