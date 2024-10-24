Celebration, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ("La Rosa" or the "Company"), a holding company for six agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced that it will be presenting at LD Micro 17th Annual Main Event being held October 28th - 30th, 2024 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa Holdings, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024 at 12:00 PM Pacific Time/3:00 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed at https://me24.sequireevents.com/

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. To request a meeting with La Rosa, please contact LRHC@crescendo-ir.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 24 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. The Company also has 9 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and 3 affiliated real estate brokerage offices, all within the United States and Puerto Rico.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company's past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227675

SOURCE: LD Micro