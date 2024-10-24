Daymond John Announces 5th Annual Black Entrepreneurs Day: A Celebration of Black Excellence and Opportunity in Atlanta

To Commemorate Its Fifth Anniversary, Event Moves to the 'Capital of Black Entrepreneurship' on Friday, Nov. 22, at Atlanta's Historic Fox Theater, Featuring Kelly Rowland, Charlamagne tha God, Flavor Flav, Jordan Chiles, Live Performance From 2 Chainz, and More

'NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant' Submissions are Now Open - This Year to Reach $1M+ Distributed in Black Small Business Grants

Daymond John, entrepreneur and investor, proudly announces the 5th Annual Black Entrepreneurs Day (BED), taking place on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at the iconic Fox Theater in Atlanta - the historic birthplace of the civil rights movement and a thriving hub of Black culture and excellence. This year, BED will be free for all guests to attend and include branded activations as well as light bites and drinks for sale - promising an unforgettable experience that aims to entertain, inform, and inspire.

Daymond John's 5th Annual Black Entrepreneurs Day

Founded in 2020 in response to the community's challenges following the tragic events surrounding George Floyd, Black Entrepreneurs Day was created to shift the narrative from destruction to empowerment. With a commitment to supporting Black entrepreneurs, the event aims to educate and inspire through conversation with iconic Black leaders and celebrity friends, includes superstar musical performances, and will provide essential financial support through its NAACP Powershift Grant program.

Tickets for Black Entrepreneurs Day 2024 are free and available for registration at BlackEntrepreneursDay.com now.

A Star-Studded Experience

The event will feature engaging conversations with an inspiring lineup of guests, including Grammy-winning artist and philanthropist Kelly Rowland; the iconic entertainer Flavor Flav, known for his unique blend of humor and cultural influence; influential media personality Charlamagne tha God, celebrated for his thought-provoking discussions on social issues; Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles (presented by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management), a role model of tenacity and excellence; and financial educators Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings from Earn Your Leisure, passionate advocates for financial literacy. Additionally, attendees will be treated to a live performance by Atlanta's own multi-platinum rapper 2 Chainz,presented by Raising Cane's. Known for his dynamic style and impactful lyrics, 2 Chainz will energize the audience and celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship. Attendees will also enjoy the Entrepreneur Plaza pre-event, showcasing brand activations and pop-ups from sponsors. Past Black Entrepreneurs Day guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Spike Lee, Shaquille O'Neal, Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks, Michael Strahan, and many more.

NAACP Small Business Powershift Grant Program

From Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, entrepreneurs can apply for the Powershift Grant HERE. By the conclusion of BED 2024, the initiative will have awarded over $1 million in grants to more than 40 Black-owned businesses, fostering economic growth and innovation in the community. This year, partners JPMorganChase, Hilton, T-Mobile for Business and Constant Contact will contribute a total of $100,000 in grants, with each grant amounting to $25,000.

"Atlanta isn't just a city; it's the heartbeat of Black culture, entrepreneurship, and resilience. When we considered moving Black Entrepreneurs Day from The Apollo, there was no question in our minds - Atlanta is the 'Black Mecca.' It's where innovation meets history, and it embodies the spirit of empowerment that we celebrate at this event. We are excited to honor that legacy and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs right here in the heart of the community," said Daymond John. "I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our partners for their unwavering support of Black businesses; they are truly walking the walk in a time when commitment to diversity and inclusion is more important than ever."

Key Partners

JPMorganChase, a proud supporter of Black Entrepreneurs Day since its inception five years ago, will return as a prominent sponsor of this year's event. The firm offers financial tools and resources to help business owners start, run and grow their businesses while working towards their personal financial goals. This year, JPMorganChase and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management will take center stage, powering conversations led by Daymond John with Olympian Jordan Chiles and Lanän Clark, Regional Director at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. To learn more about JPMorganChase's offerings, visit blackentrepreneursday.com/jpmorganchase.

A returning partner and continuous supporter of entrepreneurs, Hilton will introduce a new discussion focused on the ways in which the company is dedicated to meeting entrepreneurs where they are, providing them with valuable networking opportunities and travel tools, as well as new business opportunities. As the home away from home for millions of entrepreneurs every day, Hilton takes seriously its commitment to be a powerful engine of opportunity. To learn more about Hilton's support and travel tools, visit Hilton for Business.

At Black Entrepreneurs Day, Constant Contact will showcase how it helps entrepreneurs succeed by providing them with the marketing tools and guidance they need to build communities, engage with their customers, and generate sales. Joining Daymond John on stage for a roundtable conversation will be Constant Contact brand ambassadors Tamika Catchings, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, WNBA Hall of Famer, and owner of Tea's Me Cafe, and Scharrell Jackson, international keynote speaker, executive coach, author, and founder of Leadership in Heels. In addition, Constant Contact will offer professional headshots at the Fox Theater, helping entrepreneurs elevate their personal branding. To learn more about Constant Contact, visit ConstantContact.com.

As a proud returning partner of Black Entrepreneurs Day, T-Mobile for Business is excited to join Daymond John for the fifth year of inspiration, education, and celebration. This year's partnership will spotlight the T-Mobile for Business community alongside Daymond, showcasing the journey of entrepreneurship while harnessing the intersection of mobile connectivity and emerging technology to grow and scale business. To learn more about how entrepreneurs can take their business further, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/small-midsize-business.

America's Navy is a new, proud supporter of Black Entrepreneurs Day, showcasing the journeys of sailors who have successfully transitioned into entrepreneurship. The Navy is the most highly skilled, technologically advanced military force in the world, and attendees will learn about the training and resources available in the Navy that help prepare service members to start and grow their own businesses. Through inspiring stories and interactive exhibits, the Navy aims to highlight the breadth and depth of skills and discipline sailors bring to the entrepreneurial landscape.

As part of the festivities at Black Entrepreneurs Day, Raising Cane's - a brand deeply committed to empowering entrepreneurial efforts across communities - is proud to present a live performance by acclaimed rapper 2 Chainz. This partnership underscores Raising Cane's dedication to fostering small business growth and entrepreneurship, recognizing their vital role in driving economic development and strengthening local communities. Through initiatives like these, Raising Cane's continues to champion opportunities that inspire and uplift future business leaders.

Lowe's,a longtime supporter of entrepreneurship, workforce development, community partnerships, and Black Entrepreneurs Day, will host a conversation between Daymond John and Quonta "Que" Vance, Lowe's Executive Vice President, Pro and Home Services.

Salesforce,the #1 AI CRM, is a proud sponsor of Black Entrepreneurs Day for the fourth year in a row, helping entrepreneurs and organizations of any size reimagine their business for the world of AI. This year, Daymond John will host AI for All, a conversation presented by Salesforce that will showcase how Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students are gaining AI skills and certifications through Salesforce's free learning platform Trailhead. Check out its AI for All announcement to learn more.

Join Us - FREE Tickets

Don't miss this landmark event celebrating Black excellence and entrepreneurship. Register for in-person tickets and apply for the NAACP PowerShift Grant at blackentrepreneursday.com.

Streaming and Access

Black Entrepreneurs Day will be live-streamed for free on the Black Entrepreneurs Day website and all of Daymond John's social media platforms. Budding businesspersons and existing entrepreneurs around the globe can stream the event on BlackEntrepreneursDay.com and connect on social channels.

Final Event Flyer -CLICK HERE

ABOUT DAYMOND JOHN

Daymond John is CEO and founder of FUBU, a much-celebrated global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales. John's marketing strategies and ability to build successful brands has made him a highly influential consultant and motivational speaker today. John is also the author of three New York Times best-selling books. A Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration, John is celebrating his 16th season on ABC's four-time Emmy Award-winning show "Shark Tank" where, as one of the original Sharks, he demonstrates his marketing prowess and entrepreneurial insights.

ABOUT MEDIUM RARE

Lauded events, experiential, and management company Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties, including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events that draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare's work also reaps industry accolades. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen, Variety New Leaders, and Inc. 5000 lists. For more info, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

ABOUT SHARK GROUP

The Shark Group's team of expert communicators, strategic analysts, and creative heavyweights excels in propelling brands into the fabric of pop culture. Founded by award-winning entrepreneur Daymond John, the agency's culture is deeply rooted in thinking like entrepreneurs to create value for its partners and clients. Some of its clients include Chase, Aflac, Shopify, T-Mobile, AARP, Daymond John, Carlos Santana, and many others. Learn more at www.TheSharkGroup.com.

ABOUT J.P. MORGAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $4.2 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~5,700 advisors and $1 trillion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our more than 4,800 Chase branches throughout the U.S. or in one of our offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorgan.com/wealth and follow J.P. Morgan Wealth Management on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Amanda Brocato

RMG, EVP of Corporate Strategies & Events

amanda@rmg-pr.com

512.743.3941

SOURCE: Black Entrepreneurs Day

View the original press release on newswire.com.