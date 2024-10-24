Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403TQ | ISIN: US36809R5037 | Ticker-Symbol: H8Q
Lang & Schwarz
23.10.24
07:00 Uhr
5,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,70023.10.
ACCESSWIRE
24.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Introduces Two Vineyard Chardonnay-Pinot Noir 2022 to U.S. Market

A Unique Cofermented Chardonnay Blend, Available Stateside for the First Time

SAN RAFAEL, MENDOZA, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Algodon Fine Wines, a distinguished producer of premium Argentine wines, is proud to announce the U.S. release of its Two Vineyard Chardonnay-Pinot Noir 2022. This exclusive blend, never before offered in the U.S., showcases the harmonious marriage of two of Argentina's finest grape varieties. Hand-selected at optimal maturity, the Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes were cofermented at a very low temperature, allowing for minimal skin contact to achieve the wine's distinctive character.

Fermented in new French oak barrels for 22 days and aged for an additional 6 months, this release represents Algodon's continued dedication to craftsmanship and innovation in winemaking. The Two Vineyard Chardonnay-Pinot Noir 2022 brings a fresh, elegant profile to the U.S. market.

"We're thrilled to introduce this unique blend to American white wine lovers," says Mauro Nosenzo, Head Winemaker at Algodon Wine Estates. "The combination of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir brings complexity and balance, while the careful aging process allows the wine to develop a distinct elegance and crispness."

Tasting Notes:
This white wine features a striking coppery hue, offering complex aromas of ripe white stone fruits and a hint of raspberry. The wine's marked acidity lends it a crisp, lively character, perfect for pairing with fish, seafood, sushi, Asian cuisine, tapas, and fresh salads.

"Alogodn's Two Vineyard Chardonnay-Pinot Noir 2022 is a testament to the exceptional quality of our vineyards and our commitment to producing wines that reflect the unique terroir of San Rafael," adds Scott Mathis, CEO of Algodon Wine Estates.

Algodon's Algodon Two Vineyard Chardonnay-Pinot Noir 2022 is available now at AlgodonFineWines.com, where customers can save 10% on 6 bottles or 20% on 12 bottles and always enjoy FREE Ground Shipping on orders over $300, no code needed. Algodon Fine Wines are also distributed throughout the U.S. via 3Js Imports and are available at select fine retailers, including Giannone Wine & Liquor Co, Barrel & Wines, Fanwood Liquors, and The Frog and the Peach Restaurant, among others.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon is one of the only wineries in Argentina that creates wines through a process called microvinification. This process is completed entirely by hand by our passionate winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is assisted by Master of Wine Anthony Foster. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Each of our small-batch wines blend the best of those Old World techniques with modern wine-making technology and sustainable, eco-friendly practices to create unparalleled New World varietals. Algodon Fine Wines is wholly owned by Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products that celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit algodonfinewines.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, changes to exchange rates and their impact on the Company, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

Media Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.
Rick Stear
Director of Marketing
212.739.7669
rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.