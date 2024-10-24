Zero Carbon Academy Unveils 2024 Cleantech Award Winners

Zero Carbon Academy proudly announces the winners of the 2024 Cleantech Awards, recognizing the leading innovators driving the clean technology revolution. These groundbreaking companies are tackling critical challenges across the sustainability spectrum, with the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions and create a cleaner future.

This prestigious event recognizes exceptional contributions across seven key industry categories, alongside three special awards that highlight transformative advancements in the Cleantech sector. The nominees were meticulously selected from Zero Carbon Academy's "Cleantech Top 50" report, an in-depth study identifying the foremost innovators in the field.

Each winner exemplifies excellence in innovation, investment potential, and market viability.

Winners Include:

Agtech Food: Inari

Revolutionizing agriculture through gene editing to enhance crop resilience.

Inari Artificial Intelligence: Circulor

Transforming supply chains with transparency and carbon footprint tracking.

Circulor Automotive Transport: ACC Automotive Cells Company

Innovating sustainable, high-capacity battery technology for electric mobility.

ACC Automotive Cells Company Energy, Battery Storage: Northvolt

Leading the transition to cleaner energy with sustainable battery solutions.

Northvolt Real Estate, Construction Building Materials: Boston Metal

Achieving carbon emission-free steel production for a sustainable built environment.

Boston Metal Technology Innovation, Analytics Software: On.Energy

Empowering energy management through advanced analytics and smart storage solutions.

On.Energy Waste Management Water: Enerkem

Converting waste into clean fuels and renewable chemicals.

Special Awards:

Cleantech Innovator 2024: Boston Metal

Recognized for providing greener solutions in metal production.

Boston Metal Cleantech for Change: HUSK Power Systems

Delivering reliable renewable energy to rural communities.

HUSK Power Systems Rising Star: 3ti Energy Hubs

Transforming carparks into energy-generating hubs.

"At Zero Carbon Academy, we believe that innovation is the cornerstone of a sustainable future. The 2024 Cleantech Awards celebrate the extraordinary visionaries and pioneers who are not only advancing technology but also redefining the way we think about sustainability. Each winner exemplifies a commitment to excellence and a dedication to making a real impact. We are proud to honour these leaders as they inspire a collective movement towards a cleaner, greener world." Tony Foye, Director, Zero Carbon Academy.

For more information about the awards and a full list of nominees, please visit zerocarbonacademy.com.

Also, check out our LinkedIn page to join us in congratulating all the winners and nominees as we work together towards a sustainable future https://www.linkedin.com/company/zero-carbon-academy/

About us

Zero Carbon Academy

Zero Carbon Academy provides information, training, and accreditation to organisations seeking to reach net zero, offering analyst reports and industry commentary, alongside educational courses, and consultancy. zerocarbonacademy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024051356/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Foye

Head of Market Research

lauren.foye@zerocarbonacademy.com