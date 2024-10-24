Methes Energies International Ltd.: Oil & Gas Industry Executive Bruce Marley to Join Methes' Board of Directors

Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com)/ (OTC PINK:MEIL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bruce Marley to the company's Board of Directors and assumes the additional role of Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are extremely excited to bring aboard a well-respected and successful leader such as Bruce. His vast industry knowledge with over 30 years of experience in lubricants, base oils and chemicals will greatly assist our organization to fully develop our strategic road map and to execute against our vison to become a leader in the environmentally friendly lubricants landscape" said Carol Loch, CEO and Chairman of Methes. "The addition of his strategic insights combined with his broad industry background will help to exponentially expand the foundation for our environmentally acceptable lubrication category, crucial for our continued success."

Mr. Marley, a well-known Industry veteran, has held various management and executive leadership roles for recognized leading global companies; Notably BP/Castrol, Anderol, Chemtura, Biosynthetic Technologies and most recently Chemtool/Lubrizol.

"I am very thrilled and grateful to join Methes as a board member as well as to serve as Chief Commercial Officer;" said Bruce Marley, Methes Director and CCO. "I have had the distinct pleasure of knowing both Carol and Jeffrey Loch for many years…sharing their green passion and working alongside them beginning with the creation of G-OIL®. With their industry experience and contagious enthusiasm along with the entire team's expertise and fortitude for success made my decision to join an easy one." Mr. Marley further added, "I firmly believe we can build out a highly successful company, providing shareholder value; and, one that will play a crucial role helping to serve and protect the environment for many years to come."

Branded as "b2 biOil," Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of biodegradable and bio-based bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (Safe Harbor Statements) covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe;" and, similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

