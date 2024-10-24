TouchSource Acquires Oppna Digital to Expand Leadership in Digital Wayfinding Signage

The combination creates the industry's most powerful digital signage platform for retail, airport, education, and government wayfinding

TouchSource, a leading provider of innovative digital signage and wayfinding solutions for retail, healthcare, government, and transportation sectors, is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of Oppna Digital, a pioneer in interactive wayfinding technology. This acquisition marks TouchSource's fourth in three years and further strengthens the company's leadership in key markets including retail, airports, and education.

TouchSource-Oppna Digital Wayfinding Kiosk for Shopping Centers

With the addition of Oppna Digital, TouchSource significantly expands its portfolio, integrating hundreds of new digital screens and a prestigious client roster that includes top-tier brands and institutions. Oppna Digital's notable clients include leading shopping center operators , major medical centers, transportation hubs, education institutions and government organizations.

Oppna Digital is renowned for its cutting-edge expertise in designing interactive wayfinding solutions. Their unique approach goes beyond traditional map design, offering intuitive user experiences that allow visitors to find their destination through multiple search methods. This user-first design philosophy has driven Oppna's success across various industries, earning the trust of top brands and institutions.

TouchSource is nationally recognized for delivering intuitive, multi-step wayfinding and digital signage solutions, particularly for healthcare campuses, educational institutions, retail centers, and large corporate offices. Powered by an enterprise-grade software platform, TouchSource continuously innovates to offer state-of-the-art digital experiences that enhance user engagement while delivering measurable ROI.

The combination of TouchSource and Oppna Digital will deliver a larger portfolio of digital signage solutions, enhanced customer support, innovative wayfinding technologies, and an enterprise-grade, powerful software platform. Together, we will bring faster scalability and new features to both existing and future clients. We are also excited to welcome the talented Oppna team into the TouchSource family. Their deep industry knowledge will be key to ensuring a smooth transition for customers and continuing to deliver outstanding digital experiences.

"Oppna Digital customers gain from an experienced national services and support team and access to a broader portfolio of services and solutions," said Ajay Kapoor, CEO of TouchSource. "This acquisition not only expands our nationwide network of digital signage solutions, but it also integrates fresh, innovative talent from a seasoned team."

