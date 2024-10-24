Ink offers users seamless access and interoperability with the cutting edge of decentralized finance

Kraken, one of the longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency exchanges, has unveiled Ink, a layer-2 (L2) built on the Optimism Superchain that will become one of the most compelling ecosystems in DeFi.

Ink bridges the gap between users and the builders engineering the future of DeFi, offering secure and seamless access to compelling and streamlined experiences that open DeFi's wealth building opportunities to a much broader sweep of crypto users than ever before.

Echoing Kraken's unmatched commitment to making crypto accessible to everyone, Ink eliminates the points of friction that have historically made moving between centralized and decentralized worlds challenging. This enables users to effortlessly engage with top-tier DeFi applications, protocols, and communities in a single, integrated ecosystem that they can access wealth-building opportunities onchain.

Ink joins the broader Ethereum ecosystem and is being built on Optimism's open source, MIT-licensed OP Stack codebase. In addition to inheriting the security of Ethereum, the world's largest blockchain platform, Ink will become part of the Superchain, a network of blockchains built on a common standard codebase that shares security, governance, and values. This unified network of L2s are working together to scale Ethereum.

Scheduled to launch on testnet soon, Ink will add to the standout success of the Ethereum L2s on its mission to make DeFi more accessible than ever before and accelerate the migration of assets and activity onchain. Ink will support SuperchainERC20 at launch, enabling users to easily move across the Superchain ecosystem and preparing the ground for more seamless interactions between Ink and other OP Chains.

Andrew Koller, founder of Ink, said: "Ink will work closely with developers and the community to create a compelling ecosystem for all. We're excited to accelerate the move onchain with an interoperable L2 that will make it even more seamless for crypto users to access DeFi. Ink the future."

Ryan Wyatt, Chief Growth Officer at Optimism Unlimited, said: "We're excited to welcome Ink to Optimism, as they join other industry leaders building on the OP Stack. Optimism's technology powers the Superchain, and nearly 50% of all Ethereum L2 transactions. As part of this Superchain ecosystem, Ink will contribute to Optimism governance and drive revenue back to the Optimism Collective as we work together to scale Ethereum."

Ink is set to launch on testnet later this year. Users can celebrate the unveiling of Ink now by minting a unique NFT on Zora, Ink's Superchain partner. Head here to find out more about Ink, read our blog post here, and visit here for more info on the Optimism Superchain.

Keep up to date with Ink by joining the Ink Telegram channel, following Ink on X and sign up to Ink's first developer event here. Developers can join the Ink Discord here.

