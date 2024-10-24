New regional warehouse and distribution center enables faster shipping, with overnight and two-day delivery not previously available from existing UK global distribution center.

U.S.-based warehousing expected to lower import duty fees and shipping costs while boosting eCommerce margins for North American sales.

Quiet Platforms' AI-powered Click2Door solution supports rapidly-scalable logistics and enhanced customer experience.

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American:PMNT), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, has opened its first U.S.-based warehouse and distribution center in Dallas, Texas.

Operated in partnership with Quiet Platforms, a leading provider of strategically located fulfillment centers and last-mile delivery solutions, the facility has been designed to better facilitate and optimize Perfect Moment's order fulfillment and distribution across North America.

The location provides an enhanced customer experience by enabling new shipping options, including two-day and overnight delivery, which was not previously practical from the company's global center in the UK.

"The opening of this distribution center demonstrates our commitment to meeting our North American customers' needs and streamlining the customer experience," stated Perfect Moment CEO, Mark Buckley. "This is also made possible through our new partnership with the leading supply chain management company, Quiet Platforms. They will continue to play an important role as we further our expansion plans for the U.S., which includes our first physical store in Soho New York which will open later this month."

The company recently announced the opening of its first seasonal store in New York's SoHo District, where it will showcase its new Autumn/Winter Collection.

Perfect Moment plans to use the regional distribution centers to build upon its already rapidly expanding North American customer base, with its U.S. sales alone reaching nearly $10 million or more than 40% of total net revenues in its last fiscal year.

The U.S.-based distribution center will allow the company to pay lower import duties based on transfer price rather than the higher retail price, as well as significantly lower overall shipping costs.

In addition to helping to lower fulfillment costs, Quiet Platforms' AI-powered localized delivery system will help improve the customer shopping experience with faster and more convenient shipping and return processing.

The lower duty, outbound, and return shipping costs also advances the company's margin expansion strategy. "We expect these savings to significantly boost our eCommerce margin in the second half of our fiscal year," noted Perfect Moment CFO, Jeff Clayborne, "with this contributing to an overall margin improvement in fiscal 2025, ending in March."

As announced last July, Perfect Moment has implemented Quiet Platforms' end-to-end fulfillment and delivery solution, Click2Door. The AI-powered platform permits predictable per-order costs that encompass the entire order journey, from receiving and storage, to 'pick pack' and last mile delivery.

"At Quiet Platforms, we do more than manage logistics-we empower high-growth brands to reach their full potential," commented Bill Besselman, Quiet Platforms' SVP of Supply Chain Strategy. "We're glad to become a trusted partner of Perfect Moment and deliver solutions that support its long-term growth and success."

About Quiet Platforms

For digital-first brands and retailers facing complex supply chain challenges, Quiet Platforms streamlines supply chains through a nationwide network of strategically located fulfillment centers and last-mile delivery solutions, all orchestrated by cutting-edge data science and AI. Trusted by over 30 globally renowned retailers, including American Eagle, Todd Snyder, Pehr and Tipsy Elves, it understands the need for efficiency and meeting the customer promise. For more information, visit quietplatforms.com.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand. It blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2010, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into the distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and via key retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, include those risks and uncertainties described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus for our initial public offering and in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024692314/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact

Jeff Clayborne, CFO

Perfect Moment

Tel +44 (0)204 558 8849

Email contact

Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact