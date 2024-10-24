Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Brent Osmond, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, alongside the Management Team and Directors of Fiddlehead Resources Corp. (TSXV: FHR) ("Fiddlehead Resources" or the "Company"), joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, TSX and TSX Venture Exchange Company Services Global Client Team, to open the market to celebrate the company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.





Fiddlehead Resources is a Cardium dedicated resource development company producing 1750 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company has an inventory of over 50 low risk Cardium development locations with additional upside in the Belly River and other horizons. Fiddlehead will continue to grow through organic development, while reviewing accretive acquisitions in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

The Company operates as an upstream energy company in Canada. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

