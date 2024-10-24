Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
24.10.2024
Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Files Provisional Patent for Revolutionary Cancer Screening Algorithm, Plans 2024 Launch as Revealia

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:LUDG), a leading USA-based biotechnology company, has filed a provisional patent for its breakthrough cancer detection method titled "mRNAs Differentially Expressed in Cancer." The company's latest innovation, which analyzes a six-mRNA gene combination, has demonstrated a significant increase in sensitivity and specificity for breast cancer detection, compared to previous methods. "We were already doing well, but this is an incredible performance the likes of which we haven't seen in the genetic breast cancer screening test market," stated Marvin S. Hausman MD, CSO. Our innovative and non-invasive screening test empowers people to be proactive with their medical care, and potentially detect health issues early on."

This advancement emerges from extensive research involving over 3,300 cheek cell samples collected from patients across 40 U.S. medical centers, where proprietary machine learning AI technology analyzed more than 12 million combinations of the company's 48-gene mRNA microarray.

In conjunction with this breakthrough, the company announced plans to rename itself as Revealia, Inc., pending regulatory approvals and a corresponding ticker symbol change.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a biotech and healthcare holding company, is a global leader in mRNA genomics and machine learning AI technology. Our mission is to identify, monitor, and create solutions to prevent chronic inflammation, the causative agent of illnesses such as cancer and heart disease, which are responsible for more than 50% of deaths worldwide.

For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com. www.revealia.com

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.
www.ludwigent.com
Twitter: LUDG_inc

Investor Relations
Resources Unlimited NW LLC
Mike Sheikh, Investor Relations
mike@resourcesunlimtedllc.com

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprise, Inc.



