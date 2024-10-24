Softeon Celebrates Success of User Conference

Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced today the success of its annual customer conference, Softeon Fulfill. The event received overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees and sold out all sponsorship levels, representing a significant milestone and impressive achievement for the company.









The term "Fulfill" was chosen to reflect the company's goals of fulfilling its customers' warehouse management software needs and ensuring customers can fulfill orders as efficiently as possible.

The User Conference, which took place from October 7- 9, focused on equipping attendees with the tools to fulfill their warehouse management needs to make their businesses as successful as possible and to accomplish limitless goals.

Keynote speaker Nick Jankel, a speaker, founder, and pioneer in the transformation, innovation, leadership space for 25+ years, joined presenters from Softeon and their industry-leading technology partners to deliver three days of educational sessions.

In addition to sessions covering Softeon's technology platform and its future, Softeon Fulfill also included:

Keynote address from Nick Jankel focused on providing multiple frameworks to help people thrive in change, unlock digital transformation, and become truly transformational

1-1 demos from Softeon's Solution Consultants

Sessions from Softeon's technology partners, EasyPost, Koncepts2Solutions, S3 Group, and Tech Mahindra

Customer panel discussion on navigating today's challenges and the potential of AI to drive future success

Customer Appreciation Night honoring Softeon's 25 anniversary - "Party Like It's 1999"

A key highlight of Softeon Fulfill was the announcement of the Softeon Customer Advisory Board (CAB), established to give customers a dedicated platform to share valuable insights on how Softeon can further enhance and optimize their operations. This collaborative dialogue ensures that their evolving needs and challenges are at the forefront of their innovation efforts.

Notable quotes from attendees include:

"I felt it was a great opportunity to understand Softeon as a company, better. It was good to hear about the constant developments and Softeon's strategy for releasing updates and making their software more user friendly. The sessions were very informative."

"I enjoyed connecting with other Softeon customers and learning where the future of Softeon is headed. It was great to hear the direction from Softeon executives from both a company strategic and a technology view. The keynote speaker was good and very thought-provoking."

The success of Softeon Fulfill sets the stage for continued collaboration, innovation, and shared growth, ensuring that Softeon's customers and partners are empowered to meet the challenges of tomorrow's supply chain with confidence and agility.

To learn more about Softeon Fulfill and view photos, visit Softeon Fulfill 2024: A Recap of Innovation, Insight, and Celebration | Softeon.

