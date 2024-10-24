Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
24.10.2024 15:12 Uhr
SAS Pelican Air Services: Thomas Dorsey, Founder of DWA, Acquires Stake in Pelican Air Services

Marking a Strategic Turning Point for Pelican Air Services' International Expansion

BORDEAUX, France, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Air Services, an innovative leader in international wine logistics, proudly announces that Thomas Dorsey, founder of Dorsey, Wright & Associates (DWA), has joined the company as a minority shareholder. Dorsey's investment signifies a major boost to Pelican's efforts to expand its footprint in the American market, a key target in its growth strategy.

SAS Pelican Air Services Logo

Jean-Michel Ducros, CEO of Pelican Air Services, expressed his enthusiasm: « Thomas' trust in Pelican Air Services is a meaningful endorsement. I am both honored and thrilled by his commitment. We are poised to significantly increase our presence in the U.S., which is our most important market after France. »

Pelican Air Services aims to accelerate its expansion into the United States-a pivotal market for the company. Already recognized as a leader in wine logistics across France, Pelican now aspires to solidify its position as a key player in the U.S. wine logistics sector.

Pelican Air Services, headquartered in Bordeaux, has developed a unique end-to-end logistics solution that enables wine professionals to efficiently ship their products worldwide, navigating the complexities of customs and logistics seamlessly. Acclaimed by the French wine industry, Pelican Air Services is on the brink of launching the most comprehensive, high-performance logistics platform designed for the international wine trade.

Press contact:
Jean-Michel Ducros, CEO
Pelican Air Services
Email : contact@pelicanairservices.com
Website: https://www.pelicanairservices.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539553/Pelican_Air_Services_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thomas-dorsey-founder-of-dwa-acquires-stake-in-pelican-air-services-302285912.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
