Danish energy supplier Better Energy has completed its first large-scale solar project in Sweden, a 24 MW facility in the southern part of the country. It has secured 10-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with three Swedish companies for the energy. Better Energy's first large-scale solar park in Sweden is now connected to the Swedish electricity grid. The 24 MW Studsvik Solar Park, located 100 km southwest of Stockholm, has an annual production capacity of 25 GWh. The Denmark-based energy supplier has signed three 10-year PPAs with Swedish businesses Nolato, Scan Global Logistics and Vestre. ...

