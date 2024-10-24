Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Introduces Two Vineyard Chardonnay-Pinot Noir 2022 to U.S. Market

A Unique Cofermented Chardonnay Blend, Available Stateside for the First Time

Algodon Fine Wines, a distinguished producer of premium Argentine wines, is proud to announce the U.S. release of its Two Vineyard Chardonnay-Pinot Noir 2022. This exclusive blend, never before offered in the U.S., showcases the harmonious marriage of two of Argentina's finest grape varieties. Hand-selected at optimal maturity, the Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes were cofermented at a very low temperature, allowing for minimal skin contact to achieve the wine's distinctive character.

Fermented in new French oak barrels for 22 days and aged for an additional 6 months, this release represents Algodon's continued dedication to craftsmanship and innovation in winemaking. The Two Vineyard Chardonnay-Pinot Noir 2022 brings a fresh, elegant profile to the U.S. market.

"We're thrilled to introduce this unique blend to American white wine lovers," says Mauro Nosenzo, Head Winemaker at Algodon Wine Estates. "The combination of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir brings complexity and balance, while the careful aging process allows the wine to develop a distinct elegance and crispness."

Tasting Notes:

This white wine features a striking coppery hue, offering complex aromas of ripe white stone fruits and a hint of raspberry. The wine's marked acidity lends it a crisp, lively character, perfect for pairing with fish, seafood, sushi, Asian cuisine, tapas, and fresh salads.

"Alogodn's Two Vineyard Chardonnay-Pinot Noir 2022 is a testament to the exceptional quality of our vineyards and our commitment to producing wines that reflect the unique terroir of San Rafael," adds Scott Mathis, CEO of Algodon Wine Estates.

Algodon's Algodon Two Vineyard Chardonnay-Pinot Noir 2022 is available now at AlgodonFineWines.com, where customers can save 10% on 6 bottles or 20% on 12 bottles and always enjoy FREE Ground Shipping on orders over $300, no code needed. Algodon Fine Wines are also distributed throughout the U.S. via 3Js Imports and are available at select fine retailers, including Giannone Wine & Liquor Co, Barrel & Wines, Fanwood Liquors, and The Frog and the Peach Restaurant, among others.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon is one of the only wineries in Argentina that creates wines through a process called microvinification. This process is completed entirely by hand by our passionate winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is assisted by Master of Wine Anthony Foster. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Each of our small-batch wines blend the best of those Old World techniques with modern wine-making technology and sustainable, eco-friendly practices to create unparalleled New World varietals. Algodon Fine Wines is wholly owned by Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products that celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit algodonfinewines.com.

