Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - This Halloween, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is spotlighting the strange and spooky items uncovered while helping customers declutter. Known for making junk disappear, the world's largest junk removal service encounters all kinds of oddities-and during the Halloween season, some of those finds are downright eerie.

From forgotten family heirlooms to unusual antiques, the company's friendly, professional teams have seen it all. Customers often joke about having skeletons in their closets, but with 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, it sometimes turns out to be true. To see the full list of the most unusual and spooky items visit their Spooky Junk blog.

Whether you have traditional junk items, or you're looking to get rid of something slightly spooky, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is committed to providing exceptional customer service every step of the way. With 35 years of experience, no junk is too scary for this industry leader to take. All you have to do is point.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They also care about the environment, making sure to recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in 180 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com.

