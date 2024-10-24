Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Today marks a monumental leap forward in the realm of commercial spacesuits & bioastronautics intelligence with the unveiling of groundbreaking spacesuit software Kernel360 developed by Metakosmos. This cutting-edge software aims to redefine how astronauts are trained, enhancing safety, efficiency, and effectiveness while also being applicable to operators within extreme conditions across land, sea and air.





Customization options for suit digital twins



Drawing on the latest advancements in space technology, real time operations, digital twins & suit telemetry Metakosmos has engineered a pioneering software solution that replicates the dynamic and challenging conditions of space flight within a virtual training environment. Leveraging state-of- the-art simulations, advanced algorithms, real time suit telemetry and immersive experiences, this software offers unparalleled training opportunities for students, researchers, flight surgeons, astronaut cadets, career astronauts & pilots across the globe.

Key features of Kosmosuit®Kernel360 include:

Multiplanetary Simulation: Astronauts & pilots can now experience the complexities of human space flight with unparalleled realism, from zero-gravity environments to orbital manoeuvres and docking procedures.

Applied Biomechanics: The software employs proprietary learning algorithms to tailor training & performance experiences to individual astronaut & pilot needs, ensuring optimal skill development and proficiency.

Suit Telemetry: Suit users can engage in a wide range of scenario-based training exercises, preparing them for a diverse array of challenges encountered in space missions & extreme environments on land, sea & air through real time telemetry.

Suit Digital Twins: Customizable suit digital twins with invaluable insights into user performance, facilitating targeted feedback and continuous improvement before operating on real world assets.

Cost-Efficiency: By simulating human spaceflight missions with a connected suit & telemetry platform, the software significantly reduces the costs associated with traditional astronaut training methods, human resources, infrastructure needs, data discrepancies & capital equipment.

Commenting on the significance of this technological breakthrough, CEO Kiriti Rambhatla of Metakosmos stated that, "Our team is thrilled to unveil this revolutionary software, which represents a major milestone in the evolution of commercial human spaceflight lifecycle. By harnessing the power of our proprietary technology, we aim to empower users with the skills and confidence needed to navigate the challenges of modern spaceflight. The tool is also of value to extreme operators across land, sea & air."





Advanced bioastronautics analytics interface



In recognition of its transformative potential, the software's beta version has already garnered acclaim from industry experts and space professionals alike, winning the prestigious Australian Good Design Award 2024. The tool will be developed further and deployed for operational testing with the help of a grant from the Australian Space Agency and deployed at the Saber Responsive Space Operations Center in Adelaide for beta testing.

The tool has a modular open architecture allowing it to adapt to other industrial segments through integration to third party applications. Alazadhar Al-Sanai, a leading Saudi Arabian real time operations company, is partnering through its environmental intelligence application. With its unparalleled realism, adaptability, and cost-efficiency, it aims to become the gold standard in human spaceflight life cycle monitoring.

