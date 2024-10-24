The recent study details the use of fat-referenced volumetric muscle composition measurements as reliable biomarkers of disease progression and treatment response in sporadic inclusion body myositis, building upon AMRA's increasing expertise in the neuromuscular disease space

AMRA Medical, in collaboration with researchers from National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry in Tokyo as well as Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi-Sankyo, are excited to announce the publication of a recent study investigating the utility of AMRA's fat-referenced MRI measurements in inflammatory myopathies specifically, sporadic inclusion body myositis (sIBM).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024393816/en/

AMRA is committed to helping pioneer the next wave of neuromuscular disease trials using MRI-based analyses (Photo: Business Wire)

The study, which is published in Muscle Nervedemonstrated that the fat-referenced MRI-methodology poweringthe measurements can be used for volumetric muscle composition analysis in subjects with sIBM, and established a clear relationship between muscle atrophy, muscle fat content, and functional decline over a 12-month period. Importantly, these findings validated the performance of AMRA's MRI-based muscle and fat biomarkers in sIBM, building upon on recent work that confirmed the utility of these biomarkers in other neuromuscular diseases, namely Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD).

Using standardized processes for scanner certification and image acquisition, scans from 10 sIBM patients were analyzed using the cloud-based service, AMRA Researcher. AMRA's unique muscle quantification biomarkers including muscle fat fraction, lean muscle volume, and muscle fat infiltration were collected for each participant to characterize muscle composition within the disease pathology. The results of the study support the use of these muscle biomarkers as reliable composite endpoints in sIBM drug trials.

The study comes at a time in neuromuscular disease research where more actionable, unique endpoints are required to assess disease progression and response to treatments, and push drug development for these diseases forward. AMRA's success in demonstrating the utility of these fat-referenced MRI-based muscle composition biomarkers in FSHD and now in inflammatory myopathies such as sIBM is a testament to the rigor and reproducibility of these composite measurements, transcending various pathologies and allowing for the wide applicability of this biomarker suite to neuromuscular disease research in general.

AMRA is committed to helping pioneer the next wave of neuromuscular disease trials using MRI-based analyses, by delivering biomarkers that enable standardized evaluation of disease progression and treatment response in conditions with high unmet needs. With AMRA, researchers can augment clinical trials with powerful endpoints to gain more holistic insights and, ultimately, advance their clinical pipeline.

You can read the full publication in Muscle Nerve here.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a health informatics and precision medicine company that is pioneering body composition analysis, providing cutting-edge solutions to advance both clinical research and patient care initiatives. AMRA's gold-standard technology delivers multiple fat and muscle biomarkers derived simply from rapid whole-body MRI scans. AMRA is committed to driving transformative care and simplifying vital decision-making in both research and clinical care settings by offering support services via their innovative platform.

Learn more about AMRA Medical's MRI-based solutions at https://amramedical.com/solutions

Follow AMRA on LinkedIn for the latest updates in fat distribution and muscle composition assessments in disease research.

