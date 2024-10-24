MLS Aligned: Aligned Showings Reaches 2 Millionth Showing and Introduces Usage-Based Pricing

MLS Aligned Unveils New Pricing Model to Provide MLS Organizations with Flexible Options.

MLS Aligned, LLC is excited to introduce usage-based pricing options for its flagship product, Aligned Showings. Currently spanning six MLS markets, Aligned Showings aims to expand its offering to additional MLS organizations.

Aligned Showings

Aligned Showings provides real estate agents with a simplified experience for scheduling property showings. Launched in January 2022 and serving five MLS organizations, Aligned Showings now boasts over 150,000 subscribers, 42,000 daily active users, and now more than two million showings booked. The platform integrates seamlessly with MLS systems and is also available as a standalone native app for iOS and Android devices. The new pricing plans that are available will give MLS organizations more flexibility to offer the product to real estate professionals nationwide.

"Having booked over 2 million showings across our MLS partners is a huge milestone for us. We continue to add new features to Aligned Showings, which has led to over 91% of active listings using the platform in RMLS alone," stated Kurt von Wasmuth, CEO of RMLS in Portland, Oregon.

"Aligned Showings has proven very popular in our markets due to its ease of use and sophisticated simplicity," stated Brad Bjelke, CEO of Utah Real Estate.

Aligned Showings will be at NAR NXT, The REALTOR Experience in Boston, MA November 7th-10th. For more information on Aligned Showings, please visit AlignedShowings.net or email sales@alignedshowings.net to schedule a meeting.

About MLS Aligned

MLS Aligned, LLC was founded by five forward-thinking multiple listing service organizations with the intent to collaborate and solve pain points in the real estate industry. MLS Aligned offers Aligned Showings and an API-driven data distribution. The organization also partners with its members on product offerings and services to better serve their more than 150,000 real estate professionals.

