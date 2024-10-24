AMTD Group Inc., AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) ("AMTD Digital"), and World Media and Entertainment Group ("WME") the multi-media, entertainment and cultures platform of AMTD Group, are thrilled to announce that, "The Last Dance" ("Movie"), the new movie produced by AMTD alongside with Alibaba Pictures and Emperor Motion Pictures, moves earlier its Hong Kong release date to November 9, 2024.

The Movie was presented as the opening film of Hong Kong Asian Film Festival 2024. It was also selected for the Tokyo International Film Festival and Hawaii International Film Festival. Moreover, Michelle Wai, the actress of the Movie, was granted the 39th Huading Award for Best Actress Category, one of the most influential entertainment awards in China, for her outstanding performance in The Last Dance.

In response to the overwhelming positive reviews and feedback from various film festivals and the overall industry, The Last Dance makes an adjustment on its release date to offer all audience and fans a longer period of time to enjoy the drama on big screen.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

