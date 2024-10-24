Locus Robotics Unveils State-of-the-Art Global Headquarters as Company Closes In On 4 Billion Picks Milestone

Cutting-Edge Locus Park Facility in Wilmington, MA., Signals New Era of Robotic Innovation

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the global leader in AI-powered warehouse automation, today marked a dual celebration: the grand opening of its innovative global headquarters, Locus Park, in Wilmington, Mass., and the remarkable achievement of surpassing an industry-first, four-billion-unit picks across its worldwide customer deployments.

The fully operational, state-of-the-art, 157,000 square foot Locus Park facility serves as the nexus for hundreds of Locus employees driving the company's mission to revolutionize global supply chains through advanced robotics solutions. This milestone facility represents Locus Robotics' commitment to pushing the boundaries of warehouse automation technology.

Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, expressed his enthusiasm: "Locus Park represents our commitment to innovation and our confidence in the future. It's a launchpad for the next generation of robotics and AI solutions that will redefine warehouse efficiency and empower workforces worldwide. As we stand at the forefront of industrial automation, we're not just leading the industry but transforming it."

Faulk continued, "As we settle into this world-class facility, we're energized by our unprecedented growth, consistently surpassing our own productivity records. Our exponential growth reflects not just our success but the rapidly evolving needs of the global supply chain industry. With every pick, we're not just moving products but the entire industry forward."

Locus Park: Engineering Tomorrow's Supply Chain Solutions

The new Locus Park headquarters boasts an expansive R&D, testing and engineering space, providing an ideal environment for nearly 200 New England area employees to advance the company's award-winning, AI-driven innovations. In addition, the facility handles all robotics manufacturing, shipping, and administration functions. The facility positions Locus to continue revolutionizing supply chains across third-party logistics, retail, industrial, and healthcare sectors, while setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency and workforce empowerment.

Accelerating Success: Four Billion Picks and Beyond

The grand opening coincides with Locus Robotics crossing the four billion pick threshold, a testament to the company's exponential growth and its position as the industry frontrunner in autonomous robotics for warehouse operations. This achievement comes a mere 28 weeks after reaching three billion picks, underscoring the rapidly increasing adoption of Locus's automation solutions globally.

For comparison, it took Locus nearly seven years from the company's launch in 2015 to achieve its first billion picks. Locus reached two billion picks just 11 months later in August 2023, followed by three billion picks just 33 weeks later in April 2024. This rapid growth pace illustrates the demand that Locus customers across the globe have for advanced robotics solutions across the supply chain.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, AI-powered warehouse automation solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve dramatically improve fulfillment operations and transport of material flows, increasing productivity 2-3x, while optimizing labor and making efficient use of warehouse space. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into large-scale new and existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse.

In 2024 alone, Locus Robotics has won 27 industry awards, including being named to the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years, Fast Company's "Most Innovative Company" in 2024, and also earning a prestigious IFOY Award in 2022.

For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

Contact: Kary Zate, kzate@locusrobotics.com

