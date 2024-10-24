Anzeige
Mölnlycke Health Care and Transdiagen announce research collaboration to drive innovation in wound care

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mölnlycke Health Care, a world leading MedTech company, specialising in wound care and wound management announce a research collaboration with Transdiagen (TDG), a precision medicine company developing drugs and diagnostics for chronic wound healing and tissue regeneration. The collaboration aims to use TDG's novel wound gene signatures to further explore Mölnlycke products.

Emma Wright, EVP Chief Medical Officer, Mölnlycke commented, "We are excited by our research collaboration with TDG allowing us to be at the forefront of advanced understanding of chronic wounds. This opens up a wealth of opportunities for future innovation in the under resourced and under prioritised area of wound care."

James Harding, CEO, Transdiagen added "We are thrilled to be working with Mölnlycke on this R&D programme. This collaboration will allow Mölnlycke access to TDG's novel models to generate functional insights regarding the mode of action of innovative and biological wound treatment solutions. We believe this marks a new chapter in the approach to data driven, evidence-based product development for the treatment of complex wounds."

The collaboration will be initiated shortly.

For more information, please contact:

Jennifer Doak
Global Communications Director Wound Care
Email: jennifer.doak@molnlycke.com
Phone: +1 678 206 6179

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/molnlycke/r/molnlycke--health-care-and-transdiagen-announce-research-collaboration-to-drive-innovation-in-wound-,c4056056

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7824/4056056/3074062.pdf

Transdiagen PR 23-Oct-24

https://news.cision.com/molnlycke/i/4056056-1-png,c3345389

4056056_1.png

https://news.cision.com/molnlycke/i/emma-wright-molnlycke-health-care,c3345638

Emma Wright Mölnlycke Health Care

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/molnlycke-health-care-and-transdiagen-announce-research-collaboration-to-drive-innovation-in-wound-care-302286130.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
