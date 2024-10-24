Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - HSG Advisors (HSG), a leading healthcare analytics and advisory firm, has been named an endorsed business partner by the Indiana Hospital Association's (IHA) Endorsed Business Partner program. HSG works with hospitals and health systems to improve operations and financial sustainability and has a long history of relationships with hospital associations, including IHA.

As an endorsed business partner, HSG will provide members with a 30-day free trial of HSG Dashboard, a comprehensive digital environment that leverages proprietary claims-based data and helps healthcare leaders make informed, strategic decisions.

"Hospital associations provide critically important services to their members, and we're excited to expand our longstanding relationship with IHA by becoming an endorsed business partner," says DJ Sullivan, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director of Claims Data Analytics at HSG. "HSG Dashboard empowers hospitals with intuitive, customizable, and actionable data insights, and we look forward to seeing how IHA members leverage its capabilities."

HSG Dashboard unifies HSG's proprietary All-Payer Claims Database, State-Level Inpatient, Outpatient and Emergency Department data, and internal client data in one convenient, community-based digital environment providing clients with insights into competitive dynamics related to markets, service lines, providers, and patients. All IHA members will have access to a 30-day trial, with the ability to log in to a customized virtual environment and evaluate market-specific data.

"Health care is becoming increasingly data-driven, and it's important that members stay abreast of industry changes. Bringing in a trusted partner like HSG, with its unique data analytics and advisory capabilities, reinforces our commitment to our members' long-term success," said IHA Interim President Blake Dye.

For more information on HSG's advisory and analytics services, visit HSGAdvisors.com.





Healthcare consultancy HSG Advisors named Endorsed Business Partner by Indiana Hospital Association.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10940/227618_b3697434f4e8383a_001full.jpg

###

About HSG Advisors

HSG Advisors is a leading healthcare analytics and advisory firm that partners with health systems to transform their approach to markets, services, and providers for improved growth and operational and financial sustainability. The practice empowers leaders to build differentiated health system strategies and high-performing employed physician networks by pairing data intelligence with experienced advice. The firm's comprehensive approach to leveraging market data and analytics to inform healthcare strategies allows leaders to understand opportunities and deliver the right care to their communities. For more information about HSG, visit www.HSGAdvisors.com, LinkedIn, email info@hsgadvisors.com, or call (502) 814-1180.

About IHA

The Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana. IHA advocates on behalf of its members in Indiana's General Assembly, U.S. Congress, and with multiple regulatory agencies at the state and federal levels. Dedicated to improving quality, patient safety, and Hoosiers' health status, IHA holds numerous grants and facilitates collaboration among hospitals to improve outcomes. IHA also provides members with the data analytics that they need to ensure access to quality, cost-effective health care services across the state of Indiana. To learn more about IHA, visit IHAconnect.org.

Media Contact for HSG:

Kelsey Miner

HSG Advisors

(781) 635-8271

kminer@hsgadvisors.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227618

SOURCE: HSG Advisors