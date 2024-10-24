Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
24.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
Tax Workout Group, P.A.: Tax Workout Group Announces Addition of State and Local Tax Practice Group

Tax Workout Group (TWG), a leading tax law firm specializing in tax controversy, tax compliance, and tax-bankruptcy matters, announces the launch of its State and Local Tax Practice Group.

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Tax Workout Group (TWG), a leading tax law firm specializing in tax controversy, tax compliance, and tax-bankruptcy matters, announces the launch of its State and Local Tax Practice Group. This new group provides expert legal representation in Sales Tax Audit Defense and Administrative Protests and Appeals before the DOAH, litigation before the Florida Circuit Courts, Sales Tax Criminal Defense, Sales Tax Collection Defense matters, and resolving state and local tax claims in the US Bankruptcy Court. This practice group is being launched initially in Florida, with Ohio and California to follow, and plans for nationwide expansion.

TWG Offers Highly Rated and Fully Remote Tax Attorneys

TWG now offers expert state and local tax legal services focused on the following types of Florida state taxes:

  • State Sales Tax

  • Discretionary Sales Surtaxes

  • Use Tax

  • Commercial Rental Sales Tax

  • Florida Corporate Income Tax

  • Communications Services Tax

  • Florida Reemployment Tax

TWG's new practice group includes state and local tax attorneys, certified public accountants, and tax compliance specialists who work with the Florida Department of Revenue on all Florida SALT matters, representing taxpayers in every industry. Our state and local tax attorneys are experts on Florida sales tax nexus issues and regularly counsel out-of-state businesses. "We are excited to select Florida as the first state to launch this specialized practice group," said Matthew Sherman, a state and local tax attorney from the Tax Workout Group.

Specialized Practice Areas-State and Local Tax

The TWG Practice Areas include:

  • Florida Tax Audit Defense

  • Protest of Notice of Proposed Assessment

  • Florida Tax Warrant Defense

  • Florida Criminal Tax Defense

  • Florida DOR Penalty and Interest Reductions

  • Representation before the Department of Administrative Hearings (DOAH)

  • Litigation before Florida Circuit Courts

  • Discharging and disputing Florida State and Local Tax Claims in Bankruptcy

  • Revocation Hearing Representation

  • Voluntary Disclosure of Florida Taxes

  • Reverse Florida Tax Audit (identifying overpayments)

  • Pre-Audit Tax Evaluation Exposure Review and Report

For more information on TWG's specialized services, visit their State and Local Tax Compliance page.

Future Plans for Tax Workout Group

TWG is committed to expanding its State and Local Tax Practice across the United States and recruits the most qualified state and local tax attorneys and tax professionals. They are dedicated to delivering client satisfaction through innovative and strategic results. Plans are underway to add offices in more key states, further broadening TWG's reach and enhancing its ability to serve clients nationwide.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Tax Workout Group's website or contact them directly at (866) 511-2384.

SOURCE: Tax Workout Group, P.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
