Jet Dock's Floating Systems Brave Hurricane Onslaughts

Innovative Docking Systems Help Boaters Ride Out the Season's Worst Hurricanes with Minimal Damage

As hurricane season batters southern states, Jet Dock's floating dock systems are emerging as lifesavers for boat owners facing relentless tropical storms. In recent years, the company has built a strong reputation for resilient designs that stand up to hurricanes, boat lifts that safeguard watercraft during storms, and solutions that simplify recovery afterward. https://www.jetdock.com/boat-lifts/

Jet Dock Hurricane Proof Boat Lift

The Jet Dock boat lift keeps the boats and property unharmed from a Florida hurricane.

Customer testimonials show how invaluable these floating docks can be. Take the case of a Marco Island, Florida, resident whose Jet Dock helped his boat remain unscathed during Hurricane Ian in 2022. Despite water surges that lifted the entire dock above the seawall and deposited it ashore, his boat was left untouched and intact - a testament to Jet Dock's reliable engineering.

Jet Dock's hurricane-ready boat docks are crafted to rise with storm surges and navigate fluctuating waters with ease. "My business was reduced to rubble, and my home flooded with over 5 feet of water during Hurricane Katrina. But my Jet Dock? It survived without a scratch," shared Tim H., a Gulfport, Mississippi, resident.

These stories are not uncommon. When Hurricane Irma lashed the British Virgin Islands with winds exceeding 200 mph in 2017, Jet Dock's systems stayed afloat, allowing local operators like Marine Maintenance Services to use them for emergency relief. Within hours, they had the docks operational, launching crucial aid to nearby islands.

Jet Dock goes beyond keeping boats safe. Each time a tropical storm strikes, its teams are dispatched to help customers reassemble and restore their docks, underscoring its commitment to resilience and recovery.

About Jet Dock Systems, Inc.

Jet Dock is a pioneer in drive-on floating dock systems, delivering advanced, hurricane-resistant solutions for all types of watercraft. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, they serve customers globally with docks that stand up to the toughest conditions.

