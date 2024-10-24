West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (TSXV: MGI) (the "Company" or "Magnum") announces the appointment of David Smith as a director of the Company, effective October 22, 2023.

Mr. Smith previously co-founded a multi-faceted Real Estate Development and Sales company now in operations for 35 years. Mr. Smith also co-founded two public environmental companies which were developed and ultimately sold as profitable concerns. He has spent the last ten years operating within the mining industry, most recently as the Founder and CEO of GoldHaven Resources Ltd.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc.

Douglas L. Mason

Douglas L. Mason, Chief Executive Officer

