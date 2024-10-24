Kolter Homes Hosts Successful Construction Conference at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes

Kolter Homes, one of the premier home builders in Georgia and the Southeast, proudly hosted a comprehensive three-day construction conference at Club Cresswind, the 55+ resident-exclusive amenity center located at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton, Georgia. This event highlighted Kolter Homes' commitment to employee safety and customer satisfaction, bringing together industry professionals for a series of insightful sessions and hands-on training.

The event kicked off with a warm welcome from the Kolter Homes' executive team, who emphasized the importance of the company's core values: quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. The team highlighted how these values translate into every phase of home building, from the initial design of a Model Park to building timelines, and closings.

Throughout the conference, attendees participated in a series of workshops, seminars and interactive sessions led by industry experts and senior leaders at Kolter Homes. These sessions covered a wide range of topics, including industry reports and forecasting, trade partner relationships, land development, and customer surveys.

Conference participants also divided into groups and rotated through sessions on slab pre-inspection, framing & MEPs pre-inspection, and QAI pre-inspection, led by experienced construction professionals. The hands-on training sessions provided invaluable practical experience, reinforcing the theoretical knowledge gained during the conference.

George Rezkalla, Director of Construction Training and Quality Control for Kolter Homes, who coordinated the conference, remarked, "This conference was a testament to our dedication to continuous improvement and excellence. It provided a platform for our team to share knowledge, address challenges, and explore innovative solutions. The engagement and enthusiasm of the participants were truly inspiring."

Kolter Homes' dedication to continuous improvement and excellence was evident throughout the conference. The event not only provided valuable insights and training but also reinforced the company's commitment to building high-quality homes and maintaining strong relationships with trade partners and customers.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

