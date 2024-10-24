The Digital Dining Era: Nearly three quarters (74%) of Brits use apps or websites as go-to for meals or beverages

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital experience plays a key role in UK consumers' perceptions of food and drinks brands - with nearly three-quarters (74%) using an app or website for one to two on-the-go meals or beverages per week, according to new research from global technology transformation specialist, CI&T, which works with QSR brands like Domino's.

The research, which surveyed 2,000 UK consumers on their expectations of brands' digital experiences, found that 82% think a food or beverage brand's digital experience reflects its overall quality, with 93% agreeing that the best brands usually have either a good app or website in place. Consumers have little time for bad digital experiences, with a quarter (25%) having cancelled or given up on an order from a food or beverage brand for this reason.

Convenience conquers all for hungry customers, something which apps can nail. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of UK consumers agree using an app makes it easier to see all menu options and figure out what they want to order. Meanwhile, 42% say using an app speeds up the entire ordering process altogether, thanks to a smoother payment process (53%), loyalty programmes that work better (42%), and easier customisation of orders (39%).

Yet, most brands are missing out on a strong digital experience, compared with third parties which reign supreme in this area. When it comes to ordering a takeaway to eat at home, more than half of consumers (56%) place their orders with third party platforms such as UberEats, Deliveroo and JustEast, via a smartphone or laptop, compared with 36% direct from a restaurant brand's app or website. Speed, from ordering through to delivery, is the motivating factor in choosing third parties for more than half of consumers (55%). There is huge untapped potential for brands to attract more consumers to their proprietary channels through better digital experiences that prioritise customer convenience.

Brands can also leverage pre-existing customer trust and loyalty. 62% of consumers would prefer to order food or beverages directly from brands, if they have good apps and websites in place. They also trust brands to help them save on costs, with 82% agreeing that deals which bundle items are maximising value for money.

Melissa?Minkow, Director of Retail Strategy,?CI&T, says:

"When it comes to food and beverage, taste isn't the whole picture. In today's world, the deciding factor for placing an order comes down to convenience, with our research finding that the majority of UK consumers view a brand's digital channels as a reflection of its quality overall. Our research shows that first party apps have the potential to be the real star in this respect, with hungry consumers acknowledging the ease and benefits they provide when deciding their dish."

"However, brands are missing out, with third party platforms reigning supreme due to a reputation for delivery speed. Brands have a significant opportunity to maximise existing customer loyalty by expanding and improving their digital offering - this needs to be the focus in order to win customers over against the competition."?

CI&T has experience working with QSR brands like Domino's. In this research, it surveyed 2,000 UK consumers (eating/drinking at least 1 food/beverage outside the home per week and ordering 1 food/beverage digitally per week) between 1st and 29th August 2024. This was across all ages 18+, genders, and races to determine their expectations of brands' digital experiences in the cafe/QSR/fast casual/fast food space. The full report can be downloaded here .

