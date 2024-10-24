Announces addition of two recognized fintech and payments leaders to the team

Wellesley Hills Financial, a global investment bank and strategic advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of two experienced payments and fintech executives to its Executive Advisory team, Michelle Beyo and Onur Haytac.

Beyo is the Founder and CEO of Finavator, a Toronto-based future of finance consultancy with a particular focus on fintech, payments and open finance. She is an Advisory Board Member for multiple fintech companies, Board Member and President of the Open Finance Network Canada (OFNC), and a Money20/20 RiseUp alum. Michelle is a frequent speaker at conferences worldwide including Money 20/20, Fintech Meet-up, Finovate Fall, and London's Open Banking Expo, and was recently recognized by Wealth Finance International as Fintech Female Entrepreneur 2024 North America. She is also the creator and host of an impactful six-hour Master Class on the Future of Finance.

Haytac, a successful entrepreneur in the integrated payments space, philanthropist, and fintech investor, was the Founder and CEO of Linga POS, an enterprise-ready, cloud-based business management solution which he sold to PNC in September 2022. Recently, he founded the 2L Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children through innovative educational and support programs. Haytac serves as the Chair of the Advisory Board of CIS at Florida Gulf University, Board Member of the FGFU Foundation, and Board Member of the Lee Health Foundation for the benefit of Golisano Children's Hospital.

Adam T. Hark, Founder and Managing Member of Wellesley Hills Financial commented, "We established our Executive Advisory team with the intention of providing exclusive access to seasoned C-suite executives and successful entrepreneurs across payments, banking, fintech, and SaaS." He added, "Michelle and Onur are incredible additions for the firm, and their dedication to helping the next generation of startups create value is inspiring."

"Wellesley Hills has experienced phenomenal growth this year supported by our new operating model and enhanced service offerings," said O.B. Rawls, Partner and Executive Director of Wellesley Hills Financial. He added, "Welcoming Michelle and Onur to our Executive Advisory team adds tremendous talent and capacity to our already experienced group."

About Wellesley Hills Financial

Wellesley Hills Financial is a specialized investment bank focused on fintech, payments technology, and software for unique end markets. The firm offers end-to-end investment banking and strategic advisory services to owners and management teams with a particular focus on companies with enterprise values between $25mm and $250mm. Core services include mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, financial modeling, restructurings, and valuations and GTM strategy. Wellesley Hills Financial is Based in Boston, MA. For more information follow them on LinkedIn or visit https://www.wellesleyhillsfinancial.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024024604/en/

Contacts:

Shivang Amin, EVP

+1-781-686-5656

shivang.amin@wellesleyhillsfinancial.com