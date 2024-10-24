Qr8 Health Cognition Suite Now Available on Epic Vendor Services Platform

New Integration Method Provides Quick, Seamless Setup and Enhances Workflow Efficiency for Cognitive Assessments

Qr8 Health, a leading provider of digital solutions for dementia and other neurological diseases, today announced that its flagship product, Qr8 Cognition SuiteTM, is now available via Epic Vendor Services-one of the world's most widely adopted electronic medical record (EMR) platforms. This new integration method builds on Qr8 Health's strong track record of successful EMR implementations across the US, Canada, and Europe, further enhancing the delivery of cognitive care within Epic's global healthcare ecosystem.

"With the addition of Qr8 Cognition Suite to Epic Vendor Services, we're making cognitive care more accessible and easier to integrate into healthcare organizations' existing workflows," said Kelly Keegan, Chief Commercial Officer at Qr8 Health. "Our end-to-end solutions enable providers to detect and manage cognitive decline earlier, improving outcomes without the burden of major operational changes."

In addition to the widely used healthcare data exchange standard, HL7V2, Qr8 Cognition Suite is now available as an approved app for Epic users, offering a faster and more accessible integration option for healthcare providers through Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®).

"By offering an app through Epic Vendor Services, we are reducing installation time, enabling institutions to incorporate advanced cognitive tools into their workflows quickly and efficiently," said David Schindler, Vice President of Primary Care at Qr8 Health. "This approach allows Epic users to focus less on integration and more on delivering high-quality cognitive care."

This latest integration reflects Qr8 Health's ongoing growth and momentum in expanding access of innovative cognitive care solutions, furthering its mission to improve patient outcomes and streamline workflows for healthcare providers worldwide.

About Qr8 Cognition Suite

Developed and validated in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, Cognition Suite is a turn-key SaaS, AI-driven solution designed to transform cognitive care with innovative, patient-guided assessments that integrate seamlessly into clinical workflows. By delivering standardized, quantitative cognitive function assessments and personalized care recommendations, Cognition Suite enables the highest standards of dementia care.

About Qr8 Health

Qr8 Health is a leading provider of standardized, digital AI-driven solutions for the measurement of neurological and motor function. The company's flagship product, Qr8 Cognition Suite, is designed to help healthcare providers identify and manage cognitive decline early when intervention can be most effective. The company has been working to develop applications that quantitatively measure neurological and motor function which are often affected in many brain disorders but are not routinely assessed in clinical practice.

