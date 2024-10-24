Klarna Bank AB (publ): Klarna Bank AB announces changes to its Board of Directors

On October 24, the shareholders of Klarna Bank AB passed the resolution to remove Mikael Walther from the Board of Directors.

This was as a direct consequence due to the General Meeting in Klarna Group PLC. Press release of Klarna Group PLC quoted below:

"Klarna Group PLC Shareholders Vote for change to the Board of Directors and the Company's Articles of Association

The shareholders of Klarna Group PLC passed the ordinary resolution to remove Mikael Walther from the Board of Directors.

The shareholders passed the special resolution to amend Klarna Group PLC's Articles of Association. Aligning the Articles of Association with governance standards of British-listed companies such as the London Stock Exchange, AstraZeneca, HSBC, and Unilever.

Both resolutions passed by an 87% majority."