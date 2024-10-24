KI Uplifts Student, Teacher Voices at EDspaces 2024

New Seating Collection to be Unveiled

Join KI November 12-14 in booth 1433 to explore how the company is leveraging education research to support furniture solutions that boost student engagement and empower educators.

KI will spotlight the transformative power of furniture and design to engage students and educators alike at EDspaces 2024, the premier event for education facility planning and design. Attendees who visit the booth will see a new seating collection unveiled and have the opportunity to vote in the Classroom Furniture Giveaway Contest.

"We're excited to feature innovative products that can help combat the recent rise in chronic absenteeism and decline in student engagement," said Bryan Ballegeer, KI's Vice President of Education Markets. "Students thrive when they have agency in their classrooms, and we're proud to offer research-backed design and furniture solutions that empower them to do so."

Paramount among these solutions is Cogni, a brand-new collection launching in January 2025. The Cogni collection is an adaptable, ergonomic line of chairs and stools designed to support every body type, with features that enhance student engagement and safety such as a sensory surface and a heel-wheel option with anti-tilt mechanism.

Attendees who visit the KI booth space will be able to help select the winners of the company's Third Annual Classroom Furniture Giveaway Contest . Hundreds of educators nationwide have entered the contest using the Classroom Planner Tool on ki.com to design the classroom of their dreams. EDspaces attendees can review those submissions and vote for who they think should walk away with a $40,000 classroom makeover.

KI will also host an EDsession , Temple of Knowledge: The Transformation and Future of the College Library, on Tuesday, November 12, at 1 p.m. Central in Classroom 362 BC. Ballegeer will dive into research by Studio Fynn and the University of Pennsylvania that looks at the future of college libraries and media centers.

KI will cap off day one of EDspaces with a happy hour on November 12 from 3-5 p.m. Central in its booth, #1433. Join for drinks, appetizers, and the chance to network with education professionals.

"KI looks forward to meeting educators, administrators, architects, and designers from across the country at EDspaces," said Angela Allen, Director of Product Marketing at KI. "We'll share our vision for how research-driven furniture and design solutions can support the needs of students and amplify teachers' voices."

In addition to Cogni, featured products include the following:

Nav & Cheevo Esports Chairs : Crafted for the discerning needs of esports enthusiasts, Nav & Cheevo provide the long-lasting comfort gamers are looking for at competitive and accessible prices.

Zeker Modular Seating : With its plush design and versatile modularity, Zeker offers a variety of curved and linear seating configurations. Zeker's rounded edges and organic forms create warm, inviting spaces that prioritize comfort and placemaking.

MyPlace Active Base Ottomans : Part of the MyPlace collection, these innovative ottomans promote flexible learning and offer a subtle rocking motion for students who need to wiggle or fidget to concentrate. The flat center provides a "home base" to sit still when desired.

Sway Lounge Seating : Sway chairs prioritize comfort and individuality by allowing users to move front to back and side to side with a 360-degree swivel.

Also in booth 1433 are two KI brand subsidiaries:

KI Wall : KI Wall is a KI spin-off brand of solid and glass wall systems. Among its most notable offerings is WiggleRoom Super Structure , a freestanding post-and-beam system that can be used to create group project rooms, lounges, and single or linked workspaces. It is a Certified Autism Resource and can be customized with PET felt material or outfitted with a user-controlled light system to minimize auditory and sensory distractions.

Pallas Textiles : Pallas Textiles fuses weaving with modern textile techniques into sophisticated, stylish, and timeless upholstery, panel fabrics, and privacy curtains. The newly launched In Good Company collection features six marine-inspired textiles woven with SEAQUAL ® YARN, which contains upcycled marine plastic. A portion of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to the SEAQUAL Initiative in support of ocean cleanup.

Additional show details can be found at ki.com/edspaces .

ABOUT KI

KI manufactures innovative furniture solutions for education, healthcare, government, and corporate markets. The employee-owned company is headquartered in Green Bay, Wis. and operates sales offices and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. KI adapts products and service solutions to the specific needs of each customer through its unique design and manufacturing philosophy. For more information, visit ki.com .

ABOUT KI WALL

KI Wall is dedicated to transforming spaces with a seamless blend of elegance and functionality. With a focus on style that can be seen, felt, heard, and experienced, KI Wall fulfills its purpose by bringing design visions to life, reimagining every detail to advance the spaces where people learn, work, and heal. It's walls, reimagined. For more information, visit kiwall.com .

ABOUT PALLAS TEXTILES

Being genuine is as important today as it ever was. From the quality of our materials to the authenticity of our people, we are true to who we are and the creations that bear our name. Pallas Textiles fuses the art of weaving with today's modern techniques and fibers into sophisticated, stylish, and timeless upholsteries, panel fabrics, and privacy curtains that continually evolve in color, pattern, and texture. Pallas Textiles is headquartered in Green Bay, Wis. For more information, visit www.pallastextiles.com .

Contact:

KI

Angela Koltz

angela.koltz@ki.com

(920) 406-3452

SOURCE: KI

View the original press release on accesswire.com