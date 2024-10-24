Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jet Dock's Floating Systems Brave Hurricane Onslaughts

Innovative Docking Systems Help Boaters Ride Out the Season's Worst Hurricanes with Minimal Damage

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / As hurricane season batters southern states, Jet Dock's floating dock systems are emerging as lifesavers for boat owners facing relentless tropical storms. In recent years, the company has built a strong reputation for resilient designs that stand up to hurricanes, boat lifts that safeguard watercraft during storms, and solutions that simplify recovery afterward. https://www.jetdock.com/boat-lifts/

Jet Dock Hurricane Proof Boat Lift

Jet Dock Hurricane Proof Boat Lift
The Jet Dock boat lift keeps the boats and property unharmed from a Florida hurricane.

Customer testimonials show how invaluable these floating docks can be. Take the case of a Marco Island, Florida, resident whose Jet Dock helped his boat remain unscathed during Hurricane Ian in 2022. Despite water surges that lifted the entire dock above the seawall and deposited it ashore, his boat was left untouched and intact - a testament to Jet Dock's reliable engineering.

Jet Dock's hurricane-ready boat docks are crafted to rise with storm surges and navigate fluctuating waters with ease. "My business was reduced to rubble, and my home flooded with over 5 feet of water during Hurricane Katrina. But my Jet Dock? It survived without a scratch," shared Tim H., a Gulfport, Mississippi, resident.

These stories are not uncommon. When Hurricane Irma lashed the British Virgin Islands with winds exceeding 200 mph in 2017, Jet Dock's systems stayed afloat, allowing local operators like Marine Maintenance Services to use them for emergency relief. Within hours, they had the docks operational, launching crucial aid to nearby islands.

Jet Dock goes beyond keeping boats safe. Each time a tropical storm strikes, its teams are dispatched to help customers reassemble and restore their docks, underscoring its commitment to resilience and recovery.

About Jet Dock Systems, Inc.

Jet Dock is a pioneer in drive-on floating dock systems, delivering advanced, hurricane-resistant solutions for all types of watercraft. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, they serve customers globally with docks that stand up to the toughest conditions.

For more information, visit www.jetdock.com.

For all media and sales inquiries, please email salesteam@jetdock.com or call 1-800-JETDOCK.

Contact Information

Byron Jacobs
salesteam@jetdock.com
1-800-JETDOCK

SOURCE: Jet Dock

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.